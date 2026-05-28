Israel's Secret Mosque Plan Just Leaked; But They Forgot About The Guards

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Right, so this past Eid al-Fitr, Israel did something it hadn’t done since 1967. It shut Palestinians out of the famous Al-Aqsa Mosque altogether. Barricaded gates, the Old City sealed, worshippers down on prayer mats in the open road outside the walls because they couldn’t reach the third-holiest site in Islam on one of the holiest mornings of their year. That was of course back in March. Middle East Eye reported it, Al Jazeera reported it, many other outlets reported it and the official reason given was the “security situation” during the US-Israeli war on Iran. Now hang onto that notion for a minute, because the story being sold now is that all of this is just access and management. It isn’t. Sitting above the gates is a reported plan most of those worshippers have never heard of, and the people drawing it up would much rather you kept staring at the checkpoints to gain access than at what they’ve got on paper in the here and now.

So let’s look at what the guards have been taking since. This past week, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s media observatory, which tracks what goes on at the compound, logged nine settlers walking into the courtyards with a so-called bread offering, assaulting two of the mosque’s own guards, and getting all the way through to the Dome of the Rock courtyard. Same week, the authorities chucked a student out of the Al-Aqsa school for six months and threw a Palestinian woman out of the mosque as the price of letting her go. Jordan’s foreign ministry called the storming and the assault a blatant violation of international law and said, plainly, that Israel has no sovereignty over Al-Aqsa. Jordan indeed of all places, well they actually matter here.

Quick version of how the place works, because it’ll help all of this make sense. The compound’s in occupied East Jerusalem. Israel’s held the outer security since 1967, the gates, the cordons, who gets close. The inside, prayers, staff, upkeep, is run by the Islamic Waqf. And the Waqf runs under the custodianship of Jordan, an arrangement over a century old, recognised internationally, treated by Jordan’s monarchy as the thing keeping the site’s Muslim and Christian character intact. Custodianship is the last lock on the one door Israel doesn’t already have a key to. Jordan’s the gatekeeper, the Waqf’s the staff, Israel owns everything outside the walls, and now it reportedly wants what’s inside them.

Now here’s the accusation. Middle East Eye reported back on the 25th of May that the US and Israel are “actively working” to strip Jordan of the custodianship and swap in an arrangement run to Israeli specifications. Sourced to a stack of American, Jordanian, Palestinian, Western and Gulf officials, all anonymous of course, and the White House denies the lot. Nothing signed, nothing seized. But watch how the people who’d actually know reacted to a plan that supposedly doesn’t exist. The Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Governorate said it hadn’t been formally told about any such proposal, then rejected it outright, which is a funny amount of effort to put into rejecting a ghost isn’t it? And in the same breath it warned about a dangerous escalation in Israeli meddling with the Waqf, naming the restrictions on the guards and staff and the rising settler incursions. Jordan condemned the assault on the guards. CAIR, the biggest Muslim civil-rights outfit in the States, called the reported plan dangerous and illegal and asked the Trump administration to actually disavow it instead of mumbling a denial. The Gulf sourcing has Saudi Arabia against it too. That’s a lot of noise about a door here that nobody’s allegedly going anywhere near is my read of it.

The phrase doing the lying most of all though is “multi-faith centre,” because it’s built to sound like a favour. What it means under the arrangement MEE describes is that the Waqf’s authority ends, a body set up by the Israeli government takes over, Al-Aqsa gets rebranded a multi-faith centre with Jews granted equal access and large-group prayer, and Israel gets a big say over who’s appointed imam or preacher and what goes into the Friday sermons. That’s not shared worship. That’s one government sacking the Muslim authority, putting its own people in, and deciding who gets the microphone and what they’re allowed to say into it. And the tell’s right there in the reporting. Two US officials said the Trump administration would like Al-Aqsa stripped of its Muslim identity and turned into a landmark tourist attraction for all three Abrahamic faiths. A tourist attraction. Third-holiest site in Islam, reissued as a day out, Waqf shown the door, keys handed to the blokes already working the gates. Presumably there will be a squeaky toy of Donald Trump being sold in the gift shop to tease your dog with.

