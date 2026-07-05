Israel’s Prison Scandal Hits New York; Ben-Gvir Disappears!

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Right, so Ben-Gvir was apparently meant to be heading to New York.

For of all things, a police summit.

Yes, Ben-Gvir at a police summit, because apparently irony died and was buried, complete with a judicial badge pinned to the coffin.

But then something funny happened. Not so much funny ha-ha, more funny “oh look, there’s lawyers at the airport.” The Hind Rajab Foundation and the Center for Constitutional Rights were ready for him. New York authorities were being asked to look at who was preparing to touchdown on their soil. The prison scandal very much attached to his ministry that he cannot shake off, because the rest of the world isn’t as gone in the head as he is was very much going to be travelling with him.. And suddenly the trip is now reportedly not happening. Bottled it again by any chance Itamar?

Well, his office hasn’t confirmed the reason. We can enjoy a mental image of him quivering under his desk clutching a picture of Zohran Mamdani and cursing in his throatiest Hebrew, but we don’t actually know for certain. So no, as much fun as it would be to write a piece where we imagine him sprinting through Ben Gurion Airport with a suitcase full of panic and his tiny hat on sideways. We can’t.

However, the sequence is enough. A Police summit. Legal pressure. A prison scandal on the minister for prisons in Israel. And then cancellation.

Ben-Gvir is horrible, that’s stating the obvious. The fact that this story is now becoming more and more awkward outside Israel though appears to making the world a much smaller place for him and not without good reason.

“Don’t get excited by their screams.”

That clip is literally exhibit A for this rodent of a man.

Detained people as props. Mr power trip standing there while people are forced down, surrounded, controlled, and he’s got all the energy of a celeb on Cribs unveiling their new kitchen extension.

“Welcome to Israel.” Really selling the Israeli tourism board there, but this is why the New York legal pressure is clearly hitting home, because when legal groups talk about detainee abuse, flotilla participants, prison policy, treatment under Israeli authority, you’ve got Ben-Gvir himself wandering around scenes like this, apparently delighted to be the face of it – well it’s going to catch up with you, as untouchable as you might think you are, as delusional as you in all likelihood are.

He wanted that image, but it travels and to places you might well wish it hadn’t.

That’s the bit these people never seem to grasp, in their little Zionist bubble. Cameras don’t only work when they flatter you. Sometimes they sit quietly, wait a bit, and then turn up in a case file marked: explain this.

it isn’t just one ugly scene with some activists with this guy is it? That would be bad enough, but this is Ben-Gvir, so naturally there’s always a lower level to stoop to.

He’s “proud of this.”

Not “this is regrettable.” Not “security requires difficult choices.” Not the nonsense where cruelty gets wrapped in three layers of passive voice all before dinner.

Proud.

He’s proud that prisoner conditions got worse. Proud of taking things away. Proud of making captive people more miserable. Like a man who walked into government and thought: finally, a chance to bring the customer-service standards of a Victorian workhouse into the twenty-first century.

And arguably the most prevailing example of this, which has become all the more relevant right now is the case of Hussam Abu Safiya, because when a prison minister is boasting about making Palestinian prisoner conditions harsher, and then a detained Palestinian doctor appears in court visibly deteriorated, having clearly suffered egregiously at the hands of those in charge, you don’t get to pretend those are separate.

Dr Hussam Abu Safiya.

Hospital director. Detained by Israel. Appearing through a screen because that is how much of this system reaches the outside world now: fragments, court images, lawyer visits, family fear, and a state saying “trust us” from behind a locked door.

This is what Ben-Gvir’s prison politics look like when they stop being a boast at a microphone and become a human being.

A doctor on a screen.

That’s the part the slogan can’t carry on its own. It needs a face. It needs a body. It needs the awful little reality of a man who ran a hospital in Gaza now reduced to court footage, detention orders, family appeals and reports about what is happening to him inside the Israeli prison system.

And this is where Ben-Gvir’s New York problem stops being funny, because Abu Safiya shows why the joke has a floor.

He has been held without charge or trial under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law since 2024 for the crime of treating kids and we all know about Israel’s targeting of kids by now I would think. Amnesty says he has been held in solitary confinement and denied adequate healthcare. Physicians for Human Rights, through the lawyer visit, warned his life is in immediate danger after injuries, shackling, breathing problems, repeated loss of consciousness and medical neglect.

