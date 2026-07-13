Israel’s Warfare Is SCREWED - IDF Collapsing With No Way Out!

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Right, so Israel is once again rattling the sabre at Iran.

Another operation. Another historic mission. Another promise that this time, somehow, the same people who have spent years chewing through soldiers, reservists, vehicles, ammunition, money and basic supplies are going to produce a fresh war out of the cupboard like there’s another fully staffed army hiding behind the beans.

There isn’t.

The IDF says it is thousands of personnel short. Active reservist numbers are being cut at the same time, which defies logic. The army is still chasing billions of shekels it says it still needs. There are reports of spare-parts shortages, repair backlogs and units struggling just to get basic supplies now on the war fronts they are already on, including water.

And yet here comes another Iran plan, because of course it does.

Because Netanyahu’s answer to an army worn down by war is apparently more war. The man has one button and he has absolutely battered it.

Now, of course this does not mean every Israeli soldier has vanished, every water container is dry and every tank has been abandoned at the roadside with the bonnet up.

It means something far more politically damaging than that.

The army is still there. It is still dangerous. It is still capable of inflicting enormous destruction as it carries on doing every single day in Gaza, in Lebanon, in the West Bank and so on.

But it is also telling its own government that the gap between what Netanyahu wants it to do and what it can keep doing, given all of this, is getting wider.

It’s not that “Israel has no army”, it’s that Israel has a government that can’t get it through their heads that the army is finite.

Yet when this became too obvious to ignore, Netanyahu and Smotrich appeared together in the most tin-eared way they could.

There we are.

Billions.

Problem solved.

Just announce the money and presumably the soldiers grow back, the engines repair themselves and every missing spare part comes fluttering down from the ceiling like confetti.

Except the army had reportedly asked for around forty billion shekels and it’s getting fifteen.

Fifteen billion is not nothing. But when somebody asks for forty and you hand them fifteen, you have not met the request have you? You have paid a deposit and that is the bit the announcement cannot hide.

The original defence budget was already enormous. Then all the wars ate through that. So more money was added. Then the army came back and said it still needed more. And now reservists and missions are being looked at because apparently even Israel’s war machine has discovered that permanent warfare does, in fact, cost money and it would seem the US taxpayer isn’t footing the entire bill!

Shocking development.

Who knew.

But the funding gap is only one side of it.

The more immediate problem is people.

Twelve thousand short.

Including thousands of combat troops.

And the army says that gap could get even worse.

That is not a small adjustment. That is not a rota problem. That is the IDF telling lawmakers that it does not have enough people for the force it says Israel now needs.

And at the same time, active reservist numbers are being reduced by roughly ten thousand.

Now, these are not the same category. One is the broader structural shortage. The other is a reduction in the number of reservists being kept on active emergency duty.

Fine.

But that distinction does not rescue the situation. It just makes it clearer.

Israel needs more long-term military capacity while cutting back the people currently being used to cover the gap.

Needs more. Keeps fewer.

That is a cracking plan, isn’t it?

Like discovering the bath is overflowing and deciding the real problem is that your towel isn’t fluffy enough.

And then there is the part Netanyahu’s coalition is more split and angry about amid all of this, because Israel does have a very large pool of military-age men outside the army.

The political problem is that Netanyahu relies on parties determined to keep it that way to keep himself in power, versus also relying on people to keep him in power, who are climbing the walls over it.

That is the manpower crisis in a nutshell.

The IDF says it urgently needs thousands more personnel. At the same time, the government is tied to coalition partners fighting broad conscription of ultra-Orthodox men.

Now, that does not mean every Haredi man is a draft evader and when you consider the Haredi consider Tarah study their form of service, it would be incorrect to label them on the whole as such, even as many in the state very much do, those who have ignored their draft papers. It does not mean no ultra-Orthodox men serve at all either - a few do. And it certainly does not mean everybody in that crowd has exactly the same legal status.

But politically, the contradiction is staggering.

Netanyahu wants the existing army to fight more fronts, for longer, while depending on the parties most committed to keeping a huge potential recruitment pool outside it.

So the same reservists get called again.

The same families get the same phone call.

The same people are told this is a national emergency.

Just not quite national enough to inconvenience his Haredi-centric coalition partners, it’s a balancing act he’s just about managing to maintain, but you can appreciate why so many in Israel don’t like him much over this.

And yet none of this arrives out of nowhere.

The warnings were already there months ago.

Months earlier, the warning was already being made that the IDF could reach the point where even routine missions became harder to sustain.

So Netanyahu cannot pretend this came out of nowhere.

The warning signs were already flashing.

He knew.

The government knew.

The military knew.

The reserve strain was known. The manpower gap was known. The equipment wear was known. The funding problem was known.

And the answer was still to keep widening the war.

Gaza. Lebanon. Syria. The West Bank. Iran.

