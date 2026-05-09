Israel's Panic Budget Just Leaked - Wait Till You See The Number

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Israel has just authorised the largest propaganda budget in its history. NIS 2.35 billion shekels. About $730 million in real money. That figure was signed off between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for the 2026 budget, with NIS 1 billion of it already greenlit by the government, and the rest on the way. It leaked because budgets have to go through the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, and Knesset budgets are public documents. So when the Jerusalem Post got the line on what Sa’ar and Smotrich had agreed, the number went out. And the number is sheer panic. $730 million. More than four times what Israel spent the year before. About 20 times what it was spending before the war on Gaza started. That is not a marketing budget. That is a state pulling the alarm.

Sa’ar himself made it clearer than anyone watching could have hoped. Speaking during the budget debate, he said image spending should be treated like investing in jets, bombs, and missile interceptors. He called the public diplomacy fight an existential issue. An existential issue he says, because it tells you exactly where Israel knows it now sits. The Foreign Minister of a state with one of the most advanced air defence systems in the world is putting Instagram ads in the same category as the Iron Dome. He has also, in the same budget round, won approval for a dedicated public diplomacy unit inside the Foreign Ministry, a permanent infrastructure for their hasbara, which is the Hebrew word for explanation, the polite term Israel uses when it very much means propaganda. So this is not a one-off panic spend. This is panic spending now becoming policy.

So here is what the world is being asked to believe. Israel has spent the last two years carrying out a military operation in Gaza that the International Court of Justice has been asked to rule on as a plausible genocide. It has bombed Lebanon. It has been at open war with Iran. It has, by its own admission, run information operations across Western platforms. And now its Foreign Minister is on record saying the response to all of that, the thing that requires existential-level investment, is not a change in policy, not a ceasefire, not accountability, but a bigger advertising budget to rescue Israel’s reputation, because the previous budget wasn’t big enough and didn’t work.

And it really did not work. Here is what the old hasbara budget, the one that Israel is now quadrupling, actually bought. Pew Research surveyed 3,507 American adults between the 23rd and 29th of March 2026. They found that 60 per cent of US adults now hold an unfavourable view of Israel. Only 37 per cent hold a favourable one. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the unfavourable figure rises to 80 per cent. Among Republicans aged 18 to 49, the supposedly safe demographic, the figure is 57 per cent. That is the Republican base, the under-fifties, the ones the Israel lobby has spent decades cultivating through evangelical networks, AIPAC and the rest, and a clear majority of them now have a negative view of the state. The previous PR budget, the one that ran across the major Western advertising networks, the one that placed 4,000 ads between January and September of 2025, did not stop that collapse. It happened anyway. So the Israeli government’s response is to spend four times as much, on the same networks, with the same techniques, telling the same story, and hope that a bigger amplifier makes the message land.

Let me walk you through what they bought with the old money, because once you see the receipts, the new budget stops looking like strategy and starts looking like denial. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, through a body called Lapam, ran more than 4,000 social media ads from January to September of last year. About half of them were aimed at international audiences. Within that spend, a separate $50 million programme was set aside specifically to push back against famine reporting from Gaza. That is what the receipts show. Turkish outlet Anadolu Agency reported that 167 million shekels - about $50 million - was paid out by Israel into international ad placements with the express purpose of denying that famine was happening in Gaza. The bulk of it, around $45 million, went into video and display advertising. A smaller share went into other social and content networks. The famine-denial videos, pushed out through paid promotion, racked up over 30 million views. Israel was not arguing about famine. Israel was paying for amplification.

That is the first receipt. Here is the second. The Israeli Foreign Ministry signed a $1.5 million per month contract with a firm run by Brad Parscale. Now, Brad Parscale is the American political operative who ran Donald Trump’s 2020 digital campaign. He is the man Israel hired to provide AI tools for narrative management. So you have an Israeli Foreign Ministry, in the middle of a war, paying eighteen million dollars a year to a Trump campaign veteran for AI-powered information operations targeted at Western audiences. That is not public diplomacy. That is a foreign election operative being put on retainer to manage the perception of a foreign war.

And here is the third receipt, which is where the operation becomes properly grubby. The Esther Project. This was a paid influencer network, run through an outfit called Bridges Partners on behalf of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, with a contract worth up to $900,000. The rate, according to Responsible Statecraft, was around $7,000 per post. Public Citizen and the Quincy Institute filed a Foreign Agents Registration Act complaint with the US Department of Justice, alleging that 14 to 18 US-based social media influencers had been operating as unregistered agents of a foreign government. That is a federal allegation. That is the same legal framework used against Russian operatives, against Chinese operatives, against operatives of any state that is trying to shape American politics from outside. And the allegation is that Israel was running it. Was paying American faces, on American platforms, $7,000 a post, to push Israeli government narratives without disclosing who was paying.

