Israeli Raid In Syria Left Something Behind; Now The Locals Have It

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Right, so Israel invaded Syria and lost the phone.

Not a metaphor. Not a joke. Well, it is a joke, unfortunately for the IDF, tiny violin time again, but it’s also the news.

Israeli forces went into Abdin, in southern Syria’s Daraa province and the locals said to themselves we’re not having this. Residents blocked roads. Stones were thrown. Young men and boys were apparently among those throwing them and the IDF ran away. The soldiers had to pull back amid the confrontation, and then one classified military communications device somehow ended up exactly where a classified military communications device is not generally meant to end up: with Syrian civilians.

So yes, they lost something. Boy did they lose something.

Not a lunchbox. Not a water bottle. Not one of those little morale patches soldiers collect so they can look tactical on Instagram, the IDF equivalent of the boy scouts, if the scouts did a most amoral army badge. A classified military communications device, which basically amounts to a Samsung phone by the look of it. But it’s all encrypted, so I’m sure all the classified intelligence on it will be safe right? Right?

A heavily armed force entered a Syrian village, hits local resistance, had to pull back amid the confrontation, and then Israeli sources themselves had to explain why a rather important bit of their kit had gone missing.

So much for elite security doctrine. Mum I’ve lost my phone! Complete with state secrets on it perhaps? I wonder if the scouts do a most incompetent army badge instead?

Now all of this happened in Abdin. Israeli troops and vehicles entered the village. Residents blocked roads with rocks. Stones were thrown at the patrol. Residents also said Israeli forces fired warning shots and then artillery rounds, most residents fled the village afterwards. That’s what Israeli reporting have said.

But then came the Israeli-side admission. Ynet reported that during the confrontation, an Israeli reservist lost a classified military communications device, a bloody Samsung. A reservist told Ynet that civilians had gathered near the post, that soldiers had to pull back, and that the device was lost in the chaos and confusion. It contained secured information, Ynet says, and was remotely locked. All fine then yes? It doesn’t matter.

Well no, because that is where the story changes from just another Syrian village incursion, village confrontation to an operational embarrassment.

Ynet says the missing device contained secured information and had to be locked remotely. The IDF acknowledged the incident was known, under investigation, and being handled through the relevant channels,

But then the cleanup story starts. Israeli reporting says codes and security settings on similar devices were changed. Anadolu, citing Israeli Army Radio, adds that this was described as a classified ULR, Ultra Line Recorder, not the commanders’ combat-management phone.

Well that just makes it worse then doesn’t it? Ultra Line Recorder, that sounds important, what’s one of them?

Well we don’t actually have much of a spec for these things, which surely makes it all the worse that it is now in Syrian hands.

In this context, it is likely be something used to record, store, or log operational communications or communications-line activity during a patrol or raid, things like transmitted/received communications, operational audio or message records, depending on how the system is configured. So by the sounds of that, it’d be particularly pertinent to IDF movements in and around that area

Not battle plans. Not the Death Star. Not the entire Israeli command network now sitting in a Syrian fruit bowl. A classified, password-protected military communications device, lost during an incursion, locked remotely afterwards, with Israeli media then reporting a security cleanup.

That is quite embarrassing enough. It gets worse for them yet though.

And this is where it gets worse for them, because once that device is out of Israeli hands, the embarrassment is no longer just: “Oh dear, someone dropped the army phone.”

It becomes: what exactly was on it, what was it connected to, what did it record, what procedures did it expose, and why did Israeli media then start talking about security changes afterwards? Why was that so important to highlight?

So lets look at the thing properly.

It doesn’t look dramatic, does it? That’s half the problem for them. It looks like a battered Samsung that’s had a miserable afternoon. Not exactly the Ark of the Covenant. Not a glowing spy gadget in a Bond film. Just a little black rectangle being held up in a Syrian village, quietly making a mockery of all that “security zone” swagger that the IDf love to put on.

But a classified military device does not have to look impressive to be a problem. Most sensitive kit doesn’t. That’s why calling it “just a phone” misses the point. The issue is not whether it looks fancy enough for a Pentagon PowerPoint. The issue is that it belonged inside an Israeli military communications chain, during active combat, and then it didn’t.

