Israel’s Ceuta Diversion COLLAPSES and Reopens the One Front Netanyahu Wanted Buried!

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Right, so what has happened in the last few days in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta has been well covered in the media, but not necessarily in full, and certainly not the latest events, as the story actually continues to unfold and not to the benefit of those who thought this was something smart and clever either.

This was not some sudden invasion that came out of nowhere.

This was orchestrated, not a random group trip to the Spanish border.

A fake route into Europe was advertised online. Large groups were moved toward the border. Moroccan security staff were caught on camera opening the back of an official truck filled with young men and letting them out onto the road. Guards were seen standing aside and, in some cases, pointing people directly toward Ceuta.

Tens of thousands were then allowed to flood one of Europe’s most closely monitored borders.

And waiting on the other side were Donald Trump and Israel’s political allies, ready to label the outcome an invasion, blame Spain, and turn those caught in the middle into campaign material.

Trump got his midterm commercial.

Netanyahu got his diversion from Palestine.

Morocco, with its political leadership leaning hard towards Trump and Israel too, got leverage over the Spanish territory it has wanted for decades.

The migrants were used as the ammunition.

Then the entire sordid operation collapsed dramatically, because Trump’s so-called permanent invasion packed up and left in less than two days, Spain remained in Ceuta, and evidence of the manufactured crisis started to appear: the fake online offers, the coordinated transport north, the truck video, the missing border enforcement, and the political campaign already set to exploit it.

Somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 people joined this mass movement, but about 48,000 of them turned around and went home almost as soon as they’d arrived. The whole episode was driven by online misinformation, planned routes, official vehicles, and Moroccan border guards who seemed to confuse their duties with those of a tour guide.

Let’s begin here, because this is the part that should have been at the forefront of every single story reporting on this, not gathering dust in the margins while everyone looked the other way.

Well, that is not a rumour spreading across social media from a dodgy Reddit account, is it?

That is not an unnamed source on the Spanish side of the fence.

That is an official Moroccan security vehicle, with uniformed Moroccan staff, and a truck full of young men being released onto the road.

Now, the footage by itself does not reveal who gave the order, or exactly where those men were picked up.

But it contradicts the idea that Morocco’s authorities were merely innocent bystanders who suddenly noticed tens of thousands of their own people heading north.

They were managing them.

They were transporting them.

They were releasing them.

Add in witnesses describing Moroccan staff either directing traffic or just standing by, and the claim that this was a spontaneous migration miracle starts to smell worse than a fish market in a heatwave.

This was direct state involvement in the movement of people during the mobilisation.

The documentary evidence indicates that vehicles brought large groups to the border, that participants described Moroccan staff as passive or as guiding them to Ceuta, and that guards intervened only later.

And while this was still happening, before the casualties were even counted and before most of those who crossed had returned, Donald Trump decided he had found his midterm commercial. Which isn’t at all suspicious is it?

The invasion, now packaged as campaign soundbites.

A talking point for the midterms.

Not a manufactured border crisis to investigate. Not young people being transported in official vehicles. Not a question about why Moroccan enforcement disappeared exactly when tens of thousands were heading for Spanish territory.

A talking point.

He even inflated the numbers to hundreds of thousands because apparently fifty or sixty thousand desperate people did not make for enough drama for the world’s worst used-car salesman.

Trump wanted an invasion.

He wanted Spain, which would let him use their bases for attacks on Iran, to appear powerless.

He wanted alarming footage of Muslim men at a European border so he could point across the Atlantic and warn Americans that this could be them unless they gave him Congress.

The setup created the images.

Trump provided the falsehood beneath them.

Another typical Trump tactic: declare the ending before the story has even begun, exaggerate it to absurd levels, and rely on nobody checking the facts once the clip airs on Fox News.

Trump called the event an invasion, exaggerated the numbers, and specifically framed Ceuta as a midterm issue.

But the people crossing were not all sitting together plotting to help their awful King Mohammed VI take Ceuta. They wanted away from him and his rule, in the tens of thousands.

They were the ones the operation targeted.

False claims spread online that the border was basically open. Routes were shared. Swimming gear and methods were discussed. People were told that arriving by sea could prevent Spain from sending them back right away. Others thought that reaching Ceuta meant reaching mainland Europe.

It did not.

Ceuta is Spanish territory, but it is located in North Africa. Entering irregularly does not put someone on a bus to Madrid with a sandwich and a stamped Schengen passport.

