Israeli Minister Attacks School With A Saw; Then Got Faced With This

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Right, so let’s start here.

Start with a school because when Israeli forces are inside a girls’ school, and then a UN-mandated inquiry turns round and says Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted, it all takes a decided turn for the sinister.

Israel would very much like this story filed in a dusty old drawer marked “UN bias”, because of course they would.

UN says something about Gaza? Bias.

UN says something about Palestinian children? Bias.

UN says something about hospitals, maternity wards, detention, starvation, schools, aid blockades, children killed and children injured? Still bias, apparently.

A magic word. Like diplomatic Febreze. Just spray “bias” over the room and hope nobody notices the smell of pi** still filtering through.

But the problem this time is that the report is landing with footage. It lands on the ceasefire story Israel wants everyone to accept – their version of it of course - as if a ceasefire announcement is a moral washing machine and all the blood goes in one side and comes out clean on the other.

That is the frame they want, but the frame here is different.

This is a report about Palestinian children specifically, so the first thing you need to understand is that children are not just the casualties in this story. They are literally the case itself.

That was Israeli Knesset member Tzvi Sukkot, accompanied by Israeli occupation forces, stormed the Muslim Girls School in Wadi al-Joz, occupied Jerusalem, where forces confiscated educational materials they didn’t like.

Sukkot, is a Religious Zionism MK, one of Bezalel Smotrich’s minions, a hard-right settler as well, and - because apparently Israel’s political system enjoys writing parody sketches in permanent marker – he also happens to be the chair of the Knesset Education Committee.

So this is not some random bloke with a camera and a grievance wandering into a school because he got lost on the way to a settler rally. This is a man from the Smotrich wing of Israeli politics, the same ideological ecosystem that treats Palestinian existence as a planning problem, turning up in Palestinian education spaces as though classrooms are enemy territory and schoolchildren are a national-security nuisance.

A school is not just a building. It is where a child is supposed to be allowed to become tomorrow without armed men and political hardliners turning up like the place is enemy infrastructure. It was apparently an exam day as well, though I’m sure that had nothing to do with the timing.

And this is relevant because the UN report that I’ll come onto does not only talk about children being killed in bombardment. It talks about the destruction of the things that let children survive as well: healthcare, education, maternity care, protection, detention safeguards, the whole scaffolding that says a people gets to have a future.

So when you see Sukkot in a school clip like that, do not treat it as a random outrage video. Treat it as the part of the report that is getting less attention.

Because the man chairing an Education Committee while Palestinian schools become sites of coercion absolutely matters as well, but this wasn’t even Sukkot’s worst school incident this month.

Yes, God forbid locals prevent Sukkot from trying to enter a school, he’ll get a saw, one he could hilariously barely handle at that.

That was a couple weeks ago now, in Tuba-Zangariyye, in northern Israel, a Bedouin town hence it being targeted, trying to cut through the perimeter fence with a circular saw after local officials blocked him from entering.

The man responsible for overseeing education in the Knesset looked at a school fence and apparently thought: well, diplomacy has failed, bring me the power tools.

Because it shows you the political instinct. Palestinian and Arab schools are treated not as places of learning, but as suspect spaces to be entered, searched, forced open, disciplined and made to understand who holds power.

It is the same political current showing its face again: the hard-right settler wing, the state-backed confidence that even a school gate is something to be conquered if it belongs to the wrong people.

So when the UN report talks about Palestinian children and the whole architecture of survival in Palestine, what it is like to grow up there, this is the point.

The child is not only targeted when a bomb falls.

The child is targeted when the school becomes a police matter, when the classroom becomes a threat, when the fence becomes an obstacle for a politician with a saw, and when the people doing that still get to call everyone racist or biased for calling them out.

But they will also drag everyone into an argument about tone. Was the language fair? Was the UN balanced? Did this report say enough about Hamas? Has everyone remembered to cushion Israel’s feelings before mentioning the dead children?

It is the most obscene little bureaucratic dance in the world.

A child is killed, a hospital is smashed, a school is raided, a maternity unit collapses, and then some diplomat appears to ask whether the text was even-handed enough.

