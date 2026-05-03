Israel’s Noose Law Backfires; Ben-Gvir May Have Screwed Them All

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Right, so Israel’s horrific National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has I am sad to report, just turned 50, but as him reaching this milestone will hardly have you rushing to the card aisle of Tesco’s, it’s not necessarily been the best one for him and in fact it has somehow become a better exhibit against him and his beliefs than anything his opponents could have possibly designed.

His wife Ayala there presenting him with a cake decorated with a hanging noose and the message, “Mazal tov to Minister Ben-Gvir, sometimes dreams come true,” because apparently the man who wants Palestinians facing the gallows also wanted his own birthday treat to look like a police evidence photo. The noose of course was not random decoration. It was a reference to the death penalty law Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party have championed, a law Israel’s parliament has now passed, a law that is for Palestinians only, a death penalty only Palestinians face, an apartheid death penalty, as death penalties are not egregious in and of themselves, somehow Israel manages to make even that low bar even worse. Ben-Gvir wants that noose to look like strength, deterrence, vengeance and whatever other psychotically sanitised little label they want to stick on it after he’s blown his candles out. The problem for him is that for as much as this law targets Palestinians only, the law itself has not just put Palestinians under threat; it has also put the lawmakers who backed it in the dock now too. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians has now submitted sanctions recommendations against sixty-two Israeli parliamentarians and lawmakers responsible for passing and adopting the bill, so Ben-Gvir’s lovely little noose moment could now be about to blow up in the faces of all those who assented to it.

Ayala Ben-Gvir’s cake did not appear at some private family tea either. Senior police and prison officials were there too including senior figures from the Israel Police and the Israel Prison Service, with Police Commissioner Danny Levy having approved attendance by members of the national senior command forum. Avshalom Peled, Moshe Pinchi, Kobi Yaakobi and Amir Cohen were among senior names reported in connection with the gathering, so this was another very political event, because this was not just a far-right minister playing dress-up with his favourite piece of rope. The minister responsible for national security celebrated under a symbol of execution, while senior law-enforcement and prison-system figures were close enough to make the scene even more politically poisonous than it already is. You cannot separate that from a death penalty law that hands execution responsibilities to state institutions. Ben-Gvir’s wife may have brought the cake, but the state machinery is the reason the cake carries more than bad taste. A noose at a birthday party is grotesque. A noose at a birthday party for the minister driving a hanging law, with police and prison brass in the room, hangs on them all.

Ben-Gvir has been advertising that noose for a while now of course, long before the cake turned up. Back in December, during a Knesset committee hearing on the death penalty bill, he and other Otzma Yehudit lawmakers wore gold noose-shaped lapel pins, because normal people wear a yellow ribbon to remember hostages and Ben-Gvir’s crowd apparently looked at that and thought, yes, but what if it was more lynchy. His office framed the pins as a sign of commitment to the demand for the death penalty, and Ben-Gvir himself talked about the gallows, the electric chair and euthanasia as possible ways of carrying it out. That is not careful law-making under pressure. That is a man making a menu of death methods while trying to present it as national security. It was nothing of the sort of course, we all know it was his demand for agreeing to a coalition partnership to put Benjamin Netanyahu back in power. He also claimed he had received calls from doctors telling him to let them know when, despite medical opposition to participation in executions, which says plenty about the kind of company he likes to imagine around his politics. The useful thing about Ben-Gvir is that he has the subtlety of a brick in a revolving door. He does not just push the cruelty; he brands it, wears it, serves it with icing and then expects everyone else to pretend the state is discussing sentencing policy rather than how to make the state execute people.

The Knesset has now taken that politics and put it into law. On 30 March, the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law passed by sixty-two votes to forty-eight, and the law enshrines execution by hanging. The text sets up a death sentence for people convicted of murderous terrorist attacks, according to Israeli military law of course, with language about protecting the State of Israel, enhancing deterrence, preventing hostage-taking and retribution for heinous acts. That last word is doing a lot of work, because when a law openly includes retribution and the minister behind it is wearing a noose pin on his lapel, spare us the lectures about sober restraint. The law directs the defence minister to order changes to the military order governing the occupied West Bank within thirty days, and that matters because the military courts are where Palestinians are tried. It also strips away safeguards that would usually make death penalty law harder to use. A military court does not need the prosecution to have requested or supported a death sentence, the sentence does not need to be unanimous, and the IDF commander in the area is not allowed to mitigate, commute or pardon a death sentence once it has been imposed. It is all but guaranteed, The execution must take place within ninety days once the sentence is final, with the prime minister able to seek delays only within a capped framework, so the law does not just create a punishment; it creates a ninety-day execution timetable.

