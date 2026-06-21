Israel's Lebanon Front Spirals Out Of Control; Hezbollah Had The Camera Rolling

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Right, so Netanyahu’s Lebanon front has just done the one thing it absolutely was not supposed to do.

It left some proof.

Actual footage. Actual losses. Actual pressure. All being applied to Israel and not the other way around, The sort of thing that stops being a line in an IDF military update about being all moral and specific when they’ve just levelled an entire block – the sort of thing that ends up becoming evidence in somebody else’s argument.

And that was the risk Netanyahu was trying to dodge. Keep Lebanon active, keep the troops in, keep the pressure on, keep the genocidally loopy ministers holding the reins of power over him howling for more, but still let the tangerine toddler passing himself off as President of the US sell an Iran deal as if the region had been neatly folded, ironed and put away in a drawer. The front was supposed to stay useful to Netanyahu without becoming inconvenient for him. Loud enough to serve Israel’s purposes, quiet enough not to wreck Trump’s sales pitch.

As if he was ever going to pull such a stunt off.

Hezbollah had the cameras rolling courtesy of their drone warfare, the casualty ledger has shifted alarmingly against Israel, Iran as a consequence has brought ships into the picture, and after it was apparently cancelled, JD Vance is on his way to Switzerland looking like the man sent to explain why the “stable deal” is now arriving with smoke damage and too much charring around the edges to have been just a little accident.

The cameras were rolling. Then the losses started stacking up. Then Iran starts talking about shipping all over again.

Then Vance is suddenly in Switzerland, looking less like a statesman arriving for peace talks and more like the poor sod sent to collect the chairs after Netanyahu set fire to the village hall.

And then Trump - because apparently no regional crisis is complete until Donald J. Tollbooth tries to put a price tag on the exit - starts talking about fees in the Strait of Hormuz. How in God’s name does the orange fool think he’s going to get to charge fees?

Israel has continued to try to keep Lebanon separate from the Iran deal and each day it is going that little bit more wrong for them, because it is not separate, no matter how much Israel demands to be treated differently. It is what they are used to after all.

Now, before anyone starts foaming at the mouth in the comments because they heard the word Hezbollah and suddenly forgot how evidence works, let’s be clear.

This is not a Hezbollah fan video. This is not a battlefield worship video. This is not me sitting here with a little pointer stick, giving you drone-school for the politically deranged.

The footage matters because Netanyahu’s preferred story needs Lebanon to look contained.

It needs Lebanon to look like a side issue. A localised problem for them to deal with. A little northern-front housekeeping exercise while Trump sells his shiny Iran deal to the cameras. Israel keeps doing whatever Israel wants, the Americans keep pretending the paperwork is holding together, and everyone else is supposed to admire the choreography while Lebanon gets bombed again.

That is the frame we are rejecting here.

The story is that Israel’s Lebanon front is still live enough, costly enough, filmed enough, and politically explosive enough that Iran, who had made Lebanon a red line in their side of any potential deal going beyond this Memorandum of Understanding that has now dragged all of it back into something worse again.

So let’s start with those cameras.

Again, careful wording: Hezbollah-released footage, claimed footage of a drone strike on an Israeli target hidden under a tarp, but politically, it does the job immediately.

It says not only that fighting is ongoing, though we knew that of course already, there’s been enough coverage even by the mainstream to show that, regardless of what framing might come with coverage such as theirs, but it also shows the front is not just a line on an Israeli briefing paper where someone has written “security operation” in a font large enough to hide a war crime under it, because according to Israel this was supposed to be the manageable bit and clearly that is not quite the case.

This was supposed to be the bit Israel could keep doing while supposedly diplomacy to stop it all and an agreement to end fighting in Lebanon and begin Israel withdrawal from the country as a significant part of it. But Lebanon was meant to be Israel’s exception. It’s loophole. The “don’t worry about that, we’ve got freedom of action” clause.

And yet it’s not the case at all.

Netanyahu’s Lebanon front is now producing the thing Trump absolutely did not need while trying to sell an Iran deal as stable: visible disorder, current fighting, destruction in Lebanon.

Look at what the diplomacy is now having to carry here. These are supposed to be peace talks. Switzerland, motorcades, formal statements, serious faces, the whole shebang.

And yet what is overshadowing everything is Lebanon. Rubble. Strikes. Israeli military losses. A ceasefire framework that looks less like a settlement and more like a piece of paper being held over a bonfire and it’s Netanyahu holding it of course, all while Trump’s sales pitch carries the smell of burning into the talks as a result.

