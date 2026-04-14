Israel Thought Their UK Charity Cover Was Safe; It Just Exploded

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Right, so Declassified UK have been doing some of that investigative journalism type stuff again, an alien concept to mainstream media mouthpieces of course, if they haven’t got their talking points served up to them on a plate all they’re left with is passive aggressive bias and a list of things about Israel that they are not allowed to say, but Declassified have now put a particularly grubby scandal on the record seemingly completely ignored by everyone else. An Israeli organisation called Shivat Zion, which publicly presents itself as a helpful support body for Jews moving from Britain and Western Europe to Israel, Aliyah, as Israel calls it, has been filmed discussing help for a British person moving to Efrat in the occupied West Bank, and Efrat is not Israel, Efrat is an illegal Israeli settlement on occupied Palestinian land. So that means the Shivat Zion sales pitch here is not simply about moving house, not just about some dodgy paperwork, and certainly has nothing at all to do with “community fit,” or anything like that, but about helping place a British citizen into a settlement that exists because Palestinian land has been taken, ringed with military protection, and the offered up to Zionists as the biblical home for Jews when its nothing less than colonialist thievery and anyone choosing to live in such sites are themselves tainted by that very same brush. But the British angle to all of this gets that much worse, because Shivat Zion was also presenting a UK donation route tied to Gift Aid through a UK registered charity called UK Toremet, a charity which provides grants via donors, providing funding for projects here in the UK or overseas, while providing potential tax incentives to the donor given UK Toremet’s charitable status. But don’t just take my word for all of this, Declassified UK’s Martin Williams has put his own quick vid out on this.

British citizens potentially aiding and abetting in a war crime here and absolutely do support Declassified’s work they really are amongst the very best of investigative journalists in the UK today.

So Shivat Zion says it exists to guide Jews through aliyah and integration. It says it works with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, because of course Israel has such a thing, the Jewish Agency, which has a long track record of facilitating Zionist emigration to Israel and various municipalities and other organisations. It says it is there to help people “come home,” settle in, get through the process, find the right place to live. That is the brochure. The trouble is they are finding people somewhere to live where they have no business being at all of course. Shraga Evers, the founder and chief executive, has been presented in Shivat Zion’s own material as a man who saw a gap in support for Jews from Western Europe and decided to fill it. Not enough people not indigenous to the region displacing those who are. A migration helpdesk is one thing. A migration helpdesk that is willing to discuss an illegal settlement as a destination option is something else entirely. In light of Declassified investigation and that clip incidentally, Evers apparently resorted to insults, even calling Emily a “modern-day Kapo”, which is as foul as you can get.

But once Efrat and other places similarly found not in Israel but in the West Bank, all the conversation, all the language of “guidance,” “support,” and “integration” stops floating above all the politics and the violence and instead just sits on top of it like a sticky, filmy scum. But this rabbit hole goes deeper than just surface level.

Declassified’s undercover filming matters because it kills the usual evasions in one go. A Jewish anti-Zionist activist arranged a Zoom call with Shivat Zion and asked about moving. The answer, as you just saw, did not come back as horror, hesitation, refusal, or awkward procedural caution. It came back as advice on life in Efrat, with that grotesque little flourish about hearing the mosques because you are “next to the Arabs,” followed by the reassurance that apart from that it is a great living standard. That is not the language of a body that has accidentally stumbled into a moral swamp and is trying to edge itself backwards out of it. That is the language of administrative normality. The native people are reduced to background noise. The settlement is sold like a neighbourhood with a minor inconvenience attached, the people who that land actually belongs to. The occupation has to be taken out of the picture for that sales pitch to come out so casually.