The so-called gateway into Europe turned out to be a dead-end.

But by the time that became obvious, the photos had already been taken.

Thousands at the fences. Thousands on the roads. Thousands in the water. Exactly the kind of human spectacle you need if your agenda is frightening Spain, pushing Morocco’s territorial claims, or selling Donald Trump’s latest Muslim invasion story to people back home ahead of elections that he faces an evisceration in.

That is how a setup like this operates.

You do not need every person crossing to grasp the political motive. You only need to create the impression that the route is open, move enough people toward it, reduce the force that would normally stop them, and let desperation do the rest.

These wannabe migrants or asylum seekers still made choices. They still had their own reasons. For many, this was not a political game at all. It was unemployment, poverty, no legal way out, families to support, and the hope, even if mistaken, that a better life might be just a few miles away.

That does not make them accomplices in the setup.

It makes them the ones it exploits.

Reporting identified false social-media claims, trafficking networks, online planning, and deep economic frustration among Moroccan youth.

Now, let’s consider the one question Trump’s invasion narrative was meant to distract from.

Why Spain?

Why Ceuta?

Why did Washington’s pro-Israel policy circles already have this small Spanish territory on their radar months before the crossing?

Well, it’s because Spain had done something Washington and Tel Aviv do not take lightly.

It said no to them.

Not “we urge all parties to exercise restraint.”

Not “we remain concerned.”

Not the usual diplomatic horses**t we’re so accustomed to our leaders here in the UK drivelling, al delivered from a podium while bombers are take off in the background.

Spain refused to let the United States use its bases of Rota and Morón to support attacks on Iran.

American refuelling planes had to be relocated.

Spain later denied its airspace to military flights involved in the operation as well.

Madrid was also supporting Palestine, criticising Israel’s actions in Gaza, and taking measures against Israeli arms.

So Spain’s leader Pedro Sánchez had not just upset Donald Trump.

He had denied Washington the physical infrastructure it needed for its war and become one of Netanyahu’s most persistent obstacles in Europe.

That was the original offence.

Spain would not help attack Iran, and it would not stay quiet about Palestine. Well how dare they! Who do they think they are?

So, as if by magic, Ceuta and Melilla suddenly became top priorities for those looking to punish Spain.

Now enter a guy called Michael Rubin.

Former Pentagon official. Pro-Israel think-tank figure. Someone who enjoys territorial confrontations, all from the comfort of his Washington office of course. Rubin called for Trump to recognise Ceuta and Melilla as Moroccan.

Four days later, he went further.

He urged Mohammed VI to organise a new Green March, modelled on Morocco’s 1975 civilian mobilisation into Western Sahara.

Not tanks.

Not a traditional military attack.

But civilians.

Large groups of civilians pushed toward Spanish territory, creating a standoff that Spain could not easily respond to without producing exactly the images its opponents wanted.

And then, a few months later, large groups of civilians moved toward Ceuta. At the same time, Moroccan authorities transported groups there just to help them on their way. With so many coming all at once, of course border enforcement failed, and officials in Washington and Israel quickly took advantage of that outcome.

It shows that the political method had been proposed openly before the event.

Civilian mass movement.

Moroccan territorial pressure.

Spain caught between giving up control and being criticised for defending its border.

Rubin called for recognition of Moroccan sovereignty and then specifically promoted a “New Green March” using civilians to pressure Spanish control.

And it did not remain just a think tank idea.

In the explanatory notes for a US House Appropriations bill, House Report 119-631, which dates back to April, so this appears to have been potentially months in the planning, allocates tens of millions of dollars in American security and military aid to Morocco.

Then, in the same section, it refers to Ceuta and Melilla as Spanish-administered cities “located in Moroccan territory” and urges the Secretary of State to work with Spain and Morocco on their future status.

Military and security funds for Morocco at the top.

Spanish cities quietly listed as being inside Moroccan territory below, all despite that not being true.

It’s as subtle as a brick through a window. Congress cannot simply hand over Spanish territory like an unwanted prize.

But this shows that the campaign to undermine Spain’s position had moved from Rubin’s article into an official US document, all having taken place several months ago.

First came the threat.

Then came the funding language.

Then, as we’ve just seen, came the mass movement.

And we were all supposed to accept that this was just a series of totally unrelated events.

The House report combined security and military aid for Morocco with wording that described Ceuta and Melilla as Spanish-administered cities “located in Moroccan territory”, while encouraging talks on their status.

