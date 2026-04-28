Israel’s Iran War Backfires; Global Tech Costs Start Climbing

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Right, so Iran hit Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical complex on 7 April, after Iran’s own petrochemical plants at Asaluyeh, tied to the South Pars gas field, had already been hit in strikes from Israel. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards described Jubail as retaliation, so this was not Iran randomly waking up one morning and deciding to make laptops and the like more expensive for a laugh, though I’ll get onto that point in a moment. Jubail is part of the Gulf’s industrial plumbing, where Saudi petrochemicals, Western-linked supply chains, energy infrastructure and global manufacturing all meet, and that is why the consequences, the knock on effects of that strike has taken a few weeks to become clear. Production of a specialist resin used in printed circuit board laminates, PCB’s, has been disrupted, SABIC’s Jubail-linked supply has been put under pressure, and the price of those boards has jumped by as much as 40 per cent in a single month. So Israel’s war is no longer sitting neatly inside the nice little box marked missiles, oil tankers and military briefings. It has started crawling into the stuff under modern technology. Phones, laptops, servers, cars, consoles, routers, drones and medical devices still need circuit boards to work. Those boards need laminates. Those laminates need high-purity polyphenylene ether resin, which I know sounds like the sort of phrase designed to make normal people glaze over and go and do something healthier with their lives, but it matters because SABIC, the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, operating at Jubail, is at the centre of a PCB supply chain reportedly accounting for around 70 per cent of global high-purity PPE supply used to make PCBs. Israel wanted Iran hit, Iran hit back through the region’s industrial plumbing, and now the bill is travelling through global tech, all of which relies on printed circuit boards and will be passed onto us through higher costs. But Israel has hardly got away with this itself either.

Benjamin Netanyahu has spent years selling Israel as the indispensable high-tech fortress of the West, the Start-Up Nation, the cyber wonderland, the place where war, surveillance, venture capital and national branding all get rolled together and sold as innovation with a nice pretty logo slapped on it. Very modern. Very sleek. Very clever. Then one war pushes cost pressures into the very circuit boards the start up tech nation itself relies on too and suddenly all that branding has a big fat economic headache full of resin, copper foil, glass fibre, and assorted other petrochemicals. In the world of electronics the chips might get the glamour, or the AI server, or that brand new phone splashed across a glossy advert, but none of it works if the plain boring bit of green plastic board underneath it all becomes harder and dearer to make. Israel’s own war is now making the conditions around its own tech economy more expensive, more uncertain and more awkward for the companies that have to buy parts, import components, keep production moving and tell investors everything is absolutely fine.

SABIC is not some random shed on an industrial estate knocked sideways by bad luck here either. It is part of Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical machine, tied into the Gulf coast and into the material supply chain that electronics manufacturers use long before a finished device gets anywhere near a shop shelf. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they struck Jubail on 7 April, after Israel and the United States had widened the war into Iran’s energy and petrochemical infrastructure, and whatever anyone thinks of the politics of that retaliation, the industrial consequence is brutally simple. A material used in PCB laminates has become harder to source now and all because Israel and Trump made petrochemical plants a target. PCB prices had already been rising because AI servers, cloud companies and high-end electronics were consuming more and more advanced boards, then this strike landed on top of an already tight market. A South Korean PCB maker supplying Samsung Electronics and AMD has already been discussing price increases with customers, while waiting times for chemical materials such as epoxy resin have stretched from three weeks to fifteen weeks. That is a supplier looking at its orders, its raw materials and its customers, seeing a fifteen-week procurement problem and having to adjust prices to suit.

Goldman Sachs analysts have put the April PCB price surge at as much as 40 per cent compared with March, and copper foil prices have reportedly risen by as much as 30 per cent this year, with copper making up around 60 per cent of PCB raw material costs according to Victory Giant Technology, a major Chinese supplier linked to Nvidia’s supply chain. There is the less glamorous truth under the AI gold rush. The same firms promising the next leap in computing still need copper foil, resin systems and boards made through physical manufacturing chains that are now also being squeezed by war. You can call it artificial intelligence all you like, but the hardware is not imaginary. It sits in racks, it eats electricity, it needs memory chips, it needs boards, it needs cooling, it needs chemicals, and it needs the industrial conditions that allow those things to be made at scale. When war pushes the cost of those inputs upward, the clever people in expensive clothes do not defeat physics with a slide presentation. They renegotiate contracts, delay launches, protect margins and start passing pressure down the chain.

