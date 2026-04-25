Israel’s Red Sea Plans Implode; Iran Gets An Unexpected Win

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu’s Red Sea problem has just got nastier, because Israel has recognised Somaliland, breakaway state of Somalia that only Israel recognises and as a result of that Somalia has chosen now, with all the Strait of Hormuz access problems Israel is faced with, to put access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the table, and Iran has been handed another leverage advantage it didn’t even need to build for itself. But like Iran, Somalia has not suddenly become a naval superpower, it’s another case of geography giving them a big advantage. Mogadishu has not parked a fleet across one of the world’s most important sea lanes and frankly if anyone would do that, we’d have expected more of a military response from the likes of Ansarallah, the Houthis, but they aren’t alone in flexing here, its not just them with that advantage, because Somalia, sitting on the Horn of Africa as it does, can cause problems for shipping long before they ever reach Bab-El Mandeb if coming from Asia, and making shipping potentially think twice if coming from the direction of the Suez Canal.

So this is very much a self inflicted hen coming home to roost for Israel, because something they cooked up a while ago is suddenly punching them in the face right when they are logistically kiboshed elsewhere. Israel has of course taken a breakaway region Somalia still claims as its own territory, Somaliland, treated it as a useful diplomatic and military foothold near Yemen – widely presumed to give it a more advantageous position to deal with the Houthis if needs be, or at least that’s their logic - and effectively dragged Somalia’s legal grievance with a chunk of its own territory, into this wider Middle Eastern war zone. Israel does love to drag others into its warmongering, only on this occasion, its well and truly gone against them.

Now Israel recognised Somaliland back in December of last year, after the 12 day war against Iran, but well before Trump jumped to Netanyahu’s tune and went all in again at the end of February. It’s worth keeping that in mind before all the noise around shipping bans and which straits is shut, which isn’t is it both, is it neither, gets too far ahead of itself. Somaliland declared independence back in 1991, runs its own institutions, has its own authorities, its own security bodies and its own day-to-day control over places like Hargeisa and Berbera, and it did that because Somalia is made up of numerous federalised states, like the US or the UAE, but Somalia has never accepted their formal breakaway and the African Union, the UN system and almost every state on earth have treated Somaliland as part of Somalia. Until December that was all nations, Israel stepping in as the first country to recognise Somaliland is what broke that. Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar, has called the move unlawful and has said Somaliland remains part of Somalia’s sovereign territory. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the recognition and Israel’s later move to install an envoy as an attack on Somalia’s unity. The government in Mogadishu has put its objection in the language of sovereignty, territory and legality, which is very polite wording for one state saying another state has decided to help carve off a useful bit of its coastline without permission and they aren’t wrong are they?

Somaliland’s coastline is the reason this has teeth. Berbera sits along a stretch of coast facing the sea route toward Bab el-Mandeb, Somaliland is the bit facing Yemen on the other side of the Bab-El Mandeb Strait. Around 12 per cent of global oil and 8 per cent of liquefied natural gas are routinely cited as moving through that route. Israel has been looking at Somaliland because it offers that proximity to Yemen and as such, a possible platform against Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, the Houthis, which as we saw last year are quite capable and have already made Red Sea shipping a major pressure point over Israel’s war on Gaza and wider US-Israeli action in the region. So the inference over Israel’s intentions here are not hard to grasp. Israel did not suddenly discover a touching commitment to unrecognised breakaway-state rights in the one bit of Somali territory with a very useful coastline opposite Yemen. The military threat is potentially there and the Houthis have already warned against any such construction by Israel in Somaliland, on Somalian soil.

But the bit that seems to have set things off now, is that Israel have appointed an ambassador to Somaliland, a chap called Michael Lotem, this happened just last week and that appointment has sharpened the row because recognition on paper is one thing and representation, access and possible security arrangements are quite another. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, has condemned the appointment as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and he has framed it as part of Israeli interference in Muslim countries. Somalia had already objected to Israeli official engagement with Somaliland, including the January visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Hargeisa, which Mogadishu treated as illegal because it happened without the consent of the recognised Somali state. That means the issue is no longer a theoretical recognition tucked away in a foreign ministry file somewhere. Israel has created a diplomatic channel into territory Somalia says it still owns, and Somalia has every reason to treat that as foreign activity on Somali soil without Somali consent.

