Israel’s Spin Machine Just Broke; Wild Claims Finally Go Too Far

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Right, so Israeli propaganda, hasbara, the government financing of pro Israel talking points which for years has shielded the state from being held to account for its worst excesses, it’s taken a battering in recent years, rightly so, being exposed for what it is, no matter how much Israel clings to it being the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and anyone saying otherwise is an antisemite. Well, Benjamin Netanyahu’s press spokesman has now been caught on video appearing to openly brag that fake news works, that truth does not actually matter, and that facts do not matter, and if you are Israel and you have spent years demanding to be treated as the truthful side while everybody else gets smeared as liars, fanatics or useful idiots, that is not a bad afternoon in the press office, that is a self-inflicted credibility hit.

Eli Hazan is the man in that clip and he is not some anonymous online gobsh*te either, he is a senior Likud operator who has served as Netanyahu’s spokesman and now sits around the part of the Israeli state that deals with journalists and press access. So the story here is not that a random loudmouth said something stupid, or even said something we didn’t know already really. The story is that a man from inside Netanyahu’s media machine itself has now said the quiet part out loud, thrown hasbara under the bus, admitted the truth of it all and as such, Israel doesn’t just look dishonest on one story, it looks dishonest in every story, when a major comms official says on camera the truth doesn’t matter.

So who is Eli Hazan then? Well, Israel’s embassy in Singapore says he served as Likud’s foreign affairs director from 2014 to 2023 and that in 2021 he became spokesperson for then opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. So this is very much a man from the political machine itself. Israel’s Government Press Office pages matter for the same reason because they tell you what kind of machinery we are talking about here. This office issues press cards, handles visiting journalist accreditation and sits exactly where state messaging meets the foreign press. So the clip is not embarrassing because a politician said something silly. The clip is embarrassing because a man from the part of the system that deals with journalists appears to have admitted that truth is not the working standard inside that system, so what does that say of Israeli journalism more widely?

And Benjamin Netanyahu does not need to be physically in the shot for the damage to reach him because Hazan is not detachable from him in any serious political sense. Hazan was his spokesman. Hazan comes out of his party. Hazan belongs to that whole ecosystem of message discipline, attack politics and narrative management that has spent years demanding to be treated as the factual adult in the room while everybody else gets painted as emotional, malicious, antisemitic, terror-adjacent or simply too dim to understand events. That old performance takes a direct hit the moment one of their own appears to say that facts do not matter any more. After that, the argument changes. The issue is no longer whether every individual Israeli statement is false. The issue is that honesty no longer gets to sit there as the presumed governing principle. Once usefulness comes first, every denial, every accusation, every evidential release and every military explanation arrives requiring external checking before it can be believed. And its not as though we don’t have plenty of precedent before all of this to confirm Hazan’s on camera gaffe is actually the truth.

Shireen Abu Akleh was an Al Jazeera journalist, clearly marked as press, killed in Jenin in May 2022. Israeli officials first pushed the line that Palestinian gunmen may have been responsible. The footage, the location work and the open-source analysis then tightened up around that story until the military was left acknowledging the serious possibility, then the high probability, that Israeli fire had killed her. That sequence of events, that truth being dragged kicking and screaming was not a side issue in wartime. The first story did a job while it still had air in it. It spread doubt. It pushed blame outward. It bought time for the institution that needed time most. Until the truth came out.

The World Central Kitchen shooting just over two years ago now, gives us the same pattern of distortion and another set of bodies. Seven aid workers were killed in Gaza when their convoy was struck. World Central Kitchen then published its own statement on the Israeli military’s preliminary investigation and said the IDF had acknowledged responsibility and fatal errors. It also said the convoy had followed proper communications procedures, carried no weapons and posed no threat. So there you have the structure again. The strike lands first. The state manages the information while the facts are still being dragged into daylight. Admissions arrive later, when the damage is already fixed in the ground and the dead are not getting back up. People call that fog of war, but the order of events stays the same whichever way you look at it.

Then there was the attack on the reputation of UNRWA, the UN Relief and Works Agency in Gaza. Israel made broad allegations about the agency and its staff after 7 October, that they were connected to Hamas, involved, and those allegations had instant political effect because donor governments instantly suspended funding, the power of Israeli words and governments only too happy to abandon a UN institution the minute they clicked their fingers. Money stopped moving first. The stain of the accusation landed first. Then came the then French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna’s independent review, which stated that Israeli authorities had not provided supporting evidence for the wider accusations being used to justify that political hit. They made the claims, the claims were instantly believed, but they never coughed up any evidence when asked to. The United Nations said the same thing in plainer language. Supporting evidence had not been provided. So the point is that the public accusation travelled fast enough to produce the outcome Israel before the proof caught up, proof that as it turns out, didn’t exist. That is exactly how all this works and never does Israel get questioned first, whatever they say, just gets accepted, even when as so often turns out to be the case, they are full of it.

