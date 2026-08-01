JORDAN BACKLASH Opens a NEW Front Trump Never Saw Coming!

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Right, so it turns out Donald Trump has finally stumbled across a problem that refuses to be solved by lobbing another bomb at it. Tragic, really.

Iran is striking American military facilities throughout the region. The Pentagon is reportedly scaling back its large presence in Kuwait. In Jordan, hundreds of prominent individuals are calling for the complete removal of the American presence. And now, on top of all of that, CENTCOM is concerned that its own troops are recording enough of the aftermath to help Iran figure out what was effective. Essentially making the same mistake so many IDF troops have made, by being stupid enough to upload what amounts to free intel for the enemy.

A real achievement for American statecraft, if your definition of statecraft is ‘how to turn your own bases into a live-fire demonstration for the enemy.’

Trump started this war with his usual boasts about control and deterrence, delivered with all the subtlety of a McDonald’s menu and the standard photo op of him pointing at something, as if his finger alone can frighten Iran into surrender. Well, it is rather small and suspiciously orange, and you do tend to wonder where it’s been.

What he has actually managed, though, is to turn America’s bases into a row of high-value targets, conveniently spread across countries whose citizens never agreed to be extras in Trump’s Middle Eastern ego trip.

He can bomb Iran again. No doubt with Netanyahu on yet another visit, that’ll be his line to Trump. Odds are, he is already looking over the map for which bit to strike next.

But what he cannot bomb is the argument now breaking out within the countries that are still hosting his troops. They have been doing so for some time. They have been targets themselves as a result for months now, on and off. It turns out, you cannot airstrike your way out of that kind of political backlash.

He cannot bomb Kuwait back into feeling comfortable with this arrangement. Strangely, dropping explosives does not seem to lift morale.

He cannot bomb Jordanians into believing that being attacked somehow proves the Americans are protecting them.

And he cannot bomb every phone in every soldier’s pocket into forgetting what it has already been recording. The iPhone seems quite resistant to shock and awe.

Now, Jordan has not ordered American troops out. The United States has not left Kuwait either, and Pakistan has not suddenly arrived with a spare military and a cancellation form.

That is not what has happened. What has actually happened is the whole bargain is starting to smell, and not in the way that makes anyone nostalgic for the old days of American might makes right.

For years, the offer was perfectly straightforward. Host American forces, and America will make you safer. Give Washington access to your airfields, ports, and logistics hubs, and the world’s most powerful military will scare off anyone considering trouble.

Except Iran has now shown that those same facilities can be used to punish America through the countries that host it.

In Kuwait, it means about 13,500 US personnel, Camp Arifjan’s command-and-logistics network, Ali al-Salem’s airlift and operational support, and pre-positioned equipment scattered across the country. That is proper military power.

But the same network has also made Kuwait a target. Six US soldiers were killed at Port Shuaiba, and independent satellite analysis found damage at Camp Buehring and Ali al-Salem.

Jordan shows the same contradiction. Its air defences have repeatedly intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, yet an Iranian strike still killed American air-defence soldiers at Muwaffaq Salti.

So yes, the American presence can help defend these countries. It can also give Iran the very targets that invite retaliation on its soil too. Both things can be true, even though Washington would prefer everyone to remember the interceptions and forget why those defensive missiles were fired in the first place.

Trump’s response? Exactly what you would expect from a man who thinks every problem is just a fuse waiting for a bigger bang. Subtlety, as always, is absent.

Hit them hard.

Hit them very hard.

Hit them until the consequences of hitting them somehow vanish, because that has always worked so well. Just keep swinging until reality gives in.

It’s gone wonderfully so far, hasn’t it?

If by wonderfully you mean ‘like a clown car on fire.’

America bombs Iran. Iran attacks American facilities in Jordan and Kuwait. Trump promises to bomb Iran for attacking those facilities. Iran then responds. Round and round it goes, like a wild orange hamster running inside a Pentagon exercise wheel, powered by pure ego and no strategy whatsoever.

Each escalation is presented as the move that will finally restore deterrence. Each escalation brings another retaliation, showing that deterrence has not been restored. Then Trump steps back in front of the cameras and declares that what the situation really needs is more of the same policy that created it.

A perfect circle. Einstein’s definition of insanity.

Completely self-sustaining. Shame about the people actually living under it, but for the planners, collateral damage is just a line on the briefing slide.

Jordan has a separate arrangement.

A January 2026 CRS report says the kingdom was hosting nearly 4,000 US troops. The legal basis includes the 2021 US-Jordan Defence Cooperation Agreement, which gives American forces access to mutually agreed Jordanian facilities for aircraft landing and refuelling, accommodation, communications, training, staging and deploying forces, pre-positioning equipment, and contingency operations.

The CRS is the Congressional Research Service, which is the non-partisan research bit of the US Congress.