Israel’s own high-tech sector as I mentioned a moment ago is hit too, karma coming with an upgrade kit. Israel’s Innovation Authority has put high-tech at around 17 per cent of GDP, with exports reaching 78 billion dollars in 2024 and accounting for 57 per cent of all Israeli exports in the first half of 2025. Around 403,000 people were employed in Israeli high-tech in the first half of 2025, about 11.5 per cent of the entire workforce. That is a pillar of the Israeli economy, already struggling due to war and one of the main ways Israel sells itself abroad, especially to the United States and Europe. It is the economic face that softens the military face, or tries to, anyway. The country that bombs, occupies and besieges also wants to be admired as a clean little miracle of code, cyber, chips and clever founders. The problem with that act is that the hardware-linked parts of that economy still need imported components, stable logistics, manufacturing partners, investors, engineers, prototypes, testing equipment and customers who do not look at the war map and start pricing in delays, risk and war insurance.

Israeli companies have already been reporting war pressure before this latest PCB story works fully through the system. The Innovation Authority’s own survey of high-tech companies during the war found that 87 per cent of companies reported some delay in meeting development targets or product launches, with 42 per cent reporting significant delays. Around 67 per cent had postponed product launches or milestones, and among manufacturing companies the pressure was even harder, with most reporting some impact on production capacity. More than half of companies were dealing with difficulties importing equipment, components or raw materials, and some reported a complete halt in parts of their supply chain. That is before you even get to the reputational problem of foreign workers, foreign partners, foreign conferences, foreign customers and foreign investors having to decide whether Israel is even a stable technology hub anymore or a war economy asking everyone else to pretend the smoke and craters is just ambience.

The ordinary consumer does not need to understand every chemical in a PCB laminate to feel the effects of this of course. The price does not move from Jubail to the till in a straight line by lunchtime. It moves first through suppliers, contracts, inventories, lead times, procurement calls, shipping costs, insurance, stock allocation, margin protection and launch pricing. That means the first visible signs are often not a huge sticker shock with a helpful note saying “this one is because of PPE resin.” They show up as fewer discounts, worse bundles, dearer repairs, higher launch prices, delayed models, smaller storage at the same price, weaker specifications on budget kit and the slow disappearance of deals people were waiting for. A laptop buyer sees another hundred quid. A gamer sees the console bundle get worse. A small business sees replacement machines cost more. A parent sees the school laptop stretch the budget again.

Sony has already moved PlayStation prices under wider global cost pressure, Samsung device prices have already been under memory and component pressure, and PC makers have already been dealing with a brutal memory market driven by AI demand all before this PCB shock landed. So there is no need to pretend that one strike at Jubail magically caused every price rise in consumer electronics globally. It didn’t. But the electronics market was already stretched, then Israel’s war helped add another material squeeze through the board under the chip. Gartner, one of the big technology forecasting firms companies actually listen to when they are planning what to build and what to charge, has already projected that memory costs will cut worldwide PC shipments by 10.4 per cent and smartphone shipments by 8.4 per cent this year.