So really, this is where the narrative justifiably falls apart.

Morocco’s role cannot be described as merely passive.

Passivity is a border guard staring into the distance while pretending not to see anything.

Passivity is an empty checkpoint with nothing but tumbleweeds.

The truck footage shows official staff directly managing and transporting a large group of young men.

Witnesses said authorities were directing people toward Ceuta.

Vehicles brought large numbers north before they moved toward the coast.

Border units that usually stop much smaller groups somehow failed to prevent tens of thousands from arriving at once.

Spanish intelligence is said to have traced the initial mobilisation to online misinformation rather than a single public order from the palace. But it believes Rabat allowed the surge to happen and used it for political ends.

That difference does not erase the setup.

It explains how it worked.

Morocco did not have to invent every rumour. It only needed to see the mobilisation growing, choose not to stop it, help move people through the area, and let the resulting crowd hit Spain.

The hoax was the bait.

Desperation provided the numbers.

Moroccan state machinery opened the way.

That is facilitation. That is a setup.

The file documents organised movement toward the border, reported Moroccan passivity or guidance, and unresolved questions about intentionally open routes and delayed intervention. It separates that evidence from proof of a single centrally issued order.

Israel, for its part, had already denied any interest in Morocco’s claim.

Dana Erlich, the Head of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Spain, said Ceuta and Melilla were not relevant to Netanyahu’s government.

Not relevant.

Nothing to do with Israel.

Move along.

Then the setup produced the footage, and Israeli officials suddenly became interested, as obvious as a vulture spotting a carcass.

Danny Danon, the odious mouthpiece who is Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, used Ceuta to criticise Spain over its African territories.

Itamar Ben-Gvir smelt an opportunity to be obnoxious here too, and how can resist? Mocked Sánchez by turning the Ceuta crisis back on Spain’s support for Palestine. His line was essentially: if Madrid is so concerned about Gaza, then Spain should take Gazans itself. In other words, he used dead and stranded migrants at Ceuta to sneer at Sánchez, while also treating the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza as something Spain ought to accommodate rather than oppose. Suddenly, this supposedly irrelevant issue was useful enough to highlight while attacking the government that had opposed Israel over Palestine and refused to support the Iran war.

The denial does not excuse them; rather, it reveals the shift.

Before the crisis: Ceuta is not our concern.

After Moroccan authorities help create all of the images we’ve been seeing, it’s all “Has everyone noticed Spain’s colonial enclaves?”

They were not caught off guard by the political opportunity.

They were waiting for it.

So much for Dana Erlich’s position as well.

But the people caught up in this operation had not crossed the border to reclaim Ceuta for Mohammed VI.

They crossed because many of them wanted to leave Mohammed VI’s Morocco.

That is what destroyed the entire nationalist farce cooked up by Michael Rubin.

A new Green March was supposed to depict confident Moroccan civilians moving into territory they saw as their own.

Instead, the world saw tens of thousands of young Moroccans risking their lives in the water because they believed Ceuta offered an escape from unemployment, despair, and a future they could no longer imagine at home.

And then that promised route fell apart, and my heart goes out to them.

There was no easy way to mainland Spain. There never was.

Food ran out. Shelter disappeared. Fear and overcrowding took over.

Some turned back on their own once they realised they had been misled. Others were officially returned or expelled by Spanish authorities, with Morocco cooperating in taking them back across the border, prepared for such an eventuality as seems to be the case.

Morocco’s show of territorial strength became a demonstration of how many of its own citizens would leave as soon as they thought there was an opening.

And this is the part that Trump, Netanyahu, and Mohammed VI’s political machines all desperately want us to not know about.

The people.

The young Moroccans crossing were not props, even though everyone in power treated them that way.

Many were seeking work, safety, or just a way out. We’ve seen the same story unfold in so many places around the world, have we not?

They had been shown a route, told the barrier was weaker, and encouraged to believe that Europe was suddenly within their reach.

What they found was armed border guards, hunger, exhaustion, and a tiny territory unable to hold the numbers pushed into it.

More than a thousand needed medical help.

Dozens died from drowning, crushing, and the chaos of the crossing.

Their desperation was valuable at every stage.

Valuable to whoever spread the false promise.

Valuable to Morocco as leverage against Spain.

Valuable to Trump as a midterm warning.

Valuable to Israeli officials as a tool to attack Sánchez.