And here’s where it goes from plausible to obvious. They’re reacting to numbers, and the numbers only go one way. The Waqf’s own count is that 289 settlers entered Al-Aqsa in 2003, the year Israel first started letting them bypass the Waqf and walk in. By 2024 it was 53,488. A rise of more than eighteen and a half thousand percent. The Israeli figure for 2025 is higher again, 76,448 Jewish visitors, up thirty-one percent in a year. And it’s not just the headcount, they’ve been quietly fattening the operation up, longer visiting hours, shorter gaps between groups, the permitted group size lifted from 120 to 200. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister, prays there over and over, which on its own breaks the rule that non-Muslim prayer doesn’t happen on that site. And this is the bit that matters, it’s not some freelance carry-on the government tuts at from a distance. When Ben-Gvir prayed there in January, Netanyahu backed him to his face and said the changes Ben-Gvir was making were in coordination with him, because, as he said in his own words, “I decide on the policy.” The prime minister, putting his own name on what happens at this site. So when a plan turns up to hand the whole compound to an Israeli-government body, it lands on a man who’s already told you the policy there is his.

The ones who actually want full control have been good enough to say so out loud, which saves everyone guessing. When Israeli police recently started letting Jewish worshippers carry printed prayers into the compound, a man called Akiva Ariel, who runs a group named Beyadenu that openly lists full Israeli sovereignty over the site as a goal, said the police were just officially approving what was already happening on the ground. There’s the trick, whole thing, one sentence. Let the violation run unofficially, let it scale, let everyone get used to it, then make it official and call the official version normal. The Waqf saw it coming. Aouni Bazbaz, its director of international affairs, warned during the closures that a thing sold as a temporary security measure can turn permanent once people get used to the restrictions and the access patterns shift. Said it before the custodianship plan even surfaced. Describing the playbook while it was being run on him.

The heritage is going the same way. This month, separately from the custodianship business, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s approval of a plan to grab fifteen to twenty Palestinian properties in the Bab al-Silsila neighbourhood right next to Al-Aqsa, properties that take in Islamic endowments going back to the Ayyubid, Mamluk and Ottoman periods, on one of the main historic routes into the mosque. They called it ethnic cleansing. So anyone who fancies arguing that seizing centuries-old endowment property is a bit strong to call theft can take that up with the foreign ministry that already reached for something a lot worse. And it isn’t even the first building to go this way. The Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, where a settler gunman, Baruch Goldstein, murdered 29 Palestinian worshippers during Ramadan in 1994, and where the prayer hall got carved up afterwards with two-thirds handed to Jewish use, was taken into Israeli municipal control outright in December 2025. Itamar Ben Gvir famously had a picture of Goldstein in his living room for years, only taking it down in 2020 to try and soften his image in a run for the Knesset. Says it all doesn’t it? So the pattern’s not a worry. It’s a finished job, forty minutes down the road, showing you exactly what taking a shared holy site looks like once the paperwork catches up with the raids.

And the names on the custodianship plan tell you what sort of project it is. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who holds no official role in the administration at all, and Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, a rabidly Zionist evangelical with a long public habit of cheering on illegal Israeli settlements and worse. The sources say Israel first floated this with the Trump camp nearly a decade back, and that Huckabee’s pushed Washington to go through with it again and again since he got the ambassador’s job last year. So the future of Islam’s third-holiest site is reportedly being shaped by a man with no government role and a man whose main qualification is cheerleading whatever Israel seemingly want to do, and the administration’s answer to all of it turning up in print was a denial flimsy enough that America’s largest Muslim organisation went public asking them to try again with a real one.

Why Jordan though, and not the mosque directly? Well there’s one inconvenient fact there. The custodianship is the only part of the setup Israeli security control can’t just steamroll, because it’s recognised internationally and it’s the legal floor the whole Islamic administration stands on. Take Jordan out and the Waqf’s got nothing under it. Take the Waqf out and an Israeli-appointed body walks into the gap. That’s why the plan starts with the landlord, not the building. King Abdullah of Jordan’s spent years warning at the UN that going after Jerusalem’s holy sites would inflame well over a billion Muslims, and the Gulf reporting has the Saudis unwilling to stay quiet about it either.