It’s a normal-looking object with an abnormal amount of trouble attached to it.

And once Israeli reporting starts saying the device was locked remotely, and that codes and security settings on similar devices were changed, then the question is no longer whether this was embarrassing.

The question is what Israel suddenly felt it had to protect itself from.

But the phone, device, Ultra Line Recorder, whatever bit of military pocket trauma we’re calling it, must not be allowed to turn Abdin itself into a punchline. The farce happened inside a real village.

That is the bit the lost-device farce can’t be allowed to bury.

The embarrassment belongs to the IDF. The danger belonged to Abdin, because while everyone is laughing at the phone, there were local reporters trying to cover an armed incursion. Civilians nearby. Children nearby, according to the reporter’s account. Gunfire in the area while a Syrian village was being treated like an obstacle in Israel’s latest little military adventure on that front. Another buffer zone in someone else’s land for Israeli “safety.”

Like someone just shaded in a strip of land on a map and forgot to mention the people living inside it. But Abdin is not a line. It’s a village. People live there. People film what happens there. People run when shells land near homes. People have to decide whether it’s safe to go back after the soldiers leave.

So yes, the lost device is funny.

The village being dragged through the mess is not.

This is why Abdin matters beyond the missing device.

Mainstream media reporting places Abdin near the UN-patrolled buffer-zone area now controlled by Israeli troops, as if that is itself completely normal. Israel initially framed that seizure as temporary after Assad’s fall, but just with Gaza, just with Lebanon it has become indefinite.

The oldest trick in the occupation handbook.

Temporary becomes indefinite. Defensive becomes permanent. Buffer becomes control. Security becomes someone else’s land with Israeli soldiers on it.

Same trick, different border.

Syria. Lebanon. Gaza. The wording changes, the map changes, the excuse changes, but the method is always the same, is familiar enough to come with its own loyalty card by now.

Call it a security zone. Call it a defensive belt. Call it operational depth. Call it whatever c*ap can pass through a Western newsroom without anyone having to say the words illegal occupation or genocide too loudly.

It does not become calm. It becomes contact. It becomes resistance. It becomes people fleeing. It becomes journalists ducking. It becomes soldiers pulling back. And on this occasion, because reality clearly fancied adding slapstick to the indictment, it also became a missing classified device.

Israel says these zones create security.

But a policy that requires your troops to move through other people’s villages, face local resistance, frighten families, draw cameras, lose equipment, lock devices remotely and then change security settings afterwards is not creating security.

It is like smashing your way into someone’s hallway, dropping your house keys on the floor, and then telling everyone the real lesson is how secure you made the neighbourhood.

No mate. The lesson is you were in the wrong hallway and now somebody else has your keys.

That is what the device does politically. It takes all the careful language, all the respectable framing and turns it into one stupid, visible problem.

The IDF did not just lose an object.

It lost the image of control.

And for a military machine that sells itself, relentlessly, as untouchable, surgical, disciplined and permanently in command, that little object is causing a lot of damage.

That device is doing a lot of work.

It is “falling into the wrong hands.” It is losing something embarrassingly important. But more importantly, it exposes the expanse of their failure, because this is what happens when occupation stops being a line on a map and becomes armed men inside somebody else’s village.

People resist. Cameras roll. Families leave. Soldiers pull back. And sometimes, because reality has a crueller sense of humour than any scriptwriter, the force that arrived promising security leaves behind part of its own security system.

That is the story here.

Not that stones beat tanks.

Not that Syrian villagers became a cyber unit.

Not that Israel’s entire military network got unlocked with a lucky thumbprint and a cracked screen.

The story is sharper than that.

Israel says buffer zones mean control. Abdin showed confrontation, exposure, cleanup, and a classified device in local hands.

They went in calling it security.

They came out having had their a*ses kicked by kids with rocks and having to change their passwords.

Of course storming the indefensible is hardly anything new for Israel, one of their ministers recently tried to do a bit of hard man projection by breaking into a little girls school. It didn’t end well for him either, get more on that story here.

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