Israel’s legal architecture is where the whole thing starts to stink up the place even more. The law’s West Bank wording applies to a resident of the area while excluding an Israeli citizen or Israeli resident, which means the military-court route is designed around Palestinians under occupation, not the Israeli settlers living under a different legal system in the same occupied territory. As I alluded to earlier, it’s an apartheid law. No Israeli is subject to it regardless of their possible crimes. Israeli civilian courts get their own formulation, but rights groups argue the wording about acting with the aim of negating the existence of the state is built in practice to point the death penalty at Arabs and not Jewish Israelis. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has said plainly that Palestinians alone are tried in the military courts, and that within Israel the definition used ensures the death penalty will not be imposed on Jews. One population under military courts, another under civilian courts, and Ben-Gvir trying to bolt a gallows onto the Palestinian side of that while calling it deterrence and his missus hands him a cake about all his dreams coming true complete with gallows. A normal death penalty debate is bad enough. This is execution power attached to military rule in occupied territory, with Israeli settlers and Israeli citizens kept outside that system.

Adalah, the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, HaMoked, Physicians for Human Rights Israel and Gisha filed an urgent petition to the Israeli Supreme Court with Knesset members for the Left wing Party Hadash, Aida Touma-Sliman and Ayman Odeh and leader of the Arab nationalist Party in the Knesset, Ta’al, Ahmad Tibi immediately after the law passed. They demanded that the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law be struck down, arguing that it negates the right to life and imposes cruel and inhuman punishment. Adalah’s legal team, argued that the law establishes clear racial separation, strips judges of discretion, permits death sentences by simple majority in military courts, allows courts to impose death even without prosecution request or consent, removes commutation and pardon powers, imposes the ninety-day execution clock, and restricts access to legal counsel and family visits for people sentenced to death. The petitioners also challenged the deterrence claim, pointing to security officials and academic experts who rejected the idea that the death penalty has the deterrent effect Ben-Gvir is selling. So the hard-man routine has already run into the first legal problem: the people challenging it are not saying Ben-Gvir’s law is merely harsh. They are saying it builds a racially separated death penalty system into courts Israel uses against Palestinians, with the challenge now inside the Israeli Supreme Court.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has filed its own challenge, and that gives the backfire another route inside Israel’s own institutions. It says the law mandates hanging in military courts in the territories for Palestinian defendants convicted of murder on a terror-related basis, while Israeli civilian courts have a different framework of death or life imprisonment for terror-related murder tied to the existence of the state. It also states the law will not apply to the October 7 attackers, despite the way the politics around this bill has been sold and emotionally loaded. That matters for the lie of necessity, because Ben-Gvir’s camp has dragged October 7 into the political sales pitch while the law’s own structure won’t actually affect those accused over that day. The same challenge raises the hostage problem too, because a condemned prisoner awaiting execution can become a bargaining chip, and people who know surrender ends in a military court and a noose may have less reason to surrender at all. Very clever, obviously. Only Ben-Gvir could sell a death penalty law as security while legal challengers are warning it could make hostage-taking incentives and armed confrontations even worse. His deterrence claim now has domestic legal petitions wrapped around it and security concerns sitting inside the Israeli Supreme Court.

United Nations experts have not treated this as a routine penal-law argument either. They have called the new law a death penalty regime effectively providing capital punishment solely against Palestinians, and they have said it manifestly violates Israel’s obligations under international human rights law. Well since when have they ever cared about that when you the UN, repeatedly fail to enforce them? The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has then gone further through its early warning and urgent action procedure, warning that the law perpetuates racial discrimination against Palestinians and urging immediate repeal. It has highlighted that the law applies only to those convicted of deliberate killing with the intent of denying the existence of the State of Israel, rendering it de facto applicable to Palestinians only. It has also raised the prohibition on mitigation, commutation or pardon, and the ninety-day deadline once a final judgment is rendered. The high commissioner for human rights has warned that application of this law to residents of the occupied Palestinian territory would constitute a war crime. Ben-Gvir can shout deterrence until the noose cake goes stale, but the institutional record now includes racial discrimination warnings, torture and cruel-treatment concerns, and a war-crime warning attached to the occupied territory.