So just hold the two images together.

Ben-Gvir saying he is proud.

Abu Safiya appearing on a screen as a show of what Ben Gvir is proud of.

And then Ben-Gvir’s people want the world to treat his foreign travel as normal? As if he can just hop on a plane, land in New York, collect a lanyard, talk policing, and pretend that that prison system isn’t dripping off of him?

No. This scandal doesn’t get that treatment in New York anymore. New management.

The state points to security. The lawyers ask questions. The prisoner’s condition worsens. The family fears the worst. The evidence becomes hidden. The court gets a file full of secret supposed evidence because of course it does.

Israel alleges Hamas links and denies mistreatment, but it’s secret so we can’t see it.

Of course it’s secret. Convenient that it becomes secret at the exact moment the visible facts start to bite.

The state says there are reasons. The prisoner cannot see them. His lawyer are not allowed to properly test them. The public gets fragments, allegations, denials, and a great big “trust us” nailed across the door.

Trust us, he’s dangerous.

Trust us, the file says so.

Trust us, you can’t see the file.

Trust us, the prison system is fine.

Trust us, the minister boasting about harsher Palestinian prisoner conditions has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the condition of Palestinian prisoners.

“Trust me bro,” with a court seal isn’t it?

Abu Safiya has not been charged in a normal public criminal process. His lawyers do not get to see all the material. The public does not get the evidence. And the reports about his physical condition are getting worse.

This is why foreign legal pressure matters. because because when the facts, the evidence get hidden, when the prisoner is hidden, when the suffering is described in lawyer visits instead of open court proof, outside pressure becomes one of the few ways to force the record back into daylight and under scrutiny and international attention.

It’s not right, it’s far from ideal, but it is something.

And for men who have got used to no consequences at all, even something such as this can start to feel like a noose around the neck so to speak.

So now we go back to New York.

The Hind Rajab Foundation and the Center for Constitutional Rights.

They went for a course of action here.

A course of action that involved New York residents. New York authorities. New York law. All for a New York visit.

No safe haven.

Ben-Gvir wasn’t supposed to get that kind of a reception.

He was all set to get New York. Police summit. Handshake photo. Normal-country costume party.

Instead, the prison scandal got there first.

Dragged there by his record, his footage, his boasts, cases such as that of Dr Abu Safiya, the flotilla detainee allegations, and the legal action now being built around them.

That is why the story of this trip counts for as much as it does.

Not because one rancid ghoul missed a flight, but because Western protection has enabled Israeli impunity for years. Diplomatic lounges. Friendly capitals. Police cooperation. Security talk doing all the work of a bulldozer.

But this time, perhaps, the legal risk arrived before the passport ever could.

That is the twist here it would seem. Seems to me at any rate. Ben-Gvir did not suddenly become controversial did he? He was controversial already. The man is basically a walking content warning. The change is that the controversy might finally have become an obstacle to him

A trip problem. A legal problem. A New York problem.

That is very different from outrage.

Outrage is what these people expect. We are all outraged, but these people feed on that. They pose against it. They use it as proof they are upsetting the right people in their fevered minds.

Legal pressure is different. Legal pressure asks for names. Dates. Jurisdiction. Victims. Chain of command. Authority. Responsibility. It asks where you were going, when you were going, and whether the place you are landing has any reason to look at what you have done.

That is a less comfortable sort of attention.

That is not a protest placard outside the window.

That is a file on a desk when you arrive.

So did he bottle it? Well we can neither confirm nor deny can we?

But did the prison scandal hit New York? Yes.

Did lawyers move before the trip could ever take place? Yes.

Was legal action initiated in front of New York authorities by Hind Rajab and the Center for Constitutional Rights? Yes it was.

Did the visit reportedly vanish just as all that pressure arrived? Yes it did.

Does that matter?

Absolutely.

Because for once, just once, Israeli impunity might not have got away with something they are so used to getting away with.

It’s not justice. Not yet anyway

But it is a problem.

And for men like Ben-Gvir, it’s about time isn’t it?

His far right mate Bezalel Smotrich isn’t faring much better right now either, only he didn’t need to leave Israel to get a much deserved humiliation, so check out more on that story here.

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