Abdullahi Warfa, Somalia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, has then put the maritime consequences of this out in the open and this is what has handed Iran a win here, by warning that external interference in Somalia’s affairs could bring countermeasures, including possible restrictions around Bab el-Mandeb access, which Somalia’s geography, even Somaliland aside, is not insignificant. Will Somalia shut access to the Bab-El Mandeb Strait from the Arabian Sea? Can they? Will they facilitate others to be able to do so? Some outlets are saying yes, others are being more cautious about potential right now as opposed to definitely happening, but the more Israel digs in here, the worse it is almost certainly going to get as far as Red Sera access goes and where the Houthis have maintained a state of readiness throughout the Iran War thusfar, any indication of Israeli construction in Somaliland will undoubtedly elicit a typical Houthi response. Somalia has the coastline, the legal claim and the grievance, it does not have the kind of navy, air force or missile force that lets it control Bab el-Mandeb by itself from Mogadishu, but given the current state of affairs in the Middle East, the losses Israel and the US are experiencing at Iranian hands, I’m sure it isn’t just me that feels if help in such regards was asked for from certain states or organisations, it would come.

Somalia’s weakness in this regard does not rescue Israel from the consequences of its actions even if my theorising, doesn’t come to pass, because the dangerous part of this chain of events was never Somalia turning overnight into some kind of naval superpower. Somalia supplies the legal and political grievance. Yemen supplies the military warning already if Israel build in Somaliland. Iran supplies the wider maritime leverage, with Strait of Hormuz under their control. If Israeli officials, Israeli intelligence cooperation, Israeli drones, Israeli naval logistics or any Israeli-linked facility appears in Somaliland, Somalia can say foreign military activity is being built on Somali territory against Somalia’s will, while Ansarallah can say Israeli presence across the water is a threat to Yemen and therefore a target. Insurers do not need to hold a seminar on Somali constitutional law before deciding that ships near a missile-threatened corridor, as narrow as the Bab-El Mandeb is, require war-risk premiums or rerouting around Africa again. If the Bab-El Mandeb erupts between Israel in Somaliland and the Houthis across the water, Israeli machinations will have then turned both Straits into effective blockades.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, had already warned after Israel’s recognition of Somaliland that any Israeli presence there would be treated as a military target. He didn’t say it for the fun of it. It comes after Israel had moved to recognise a region directly across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, at a time when Ansarallah has already shown it can disrupt shipping linked to Israel and its supporters. Somalia’s own officials have also warned against Israeli base plans in Somaliland, with Ali Omar saying Somali territory must not be used as a launchpad for external confrontations. Put those two warnings beside each other and the shape of things is brutal for Israel now: Mogadishu says the territory is Somalia’s, which it is, Yemen says Israeli presence there is targetable, which is a virtual certainty as Israel has only recognised Somaliland to turn that exact coastline into an advantage against Yemen. That is not strategic depth. That is base access with a big fat warning label glued to the gate.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s problem here is that the move is clever only for as long as nobody else on the map reacts. Somaliland gives Israel an attractive position because it is closer to Yemen than Israel is, closer to the Gulf of Aden shipping corridor, and near the approach to Bab el-Mandeb. That is the appeal. But that appeal has become even more of an exposure now than it already was as well. A military perch near Yemen is only useful if it can be supplied, defended, insured, politically sustained and kept from becoming a magnet for retaliation. Once Somalia objects on sovereignty grounds, Yemen threatens to target Israeli assets, and on top of that the effects adding to Iran’s chokepoint leverage – the Houthis being their allies would give them clout over both shipping lanes – well then Israel is stuffed. Add onto this the fact that Israeli and US munitions are down, there’s no responding to this in a way which wouldn’t see them burn through what they’ve got left even faster. Functionally they can’t afford to fight on this front and yet Israel’s actions from December and again just this month, displays an arrogance that implies reality isn’t setting in for these people.

Iran does not need Somalia to become an Iranian ally for this to become useful to Tehran. Somalia and Iran do not need a pact. Somalia and Ansarallah do not need identical politics. Somalia’s issue is control over its own claimed territory. Iran’s issue is the US-Israeli pressure campaign and the maritime map around Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Ansarallah’s issue is Israel, Yemen, Gaza and the threat of Israeli military reach across the water. Israel has managed to make those separate grievances all overlap now around the same coastline and the same chokepoint, which is how a state widens its enemy base without anyone else having needed to move at all. The enemy of my enemy does not have to be my friend when a disputed port, a target warning and a shipping lane sit in the same frame.

