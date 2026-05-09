Labour Kept Smearing Polanski - Now It's All Blown Up In Starmer's Face

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Right, so Keir Starmer has just lost roughly 1,400 councillors, 37 councils, control of Wales, any pretence of recovery in Scotland, and 33 of his own backbenchers at current count, and yet he is still standing at the lectern telling the country he is not going anywhere. [CLIP]

Those words I hope are now haunting him, because we left, we went elsewhere, we punished you as a result, yet you still won’t leave.

Labour spent the run-up to these elections running an anti-Green operation. Their messaging was almost entirely about the Greens. Their attack lines were almost entirely about Zack Polanski, the man elected Green Party leader in September last year, who became the focus of weeks of antisemitism accusations from Labour-aligned voices in the press and on social media. And on Thursday, with the smears still echoing, the Greens took Hackney, Hastings, Lewisham, and Waltham Forest, with five councils still to declare at time of writing it must be said. They came second on the BBC’s projected national share, ahead of Labour. Polanski personally wasn’t on a ballot anywhere, but every council the Greens took, every mayor they elected, every percentage point they put on Labour, lands as his vindication and Starmer’s bill arriving.

Let me give you the receipts for that, because the numbers are not mood music, they are the story. The BBC’s projected national share, calculated from the actual votes cast in English local elections to estimate what would happen in a general election, put Reform on twenty-six per cent, the Greens on eighteen, Labour on seventeen, the Conservatives also on seventeen, the Liberal Democrats on sixteen. Labour fourth. Greens above Labour. The party Labour spent the campaign calling extremists, antisemites, unserious, irresponsible, came second nationally. The party Labour spent the campaign claiming only it could stop, Reform, came first by eight points. The Poll Bludger live aggregate, citing BBC data, at time of writing was recording Labour on 1001 councillors after a hundred and thirty-one of a hundred and thirty-six councils declared, down 1417. Reform up 1443. Greens up 381. Labour lost thirty-seven councils. Reform gained fourteen. Greens gained four. That is not a bad night. That is a shipwreck.

The McSweeney strategy is what produced it. Morgan McSweeney, the man who ran Starmer’s leadership campaign, who became his chief of staff, who built the operation that purged the Labour left after twenty twenty, decided that the route to power ran through what his team called hero voters. Reform-curious, socially conservative, economically anxious people in northern and Midlands towns Labour used to win by default. The strategy was to chase them by triangulating to the right, by sounding tough on immigration, by rationing any progressive instinct, by treating the Labour base in cities and among younger voters as locked in by default. Blue Labour is what it was called by its champions, focused entirely on the hero voter while spurning the younger, liberal, metropolitan voter base, producing a fracture to Reform in the northern heartlands and a fracture to the Greens in the south. The fracture has now happened. Wigan, a Labour town, deep Labour territory, returned twenty-four of twenty-five council seats to Reform. Labour defended twenty-two seats and lost all twenty-two. The hero voters did not turn out for Labour. They turned out for Farage. The base Labour assumed it could neglect did not turn out for Labour either. They turned out for the Greens.

And while that was unfolding, Labour spent the final stretch of the campaign attacking Zack Polanski. Labour’s messaging was almost entirely anti-Green, that the uneven scrutiny gave Farage what one Green organiser called a free run, and that Polanski himself was forced to wade through accusations of antisemitism as the screaming hate machine, in that organiser’s words, got turned on him. The mechanism is worth understanding because it is the same mechanism deployed against Jeremy Corbyn. You take a left-wing leader, you find or invent an association with antisemitism, you flood the press with it, you demand he disprove the negative, and you keep him answering charges instead of making arguments. The Labour right perfected this technique. They used it against Corbyn. They used it on their own membership. They have spent five years using it on anyone to the left of Wes Streeting. They tried to use it on Polanski, who of course is himself Jewish. Polanski instead took those 4 councils in Hackney, Hastings, Lewisham, Waltham Forest, and second place nationally.

Now, this is where it gets properly poetic, because one of the architects of that smear machinery has just been ejected from her own council seat. Ella Rose is the national chair of the Jewish Labour Movement. She is the woman who appeared as a tearful anonymous whistleblower, having perfected her sad face in the BBC Panorama hatchet job titled Is Labour Antisemitic, the documentary that did so much of the heavy lifting in the campaign to discredit Corbyn’s leadership. Rose had previously worked at the Israeli embassy in London. She had been filmed describing herself as a confidante of an Israeli undercover agent. None of this was disclosed by Panorama at the time. She went on to become a councillor for Whetstone in Barnet, elected in twenty twenty-two on the back of telling Jewish News that Starmer had done a phenomenal job rooting out antisemitism. She built her political career on the antisemitism smear and rode it into office. On Thursday, in Whetstone, the voters came back with a verdict. Rose finished fourth. Twelve hundred votes. Behind a Conservative on twelve hundred and ninety and another Tory on twelve hundred and eighty-five, and more embarrassingly for her, behind her own Labour running mate Ezra Cohen on twelve hundred and ninety-two. The woman who helped weaponise antisemitism against the Labour left came fourth in a ward Labour previously held both seats in, beaten by two Tories and beaten by her own colleague. The smear machine’s most prominent operator, ousted on the same night the leader she smeared was vindicated nationally.

