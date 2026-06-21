Israeli Big Mouth Picked A Fight With A UN Report; But He Couldn’t Stop This

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Right, so get a load of this guy. If you aren’t aware of who this little sausage is, this is a chap by the name of Danny Danon, he pops up on TV interviews from time to time as a sometime go to motormouth of the Israeli regime – an excuse maker who is more than happy to raise his voice and shout down other people as so many Zionists seem to treat as their standard media tactic when someone dares breathe in the wrong direction with regards to their states genocidal tendencies. He is point of fact though, the Israeli envoy to the United Nations and in one of his most recent outings, he decided the best way to respond to a report on conflict-related sexual violence was to demonstrate all of the emotional restraint of a toddler that has just been denied a biscuit.

That was a formal UN meeting. A serious subject. Officials across the room. The report there on the table. Allegations that require seriousness, evidence, scrutiny, care

And what did Israel’s man at the UN bring?

He brought volume, because he has an ego inflated to 500PSI and it needed an outlet. He brought the finger-wagging. He brought the full “how dare you mention this awful thing that you’ve gathered evidence against us over” routine.

And of course he had to make it personal too against the Special Rapporteur who had compiled it, in this case that being the Special Rapporteur for Children and Armed Conflict, the Maltese diplomat Vanessa Frazier, because once he made it personal, that instigated the pushback.

At the end of the day though, as a professional, as a representative of your country, if you are confronted with a damaging report, you have choices. You can challenge it. You can answer it. You can present counter-evidence. You can dispute the process. You can say the report is wrong and then show people why.

What you cannot do, if you want to look like the serious party with a serious point to make, is turn on the official trying to raise a point of order and tell her to be quiet.

That is not a rebuttal.

That is not diplomacy.

That is not even particularly clever bullying, though that is much closer to the mark.

That is a man trying to shout the room into silence and move on as fast as possible, because how dare his regime be compared to other awful regimes?

Well enough preamble, have a butchers at this

Very mature eh? But more to the point how typical. He was not being ambushed by some random protester outside the building. He was not on a cable news panel with three people shouting over each other and a host like Piers Morgan pretending not to enjoy it. He was not at a campaign rally, whipping up the faithful with the usual mix of grievance and outrage and all that victimhood they always have on hand.

He was sitting at the United Nations, in a formal meeting, responding to a report, with officials present, cameras on, and the world watching.

And when Frazier tried to pull the exchange away from personal attacks against her and back towards the record under examination, his response was to try and overpower her. It’s not like the officials did much except meekly saying sorry either and I don’t know about you, but I couldn’t actually tell if this was being aimed at Danon or not.

Now of course diplomats argue. Of course they do. However, this matters because this is what Israeli diplomacy always does when they cannot counter the findings of an investigation. It’s why they are so resistant to them and expect to be allowed to mark their own homework and do it themselves. Take the events of October 7th 2023 as another prime example of that.

The move is always the same.

Do not answer the substance of the argument, or the report into it. Attack the messenger. Attack the official. Attack the institution. Attack the Secretary-General, which Danon of course also did, even though Antonio Guterres has about as much fight in him as a glass of warm milk. Attack the report-writer. Attack the framing. Attack others. Attack the fact that the meeting is even happening.

Make the issue about anything except the thing everyone is supposed to be looking at. The facts as evidenced on the table.

Bias. Obsession. Shame. Singling Israel out. Political theatre. Antisemitism, if they think they can jam that one in as well. The same old tired excuses and whining and crying and shouting and braying; spinning the same excuses over and over like some kind of a diplomatic tumble dryer until the original subject comes out unrecognisable and still slightly damp.

But Frazier’s intervention cut right across that trick. She was not going to be shouting down by Danon and his accusations.

She didn’t make it personal, she demanded under point of order it not be made personal.

Bring it back to the record.

Now, whether that point of order belonged formally to the chair to rule on is not the important bit. The important bit is that Danon was not the chair. He did not get to decide who in a UN room was allowed to speak just because he represents a member state. But listen to the entitlement in the line: “we are a member state, you work for the UN.” In other words, not “your point is wrong,” not “the chair should rule,” but “know your place.”

And that is exactly where the shouting starts to look more like panic as the arrogance pours out of him.

Because if the report is rubbish, prove it. If the findings are wrong, dismantle them. If the evidence is flawed, explain why. If the UN has overreached, then make your case.

But when your answer to the official is effectively “you be quiet,” then congratulations, you have not buried the report. You have advertised it.

You have not made the room look unreasonable. You have made yourself look rattled as well as childish.

And there is every reason for Danon to be running scared of this report, which is what his performance amounted to in my view – fear. It was the UN’s conflict-related sexual violence report, and Israel’s armed and security forces had been added to a list of parties credibly suspected of being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence in armed conflict.

The allegations concerned Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, including people in detention and interrogation settings. The report described alleged rape, gang rape, sexual torture, forced nudity, strip searches, cavity searches without apparent security justification, threats of rape, and violence to genitals. Men, women, boys and a girl were among the cases described.

Israel denies the allegations and says the listing is politically motivated. Fine. That is Israel’s position. But that is also exactly why Danon’s performance there mattered so much, because if a state is accused in a report of abuses that grave, the answer is not to yell at a UN official like she has wandered into your private office without knocking.

You answer the evidence. You challenge the findings. You produce the counter-record. You explain why the UN is wrong. You don’t sit there screaming your lungs out for the reports author to shut up after you’ve personally attacked them while claiming everyone else is, as per usual, out to get you because you’re always the victim.

You do not get to sit there in front of a report alleging sexual torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees, then make the scandal about the fact a UN official had the nerve to speak up about it, as is her job.

And it is why the clip is so damaging. It proves the arrogance of a diplomatic machine so used to being indulged that even a point of order is treated like an act of war.

That is the extraordinary entitlement on display here.

That is not confidence.

That is not credibility.

And the really stupid part is that it does the exact opposite of what he needed.

He wanted the discussion to become about the UN being unfair to Israel. Instead, all people are talking about is the clip, though the report actually should be front and centre if we’re honest about it.

Danny Danon came to supposedly make the official answer for the report. He left having exposed himself for he pompous fool he is.

An Israeli envoy tried to make a UN report personal. Vanessa Frazier was not going to let him have his way. He told her to be quiet. And the clip made sure the world heard him and that is the consequence.

Not that he got angry.

Not that the meeting was tense.

The consequence is that the outburst now sits beside the report he wanted to discredit and that gives it more weight. If Israel is that terrified of the contents, then there must be something in it. A period of silence from Mr Danon would be most welcome now I can imagine people on both sides of the divide saying. Sadly I doubt it’ll last for very long.

For more news backfiring in Israel’s face right now, check out more right here.

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