Then, once the photos had been taken, those same people became a problem to be sent back across the border.

Everyone in power wanted the images.

No one with real power gave a single s**t about the actual people in those images.

At least 72 deaths were reported in Spain’s records, with Morocco separately reporting eleven, while over 1,000 people needed medical care. Those who survived were left exhausted, injured, and hungry, sleeping outside in an overcrowded Ceuta before most were either returned, expelled, or forced to give up and go back to the very conditions they had tried to escape.

But as if that wasn’t enough, then came the second political use of the setup.

On the way into Ceuta, these people were portrayed as invaders.

On the way back, they were used as proof that governments can send almost everyone back immediately, so why bother with individual asylum cases or all those annoying legal protections?

Andy Burnham mentioned Sánchez’s reported ninety-eight per cent return rate while discussing Channel crossings, taking up humping the Reform UK leg right where Keir Starmer left off.

But Ceuta borders Morocco. Most of those crossing were Moroccan, and many had moved because they believed Ceuta offered a route that did not exist. They were conned in the most rancid way they could be, by those who simply wanted some political cannon fodder to make out of them.

Returning across the same nearby border after that illusion collapsed is nothing like the UK situation, where people arrive from France but may originally come from Sudan, Afghanistan, Iran, or dozens of other countries, each with a unique claim that must be reviewed before anyone can legally decide where they can safely be sent, but of course there is no safe or legal route for them to reach the UK to do so.

The comparison only works if you ignore every inconvenient fact and forget the rest.

Which is exactly why right-wing and liberal politicians alike like it so much.

The setup fuelled anti-migrant panic on the way in.

Its collapse was then used as a shortcut around asylum law on the way out.

The same people were stripped of their humanity both ways.

And this is where the whole distraction falls apart and more people need to know this.

Spain had been challenging Israel over Palestine.

Spain had been opposing Israeli arms.

Spain had refused to help Trump and Netanyahu’s war against Iran.

Spain had taken a stand instead of kissing backside.

So the focus had to shift.

Away from Gaza.

Away from Palestinian deaths.

Away from Spain blocking military support.

Toward Muslim men at a European border.

Moroccan becomes migrant.

Migrant becomes asylum seeker.

Asylum seeker becomes Muslim.

Muslim becomes invader.

And suddenly Israel is no longer the state being challenged over bombing and starvation. It presents itself as part of the West, supposedly threatened by the same mass now appearing on Spanish TV.

That was the distraction.

Ceuta was meant to put Sánchez on the defensive, scare Europe, and bury the reason Trump and Netanyahu’s allies had targeted Spain in the first place.

But it did not last. It flopped within 48 hours.

The crossing was revealed as a staged crisis.

The supposed invasion mostly went back.

Spain stayed in Ceuta.

The bases remained closed to Trump’s Iran war.

And Palestine stayed exactly where Netanyahu did not want it: visible, public, and connected to one of the European governments still willing to stand up to him and condemn him for his genocide.

The political context documents Spain’s refusal to support the Iran war, its stance on Gaza and Palestine, pro-Israel pressure over Ceuta, and the later use of the crisis by Israeli officials.

Moroccan authorities directly managing people in official vehicles.

A border movement built on false information.

Enforcement failing at exactly the scale needed to overwhelm Ceuta.

A pressure campaign already calling for civilian movement against Spanish territory.

American congressional wording undermining Spanish sovereignty.

Trump immediately calling it an invasion and promoting it for the midterms.

Israeli officials immediately using it against Sánchez.

Then most of the supposed invading force going back to the country they had tried to leave.

Calling this just an unfortunate migration surge, with some opportunistic tweets, is not cautious.

It’s erasing the story and hoping nobody sees the gap.

The invasion was the sales pitch.

The setup was the real event.

Desperate Moroccans were drawn toward a route that did not exist, moved through a border system that Moroccan authorities directly managed, and turned into a tool against a Spain that had defied Trump and Netanyahu.

Trump called the resulting scene an invasion.

Israel used it to attack Sánchez.

Morocco used it to put pressure on Ceuta.

Then the people went back, Spain did not move, and suddenly the whole scheme started to point directly at the men who needed those images in the first place.

Spain ruined Netanyahu’s plans because the distraction failed.

The front he wanted hidden was reopened.

And what was sold to the world as an invasion now looks exactly like what it always was: a manufactured crisis pieced together from false promises, state involvement, and the cold exploitation of human desperation.

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