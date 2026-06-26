Israel’s Security Belt Just Bit Back; IDF Get Blitzed!

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Right, so Israel’s latest Lebanon withdrawal apparently lasted about ten minutes. Ten minutes. You can boil pasta longer than that. You can sit through a Keir Starmer speech longer than that, although frankly nobody should have to, by minute seven consciousness will be touch and go.

But for about ten minutes, Lebanon was told Israel had begun pulling back. President Joseph Aoun was reportedly informed that Israel had started withdrawing from part of the buffer area as a goodwill gesture and jumped the shark a bit in celebrating that news. Cue everyone pretending that Israel, after months of bombing, occupation, security belts and freedom-of-action demands, had suddenly discovered the concept of leaving somewhere it wasn’t supposed to be.

But then everything fell apart, because Israeli sources denied it. Lebanese sources then denied it. The story started wobbling almost as soon as it was reported. It was less a withdrawal and more of a diplomatic party trick. A vanishing act. Now you see it, now you don’t. A pullback with the structural integrity of wet cardboard. A goodwill gesture that apparently needed a witness protection programme before anyone could verify it had happened.

Israel and Lebanon are supposedly in talks, but clearly anything but on the same page, or even having the same conversation. Washington is trying to manage a ceasefire that Israel abuses with impunity, talking up arrangements like “pilot zones,” “security arrangements,” “phased redeployment” and “freedom of action.”

But strip away all of that inane jargon and what are we actually looking at?

Israel saying withdrawal while staying.

Israel saying security while holding Lebanese land.

Israel saying ceasefire while seemingly having no grasp of the concept.

This is not a peace process if one side gets to announce a withdrawal that evaporates before the kettle has boiled and then still call the whole thing progress. That is not diplomacy. That is occupation wearing a hi-vis jacket and pretending to be site management.

And the worst bit for Netanyahu is that he did not even leave us guessing after all of this. He walked onstage and said as much himself.

Oh, for God’s sake shut up with the Iran nuclear weapons drivel. 30 years you’ve bleated about this and there is zero evidence of them ever wanting one, zero intent to try and produce one, a religious order in place declaring the notion to be a sin on top of all of that and even if they did want one, what would you do? You got your a*se handed to you on a plate by them with Trump alongside you. Zero leverage, no nothing.

But on the Lebanon side of things, there will be no withdrawal. No respect for Lebanese sovereignty. No implementation. ‘We dominate southern Lebanon’ and ‘we will remain.’ And it’s not like the Vichy government of Joseph Aoun will do anything to stop you, he’d rather have a go at Iran as well, albeit very much verbally only.

So now let’s put Netanyahu’s “we dominate southern Lebanon” next to the people who have to live under that sentence.

Nobody returns to a “security arrangement” do they? Nobody goes back to a “pilot area.” Nobody checks whether their roof is still there inside a “phased redeployment mechanism.”

They go back to a home. A road. A village. A shop. A school.

A street where the question is not whatever nonsense drivel phrase some suited up negotiator coughs up, but whether Israel is still there when they get there, whether another strike comes, whether there are drones buzzing overhead, whether there’s a roadblock etc etc.

And then you look at the place when you get there and that’s all on camera too.

For all of the verbal diarrhoea that these Lebanese arrangements are being described as, all that matters is what the place looks like under them. This is what the phrase “security arrangements” looks like when you clap eyes on it

Damaged towns. Shattered roads. People trying to work out what remains. A country being told that the army still sitting on its land is not really occupation now, because someone has found another label for it.

Pilot zone. Security belt. Freedom of action.

It is all the same.

The old occupation trick. First, create the military fact. Then make the military fact sound temporary. Then make the temporary thing conditional. Then make the conditions impossible. Then act offended when the people whose land you are on notice that you have not actually left.

And this is where Netanyahu’s clip does so much damage to his own story. Because the nice language says managed withdrawal. Netanyahu says domination. The nice language says security. Netanyahu says remain. The nice language says process. The ground says rubble.

That is why this is not just about one collapsed claim. It is about the whole structure of the deal being tested against reality and reality answering back brick by broken brick.

Which brings us to the security belt itself.

Because if you build something and you call it a security belt, sell it as the thing that keeps danger away from you, and then your own troops start getting wounded inside it, well, that becomes a fairly awkward little branding issue, doesn’t it?

You see, Israeli reporting has confirmed four Israeli troops wounded around Beit Yahoun.

So there is your security belt.

Built to make Israel safe. Sold as a protective line. Dressed up as responsible military necessity. And already producing wounded soldiers inside the very zone that was supposed to secure them.

Not so secure then, is it?

It is a bit like selling someone a crash helmet made of digestive biscuits and then acting stunned when it performs badly in testing.

And this is the thing about these so-called security zones. They are always sold as defensive. Always sold as temporary. Always sold as regrettable but necessary. But what they actually do is keep the conflict going. They keep soldiers in someone else’s property. They keep villages under threat. They keep the next incident built into landscape.

