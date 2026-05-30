Israel Went Hunting In Lebanon - Hezbollah Found The Commanders

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Right, so the officer Israel handed one of its proudest armoured brigades is lying in a hospital in Haifa with a serious head wound, and the thing that put him there cost less than a second-hand motorbike. His name is Colonel Meir Biderman. He is forty-one, he commands the 401st Armoured Brigade, and on a Wednesday morning in southern Lebanon a Hezbollah drone struck him in the head. He was hit on the exact stretch of ground Benjamin Netanyahu keeps telling Israelis his army has under control. Not a missile. Not an ambush by some crack unit out of a film. A small flying machine, a bit of explosive, and a thread of glass that Israel’s air defences cannot see, cannot jam and cannot stop. That is the weak spot, and it is a humiliating one. The most advanced air-defence shield in the region, walked straight past by a toy.

Netanyahu sold this whole campaign as clean dominance: march into Lebanon, hunt Hezbollah down, make the north safe, come home the winner. It has reached the point where an army that bills itself as the most advanced in the world cannot keep its own brigade commanders alive on the ground it claims to own. Israel went into Lebanon as the hunter. Somewhere in those villages, the hunting quietly started going the other way.

So how does a movement Israel spent the better part of two years calling half-dead reach a colonel standing in a command position? The answer is a weapon so cheap it is almost an insult. Hezbollah, the armed Lebanese movement Israel has been fighting across its northern border, has gone all in on fibre-optic drones. Strip away all of the technicalities with what they have and it is, more or less, a hobby quadcopter with a grenade bolted to it. What makes it deadly is the part you cannot see. Instead of being flown by a radio signal, it is flown down a hair-thin strand of glass that unspools behind it as it goes, ten, twenty, thirty kilometres of the stuff trailing back to a man sitting somewhere safe. And here is why that ruins Israel’s fun. Israel’s air defence is built on one idea: find the signal, then jam it or shoot it down. A fibre-optic drone has no signal to find, because the only thing linking it to its operator is a physical thread. There is nothing to scramble, nothing to spoof, nothing for the radar to scream about. The operator gets a clean, high-resolution picture, threads the thing between the bombed-out buildings and down the dirt tracks, and drops it onto a tank. Or onto the man giving the orders next to it. Or through a door as you just saw. You can own the most expensive shielding on earth, but a length of fishing line with a camera on the end can walk straight past it.

And this is the part that should make Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister who owns this Lebanon campaign politically, wince every time someone mentions it. Back in March, on Israeli television, the very commander now in that trauma room sat there and told the country that Hezbollah had been “severely weakened” and would “pay a heavy price.” That was the confidence being sold. The brigade commander himself, on camera, assuring Israelis the enemy was finished. A few weeks later a Hezbollah drone found his head. You could not script it, could you? The man dispatched to deliver the heavy price ended up as the receipt for it. And the second he went down, the IDF had to announce that the brigade’s chief of staff would temporarily take over command, because the chain of command for one of Israel’s flagship armoured units had just had its top link knocked out by a toy.

It is not one freak hit either, and that is what should be keeping all of these generals awake. The same Wednesday, two separate drone attacks wounded ten Israeli soldiers, two of them seriously. A reserve lieutenant colonel from the 162nd Division was caught in the same blast as Biderman, and a female soldier was badly hurt in the other one. Late in April, a fibre-optic drone slammed into an armoured unit and killed a young sergeant called Idan Fooks, wounding six more around him, and when a helicopter came in to help, Hezbollah simply sent two more drones after it. This is the 401st’s pattern, not its bad luck. Biderman only got the brigade in the first place in October 2024, after his predecessor, Colonel Ehsan Daxa, was killed by a roadside bomb in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. So this is now a brigade that has had two consecutive commanders taken out by the people it was sent to crush. One dead in Gaza, one in a Haifa trauma room from Lebanon. Twice the most decorated armoured unit in the Israeli army has had to find a new commander because the old one was hunted down.

What is genuinely new here is who is now in the crosshairs. And this is not me saying it. It is Israel’s own side saying it. The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, an Israeli outfit wired straight into the country’s security establishment, has put out an assessment that Hezbollah has shifted from harassing vehicles and positions to deliberately hunting senior officers: reconnaissance drones to watch, suicide drones to strike, artillery to finish, all of it aimed at the men giving the orders. Sit with where that warning is coming from. Not Tehran. Not Hezbollah’s press office. From inside Israel’s own intelligence world, effectively conceding that the enemy is studying its command structure and picking the officers off the top of it. And on the other side, Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General who actually runs Hezbollah, is pouring petrol on it. He is praising his drone units in public, telling them the machines are tightening the noose and tracking every Israeli movement on the battlefield. When your enemy’s leader and your own spies are telling the identical story, the story is usually going to be true, isn’t it?

