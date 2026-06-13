Judge Hands Down The Terror Sentence; One Juror Bites Back

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Right, so these four young people were not convicted of terrorism.

But that is the bit the state would quite like you to overlook, along with pliant state media.

Just hop past it. Don’t linger. Don’t ask awkward little questions like, “Hang on, if they were not convicted of terrorism, why the hell are they being sentenced as such then?”

Because when you ask yourself that, you realise just how much this stinks don’t you?

Four Palestine Action activists were convicted over action at an Elbit Systems site, an Israeli weapons factory. Serious convictions, yes. Criminal damage, yes. In one case, GBH without intent, yes. Nobody needs to pretend those are not real charges.

But terrorism?

That was not the jury’s verdict. They didn’t even know such a sentence in connection with their verdict was even on the table, they weren’t told that, so how can this possibly be regarded as justice?

It’s a very British way of doing authoritarianism, isn’t it?

No jackboots needed. No roaring dictator on a balcony. Just a man in robes, adding on a terror element at sentencing in a first of its kind slide into fascism, and for what? To protect Israel. A state committing genocide, an apartheid state, a state which clearly has far too much influence in ours.

The powers that be will no doubt be delighted byt the outcome though. Very tidy. Very respectable. Very “nothing to see here, please enjoy your collapsing democracy in orderly silence.”

And outside Woolwich Crown Court, the point then became physical again.

There was the prison van.

There were the police lines.

There were people blocking the van.

There were people being arrested outside court while the very proscription framework being used around Palestine Action is still being fought through the courts.

So no, this is not “activists damaged a factory and went to prison.”

That is the state’s preferred nursery-rhyme version.

This is:

No terrorism conviction.

Terror connection applied anyway.

Supporters arrested.

And that terror label doing exactly what it was designed to do.

So lets tear this story apart, and we’ll start here.

This woman was one of the jurors from the first trial, so she is not speaking from outside the process. She was on the inside of what the state has now made all about terrorism, and she lays out exactly what happened, from the acquittal from her case, to the CPS retrial when most charges had been dropped, criminal damage was all that was left at that point. A relatively minor charge to go to the expense of a retrial, what is the public interest in doing that? Well there isn’t any surely? An average Crown Court retrial costs around £3,000 per sitting day plus operational costs ad private legal defence fees can be from anywhere between £5,000 and £50,000 covering both initial trial and retrial. All for a criminal damage case? And especially since the defendants had indeed already spent 18 months behind bars. But then of course once that second jury did convict, they were to be sentenced as terrorists, despite neither jury in either trial or retrial being told that at the time. They had no idea their verdicts could result in a terrorist sentence when there was no terrorist charge. Yet that is obviously what we then got. Please note there is a lip sync issue with this clip.

Sentenced and imprisoned on grounds of “terrorism” that no jury ever convicted them of, all while the Starmer led regime continues to aid and abet Israel in the very genocidal actions these 4 people committed criminal damage to fight and who honestly believes there isn’t a connection?

And all of it came of course in the wake of a move to try and get Johnson to recuse himself from the case. It wasn’t just that he was seen as being too close to the state and his actions didn’t do much to disprove that thinking.

This was a man who had already tried to go after the lead defence barrister, Rajiv Menon KC, for contempt of court for simply reading out the juries rights, which Johnson had prohibited. He was the man whose process over that contempt move had to be slapped down by the Court of Appeal because it was ridiculous. He was the man sitting inside a case where the jury had not convicted terrorism, had not been told a criminal-damage conviction could lead to terror-connected sentencing, and then he delivered.

Bet then also consider his résumé.

Government cases. Police cases. Attorney General’s panel. Special Advocate. Investigatory Powers Tribunal. Closed material, secret evidence, state-security architecture – he’s got the whole mahogany-panelled cupboard of British establishment ties.

So the problem is that the judge applying a terrorism framing to Palestine solidarity protest looks like someone formed inside the very state-security world now being asked to discipline Palestine solidarity protest.

He should have recused himself when all of this came to light, yet refused.