But of course we have to bring this story back here to the UK too. UK Toremet, because this is where this stops being just a foreign scandal. UK Toremet is a registered charity in England and Wales. It describes itself as a grant-making body that helps donors support eligible charitable causes in the UK and overseas, and it is recognised for Gift Aid. Gift Aid, if you aren’t aware, is a tax mechanism. A valid Gift Aid donation lets a charity reclaim the basic rate tax on the donation, which means an extra twenty-five pence for every pound. So if a UK route is being presented to donors and Gift Aid is part of the offer, that is not just private money changing hands between zealots. That is a British tax structure adding value to the donation. Shivat Zion’s public fundraising language said donations from the UK were eligible for Gift Aid. Jewish News, never the sharpest tools amongst UK media, even repeated that in a puff-piece they published on Shivat Zion last December, all smiles and pastoral reassurance as that rancid article is, but they also said the quiet part out loud. Then Declassified started asking questions and the charity-and-tax wording apparently disappeared from Shivat Zion’s site. UK Toremet told Declassified that it had no active relationship with the Israeli group in question and had not made grants to it in the previous twelve months. Well that is already a mess then. Either donors were being sold a cleaner UK donation route than actually existed, or a British charity structure really was being used in a story that leads straight to occupied land, and neither option ends in a good place.

That is why the Charity Commission cannot just sit there twiddling its thumbs here either. The Commission is not accused of arranging a move to Efrat. It is not accused of appearing on a Zoom call to pitch settlement life. But it is the regulator sitting over the British charitable situation that this story leans on. It has already had prior dealings involving UK Toremet and occupied-territory concerns. It has already been told, in effect, that this is a minefield full of people wandering around with matches and receipts. If a British donation route carrying Gift Aid language can still be marketed in that environment, then the Commission is not looking like the steel door keeping the dirt out. It is looking like the institution that keeps discovering after the fact that the dirt has come in under the skirting boards again. Regulators love procedure because procedure sounds clean. The trouble with procedure is that it can become a laundering language all of its own. Trustees’ discretion. Compliance advice. Action plans. Ongoing assessment. All that kind of guff. Meanwhile the public question is a very simple one: was a British charity helping make a settlement-linked operation look safe for donors and respectable for onlookers? That is the investigation before you is it not?

An Israeli publication helps here too, +972 magazine, because it shows the ideological world in which a name like Shivat Zion operates. In January 2024, Oren Ziv, a +972 correspondent, reported from the “Conference for Israel’s Victory” in Jerusalem, where ministers, coalition members and settler leaders were openly discussing the depopulation of Gaza and future Jewish resettlement there. There was a giant map. There were booths for prospective settlers. There were renamed Palestinian neighbourhoods. Zeitoun, in that settler fantasy, what was once the largest suburb of Gaza City before it got levelled, was to become “Shivat Zion.” Keep that in your head because it sharpens what the name is doing. Shivat Zion means “Return to Zion” I’m sure they think it sounds wonderful of course, until you refresh your memory with the imagery that has come out of there, see what Israel did to it and realise that settling the area was always the plan if you hadn’t woken up to that realisation already. The language of return is doing heavy political labour here. It takes seizure and absolute destruction and repackages it as belonging. Is the future of British donations going to fund settlement there as offers of accommodation in Efrat to Emily in that video clip are doing now?

Well if you want the full glossy colour brochure guide to all of this and how wonderful it can be made to appear, then go no further than that Jewish News article I mentioned earlier. Rising antisemitism, nothing to do with Israeli atrocity of course, rising aliyah, rising need, frightened British Jews looking for guidance and a better future if you take their word for it, Shivat Zion is the caring professional support body standing ready to help. Providing the narrative these operations want to be seen as by a they hope sympathetic world around them. Service. Safety. Community. Homecoming. A £65,000 fundraising drive. Hundreds of cases. Thousands of requests for help. It is vomit inducing in its saccharine sweetness. All of that is politically useful though because it makes the operation look pastoral rather than territorial. It makes the question sound like welfare rather than power. It makes the move sound like emotional refuge rather than demographic change and certainly in some cases it seems, illegal imposition. The second Efrat appears inside that picture, the sales pitch stops sounding so sweet. A body can help people move to lawful housing inside a recognised state and still be argued with politically. A body that is willing to discuss an illegal settlement as part of its menu is doing something a damn sight dirtier, and all the nice words in the world from Jewish News won’t rescue it. The nice words are literally part of the dirt.

