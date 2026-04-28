Labour Makes A Big Mistake In East London; Now They'll Pay For it

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Right, so shiny faced recipient of private health donations, the health secretary Wes Streeting has picked a fight in Redbridge, his home patch, though hopefully not for a great deal longer if polling counts for anything and Labour is the one now taking the hit, because instead of putting out a slick little campaign video bigging up his party in the run up to local elections, he put out a warning shot against Redbridge Independents, called them divisive, tried to turn Jeremy Corbyn, who has publicly backed them into a warning label, tried to make campaigning on issues such as Palestine, Kashmir and Sudan, places of war and genocide sound like embarrassing distractions from proper council business, and then pointed at the Aspire run Tower Hamlets as a basket case, as if Labour’s own local record before them was something anyone sensible would laminate and frame, instead of being the reason people dumped Labour there and basically went independent too. Nice try, but no. Redbridge decided to reply to Wesly with a video of their own, now much more widely doing the rounds because it is so much better, hammering all the things Labour hates most, and answering Streeting’s sneer with plenty of receipts.

Marwan Elfallah of the Redbridge Independents there, turning Wes Streeting’s track record inside out, turning Streeting from the man defining the threat into the man proving the threat exists. Labour wanted East London voters to look at independents and be horrified. Now those voters are looking at Labour and seeing panic with a camera angle, a robotic script, and a cabinet minister, being customarily rude – and I don’t know about you, but that never endears me to anyone - sent out onto his home patch to stem the tide of voters deserting Starmer’s authoritarian Tory tribute act before polling day.

And it reflects on Streeting here too, because he is the most recognisable public face of this area. he has been the MP for Ilford North since 2015, he survived the 2024 general election there by just 528 votes against Leanne Mohamad, a pro-Palestine independent candidate, and he knows better than most that this is not some online mood that vanishes when a leaflet drops through the door. His video says the Redbridge Independents are not independent at all, says they are Jeremy Corbyn’s candidates, says they are focused on international issues, which of course resonates in that area and which the Labour government has supported Israel in and then tells local voters Redbridge Council has zero influence over those issues. That is supposed to sound grown up. It actually sounds like a man telling communities their conscience is only local when Labour can count it, invoice it, leaflet it, and bank it on election night. The reply video then comes back with the thing Labour keeps trying to bury under procedure: voters remember Gaza, voters remember Mandelson, voters remember housing, voters remember local failures of a Labour run council, and voters remember being spoken to like a nuisance until Labour needs them to turn out.

Wes Streeting’s own released messages have made that attack line even uglier for him, because in March 2025, after Labour lost Mayfield ward in Redbridge, he wrote that he feared he was in big trouble and was “toast” at the next election, because Labour had lost what he called its safest ward in Redbridge, a ward he described as 51 per cent Muslim, to a Gaza independent.

That is not some wild outside interpretation. That is Streeting himself tying a Labour local defeat, a Muslim electorate, Gaza, and his own political danger together in writing. He also wrote that there was no clear answer to the question “why Labour?” and followed that with “no growth strategy at all,” which is a fabulous little slogan for a government that keeps telling everyone else to be realistic while apparently struggling to explain why it exists. Then in July 2025, the same text as well as that reply video has him saying Israel was “committing war crimes before our eyes” and later calling it “rogue state behaviour”. So when he now tells Redbridge voters to stop dragging these issues into local politics, he is not telling them something he does not understand. He is telling them to put away the very political danger he already admitted was burning through Labour’s own electoral chances.

The winning candidate in that Mayfield election last year is worth detailing a bit further actually, because it really did underline the trouble Labour is in on Streeting’s home turf. Noor Jahan Begum stood for what was then called the Ilford Independents in the March 2025 by-election and won 1,080 votes, beating Labour’s Mazhar Saleem on 663. That was the council seat vacated by Jas Athwal, the former Redbridge council leader who had vacated that seat to go on to become the Labour MP for Ilford South, so this makes it even more awkward for Labour because the seat came out of Labour’s own local structure, they lost a seat when then Cllr Athwal became an MP, all in Streeting’s wider political neighbourhood, after senior Labour figures had already been trying to hold the ground, knowing it was slipping. Labour can call that result a warning, a one-off, a by-election oddity, or whatever little comforting phrase they like, but the now Redbridge Independents have had basically a year to consolidate and if Labour weren’t scared, you wouldn’t have Streeting making videos.