Richard Sanders of Double Down News nailed this on X saying:

‘Jeremy Johnson - in 50 years time this will be the only 1.39 minutes of your life you’ll be remembered for. It’ll be played in genocide museums to sum up the complicity and callous brutality of the British state in the face of the slaughter of the Palestinian people - and the courage of those who opposed it.’

Couldn’t agree more, state complicity wearing robes and a horsehair wig.

And speaking of disciplining Palestine solidarity protest, it was all happening outside of the court too.

That was the response by everyone outside and it’s not your typical reaction by people who think justice has been done is it? Do you think they had enough police there? Again I think of the public cost of all of this, not to mention what a joke it looks like.

And yet when you see the van being blocked like that, you see the real movement of this story don’t you?

The court says terror connection.

The prison system rolls into view.

More police than you see involved in dealing with the average riot there to defend this injustice.

And we the public are supposed to learn a lesson.

Do not target this arms company.

Do not support the people who do.

Do not gather outside court and call it what it really is.

Because you could be next and of course some were.

Yep, back to arresting grannies again, because apparently the sentencing was not quite authoritarian enough for one afternoon, the police started moving in on people holding signs, again saying:

“Saving Lives Is Not Terrorism,” though the other bit on those signs arguably gave the police their excuse.

“Saving Lives Is Not Terrorism” as a slogan though.

That sign is doing more journalism than half the lobby press manage all week. No focus-grouped waffle. No Home Office mood music. No “concerns have been raised” beige porridge from the BBC neutraliser machine. Just the point, in plain English, on a piece of card.

Saving lives is not terrorism.

And the state’s answer was, what?

A calm conversation about civil liberties?

A careful reflection on whether using counter-terror law against protest might be, you know, a little bit much?

Of course not.

Police moved in.

Because nothing says “we are absolutely not proving your point” quite like arresting people standing outside a court with signs saying this should not be treated as terrorism.

But it made the entire days proceedings even shabbier and even more toxic, because the law being used to arrest these grannies is not exactly some ancient democratic commandment that’s been handed down from Mount Sinai which we all accept meekly as a given.

It is being challenged.

It is under judicial review.

There is an active legal fight over whether this proscription should stand at all.

So while the ban itself is being fought in the courts, people outside another court are being arrested in the shadow of that very ban.

That is the epitome of authoritarianism.

Very neat, isn’t it? Ban the group and arrest the supporters.

Let the judicial review toddle along behind all of this and in the meantime, the terror label does its work.

The label does not stay politely attached to one sentence. It does not sit there in the courtroom with its hands folded like a well-behaved legal phrase.

It leaks out.

It leaks onto the supporters.

It leaks onto the signs.

It leaks onto the prison van.

It leaks onto the question of whether you are even allowed to say, publicly, that you support the people the state has just decided to shove that terror framing onto as ridiculous as it continues to look.

But that is the point of it.

Because once the word terrorism is invoked, everything else is supposed to shut up.

Elbit shuts up.

Gaza shuts up.

British complicity shuts up.

The jury verdict shuts up.

The fact they were not convicted of terrorism shuts up.

And all that remains is the big scary word the state wants you to remember.

Terror.

There it is. Job done. Public argument poisoned. Protest contaminated. Arms company protected. Everybody back to work, please.

But the footage outside Woolwich Crown Court gives the game away.

People were holding signs saying saving lives is not terrorism, and the police moved in.

People were challenging this terrorism framing, and the police moved in.

That is not just law.

That is not just sentencing.

That is not just public order.

That is a warning system.

And the warning is very simple:

Do not target this arms company.

Do not support the people who do.

Do not gather outside court and call it what it is.

Four activists sentenced. Palestine Action. Elbit. Protesters outside court. Police moving in. Terrorism connection. Back to the studio.

All very neat, isn’t it?

A court case. A crowd. A few arrests. A nice little democratic conveyer belt where the viewer is supposed to assume everyone knows what is happening, the law is settled, the state is calm, and nothing especially ugly is going on behind the curtains.

But is that really what happened?