Trump needs everything to look calm to get this Iran deal off the ground and beyond just an MoU. He needs the deal to look like it is moving forward, that there is progress. He needs the world to believe the adults are in the room here, which is already a big enough ask on its own when Donald Trump is supposedly one of the adults and yet Benjamin Netanyahu is the one acting like he’s had his rattle taken away, stinking up the room as he throws a proverbial soiled nappy into the proceedings.

Well Iran didn’t like the smell of Netanyahu’s mess and they didn’t have to invent a pressure point like he does to drag in the one thing Washington fears most on all of this. Ships.

Lebanon is still burning and the deal framework is feeling the heat as a result, and then Iran brings ships back into focus, because that is always going to be the first lever they pull.

Netanyahu’s troops pay a price in Lebanon, and then suddenly the wider story, the consequences of Israeli aggression that is backfiring on them, has ships in it again too.

Israel wants the benefit of a wider deal while treating Lebanon as its private exception. Iran’s answer is: no. Lebanon is a red line and Israel won’t stop trampling all over it and Trump thusfar, has been unable or unwilling to rein them in, again begging the question who is actually calling the shots when you boil it all down? If the ceasefire framework is being breached, if Israeli operations continue, if the front remains active, then there cannot be a deal and Trump is deluding himself if he doesn’t deal with Israel before he deals with Iran.

And if the deal is not stable as a consequence of all of this, then of course issues in the Strait of Hormuz are going to return.

The Strait is closed with 4 weeks of global oil reserves left, Trump says that we’re facing economic collapse and Israel is not stopping. It is impossible to miss the damage hiding inside this dispute now. A stable deal does not have one side warning vessels and the other side counting ships to prove everything is fine. A stable deal does not have Hormuz shutting as dignitaries assemble in Switzerland. A stable deal doesn’t have everyone staring at maritime traffic data with a mix of horror and dismay.

That public argument is the consequence.

But instead of dealing with that, Trump just descends into utter batsh**erty instead.

Iran brings ships into the deal dispute. Washington argues the toss over what Israel is doing is really a breach rather than just admitting it is and doing something about it. Switzerland is starting to look less like a diplomatic jolly and more like a repair room for a deal that isn’t yet a deal, but is already sinking fast. Lebanon is what sits beneath the whole thing. And Trump’s personal contribution is to start talking as if the Strait of Hormuz needs a US parking meter slapped on it, despite having no real estate to put one on, or anywhere near it, but Iran very much does.

The toll line is not just a joke. It is Trump slipping back into what passes as normal for him – thinks aren’t going his way so he’s thrown his dinner at the dog, ripped his nappy off and pi**ed the carpet in rage. Trump wants to look like he has secured peace, but he sounds like a man wondering whether he can charge admission to the emergency exit to try and salvage some impression to people who already think he’s tantrum throwing toddler that he’s still actually winning at something here.

And of course that loops right back to Netanyahu.

Because none of this was supposed to be happening. Lebanon was supposed to be Israel’s bit of side war to keep Netanyahu in post and his government together. Instead it has spread back to the Strait of Hormuz, because Iran are not messing, into the Switzerland talks, and finally into Trump’s gob, now erupting into some kind of a toll-booth fantasy.

And all of it because Netanyahu’s front did not stay where he needed it to stay.

And actually this is still Netanyahu’s problem before it becomes Trump’s embarrassment.

Lebanon was supposed to stay his arena, so why is he not getting away with it as he normally can? Keep pressure there. Keep troops there. Keep operations there. Keep the hard-right ministers fed with fire and punishment and genocide. But Iran was never going to accept that, they were never going to avert their gaze as much as Trump and Netanyahu might have wished they would. And now this has reached Hormuz and it has reached the deal.

It is more than a childish tantrum where Trump says something stupid about tolls, because Trump says stupid things about everything. If you left him alone with a toaster, he’d accuse it of spreading fake news by lunchtime.

The story none of them want to accept, but is quite obviously the truth is that Netanyahu’s Lebanon antics have given Iran the opening to show they won’t be taken for fools and will not back down on their red lines. As such, Trump and his deal no longer loos like they’re in control, because they aren’t. It now looks like a sales pitch being chased down the road by the consequences being driven by a supposed ally who won’t get on the page.

And Netanyahu will never get on the page, because it leads to his ruin.

For all of Trump’s talk of regime change, the one regime he needed to see changed, is the one he won’t touch. Can there even be a deal in which case, or are we all facing another round of consequences to come because of an orange fool and Israel?

For more on how Lebanon is backfiring on Netanyahu royally and again the camera were very much rolling there too, check out more on the story right here.

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