So when Sa’ar talks about doubling down on this strategy, when Smotrich signs off the $730 million, you have to understand what they are doubling down on. They are not defending information warfare in the abstract. They are defending an operation that has already been caught buying advertising to deny famine, hiring Trump’s digital strategist to run AI on Western publics, and paying American influencers under the table to function as a foreign government’s mouthpieces. The $730 million is not buying a new strategy. It is buying more of the same, just with more zeroes.

There is also the war room. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has set up a media monitoring operation that tracks 250 outlets and processes 10,000 Israel-related items every single day. Think about the scale of that. Ten thousand items a day means about seven items a minute, monitored, categorised, and presumably routed for response, every minute of every day. That is a rapid response operation built for a state at war with information itself. And it sits alongside another set of operations that have nothing to do with paid placement. In March 2024, Al Jazeera reported on the work of an Israeli watchdog called Fake Reporter, which had identified hundreds of fake social media accounts and three newly created news websites running a coordinated influence operation targeted specifically at UNRWA, the United Nations agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees. UNRWA was being undermined online not by organic users, not by genuine critics, but by what looked like a state-aligned network of fake accounts and fake news sites. That is the texture of the operation Israel is now spending $730 million to expand.

And Sa’ar’s people are also pumping money into delegation programmes. Of the previous $150 million budget, around $40 million was spent hosting 400 foreign delegations across a single year. Lawmakers, pastors, influencers, university presidents - all flown in, hosted, walked through carefully managed itineraries, briefed by carefully chosen speakers, and sent home as ambassadors for the Israeli state. That is what the new budget is going to scale up. More flights, more itineraries, more pastors, more pliable lawmakers, more influencers handed the Esther Project script and a per diem.

But here is where it gets interesting though, because even Israel’s own people are saying this won’t work. Nicholas Cull, an academic specialising in public diplomacy, has said openly that money cannot overcome wrong policy. That is not a statement from a Palestinian solidarity activist. That is a public diplomacy expert telling a state that public diplomacy is the wrong tool for this job. Ilan Manor, another scholar of public diplomacy, has gone further. He has said the deeper problem is that people do not believe the state any more. You cannot fix a credibility crisis by buying more credibility. You can only fix it by becoming credible. Which means changing the thing that destroyed the credibility in the first place.

And Eytan Gilboa, an Israeli scholar has said Israel is in its worst image crisis abroad, and may have lost a generation of Americans. That is not a quarter problem. That is not a cycle problem. That is a structural shift in how Israel is seen by the people who, for the last seventy-five years, have been its most reliable Western public supporters. Gone. And the people responsible for fixing that, Sa’ar and Smotrich and the Foreign Ministry, have looked at the problem and decided the answer is more ads. More influencers. More AI. More delegations. More war rooms. The same machine that produced the loss, just scaled up again.

The other thing worth saying is that this money is coming out of an economy that cannot really afford it. The Bank of Israel has reported a 3.4 per cent GDP shortfall at the end of 2025, with a cumulative shortfall since the 7th of October 2023 of 8.5 per cent. Fitch, the credit rating agency, has kept Israel on an A rating but with a negative outlook, warning specifically about fiscal risks. So this is not a state with money to burn on PR. This is a state pulling fiscal levers it cannot really afford to pull, throwing $730 million at reputation management, while its economy contracts and its credit rating sits on a warning. The choice has been made. Whatever else gets cut to fund this, gets cut, or America will stump up the bill, because we can never rule that out with Trump in the White House can we?

But here is where the absurdity becomes total. The whole budget is being justified on the grounds that public opinion is the new battlefield. Sa’ar’s framing - image spending as missile interceptors - is the giveaway. Israel has stopped pretending this is about diplomacy or persuasion or any of the soft-power language that public diplomacy normally hides behind. Sa’ar is saying out loud that public opinion is a war front, and the budget is artillery. Which means the people who are watching, the people who are reading, the people whose feeds are being targeted by paid Israeli content, are being treated by the Israeli state not as an audience to be persuaded but as a battlefield to be conquered. That is the relationship Israel is now openly describing. And it is being described not by some hawkish backbencher but by the country’s chief diplomat.

The expert verdict is the verdict the budget itself cannot escape. Cull, Manor, Gilboa - three scholars who specialise in exactly this question - have all said, in different words, that the problem is not the marketing. The problem is the product. Israel is selling something the world has stopped buying because the world has watched it being made. The footage from Gaza. The famine reporting Israel paid millions to bury. The strikes on Lebanon. The Iran war. The genocide case at the Hague. The pariah status across the Global South. Those are the inputs that produced the 60 per cent unfavourable rating in the United States, and the 80 per cent figure among Democrats. No amount of ad spend, no number of pastors flown business class to Tel Aviv, no Esther Project influencer at $7,000 a post, can change the fact that the audience has seen the thing being sold and decided it does not want it.