So that Mayfield result matters now because the 7 May elections are not a single protest candidate trying to make a moral point one Thursday evening. Candidate data collected from nomination papers shows 25,046 people nominated for the English local elections, across 2,969 wards and divisions, with 5,066 English councillors due to be elected. Labour is standing 4,900 candidates nationally, because of course Labour is still a huge electoral machine, nobody is pretending otherwise. The problem for Labour is that East London now has machinery on the other side as well, a consolidated bloc of Independent groups operating as party machines in and of themselves. Newham Independents are standing 66 candidates this time around having also stripped Labour of several seats there, previously unheard of as that was. Aspire are standing 45, and Redbridge Independents 42. That is the difference between anger and infrastructure. Anger can be waited out. Infrastructure has names, wards, clipboards, polling districts, WhatsApp groups, volunteers, tellers, rosettes, and the ability to make Labour spend time defending territory it previously treated as a guaranteed direct debit.

Tower Hamlets gives the whole thing its proof of concept, because Aspire and their Lutfur Rahman have already shown Labour can be beaten in East London by a local formation built outside Labour control. On 7 May, Tower Hamlets will elect its executive mayor and 45 borough ward councillors, and Jeremy Corbyn has publicly endorsed Lutfur Rahman and Aspire, saying their local government work shows what is possible when social justice, affordable housing, youth services and support for low-income and elderly residents are prioritised. Labour wants Corbyn’s name to function like a red warning light, but in Tower Hamlets it can also read as a reminder of the politics Labour purged, mocked, briefed against and then expected the same communities to keep voting Labour after.

Newham is the fortress front you might say, as I alluded to a moment ago, and arguably is why Labour should be sweating more than it is pretending to. It has been Labour majority held since 1971. Newham has 66 seats being contested on 7 May and it has been treated for decades as the sort of Labour borough where the real contest was often inside Labour before voters ever got near the ballot box as a result of that, overwhelming majority of seats held. That model is now being pushed from the outside by Newham Independents, by Greens, by Gaza anger, by poverty, by council service anger, by housing failure, and by the plain exhaustion of being told that Labour loyalty is the only adult option while Labour keeps producing childish little excuses for poor delivery. The housing record alone gives the opposition a local hammer. The social housing regulator gave Newham the lowest C4 consumer grading in October 2024, after finding over 9,000 overdue fire safety remedial actions, more than 8,000 of them overdue by more than twelve months, more than 4,000 classed as high risk, 40 per cent of 16,000 homes without an electrical condition test for more than eleven years, at least 20 per cent failing the Decent Homes Standard, and around 5,400 open repairs, nearly half overdue. Labour cannot tell Newham voters to ignore Gaza and focus on local delivery when local delivery brings them straight to fire safety, electrical checks, repairs, tenant voices, and the lowest consumer grading going.

Redbridge gives the story a more public face because Streeting has handed them that, and he has done so while Labour-run Redbridge carries its own financial pressure. The government’s exceptional financial support list for 2026-27 includes Redbridge with £70 million support agreed in principle, while Redbridge Council has also said it has secured £61.5 million in additional grant funding over three years and still sought further support to bridge the gap. That does not mean every problem in Redbridge is the fault of one local Labour administration, because central government cuts, austerity, social care demand and housing pressure have hammered councils across England for years now. But it does mean wannabe next Prime Minister Wes Streeting calling Tower Hamlets a basket case while campaigning for Labour in Redbridge is brave in the same way sticking your head in a lion’s mouth is brave if the lion has already read your budget papers. Labour wanted to present itself as the serious local management option. Redbridge gives voters a council asking for exceptional financial room, a Labour minister throwing insults across borough boundaries, and an independent challenges with by-election wins already on the board.

Models forecast Aspire to come first again in Tower Hamlets, named Newham as a borough where Greens and Newham Independents genuinely threaten Labour in an area that was previously as safe as you could get, and smaller parties and other independents are expected to make gains across boroughs countrywide at Labour’s expense. Labour’s local holds on power are not cracking for nothing. The two party dominance is basically gone at this point, Labour sits in a fragmented field where its old habit of treating opposition as a wasted vote is old news, increasingly false and therefore a much harder sell on the doorstep.