Then when the belt bites back, everyone acts surprised.

Well, what did they think would happen? You cannot turn part of Lebanon into a permanent military pressure point and then look shocked when that gets resisted. That is not security. That is a tripwire you’ve set up to trip yourself.

And that is just the land side of the story of course.

Because while Israel is refusing to leave Lebanon and trying to call that a process, the waterway Washington wants to call normal again is having its own little argument with reality.

And there is the second half of the problem, because the deal is not just being tested in south Lebanon. It is being tested in the Strait of Hormuz as well.

Washington wants to say the route is open. Trump wants the market-calming headline. The great deal. The big deal. The “everybody is happy, the ships are moving, paint me orange and call me a winner” routine. A lovely Oval Office fairy tale as it is.

But ships do not move through a boast.

Ships do not move through Donald Trump’s mood swings.

Ships move through water, risk, warnings, insurance, routes, radios and whoever can make that passage safe or unsafe in practice.

And Iran’s answer is where the whole thing gets very inconvenient. Iran is not saying, Hormuz is closed, they’re saying Hormuz is open, but not normal.

Open with conditions.

Open with routes.

Open with coordination. All the things that Sky clip omits functionally, because, it is Sky of course isn’t it?

A cargo vessel near Oman was reported struck, its bridge damaged, and the whole point of that incident is where it sits in the actual sequence of events. Iran had already warned that new routes through Hormuz without coordination with Tehran were unacceptable and dangerous. Tehran’s line was not subtle: only Iranian-designated routes are safe, and vessels need to coordinate with the IRGC Navy through maritime Channel 16 before transiting.

In other words, do not treat Hormuz like a bypass lane Washington can reopen with a press release and a thumbs-up from the IMO.

And then a ship gets hit.

Now Sky, being Sky, gives you the dramatic bit. Iran strikes cargo ship. Danger in the Strait. Ominous music. Brows furrowed. Very serious faces. Lovely. But functionally, the bit they glide past is the mechanism. Why that ship? Why there? Why now?

Because Iran is not merely saying “Hormuz is open.” Iran is saying Hormuz is open on their terms. We should all know this by now. Open through the routes Iran recognises. Open with coordination. Open with a radio call. Open with Tehran making very clear that any workaround route, any little “don’t worry, the West has handled it” shipping plan that ignores Iran’s role is not safe.

So the sharper point is not “Hormuz is closed.” It isn’t.

The sharper point is worse for Washington.

Hormuz is open, but not normal..

Open with Iran saying safe passage has to use Iranian-designated routes and Channel 16.

And then, after the vessel strike, the IMO pauses its evacuation plan for more than 11,000 stranded seafarers. So, so much for normal. So much for “free passage.” If the route was simply open, safe and settled, you would not have ships turning back, evacuation plans paused, and maritime bodies scrambling would you?

That is the humiliation for Washington.

Trump says free passage. Iran says you had better call us first. And when that warning is ignored, or when routes are treated as if Iran has no say, a ship gets hit and then the whole fantasy starts coughing up seawater.

The old order does not come back just because America announces it and because western mainstream outlets leave that implication hanging.

The vessel in question, the Singapore-flagged Evergreen container ship Ever Lovely just for the record had its bridge windows damaged, but all 21 crew are safe, the vessel and cargo are safe, and the ship later moved out of the Strait.

Yet this is where Lebanon and Hormuz become the same story.

In Lebanon, Israel says withdrawal while Netanyahu says remain.

In Hormuz, Washington says free passage while Iran says call is first.

One is land. One is sea. But the mechanism is identical. Western claims says order is coming back. The physical version on the ground, or at sea as the case may be, says no it is not.

Not yet.

Not like that.

Not how you want it to.

Not while Israel gets to keep a not so secure security belt inside Lebanon and pretend it is not occupation. Not while Hormuz is open only in the sense that everyone has to call Iran about the route before the ships move.

That is the wider warning.

When Israel says security, ask whose land.

When Washington says free passage, ask whose route.

When diplomats say pilot zone, ask who remains armed inside it.

Every claim seems to be a cover up. A costume. And in this story, the costumes are falling apart.

The withdrawal lasted ten minutes.

The security belt is not secure.

The free passage comes with an Iranian phone call.

And the ship strike shows why that phone call matters.

This is Israel’s supposed withdrawal evaporating almost as soon as it appeared. This is Netanyahu saying what the real policy is out loud and no doubt embarrassing Trump all over again in the process. This is south Lebanon being told to accept occupation which, while the Lebanese government might for all the change they’re bringing about, Hezbollah for certain will not. That is the security belt biting back. And then you have Hormuz refusing to behave just because Trump says the deal is basically done, because no deal is anywhere near done in truth, just a Memorandum of Understanding, which is far short of a deal.

For more on Lebanese efforts imploding on the Israeli invaders, do stick with this channel for more, another story for you right here.

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