Lebanon strips away another defence away because evidence there has come from fire in the air and burns on the ground. Human Rights Watch documented Israel’s use of white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon back in October 2023. They have of course continued to use it since. It has been documented as being released from the air over homes in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor in just last month, with geolocated imagery of white phosphorus airbursts over a residential area and the response to fires in homes and a car. That is documented use of a munition whose effects on civilians are well known, but which Israel incessantly denies it uses. So when Hazan talks as if fake news is a usable answer in the information war, he is not doing that against a clean backdrop where Israel’s officials have been tragically misunderstood. He is doing it against a record of overclaim, denial, revision, partial retreat and procedural varnish while real people are left with burns, ruined homes and official stories that keep changing shape afterwards.

So what of other media handling of this then? Well The Seventh Eye has described Channel 14’s role in promoting Netanyahu-aligned interests built around incitement, manipulation and outright falsehoods. That is quite useful because it centres that clip right where it belongs, inside a political environment where falsification has already been normalised and rewarded. What kind of system produces a man comfortable enough to say that truth does not matter any more? Not one in which truth has been mishandled on a bad day. It produces itself in an environment where delay is useful, where critics are enemies by default, where every hour of confusion helps the people who need space to do the awful things they want to, and where shamelessness pays because accountability always moves slower than the propaganda does.

Mainstream treatment will naturally try to shrink all this into a row over comments though. Controversial remarks. Backlash over a clip. Questions raised after a video circulates. The softening language comes out on instinct because it is easier to treat this as one man’s tone problem than as an admission about a state information culture. But the actual break sits somewhere harder and much simpler. Israel has spent years demanding that its statements be treated as the serious starting point while everybody else carries the burden of proof. Hazan has now helped destroy that presumption with his own mouth. So now, scepticism is no longer the extra step. Scepticism becomes the starting condition. Israeli official messaging in Netanyahu’s orbit no longer arrives with earned credibility attached. It arrives as material to test before anyone with any sense should repeat it.

And that pushes responsibility outward as well. Journalists dealing with the Government Press Office and the wider Israeli communications machine do not get to hide so comfortably behind speed, access and excuses once the standard, low as it is, has been spoken out loud. Governments allied to Israel do not get to hide so comfortably either. Every time they relay, defend or amplify claims made by the blue and white apartheid state without demanding hard evidence first, they are no longer operating under the assumption of good faith. They are making a choice now, after Israel itself has spoken of the advantages of fake news. No more can they pretend Israel are honest brokers. It narrows deniability. It narrows the room to say later on that nobody could have known the standards being applied here, when actually there appears to be no standards at all.

This is a massive reputational blow, or at least would be if it was properly reported on, which of course it hasn’t been. Hazan has not been publicly marched out and disgraced by the state. Netanyahu has not suddenly discovered a moral allergy to this kind of thing, an allergy to morality would make more sense in his case. But the appointment is filthy before he has even sat down. Hazan’s name is not turning up attached to some clean respectable communications post anymore. It is turning up attached to that clip, attached to fake news, attached to Trump, attached to the line that truth and facts do not matter, which means every foreign reporter getting a line from that office now has the same obvious question sitting there in front of them: is this information, or is this bullsh*t? And that stink does not stop with him either. It sticks to the office, it sticks to the briefings, and it sticks to every future claim coming out of Israel.

So all of this has fixed the burden of proof in a different place. Before this, defenders of Israeli messaging could still try the line that yes, mistakes happen, yes, war is chaotic, yes, rhetoric gets heated, but there is still some underlying presumption of honesty that entitles the state to initial trust. Hazan has helped smash that with his own gob. After that, anything coming out of Netanyahu’s media office stops getting the benefit of the doubt. It does not arrive as reliable unless someone proves otherwise. It arrives as suspect unless somebody outside that office has checked it first, because once a senior figure from inside the operation appears to say fake news is useful and truth is beside the point, only an idiot carries on taking their word for things and so the next time one of our politicians does that we should be looking at them and thinking, OK, you’re an idiot then. Israel will still brief, still accuse, still whine and still demand that its allies fall into line, but it does not get to demand belief any more. Not after this.

SOURCES:

EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN SINGAPORE: The ambassador

BELLINGCAT: Unravelling the Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN: WCK’s statement about the IDF preliminary investigation

UNRIC: UNRWA Report: no proof provided on terrorist organisations links

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon; Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Using White Phosphorus

THE SEVENTH EYE: Three Days of Propaganda and Incitement on Channel 14