The road that was not taken here is so obvious though. Israel could have changed what it was doing. It could have stopped the destruction in Gaza. It could have de-escalated with Lebanon and Iran. It could have engaged seriously with the genocide allegations rather than dismissing them. It could have addressed the policies that were driving the global collapse in its standing. But every single one of those roads runs straight through Benjamin Netanyahu, and Benjamin Netanyahu cannot afford to take any of them. A ceasefire collapses his coalition the moment Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, his far-right partners, walk out over it. An end to the war takes away the emergency framing that has kept his own corruption trial in slow motion. Engagement with the genocide case at the Hague would mean engaging with the fact that the case names him personally. The Prime Minister’s political survival, his coalition, and his liberty are all currently being held together by the continuation of the very policies that are tanking Israel’s global standing. So the policies stay, the war continues, and the bill for the reputational damage gets paid in advertising. Israel has chosen to spend $730 million on advertising the version of itself that no longer exists and I would argue never really did. The version that, as Gilboa points out, a generation of Americans no longer believe in. The version that 80 per cent of Democrats and 57 per cent of young Republicans now hold an unfavourable view of. The version Sa’ar is trying to keep on life support with a budget that compares ad spend to missile defence.

This is the part that should land hardest. The budget is a confession. You only spend at this level when you have already lost the argument. You only set up a permanent public diplomacy unit, a 250-outlet war room, a $1.5-million-a-month AI contract, a $900,000 influencer network, and a quadrupled annual spend, when the normal tools have failed and the only response left is volume. Israel is not winning the public opinion war. Israel is losing it so badly that its own Foreign Minister has classified the loss as existential. The $730 million is not a plan. It is a panic bell.

And the panic bell is ringing inside Israel’s own apparatus. It is ringing in the Foreign Ministry, where Sa’ar has just won approval for a permanent public diplomacy unit. It is ringing through the contracts with Bridges Partners and Brad Parscale’s firm, where the influencer network and the AI tools sit. It is ringing through the Lapam ad operation. It is ringing through the 250-outlet war room and the daily 10,000-item monitoring grind. It is ringing through Smotrich’s signature on the budget line. The Israeli state has built a global infrastructure for narrative management, has spent two years running it at full tilt, and has watched its standing collapse across every demographic that mattered. The new $730 million budget does not change the infrastructure therefore, doesn’t change a damn thing. It just funds another turn of the wheel.

There is one thing the new budget cannot buy, and it is the thing the experts keep pointing at. Trust. You cannot buy trust at $7,000 a post. You cannot buy trust through an algorithm contract. You cannot buy trust by flying 400 delegations a year through carefully managed itineraries. Trust is what is left when the audience stops being suspicious of the source. Israel has spent the last two years giving every audience on Earth a reason to be suspicious of the source. The product is the policy. The policy is the war. And the war is what is being broadcast every day, in footage Israel cannot block, on platforms Israel cannot wholly control, to publics Israel can no longer flatter into looking away. The $730 million is the receipt for a state that has run out of ways to be believed.

So when Sa’ar tells you that public diplomacy is existential, he is telling you the truth, just not the truth he meant to tell you. The existential question is not how to convince the world. It is whether a state can keep doing what Israel is doing while the world is watching, and survive the watching. Israel has bet $730 million that it can. The polling, the receipts, the experts, the world’s own eyes, all suggest the bet is already lost. The budget just put a price tag on the loss.

SOURCES:

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israel spending millions on online ad campaigns to deny Gaza famine: Report

AL JAZEERA: Pro-Israel online influencing operation has been targeting UNRWA: Report

PUBLIC CITIZEN: FARA Complaint Alleges US-Based Social Media Influencers Are Acting as Agents of Israel

REPONSIBLE STATECRAFT: Israel Paid Influencers

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Israel to pour $730m into propaganda as Gaza, genocide allegations, Iran war turns it pariah

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: Israel to spend $730m on propaganda as global image collapses over Gaza genocide

THE CRADLE: Israel pours $730m into global propaganda machine as reputation collapses

BANK OF ISRAEL: GDP shortfall press release

FITCH RATINGS: Fitch Affirms Israel at ‘A’; Outlook Negative

PEW RESEARCH CENTRE: Negative views of Israel, Netanyahu continue to rise among Americans, especially young people

THE FORWARD: Israel just quadrupled its PR budget to $730m. Experts say it won’t work

JERUSALEM POST: Smotrich and Sa’ar agree NIS 2.35bn for Israel advocacy in 2026 budget