Waltham Forest is the next one to look at, because it tells you what kind of result Thursday was for the Greens. Labour held forty-four seats on Waltham Forest council going into Thursday. They came out with fifteen. The first declaration of the night gave the Greens their first ever seat in the borough, and by the end of counting the Greens had taken control. From nothing to running the place in a single night. Hackney delivered the Greens their first directly elected mayor anywhere in the country, with Zoë Garbett winning thirty-five thousand seven hundred and twenty votes, forty-seven point two per cent, against Labour’s twenty-six thousand eight hundred and sixty-five, thirty-five point five per cent. A twelve-point Labour defeat in a borough Labour treats as inheritance. Lewisham handed the Greens a second directly elected mayor on the same night with the election of Liam Shrivastava. Haringey, where Labour has held overall control since nineteen seventy-one, came in at Greens twenty-eight, Labour twenty, Liberal Democrats eight, one Independent. Just one short of Green majority control, but Labour’s fifty-four-year grip on the borough is gone. Hastings flipped from no overall control to Greens. Five Green gains across council seats and mayoralties in places Labour has either held forever or treated as theirs by default.

Now, here is the part the Labour right is finding it convenient to forget. Back in May twenty nineteen, Jeremy Corbyn led Labour into local elections and lost a net eighty-four councillors and six councils. Eighty-four. Six. The reaction from the Labour right at the time, including from Luke Akehurst, Zionist extraordinaire and former NEC fixer who is now a Starmerroid MP, was that this represented a catastrophic failure of leadership, a damning indictment of Corbyn’s politics, evidence that the membership had to act, evidence that the leadership question had to be reopened. Eighty-four councillors. Starmer has now lost 1417. Sixteen times the Corbyn loss. Almost six times the council loss. And the same Labour right, the same MPs and commentators and aligned columnists who declared the eighty-four-councillor loss an extinction event, have rediscovered patience. They want time. They want stability. They want a period of reflection. They want the leader not to be rushed. The standard they weaponised against Corbyn does not apply to one of their own.

Thirty-three Labour MPs, as of Saturday morning, are publicly calling on Starmer to resign or set out a departure timetable. LabourList has been tracking the resignation calls. Among the names: Brian Leishman, Andy McDonald, Diane Abbott, Richard Burgon, John McDonnell, Apsana Begum, Nadia Whittome, and Clive Lewis, alongside backbenchers from across the parliamentary party who have lost patience. Eleven Labour-affiliated trade unions have demanded urgent change in direction after the results. The Morning Star ran the headline Quit Or Labour Will Die. Starmer’s response, was that he would not walk away. The MPs are making the call openly. The unions are making the call openly. The leader is refusing. Which means the next phase is whether the parliamentary party is willing to do anything about it, given that the parliamentary party is now overwhelmingly composed of people Morgan McSweeney’s operation handpicked for safe seats specifically because they would not move against the leader.

Wales is the part that should worry anyone who still treats the union as load-bearing though. Plaid Cymru took forty-three seats in the Senedd, becoming the largest party. Reform took thirty-four. Labour took nine. Nine. In Wales. Labour has run Wales continuously since devolution began in nineteen ninety-nine. They have just been reduced to nine seats and third place. Eluned Morgan, who became First Minister of Wales in August twenty twenty-four, lost her own seat and resigned as Welsh Labour leader on the spot. The Welsh Labour project, the Welsh Labour brand, the Welsh Labour electoral machine, all of it gone in one night. The Greens got two seats, their first ever for the record.

Scotland was a different category of humiliation though. Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, the man who in February publicly called on Starmer to resign in an attempt to insulate Scottish Labour from the Westminster damage, stood as the Labour candidate in the new Glasgow Cathcart and Pollok constituency. He was beaten by the SNP’s Zen Ghani by sixteen points. Ghani took fourteen thousand two hundred and seventy votes, forty-four point three per cent. Sarwar took nine thousand one hundred and seven, twenty-eight point three per cent. Sarwar only remains an MSP at all because he was also on the Glasgow regional list. He failed to win the seat he was contesting and was rescued by the proportional top-up system designed to keep losing parties in the parliament. Across the whole of Scotland, Scottish Labour won exactly one constituency on Thursday. One. The Western Isles. Every other Labour MSP in the new Holyrood owes their seat not to a constituency mandate but to the regional list, the fallback mechanism for parties whose candidates voters have specifically chosen not to elect. Ballot Box Scotland and the Poll Bludger record the Holyrood numbers as SNP fifty-eight, Labour seventeen, Reform seventeen, Greens fifteen, Conservatives twelve, Liberal Democrats ten. Reform tied with Labour for second. The unionist case for Labour as the answer to Scottish nationalism has just been answered with a Reform party tying Labour for second place, an SNP majority government, and a Scottish Labour leader who needs the consolation prize to keep his own seat.