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians has taken the most politically useful step in all this talk of backfire though, because it has taken the Knesset vote and pushed it into the sanctions system. Its submission names sixty-two Israeli parliamentarians and lawmakers as responsible for passing and adopting the death penalty bill, and it asks Britain, this has been handed to Yvette Cooper, so now Starmer’s government has been put on the spot over this death penalty bill, to use the human rights sanctions framework rather than wait for the first execution. Go on you rancid bunch of Labour Zionists who were so vocally outraged at this death penalty bill – you’ve been directly asked to intervene here, with evidence by the ICJP. How are you going to wriggle out of this one, or just rely on this going as per usual completely unreported? That is the key difference between outrage and consequence though isn’t it? Outrage says Ben-Gvir is disgusting, which is true but not exactly breaking news. The sanctions route says the people who voted for this can be logged, named, processed and targeted through travel bans and asset freezes if the government chooses to act. They acted against Ben Gvir and Smotrich in this regard already, so surely another 60 death penalty backers in the Knesset is no problem? Unless Starmer and Cooper and co are all a bunch of hypocrites of course? Ben-Gvir himself already knows what that looks like, not just because we’ve banned his rancid backside from British shores, but so have Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway along with Smotrich over incitement of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The UK placed Ben-Gvir under an asset freeze, travel ban and director disqualification in his personal capacity. But like I say, now the new demand is not just one minister and one finance minister; it is the sixty-two who voted for this death penalty.

British political pressure has not stopped at a legal submission either as it happens. A parliamentary motion has put the law on record as introducing the death penalty as the default punishment for Palestinians convicted of terrorism offences in territories under Israeli control, including the occupied West Bank. It notes majority decision-making in military courts, curtailed due process, execution within ninety days and hanging, while Palestinians face military courts and Israeli citizens in the same territory face civilian courts. That wording is not a revolution, and Westminster is very good at producing concern with all the force of a damp tissue, but it does put the contradiction into the parliamentary record. Humanitarian and human rights organisations in Britain have also called for concrete action, including measures relating to trade, occupation and UK support that helps maintain Israel’s unlawful presence in occupied Palestinian territory, not that you’ll have heard much in the news about it of course, but there we are. The British government says it opposes the death penalty in all circumstances, so now back it up with some action.

The Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly has added a different pressure point, because it has tied the law not just to criticism but to Israel’s standing with a European rights body. The assembly has condemned the Knesset’s adoption of a law extending the death penalty in a way that has clear discriminatory effects against Palestinians, and has urged Israel to repeal it, invalidate it and refrain from implementing it. It has also said Israel’s compatibility with the requirements attached to the Knesset’s observer status should be kept under careful review, with a separate report on possible suspension under consideration by its Political Affairs Committee. That is not the same as suspension having landed, and no one should pretend it has. But it turns Ben-Gvir’s law into a standing-status problem for the Knesset, not just another press release to be filed under international concern. The European Union has also said approval of the bill is a grave regression from Israel’s previous practice and commitments, and has linked the issue to democratic principles and the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Ben-Gvir wanted the noose to project control over Palestinians; the Knesset now has its observer status being discussed in the same breath as the noose law.

Israel’s noose law is backfiring because Ben-Gvir has managed to do the one thing Israel’s defenders always try to avoid: he has made the ideology easy to see. The noose is attached to a law passed by sixty-two lawmakers, routed through military courts used against Palestinians, challenged in Israeli courts, condemned by human rights mechanisms, questioned in European institutions and handed to the British government as a sanctions file. Ben-Gvir wanted Palestinians to see fear. Campaigners, lawyers and governments can now see names, procedures, deadlines, court routes and the officials who would have to carry this out. He wanted a noose on his lapel, a noose on his cake, a noose in the law and a noose in the prison system, because apparently subtlety died before the prisoner did. What he may have produced instead is a cleaner record of who built the execution route and who voted to make it real. Ben-Gvir thought the noose made Israel look tough; it has made Israel’s cruelty easier to prove, and that is why the panic is now showing that little bit more.

SOURCES:

ICJP: ICJP submits sanctions recommendations of sixty-two Israeli lawmakers to FCDO over death penalty bill

ADALAH: Urgent Petition to Israeli Supreme Court Against the Death Penalty Law: Racist Legislation; Death Penalty for Terrorists Law, 5786–2026

ASSOCIATION FOR CIVIL RIGHTS IN ISRAEL: Abolish the Death Penalty Law

OHCHR: Israel’s death penalty law constitutes discriminatory regime of capital punishment: UN experts; Israel’s discriminatory death penalty law marks grave human rights retrogression, UN anti-racism committee warns

PACE: PACE condemns new law in Israel which expands the death penalty ‘in a discriminatory way’

COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION: Israel: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the approval of the Death Penalty Bill by the Israeli Parliament

UK PARLIAMENT: Israeli death penalty law and military courts

GOV.UK: UK and partners unite to sanction ministers inciting West Bank violence

ACTIONAID UK: Joint statement: Israel death penalty law requires concrete UK action

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Ben Gvir flaunts noose at Knesset hearing on execution bill for Palestinians

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Ben Gvir given birthday cake decorated with a noose at controversial party

JERUSALEM POST: Police officials criticized for attending Ben-Gvir’s birthday party