A member of Iran’s parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, Behnam Saeedi, has been reported saying Iran has more serious winning cards and that, with Yemen’s help, Bab al-Mandeb is also under consideration and action. Israel adding a Somaliland dispute into that mix then gives Iran a cleaner political handle on a route already being contested due to Israeli interference in Somaliland.

Now you might be thinking at this point, well, why doesn’t Somalia just go into Somaliland and reassert control itself and tell Netanyahu’s new ambassador to not bother unpacking? Well, because Mogadishu’s legal claim and Mogadishu’s military reach are not the same thing. Somalia’s federal government can say Somaliland is Somali territory, and internationally it has that legal position, but it does not control Hargeisa or Berbera. Somaliland has its own forces and institutions. Somalia is still dealing with Al-Shabaab, internal fragmentation, regional divisions and a state-building process that has never given Mogadishu a spare army for a northern campaign. If Somalia tried to push into Somaliland to stop Israeli-linked activity, that would not be a customs inspection with a flag on it. It would be a land war or proxy confrontation in an already contested part of the Horn of Africa, with Somaliland’s leaders emboldened by recognition, Somalia’s unionist forces hardened by foreign involvement, and armed groups would hand a propaganda gift to them, pretty much with Israel’s name stamped across it.

Somaliland’s own position equally though is not made safer by Israel’s embrace, a poisoned chalice at every turn as that is. Even if Hargeisa may present recognition as a diplomatic breakthrough. Somaliland wants acceptance, legitimacy and a route into the world as a state, but Israel’s recognition comes attached to the ugliest possible scenario for that: a forward position in a wider war around Yemen, Iran and the Red Sea. Israel just wants a platform and Somaliland is useful. That creates a grim trade for Somaliland’s leadership. They get the prestige of being recognised by a state with powerful patrons, but they also get Somalia’s fury, OIC condemnation, Iranian denunciation, Global denunciation frankly from anyone disgusted with Israel and those who would have anything to do with their apartheid and warmongering, Yemeni target warnings and the risk that Berbera stops being sold as a development gateway and starts being read as a possible launchpad. A breakaway region asking the world to treat it as stable and responsible does not improve its case by becoming useful to a government looking for somewhere closer to just bomb Yemen from.

Now some, such as the British and American policy class will probably ask whether Somalia can really close Bab el-Mandeb, chuckle at Mogadishu’s limited capacity, then wander off as if they have solved the whole thing with a raised eyebrow and a briefing note. Playing 3D chess they are not, because that misses the mechanism on purpose. A chokepoint can be functionally damaged before a state physically closes it. Ports and Ships can reroute before a formal blockade exists. Insurers can push costs up before a missile hits the next hull. Israel’s Somaliland move gives every other actor in the chain a reason to add pressure, and the people pricing maritime risk are not required to wait until the first crater appears in the runway.

Netanyahu has therefore cornered himself in a very specific way, not by losing a battle there today, not by Somalia physically sealing the strait today, but by moving into a contested space where every next step carries a heavier price. If Israel deepens diplomatic representation, Somalia has a stronger sovereignty case to pursue through the African Union, the OIC, the UN system and regional partners, such as that might be in the grand scheme of things. If Israel builds or uses a military or intelligence facility, Ansarallah has already laid down the target warning. If ships linked to Israel become the issue, the regional press and Iran-aligned messaging already has the framing of a “ban” ready to go. If insurers start treating the corridor as too hot to handle, the practical effect falls on movement, cost, rerouting and supply. Netanyahu went looking for a shortcut to pressure Yemen and has instead found a corridor full of tripwires all of which give Iran a leverage boost without them having their own hands on a single one of them.

Israel’s defenders will say Somaliland controls its own territory and can make its own arrangements, and on the ground that is partly the point, because Somaliland’s de facto control is exactly the gap Israel is trying to exploit. Somalia has the recognised legal claim. Somaliland has the local control. Israel is betting that local control can be turned into access before the legal claim can stop it. Morality gone out the window. That is opportunism with a flag raising ceremony. It is also why Somalia’s objection is not some empty diplomatic tantrum. If one outside power can recognise a breakaway region because it wants a port or a base, every recognised state with a separatist wound is supposed to sit there and pretend this is just normal bilateral cooperation. Somalia is being asked to accept the conversion of a territorial dispute into Israeli military machinations. What more impetus do they need to act against Israel in which case, with or without help, legal or military?

