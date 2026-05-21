Kernow Damo Complaints Policy

Kernow Damo is Impress regulated and strictly adheres to the Impress Standards Code.

Please find the full Complaints Policy for Kernow Damo here

Making a complaint

We can look into complaints about items we have published which are in our control. We adhere to the Standards Code adopted by Impress and can only deal with complaints which relate to an alleged breach of the standards set out in this Code.

We can only deal with your complaint if you are:

· personally and directly affected by an alleged breach of the Code

· a representative group affected by an alleged breach of the Code, where there is public interest in your complaint

· a third party seeking to ensure accuracy of published information

We are also regulated by Impress, but initial complaints must be made to us, [Publisher Name], using the following details:

Email: [kernowdamo@kernowdamo.com]

Telephone: [+44 7999 645430]

Address: [21 Trengrouse Way, Helston, Cornwall, TR13 8AE]

We will acknowledge your complaint by e-mail or in writing within 7 calendar days and will normally respond to your complaint with a final decision letter within 21 calendar days. If we uphold your complaint, we will tell you the remedial actions we have taken.

If you are not satisfied with the final response to your complaint, or if you do not hear from us within 21 calendar days of submitting your complaint, then you can refer your complaint to our independent regulator Impress at this link or by contacting them directly using the following information:

W: impressorg.com/complaints

E: complaints@impressorg.com

T: 020 3325 4288