At this point Netanyahu’s strategy is less military planning and more a bloke in a pub shouting “and another one” while somebody else is trying to explain his card has been declined.

Because armies do not run on speeches.

They run on boring things.

Parts. Engines. Tracks. Tyres. Maintenance hours. Technicians. Water. Food. Fuel. Communications gear. All the deeply unglamorous stuff that never appears in the heroic montages because a crate of replacement components does not look particularly Churchillian.

But without it, the shiny war machine becomes a very expensive collection of objects waiting for somebody to find the right bit.

The reporting on parts is serious. Armoured units reportedly struggling to obtain components. Vehicles and aircraft requiring repair and refurbishment. Soldiers carrying loads that vehicles would normally help move.

That does not mean every tank is broken, but it does mean the cost of keeping them running is landing literally on the shoulders of soldiers.

And while parts shortages are problematic from a mission perspective the water shortages are a basic necessity If water is now running short on certain fronts, then progress is impossible. The strain has reached the most basic level of military supply.

Once a force is struggling with the basic supply chain, the gap between the grand political war promises and the physical reality on the ground is impossible to miss.

At the top, Netanyahu is remaking the Middle East.

Further down, somebody is trying to find enough bottled water and the right spare parts.

It is sheer and utter unsustainable madness.

And it’s worth reflecting back a moment to Smotrich’s budget announcement, because this is how the problem gets laundered for the domestic audience.

The army says it is stretched.

The government says it has provided funds.

And suddenly the whole thing is presented as a technical disagreement between departments, rather than the obvious consequence of trying to run permanent regional war as though the bill is somebody else’s problem.

The money promised arrived, but it was nowhere near enough, because in the end the cuts still continued.

Still the reserve reductions.

Still the missions under review.

Still the army saying the full requirement had not been met.

Israel has already poured historic sums into defence. Then it added more. Then more again. And the military is still saying it cannot cover everything Netanyahu wants.

Permanent war does that.

It eats the ordinary budget.

Then it eats the emergency budget.

Then it eats the top-up.

Then the government appears with another top-up and expects applause because the beast has not yet eaten the literal lectern they’re stood at.

Fifteen billion shekels is a lot of money, it’s roughly $5Bn.

And now we come back to Iran, because Israel is once again being pushed towards the idea of another attack. What’s the matter? Don’t like the US having all the fun, or are the optics of Trump doing all the fighting for you, US funded overseas territory as you functionally are, too much of an embarrassment?

Well we’ve paved the way for where this is backfiring already haven’t we?

Israel says it is ready.

Of course it says it is ready.

Governments always say they are ready.

Nobody stands in front of the cameras and says, “Actually, the personnel department is having a nightmare and the maintenance shed is short of bits.”

You still need the people.

You still need the reservists.

You still need the aircraft crews, the technicians, the vehicles, the replacement parts, the ammunition, the money and the ability to keep all the other fronts running while you open another one.

And that is why the next planned attack on Iran backfires already.

Not because it has been launched and defeated, but because the plan itself drags every weakness back into the light.

You are twelve thousand troops short as things stand now.

Active reserves are being cut to save money.

It is a shortage that is expected to worsen.

Broad exemptions protected for political reasons only exacerbate that shortage, as well as bad feeling.

Parts problems.

Repair backlogs.

Billions still being argued over.

Netanyahu can draw another arrow on a map. That costs nothing.

Turning the arrow into an operation is the expensive bit.

And the IDF is now the very thing blowing apart the fantasy.

Not because it has rebelled against Netanyahu, but because the IDF no longer has the people, money or equipment to match Netanyahu’s plans.

This is Netanyahu’s whole political model now consuming itself.

His answer to insecurity is more force.

His answer to failed deterrence is more force.

His answer to one war not producing the promised security is another war that will supposedly produce the promised security.

And every time, the same army has to provide the people.

The same reserve system has to stretch again.

The same equipment has to go back out.

The same budget has to absorb another campaign.

Eventually, “more” stops being a strategy.

Netanyahu wants to be remembered as the man who remade the Middle East.

At the moment, he looks more like the man trying to run the same army through one war too many and hoping nobody notices the cracks getting bigger.

His answer is always the same.

Another plan.

Another threat.

Another announcement.

Another demand that everybody trust the next operation to repair the damage caused by the last one, because only he can keep Israel safe.

But armies are physical things.

People get exhausted.

Vehicles wear out.

Parts run short.

Budgets run dry.

And there comes a point where another war plan is not proof of strength.

It is proof the man ordering it has stopped listening to the warnings.

That is where Israel is now.

Netanyahu pointing towards Iran again.

The IDF standing behind him, thousands short, billions deep in another funding argument, still trying to maintain the machinery of the wars already under way.

And somehow, once again, he wants everybody to believe the next one will fix it.

For more on the ongoing events in the Middle East as you’ll never hear from the media, do stick with the channel, more on the latest can be found right here.

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