Iran’s unexpected win is therefore not a magic trick and not a claim that Tehran suddenly runs things in the Horn of Africa because of course they don’t. It is the much more embarrassing kind of win for Israel, because it comes from Israel’s own move making Iran’s argument easier. Tehran can say Israel is destabilising Somalia. Tehran can say Israel is trying to militarise a coastline near Yemen. Tehran can connect Hormuz pressure to Bab al-Mandeb pressure. Tehran can point to Somalia’s sovereignty complaint and Ansarallah’s warning as separate pieces of the same regional squeeze. That does not require Somalia to love Iran or Iran to command Somalia. It only requires Israel to keep behaving like every useful piece of geography is there for Israeli use and every other actor is supposed to clap politely while the map gets rearranged around Israel’s security needs.

The nastiest consequence for Israel is that the Somaliland play may be damaged before it even gets going now. Recognition was supposed to open doors. It has opened objections, warnings and target language now instead. A base, an intelligence site or a logistics arrangement would now arrive already wrapped in Somalia’s legal complaint and Yemen’s military warning. A shipping route already under pressure would now be tied to a fresh sovereignty dispute. A strategic foothold would not start life as a stable asset, but as a disputed platform in a region where the next missile, the next warning or the next insurance notice can turn a plan into a big fat bill with a flagpole stuck through the middle of it. That is how Israel’s Red Sea plans come unstuck before the concrete has even dried.

Bab el-Mandeb does not need Somalia’s navy to become harder for Israel. It needs enough political, military and commercial risk for the people using the route to change their behaviour. That is why the distinction between a headline ban and a functional closure is so important. A headline ban is a statement. A functional closure is what happens when ships go elsewhere, premiums jump, cover tightens, ports are avoided and the route becomes more trouble than it is worth. Somalia’s threat adds the legal grievance. Ansarallah’s warning adds the fire risk. Iran’s chokepoint strategy adds the wider pressure. Israel’s recognition of Somaliland adds the self-inflicted trigger. The shipping market then does what shipping markets always do, which is not bravery, not solidarity, not faith in Netanyahu’s lead, but cold arithmetic. Numbers on a spreadsheet.

Israel’s woes have got worse because the problem is no longer just Yemen threatening to resume firing at Israeli-linked shipping or Iran threatening Hormuz under pressure. Israel has now helped move Somalia’s territorial dispute into the same pressure system now. It’s widened the war, but in a way that has blown up in their faces instead of being done to their advantage. Netanyahu’s government wanted reach, access and a closer line toward Ansarallah. It has produced a contested foothold, a sovereignty crisis, a target warning and another troubled sea route for a region already primed to turn maritime pressure into political leverage. The final insult is that Iran did not have to manufacture the opening. Israel walked into Somaliland, treated disputed coastline as a strategic gift to themselves, and handed its enemies leverage over them on a plate. More fool them, bring it on.

SOURCES:

THE CRADLE: Somalia bans Israeli-linked vessels from Bab al-Mandab Strait; Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab: Iran turns maritime choke points into leverage

SOMALI GUARDIAN: Somalia threatens Bab el-Mandeb action after Israel appoints envoy to Somaliland; Did Somalia close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Israeli ships?

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF SOMALIA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Rejects Illegal Israeli Recognition of Somaliland; Joint Statement on the Illegal Visit of the Israeli Official to Somaliland Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on 6 January 2026

PRESS TV: Iran slams Israel’s appointment of envoy to Somaliland, backs Somalia’s territorial integrity

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Israel to build base in Somaliland to target Houthis, says report; Houthis would target any Israeli presence in Somaliland, leader warns

AL JAZEERA: Somalia warns against any Israeli base plans on Somaliland

YEMEN PRESS AGENCY: Somalia announces ban on Israeli-linked vessels in Bab al-Mandab Strait

MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Somalia closes Bab al-Mandab Strait to Israeli shipping

IRNA: Somalia closes Bab al-Mandab Strait to Israeli shipping

CGTN: UKMTO reports cargo ship approached by armed small boats off Somalia