Labour’s line about “international issues” is the most revealing part of the whole miserable routine though, because it tries to tell voters where the boundary of their own politics is allowed to sit. You’re not allowed to vote on Gaza here. Councils are not the United Nations Security Council, well done Wes, dazzling stuff, someone fetch the man a globe. Councils do still handle public services, housing, social care, procurement, planning, community cohesion, pensions through local government schemes, and the public trust that holds communities together when national politics shoves them under the bus. Voters do not separate their lives into neat Whitehall boxes because a minister finds their conscience inconvenient. A mother worried about bombs falling on relatives abroad can also be worried about mould in a council flat, rent, school meals, repairs, rubbish, council tax, youth provision and whether the politicians knocking on her door think her grief becomes illegitimate the moment it travels across a border. Labour is not fighting confusion here. Labour is fighting voters who have learned the trick: when Labour wants your vote, your identity is representation; when Labour dislikes your demand, your identity becomes division.

Jeremy Corbyn’s role has to be kept in proportion here too, because Labour would love this whole story to become Corbyn as puppet master, Corbyn as bogeyman, Corbyn as the spooky old name on the leaflet used to frighten people back into the red column. Corbyn has endorsed Lutfur Rahman and Aspire in Tower Hamlets, Redbridge Independents have been supported by figures including Corbyn and Ayoub Khan, and Your Party-aligned politics is clearly sitting around this challenge, but Labour’s problem is not that Corbyn has hypnotised East London with a cardigan and an allotment update. Labour’s problem is that Corbyn’s name does not automatically frighten the voters Labour needs it to frighten anymore. For many voters angry over Gaza, austerity, public services and Labour’s treatment of the left, Corbyn may sound less like a warning and more like a reminder of what Labour threw out to become acceptable to people who were never going to reward it with loyalty anyway. Labour can keep shouting “Corbyn-backed” as though it is an exorcism; the ballot paper will still contain local names, local wards, local records, and Labour candidates having to defend Labour decisions.

Aspire, Newham Independents and Redbridge Independents still have to answer the local questions, because anger is not a repairs service and a protest vote does not fill a pothole, fix a fire door, shorten a housing waiting list or balance a council budget by magic. Labour will press that point because Labour has to press that point, and in fairness any group asking for power should expect to be tested on delivery, discipline, candidates, safeguarding, finance, administration and all the rest of it that goes on at local government level. The difference now is that Labour no longer gets to ask those questions from an assumed position of power. Newham’s housing failures, Redbridge’s by-election defeat, Tower Hamlets already outside Labour control, Streeting’s own fear of being toast, and the scale of independent candidate slates have removed the old comfort that only Labour is serious by default. Seriousness is now being judged against actual repairs, actual votes, actual council finances, actual public trust, and actual candidates, decent local candidates on the ballot.

Labour’s East London bargain has always been horribly simple when stripped of the polite branding: be angry, be ignored, be warned about the alternative, and then come home to Labour. Streeting’s video has made that bargain visible because he tried to discipline voters; discipline their revolt. It’s an unhinged show of arrogance, but it sums up the Labour Party. Well across East London it has already been shown that Labour can be beaten. But they deserve so much more than to just be beaten. Arrogance on this scale deserves oblivion. So think carefully about how you vote on May 7th.

SOURCES:

DEMOCRACY CLUB: 2026 local election data summary

DEMOCRACY CLUB ELECTIONS: Redbridge local election; London Borough of Newham

TOWER HAMLETS COUNCIL: Tower Hamlets Council and Executive Mayor Elections - Thursday 7 May 2026

LONDON BOROUGH OF REDBRIDGE: Mayfield by-election results

REGULATOR OF SOCIAL HOUSING: Regulator of Social Housing publishes first C4 grading for the London Borough of Newham

GOV.UK: Exceptional Financial Support for local authorities for 2026-27

REDBRIDGE COUNCIL: Redbridge’s fight for fair funding pays off with £61.5m Government boost

LUTFUR RAHMAN: All Endorsements

5PILLARS: Muslim-led independents mobilise to punish a ‘panicked’ Labour in East London

YOUGOV: YouGov’s MRP of the 2026 London local elections shows close races in many boroughs; Voting intention, 19-20 April 2026: Ref 27%, Grn 17%, Con 17%, Lab 16%, LD 14%

ITV NEWS: Read Wes Streeting’s text messages with Peter Mandelson in full

NEWHAM INDEPENDENTS (X):