Well, this Commission did not start with Israel’s feelings. It started with Palestinian children. Exactly where it should in other words.

And one of the most striking moments in the clips coming up is Australian human rights lawyer Chris Sidoti cutting through the nonsense with a question so simple it should shame an entire military system. If only this one felt any.

Try filing that one under “technical dispute” or some such other drivel Israel.

“What kind of people are your soldiers?”

Not what kind of footnote. Not what kind of paragraph. Not what kind of legal caveat.

What kind of soldiers. What kind of command culture. What kind of military machine. What kind of state tells the world it is defending itself while a UN Commissioner is talking about children left to bleed and the mother kept away at gunpoint? What kind of people are your military leaders that soldiers feel free to do this, and of course film so much of it as they do, providing all that evidence for such inquiries?

Go on, defend yourselves, are we all just biased and racist I suppose?

Well let’s get the central point nailed down.

The Commission is not merely saying terrible things happened to children during war. That would already be horrific enough.

It is saying Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, and that this targeting sits inside findings of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

It’sd an important distinction, because “children died in war” is the passive voice doing yoga in a bloodstained room. It bends itself into whatever shape the powerful need. Nobody did anything. Events occurred. Tragedy unfolded. Mistakes were made. The usual corpse-laundering grammar.

But “children were deliberately targeted” is a different sentence. That sentence has an actor. That sentence has intent. That sentence has government backing behind it.

So let’s cut to the core of it

Indisputable evidence. Deliberate targeting. Palestinian children. Torture, the deliberate targeting of schools and orphanages and healthcare facilities. The systematic targeting and killing of children has been widespread.

That is why this is not just “another Gaza report”. That is why the school footage belonged at the start of this video. It is so much more. It is sop much worse frankly I don’t know the best words to even use here. Depravity and evil, just doesn’t seem to cover it.

Because the child in this story is not only the child under rubble. It is the child in a classroom. The child in a hospital corridor. The child who should have had vaccines. The newborn who should have had a functioning neonatal unit. The mother who should have had maternity care. The child in detention. The child hungry because the siege turned food into a weapon and aid into a hostage negotiation.

That is the part Israel’s defenders hate, because it stops them reducing the whole thing to a military incident where they can both sides their guts out and play the victim.

They want each horror treated as separate.

This strike over here. That blockade over there. This school raid somewhere else. That hospital collapse. That detention allegation. That maternity ward. That child.

All separate. All unfortunate. All tragic. All very complicated. Please donate to the humanitarian fund and do not ask who made the humanitarian fund necessary.

But the Commission is doing the opposite. It is joining the dots.

And when the dots are children, schools, healthcare, maternity care, starvation, detention and killing, the picture that appears is not “self-defence”. It is a system.

And just to back that up, the UN Inquiry spoke to some doctors on the matter.

Deliberate targeting of kids in the neck, the head, the knees, apparently target practice on different given days of the week according to other media reports. A newborn baby shot in the head while being breastfed by a quadcopter, by some soldier who might be miles away in the comfort of their own home and there can be no excuses, because as stated, they can tell the shape of a baby on thermal imaging and to the soldiers it becomes a game. How dehumanised have these people become?

Functionally, this is a report about Palestinian children, and the footage gives you the doorway into it: a school, armed force, political power, a circular saw, and then a UN Commission saying the targeting of children is central to a genocide finding, because if a people’s children are killed, injured, starved, detained, denied healthcare, denied maternity care, denied schools, denied safety, denied a future, then the point is not just what happened to individual children.

The point is what happens to a people when its children are made the target.

And once that is the evidence, every government still shielding Israel has a very simple problem.

They cannot say they did not know. They can only hope you stop looking. This report has gone disgustingly unreported in mainstream media, it has garnered very little attention because they don’t want to answer that question. Because they can’t. There is no good answer for casting a blind eye to this.

Another recent UN report has also had Israel screaming in the last week, only this time the Israeli ambassador is the one who made a fool of himself, as it wasn’t so much the actions, but the sheer arrogance of the genocidal apartheid state that got caught on camera. Get all the details of that story right here.

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