Because if you only say “activists jailed after Elbit raid,” the state gets away with their trick.

This is the whole point of the story.

Because the state did not get a terrorism conviction here.

That is the bit they need blurred.

The jury did not come back and say terrorism. The public verdict was not terrorism. These people were not convicted of terrorism. And yet somehow, after the verdict, the state still managed to land the terror label where it wanted it, via sentencing

Don’t convict them of terrorism. Just sentence them through a terror frame afterwards and let the headlines do the rest.

So if the jury did not decide terrorism, who did?

If the verdict was not terrorism, why does the punishment now carry terrorism?

If criminal damage was enough to convict, why was criminal damage not enough to sentence?

If one defendant was convicted of GBH without intent, why was that not dealt with as what it was?

Why did Britain need the word terrorism?

Because it is a word that poisons everything around it. The word that tells people to stop asking questions. The word that makes Elbit disappear from the front of the story. The word that makes Gaza disappear completely. The word that makes British complicity disappear. The word that turns protest against an Israeli arms company into something the public is meant to recoil from before they have even heard what the jury actually decided.

And then Judge Johnson attaches that terrorism connection anyway.

After the verdict.

After the jury.

After the part of the process that is supposed to matter most in a criminal trial.

So what has Britain actually got?

A clean terrorism case?

No.

A terrorism conviction?

No.

A settled public verdict that these people were terrorists?

No.

What Britain has got is a terror label applied after the fact, slapped across the case like a Home Office sticker over a cracked windscreen.

And then the prison van rolls out.

Because of course it does.

The machine has to move, doesn’t it?

The courtroom phrase becomes a prison van. The prison van becomes a police line. The police line becomes arrests outside court.

People block the prison van because they know what has just happened. People hold signs saying “Saving Lives Is Not Terrorism” because they know what word is being abused. Police move in because the state knows exactly what it wants that word to do.

And where it gets even more ridiculous is that the Palestine Action proscription itself is still being challenged through the courts.

So while one part of the legal system is still being asked whether the ban should stand, people outside court are being arrested in the shadow of that very ban.

Ban them. Arrest supporters. Let the judicial review catch up whenever it can. Lovely stuff. Very democratic. Put it on a mug.

This is not terrorism.

This is protest against an Israeli arms company.

And Britain’s answer was not to pause and reflect on whether maybe, just maybe, dragging Palestine solidarity into counter-terror law is a sign of a state that has completely lost the plot.

No.

The answer was police lines.

Arrests.

A prison van.

The full theatrics of respectable repression.

And yes, damage was done.

Yes, people were convicted.

Yes, one defendant was convicted of GBH without intent.

Say it all. Keep it straight. Do not dodge the difficult facts, because you do not need to dodge them.

Even after you have said all of that, the question is still standing there, waving its arms around like someone trying to get a train driver’s attention before the whole thing goes completely off the rails.

Why did Britain need terrorism?

Why was ordinary criminal law not enough?

Why did an Elbit protest have to be dragged into a terror frame?

Why are people outside court being arrested while the ban itself is still being fought?

And why does the British state always discover its strongest language, its hardest policing, its most muscular legal vocabulary, when the thing being protected is Israel’s b*stard arms trade?

When Gaza is being starved, flattened, buried under rubble and explained away by the same political class that cannot even say “genocide” without checking whether a donor might cough awkwardly, suddenly everyone is very careful.

Very nuanced.

Very process-driven.

Let’s wait for the facts.

Let’s avoid inflammatory language.

Let’s not rush to judgment.

Let’s be responsible.

The whole Westminster wet-flannel routine, wrung out over a pile of dead children and called statesmanship.

But protest against Elbit though?

Wuh, then that same vocabulary arrives with a blue light flashing and a siren wailing.

Terrorism.

Security.

Extremism.

Public order.

What a sick joke.

Speaking of sick jokes, while all of this is going on in court, illegal Israeli settlement properties are going on sale in London and amazingly the state can’t seem to get off its backside nearly as fast to deal with that. Well colour me surprised and find out more about all of that right here.

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