And the aircraft detail comes from another part of the evidence. CRS says US forces have operated from Jordanian airfields including Muwaffaq Salti, and cites reporting that the American wing associated with the site has operated combat aircraft, transports, tankers, and MQ-9 surveillance drones.

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, says there are no American bases in Jordan.

No bases.

Just American personnel operating from military facilities, with aircraft, equipment, and access under a bilateral military agreement.

Apparently, a base becomes something else entirely the moment missiles start landing nearby, and the government gets squeaky bums about what to call it. Nothing like a bit of incoming fire to spark a little bit of creative rebranding.

But whatever term everyone eventually chooses, Iran can reach the locations involved.

These installations were built for a world where America could launch wars from someone else’s territory and keep the consequences off its own soil. Iran has been busy correcting that assumption.

And Kuwait is where the military consequences become impossible to ignore.

Another alert. Another incoming drone. Another night of interceptions, smoke, and officials insisting everything worked almost perfectly, except for the parts that obviously did not. But apart from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

Then came the Wall Street Journal report.

The Pentagon has reportedly started reducing its presence in Kuwait to lower the risk.

Not leaving.

Not shutting down every base.

Not loading thirteen thousand troops out by sundown. Just making the footprint smaller. Shrinking the target, because apparently that is now the definition of victory.

America spent decades building Kuwait into one of its largest regional military platforms. Iran has made that platform too costly to defend and too risky to occupy. I should imagine Iran’s response is “keep going.”

Iran has made defending that platform part of the conflict, and the US cannot sustain it, or the criticism coming from behind closed doors that you can imagine is coming from the Kuwaitis.

And then CENTCOM realised that the buildings were not the only vulnerable part of their clever little system, because every soldier now carries a camera, a tracker, and a broadcasting device of some sort in their pocket, usually with several apps quietly recording their location and what they have been viewing.

And according to this latest report, those phones may be revealing more to Iran than the Pentagon would like.

Now consider what that means.

A soldier sees an explosion and records it because that is what people do. That’ll look good on Insta or something to that effect. The IDF do it all the time; why can’t we? Well, for a start it hasn’t done the IDF many favours. But that’s just the surface reaction many of us would automatically reach for.

An analyst looks at the angle.

The buildings in the background.

The time between impact and emergency response.

Which shelters appear occupied. Which direction the smoke is coming from. Whether the air defence fired. Whether the same spot had been hit before.

A frightened ten-second clip uploaded from inside a base can become part of a much broader intelligence picture.

No Iranian operative needs to crawl under the fence wearing night-vision goggles.

No spy needs to hide inside a laundry basket at Camp Arifjan.

The information can leave through the front gate with the people already authorised to be there.

This is where the fear of infiltration is now coming from.

We’re not talking Iranian agents physically wandering around American installations. Something far cheaper and much more difficult to stop is apparently happening.

Commercial data. Location records. Social posts. Video backgrounds. Metadata. Soldiers recording exactly what Iran wants to analyse.

CENTCOM’s apparent answer? Which is not-well, it is a bit like only noticing the burglar because he slipped on the flood pouring through your collapsed roof. The problem is not the burglar; it is that the house is falling apart.

Take the phones away, and the bases remain. The missiles are still coming. The host countries are still being pulled into the cycle of retaliation.

America has not solved the crisis. It has only uncovered another part of it.

And in Jordan, that crisis has now entirely escaped the military perimeter.

It has entered domestic politics.

That headline is notable for one particular reason.

It calls this a rare challenge to Jordan’s leadership.

Because senior political figures, lawyers, academics, tribal leaders, and retired military officers do not usually come forward publicly to question Jordan’s security relationship with Washington, to make things difficult.

Jordan’s government has not told the Americans to leave.

But hundreds of prominent Jordanians are now demanding that it does.

They want the defence agreement reconsidered. They want foreign forces removed. They want Jordanian territory kept out of a war they say Jordan did not choose, and there is a strong argument for that given the nature of that leadership.

Jordan is not a parliamentary democracy where voters elected a government after it openly campaigned on turning the country into an American military platform. King Abdullah appoints the prime minister and ministers, appoints the entire Senate, can dissolve the elected lower house and holds the constitutional power to declare war and ratify agreements. Elections exist, but the decisive power over defence and foreign policy remains concentrated around the monarchy.

The 2021 US defence agreement makes that point rather neatly. It was approved by royal decree without being put to a parliamentary vote, despite objections that an agreement granting such extensive foreign military access should have required parliamentary approval. It gives US forces access to agreed facilities for aircraft landing and refuelling, accommodation, communications, training, staging and deploying forces, pre-positioning equipment and contingency operations. It is a framework allowing Jordanian territory to support a substantial American military presence and regional operations. And nobody voted for it.

So when Jordanians say they did not choose this war, the answer cannot simply be that their government signed an agreement. The palace and government chose this. Ordinary Jordanians were never meaningfully asked whether they wanted their airfields and military facilities folded into an American war machine, nor whether they were prepared to have Iranian missiles arrive as the return postage.