So what does the most heavily armed state in the Middle East do when it is being worn down by glorified toys then Damo? Well, it improvises, and it does it badly. Israel’s own public broadcaster has reported the army rushing “smart targeting systems” into southern Lebanon and handing out hundreds of night-vision scopes so that exhausted soldiers might actually hit a small moving drone in the dark. They are branded, and I promise I am not making this up, “Dagger”. There are reports of lasers being floated as the grand solution, and, at the other end of the dignity scale, of fishing nets being strung over Israeli positions. That is where the deterrence has landed. A military that flattens whole neighbourhoods from the air, reaching for fishing nets because it cannot stop a quadcopter. They have even reportedly started pulling back daytime movement to make themselves harder to film, which is a quiet admission all on its own, because usually they love to put themselves on camera don’t they? Netanyahu and his generals keep promising the country that a solution is on the way. They just add, very quietly, that it will take time. Take time. Say that to the families being phoned one after another while the clever fix is still in development, because you won’t pull back, won’t leave Lebanon, all of course as that condition sits on the table with regards to the Iran war ending.

And it is worth being precise about who the 401st Armoured Brigade actually is, because its record did not start in Lebanon. This is the unit the Hind Rajab Foundation, a legal group set up to chase accountability for war crimes in Gaza, has identified as responsible for the killing of Hind Rajab, the six-year-old girl shot dead in a car in Gaza City while she begged on the phone for someone to come and save her. The foundation itself named after her in her memory. The Foundation’s complaint to the International Criminal Court names officers of that brigade: Colonel Beni Aharon, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ella, Major Sean Glass, and more than twenty others. They could not confirm whether Biderman’s own name sits on the confidential list, but they did confirm he serves in that same brigade. So when Israel asks the world to grieve over its exposed commanders – tiny violin time for many of us - this is the command layer it means. And all of this is unfolding during what is officially a ceasefire. The truce has technically been in place since the seventeenth of April and been extended again since, while Israel carries on striking Lebanon almost every single day. Since the second of March, those operations have killed more than two thousand seven hundred people and driven over a million from their homes. That is the “buffer zone.” That is the safety Netanyahu told Israelis he was buying with all this.

Israel sold southern Lebanon to its own public as a problem it would solve with force. Go in, push Hezbollah back, make the north safe, come home the winner. Instead it has parked its soldiers in terrain where a movement armed with cheap drones and patience gets to watch them, follow them, and choose the moment. The expensive army has to be right every second of every day. The cheap drone only has to be right once. And every time it is right, the one who pays is no longer just the tank. It is increasingly the officer standing beside it, the commander who was meant to be untouchable, the man Israel personally chose to embody its dominance. There was an obvious road not taken: stop occupying, stop raiding, stop pushing deeper into ground where every metre of movement turns your own people into targets. They didn’t take it, because the entire point was control, and control is the one thing the drone keeps stripping out of their hands.

Israel went into Lebanon to prove it could hunt Hezbollah wherever it pleased. It has ended up proving the opposite. For all the jets, all the budgets, all the talk of the most advanced army in the world, it cannot keep its own commanders safe from a flying toy and a length of fishing line. They went looking for a hunting ground. They built themselves a shooting gallery, and they are the ones standing in it.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: How Hezbollah’s fibre optic drones test Israel’s sophisticated radar system

THE NEW ARAB: Hezbollah wounds Israeli commander linked to Hind Rajab killing

BINTJBEIL.ORG: Hezbollah narrative on targeting Colonel Meir Biderman and the 401st Armoured Brigade HQ in Dibil

AL MAYADEEN: More details emerge on targeting of Israeli 401st Armored Brigade using Resistance’s Ababil FPV drones; Alma Center admits: Hezbollah’s FPV drones are draining billions from ‘Israel’ in South Lebanon

PRESS TV: Israeli army struggles to counter Hezbollah’s expanding drone operations: Report; Hezbollah leader says resistance drones are tightening noose on Israel

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Hunted by drones it should have seen coming, Israel now sees its Lebanon strategy at risk; 10 soldiers, including brigade commander, hurt in separate Hezbollah drone attacks

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Hezbollah Unveils Ababil FPVs Deployed in South Lebanon Operations

THE HIND RAJAB FOUNDATION: On Her 7th Birthday, We Know Who Killed Hind Rajab. And We’re Taking Them to Court