The Strait of Hormuz sits behind all of this as the larger warning sign. It carried an average of around 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products jast year, around a quarter of world seaborne oil trade, with limited alternative export capacity through Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar and the UAE also send major LNG volumes through the same route, with no easy alternative for much of that gas. That matters because modern electronics do not only depend on one resin plant. They depend on oil-derived materials, plastics, solvents, gases, shipping lanes, insurance, ports, refinery output and petrochemical feedstocks. Naphtha-linked chemical pressure has already been reported around photoresist supply for chipmaking. Helium pressure has already been treated as a semiconductor manufacturing problem. So this war is not touching one neat supply line. It is tapping the whole industrial table and making every cup on it rattle.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu can still talk the usual language of strength, deterrence, order and security, because men like that would probably call a house fire a thermal opportunity if the donors liked the wording. The material chain is less impressed. It does not care what the press conference says. It does not care how many times the word precision gets stapled to a bombing campaign. It runs on ports, ships, pipes, plants, contracts, staff, feedstocks and lead times. Israel and the United States wanted to make the war something Iran endured while their own economies watched from a protected balcony. Iran has shown that pressure can travel sideways through allied infrastructure and global supply chains without needing to land directly in Silicon Valley or Tel Aviv’s office towers. The pain moves through Saudi industrial facilities, Asian PCB makers, American chip customers, Israeli hardware firms and ordinary buyers waiting for prices on a new laptop or phone or any number of other devices.

Western governments have spent the last few years talking about semiconductors as if controlling chips is the same as controlling technology. Fabs get subsidies, GPUs get export controls, AI gets speeches, and every government minister in a hard hat suddenly becomes an expert in supply-chain security for the length of a photo opportunity. Boards get less attention. Resins get less attention. Copper foil gets less attention. Glass fibre gets less attention. Petrochemical precursors get less attention. The boring material base under the glamorous economy of twinkly diodes and kick ass microchips has been treated like a procurement detail until war turned it into a major issue in and of itself. What is the point of boasting about AI leadership if the boring boards under the server become more expensive because a Gulf petrochemical supplier has been hit and a resin supplier cannot simply flick a switch? What is the point of Start-Up Nation swagger in Israel if the start-ups still need parts, imports, prototypes, components and manufacturing timetables in a region being dragged through escalation they themselves have caused and are the drivers of?

Israel’s problem here is not that its tech sector vanishes overnight. Software companies will still write code, cyber firms still sell fear, investors still chase returns, and some firms will absorb costs or pass them on with the usual corporate straight face. The problem is that Israel’s war has put a price signal into the very system Israel needs to look stable, clever and indispensable. Hardware-linked firms face higher input costs. Defence electronics, drones, sensors, robotics, medical devices, telecoms equipment and AI infrastructure all sit closer to the material shock than pure software. Investors can tolerate risk when the reward looks large enough, but they still notice delays, import problems, production strain and staff pressure. Customers can admire Israeli innovation and still ask whether a supplier in a war economy can keep dates. No amount of Start-Up Nation merchandise can remove a fifteen-week resin lead time though.

The deeper cost is political as much as industrial. Israel wanted the war to display reach, punishment and initiative. Instead, the war has made dependency visible in the most irritating possible way, through the hidden layer of things people actually use. Not an abstract diplomatic embarrassment. Not a statement at a summit. A board inside a phone. A part inside a laptop. A server inside an AI data centre. A component inside a drone. A repair quote. A purchase order. A procurement delay. A global tech cost surge is exploding in Israel’s face and hits us in our pockets too, because the same war that was meant to impose cost on Iran has started pushing costs through Israel’s allies, Israel’s own tech image and the devices ordinary people are told they cannot live without and it’s all summed up in a humble circuit board.

SOURCES:

AL MAYADEEN: War on Iran disrupts PCB supply chain, drives surge in tech costs

PRESS TV: US-Israeli war on Iran disrupts global circuit board supply, raises tech costs: Report

MANUFACTURING DIGITAL: Iran War: PCB Manufacturing Faces Supply Shortages

TOM’S HARDWARE: Complex that supplies 70% of global critical PCB base targeted in Iranian strike — attack could fracture the already disrupted electronics supply chain

THE NEXT WEB: The Iran war is hitting the AI supply chain where it hurts

SUPPLYCHAINBRAIN: Iran Conflict Strains Circuit Board Supplies

ISRAEL INNOVATION AUTHORITY: Israel Innovation Authority 2025 High-Tech Report; High-Tech Survey Amidst the War; High-Tech Companies Survey

DEMOCRACY NOW!: Iran Continues to Launch Retaliatory Strikes Throughout the Region

REUTERS: Iran has attacked Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical complex, IRGC says; Iran war disrupts the circuit board supply chain, raises costs for tech firms