So, the situation we have before us is this. Israel locked Palestinians out of Al-Aqsa this Eid for the first time since 1967. Settler entries up from 289 a year to over 53,000, group sizes quietly doubled, Ben-Gvir praying there with Netanyahu’s personal backing on the record. Settlers in the Dome courtyard beating the guards a fortnight ago. A plan to end Jordan’s custodianship and hand the site to an Israeli government body, reported, pinned on Kushner and Huckabee, denied. The property next door approved for seizure and called ethnic cleansing. A mosque down the road already swallowed whole five months back. The plan’s an allegation as I write this, fine. But everything underneath it is a fact with a date and a number attached, and the denial is the thing that gives the game away, because you don’t get governments and guards and ordinary worshippers all screaming about a lock being lifted off a door nobody’s touching do you? Israel’s spent twenty years working this door open one raid at a time, got caught reaching for the last bolt, and the only people in the building still swearing their hand was nowhere near it are the ones with their names on the paper.

SOURCES

FRANCE24: Israel’s far-right leader Ben-Gvir wins adoring young fans

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Ben Gvir responds to Bennett: Fine, I’ll take down Baruch Goldstein’s picture

MIDDLE EAST EYE: US and Israel ‘actively working’ to strip Jordan of Al-Aqsa custodianship, sources say; Palestinian Authority warns against ‘dangerous’ plan to strip Jordan of Al-Aqsa custodianship; Al-Aqsa: Israeli incursions have increased by more than 18,000 percent since 2003; Al-Aqsa and the Holy Sepulchre: How has Israel undermined the Status Quo?; Palestinian worshippers forced to pray in street as Israel bars Eid access to Al-Aqsa; Exclusive: Israel to keep Al-Aqsa Mosque closed through Eid al-Fitr and beyond

TRT WORLD: Over 65,000 illegal Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa compound in 2025

THE NEW ARAB: Israel permits further violations by Jewish groups at Al-Aqsa

AL JAZEERA: Record animal sacrifice attempts at Al-Aqsa prompt status quo fears; Thousands of Palestinians pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israel’s 40-day ban

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: Jerusalem Governorate warns of Israeli plan to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa Mosque

WAFA: Jerusalem Governorate warns against incitement… to storm Al-Aqsa

CAIR: CAIR Condemns Reported Plan to Strip Muslim Custodianship of Al-Aqsa Mosque As ‘Dangerous and Illegal’SOURCES

FRANCE24: Israel’s far-right leader Ben-Gvir wins adoring young fans

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Ben Gvir responds to Bennett: Fine, I’ll take down Baruch Goldstein’s picture

MIDDLE EAST EYE: US and Israel ‘actively working’ to strip Jordan of Al-Aqsa custodianship, sources say; Palestinian Authority warns against ‘dangerous’ plan to strip Jordan of Al-Aqsa custodianship; Al-Aqsa: Israeli incursions have increased by more than 18,000 percent since 2003; Al-Aqsa and the Holy Sepulchre: How has Israel undermined the Status Quo?; Palestinian worshippers forced to pray in street as Israel bars Eid access to Al-Aqsa; Exclusive: Israel to keep Al-Aqsa Mosque closed through Eid al-Fitr and beyond

TRT WORLD: Over 65,000 illegal Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa compound in 2025

THE NEW ARAB: Israel permits further violations by Jewish groups at Al-Aqsa

AL JAZEERA: Record animal sacrifice attempts at Al-Aqsa prompt status quo fears; Thousands of Palestinians pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israel’s 40-day ban

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: Jerusalem Governorate warns of Israeli plan to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa Mosque

WAFA: Jerusalem Governorate warns against incitement… to storm Al-Aqsa

CAIR: CAIR Condemns Reported Plan to Strip Muslim Custodianship of Al-Aqsa Mosque As ‘Dangerous and Illegal’