And openly challenging security policy in Jordan is not cost-free either. Human Rights Watch has documented prosecutions under the country’s cybercrime law, restrictions on public meetings, and arrests or harassment of activists criticising government policy or organising around Palestine. That makes more than 300 politicians, lawyers, academics, retired officers and tribal figures publicly demanding a withdrawal from the US agreement rather more significant than an ordinary petition. They are challenging an arrangement approved from the top in a country where challenges to the top can bring severe consequences.

That is the political blow, and it’s a big one to the US and Jordan’s shill of a King..

And Trump cannot answer that with another bombing raid.

In fact, every bombing raid risks strengthening the people making this argument now.

American forces operate from Jordan. Iran attacks those forces. America strikes Iran in response. Iran attacks again.

Jordan is then told that hosting the Americans is essential protection against the retaliation that results from hosting them.

What a remarkable offer. Like being sold body armour by the man who painted the target on your back.

Allow us to make your country a target, and in return we will help defend you against the consequences of doing so.

And so the Jordanian government is trapped by this. It is all on them and Abdullah.

It cannot accept Iran deciding who Jordan may host on Jordanian soil. That would be an obvious surrender of sovereignty.

But it also has to defend an arrangement that is clearly pulling Jordan into the consequences of Trump’s war.

So the official line is that there are no American bases, just facilities-or shared installations. Or temporary military friendship sheds. Call them whatever you wish, as long as nobody has to admit what they actually are.

The missiles sure as hell don’t care what you call them, though.

Nor do the Jordanians now asking why their country should absorb retaliation for decisions made in Washington that they had no say in.

Kuwait’s response has been quieter.

No open letter demanding that America leave. No public split with Washington.

Instead, Kuwait has approved a broader five-year defence framework with Pakistan, while separate reports suggest the discussions have included air defence, aircraft, drones, and personnel.

That does not mean Pakistan has replaced the United States.

No Pakistani combat force has arrived to take over the bases. No Kuwaiti minister has announced a break. But Kuwait is quietly considering alternatives, not replacing Washington or ending the alliance just like that, but seeing if another partner might offer better protection.

It is the moment one partner quietly starts checking whether someone else offers better cover.

The country with one of America’s largest military footprints is now seeking insurance against its own insurance policy. That is how well things are going.

The American base network relies on more than concrete, aircraft, and radar.

It relies on permission.

Permission from governments to use their territory. Permission from populations willing to accept the risk, all supported by the belief that hosting America actually makes you safer.

Iran does not need to destroy every base to undermine that system.

It does not need to flatten Camp Arifjan. It does not need to force every American soldier out of Jordan. It does not need to win some grand, cinematic showdown with the US Air Force and Tom Cruise hanging onto the bottom of a helicopter.

It only needs to make the arrangement look worse.

Make the bases costly to defend.

Make the host country absorb the retaliation.

Make Washington move personnel and equipment.

Make Jordanians question whether the Americans should be there at all.

Make Kuwait wonder who else might help and indeed provide food for thought for other host states too.

Buildings can be repaired. Equipment can be replaced. Trump can order another batch of missiles, assuming he has not already wasted the best ones blowing up empty sand for the cameras-nothing like a fireworks display for the folks back home.

Political consent is harder to replace.

A damaged runway can be fixed. An interceptor can be swapped out. Troops can be moved, shelters reinforced, and another radar dragged into place at enormous US taxpayer expense.

But once people start to believe that hosting American forces makes them a target instead of making them safer, every deployment turns into a domestic argument. Governments may not expel the Americans overnight. Still, they can limit access, refuse certain operations, demand more protection, seek other military partners, or quietly make Washington’s regional plans slower, more expensive, and less certain.

The bases do not exist just because America has enough concrete and aircraft to fill them. They exist because host governments allow them and local populations tolerate the risk. Once that tolerance begins to erode, a base can remain physically intact while becoming strategically weaker. Kuwait looking for extra protection and Jordanians demanding that foreign forces leave are not yet the collapse of America’s regional network. They are the first signs that the permission holding it together can no longer be taken for granted, though.

Once a host country starts seeing the American presence as both a shield and a target, Washington faces a problem that no amount of explosives can remove.

Trump can hit Iran hard tonight.

He can hit it hard tomorrow.

He can come back out afterwards and declare that Iran has been devastated, deterrence has been restored, and everyone is now eager to negotiate with him.

Another victory. Another breakthrough. Another serving of Oval Office waffle.

America has no shortage of offensive bombs; defensive ones are another story.

But it is running dangerously low on countries willing to keep absorbing the fallout after those bombs fall. The arsenal might well be full, but the welcome mats are wearing very thin.

For more on the latest events in the Middle East as you’ll never get from the mainstream media, do stick with the channel; more acerbic hot takes here, such as this story for your recommended next watch.

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