The Rome Statute treats the transfer, directly or indirectly, by an occupying power of parts of its own civilian population into occupied territory as a war crime. This is what was alluded to in that clip at the end. The International Court of Justice stated in July 2024 that states are under an obligation not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the unlawful situation created by Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory. Now that does not hand you a criminal conviction in a nice and handy YouTube script, mores the pity, and it does not let you shout “war criminal” at every clerk with a stapler either, but it does fix the seriousness of the situation for this country in allowing this to seemingly be going on under their noses. This is not a minor dispute over bad manners about where British donors send their spare cash. It is a question about whether institutions, charities, fund-raising mechanisms and migration support structures are helping service a project that international law treats with extreme gravity. Shivat Zion is the body with the clearest exposure because it is the body caught on camera discussing helping with a move into Efrat. UK Toremet is implicated if money, grant pathways or Gift Aid structures were knowingly part of the sequence. The Charity Commission might not be in the same place criminally, but it is very much in the frame as the regulator whose supervision appears to have failed to pick up on all this itself and questions need answering as to why that is.

The thing to understand is that this story does not just expose one grubby little exchange. It changes the picture of what settlement expansion looks like when it is not wearing its combat gear. People know about settlers with rifles. People know about ministers frothing about biblical claims to land it has no legal entitlement to. People know about bulldozers, outposts, buffer zones and stolen land. What this story adds is the softer edge of the same machine: websites, helplines, donor routes, tax forms, charity language, migration advice, pastoral reassurance and the little British voice in the background saying yes, yes, this can all be tidied up properly.

Israel has spent years trying to keep two pictures separate in foreign minds. There is Israel as the ordinary state, the sanctuary, the democracy with paperwork and institutions and smiling community groups. Then there is the settlements, which are treated as a difficult peripheral problem, an awkward extra, a fringe irritation caused by excitable ideologues. Declassified has smashed those pictures together. That is the real damage here. An organisation sold to the British public as a respectable aliyah support body, as if anything of the sort can ever possibly be respectable, is now in public view alongside an undercover account of help for a move to Efrat and a UK donation route potentially involving Gift Aid. Once the community helpdesk and the illegal settlement are both fixed inside the same frame of the same story, the filth of Israeli integration gets sharpened that bit more. Once British charity involvement enters that same frame, we’re no longer separated and distant, but implicated too.

Colonisation is not only carried by men with guns or ministers with foam round the mouth. It is also carried by people with websites, forms, donor portals, guidance calls and soft voices telling somebody from Hertfordshire that there is a nice community over there and the only thing they will really notice is the sound of the mosques. It has put the dirty work and the decent language in the same shot. It has put Britain and Efrat in the same sentence. It has put Gift Aid and settlement support close enough together that any pretence of innocence flew out the window. And what sits underneath that is not a misunderstanding, not a technical mix-up, not a quirky little charitable error waiting for a compliance officer and a hot towel. It is British involvement in the settlement machine. And we should be demanding a full and frank investigation not only into how this case happened, but how much more of this may also going on.

SOURCES:

DECLASSIFIED UK: Exposed: Israeli operation to help Brits move to West Bank; Response from UK Toremet Ltd;

SHIVAT ZION: About Shivat Zion; Jerusalem Post: Shivat Zion - Helping Israel’s Non-English Speaking Olim; European Countries and Settlements; Shivat Zion Launches as the UK’s Only Free Aliyah Support Charity

+972 MAGAZINE: Turning Zeitoun into Shivat Zion: Israeli summit envisions Gaza resettlement

JEWISH NEWS: UK aliyah surges 70% since 2023

CHARITY COMMISION: UK TOREMET LIMITED - 1140972 - Full print

GOV.UK: Tax relief when you donate to a charity: Gift Aid

ICJ: Summary of the Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024

ICC: Rome Statute

ICRC: Article 25 - Individual criminal responsibility

UNITED NATIONS: Implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016)