OpenDemocracy framed the constitutional picture sharply: pro-independence governments are now in office in Wales and Scotland simultaneously, and Westminster’s two-party system is facing existential questions of its own. And the cherry on this catastrophe sits in Bootle West, where Reform elected a man named Jay Leslie Cooper, who Jewish News, citing prior reporting from the Liverpool Echo, has identified as someone with documented Holocaust-denial material on his social media. Reform elected an actual antisemite. Labour spent the campaign accusing Polanski of antisemitism while Reform was actually electing one. Labour spent its political oxygen attacking the Green leader instead of Reform, which gave Farage a clear run, which let Reform sweep through Wigan and Bootle and dozens of other northern towns, which got an antisemite elected to public office in this country on Thursday. The antisemitism smear against Polanski was not just a moral failure. It was a strategic gift to the people Labour claimed to be fighting. Reform won the night Labour built for them.

What this leaves behind is a party that has run out of theories. The McSweeney strategy assumed there was a coalition to be built by chasing Reform on culture and rationing the left on policy. That coalition does not exist. Reform-curious voters who actually want Reform politics are now voting Reform, not for a Labour Party doing a worse impression. Younger, urban, progressive voters who used to hold their nose and vote Labour have looked at five years of triangulation, at the Gaza position, at the welfare cuts, at the smears against the left, at the discipline operation, at the safe seat operation, and have decided they are not holding their nose any more. They are voting Green. Plaid voters are voting Plaid. SNP voters are voting SNP. Reform voters are voting Reform. The only people left voting Labour, structurally, are people who have not yet realised that Labour stopped offering them anything to vote for.

The Labour right will tell you the answer is to go further right, to apologise harder to Reform voters, to discipline the membership again, to keep the leader in place because the alternative might do something they cannot control. They are wrong, but more importantly, they cannot deliver. They cannot deliver because the strategy is the disease, not the cure. They cannot deliver because the public sees through it. They cannot deliver because the people who would have voted Labour out of habit have just spent Thursday demonstrating that they will not, anymore. Starmer told the country he was the grown-up who could stop the chaos. Says he won’t resign because he will not plunge the country into chaos. Voters handed his towns to Reform, his cities to the Greens, Wales to Plaid, Scotland to the SNP, his Whetstone smear-merchant to a Tory, his Glasgow leader to the regional list, and his own backbenchers to the resignation tracker. The grown-up project is finished. He spent his entire leadership smearing the left, and on Thursday the left came second. He spent his entire leadership saying only he could stop Reform, and on Thursday Reform won. He spent his entire leadership demanding loyalty from a parliamentary party he handpicked for compliance, and on Saturday morning thirty-three of them told him to go. The verdict is not that the strategy failed. The verdict is that the strategy worked exactly as designed, and the design was rotten to the core. Starmer is now the face of that. We don’t like it, we won’t vote for it and because of that he must leave.

SOURCES:

POLL BLUDGER: UK local elections live: 2026 results.

BYLINE TIMES: The end of the McSweeney strategy: Labour’s Blue Labour project collapses.

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Labour antisemitism’ saboteur, JLM boss Ella Rose, ousted from council seat.

JEWISH NEWS: Conservatives retake Westminster City Council (live blog: Whetstone result); Reform elects Bootle West candidate with Holocaust denial material on social media

WALTHAM FOREST ECHO: Greens take control of Waltham Forest council.

THE CANARY: Zoë Garbett elected first Green mayor of Hackney.

NATION.CYMRU: Plaid largest party as Labour collapses to nine seats; Eluned Morgan resigns.

BALLOT BOX SCOTLAND: Holyrood 2026: SNP hold, Labour and Reform tied for second.

OPENDEMOCRACY: Pro-independence governments in Wales and Scotland: the constitutional question Westminster cannot avoid.

LABOURLIST: Resignation tracker: 33 Labour MPs call on Starmer to go; Eleven affiliated unions demand urgent change in Labour direction; Labour’s local election results: net loss of 84 councillors and six councils

MORNING STAR: Quit or Labour will die

LEFT FOOT FORWARD: Starmer: I will not walk away