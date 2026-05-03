Israel Thought Its Flotilla Grab Was Safe; Spain and Brazil Proved Otherwise

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Israel has seized the Global Sumud Flotilla, taken 175 activists off 22 boats, moved most of them through Greece, but dragged two of them back to Israel, and now the bit Israel should really hate is not just the seizure at sea, but the bit that now points back at them having help to actually do it and that’s the bit we should all really hate, because we aren’t getting told this. The Israeli army acted against the flotilla through the US headquarters in Kiryat Gat, the Civil-Military Coordination Center, the CMCC, the very place dressed up as part of that whole sham of a Gaza aid and stabilisation plan. What we have therefore is the body supposedly there to coordinate aid into Gaza now having been tied to discussions about stopping people trying to bring aid towards Gaza. Israel had help, Israel’s helpers are now part of the story and we want to know who they are and every government sitting inside that plan has to now answer whether it was there to help Gaza or to help Israel protect it’s siege instead. The nations in the frame, the US, Egypt, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Germany and France have not been directly accused at this point, but that is irrelevant in my view. People in these states ought to be demanding of their leaders, were we involved in helping Israel stop the Flotilla?

Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla near Greece in international waters and Israel’s own foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, put the Greek leg of the operation on record when he said the detained activists would be disembarked on the Greek coast in coordination with the Greek government, so Greece already involved in facilitating the prevention of the Flotilla going any further in co-ordination with Israel it seems. The Global Sumud Flotilla says most participants were released in Crete, while Thiago Ávila and Saif Abu Keshek remained in Israeli custody. The International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza said Israel had kidnapped and unlawfully detained between 178 and 180 activists after attacking 22 boats, while another count reported 175 activists detained after more than 20 vessels were seized. The numbers vary slightly across the different accounts, but the operating fact does not change: Israel seized the boats, Greece became the handover point, and two named activists were taken onwards into Israel for questioning. I’ll come back to them in a moment.

Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, has now reported the piece that turns the story from another flotilla raid into a partner-state scandal though. Its defence correspondent Itay Blumental reported that in recent weeks the Israeli army acted to frustrate the flotilla through the American headquarters in Kiryat Gat. Israeli officials in that headquarters, according to the report, used meetings with officers from different countries to discuss the flotilla and work against it. Foreign military representatives reportedly made clear they had no authority to prevent their own citizens from joining a civilian initiative, and some countries reportedly offered assistance. One source inside the headquarters reportedly said the Spanish representatives took an oppositional position and refused to discuss the issue, including in closed conversations, because they had instructions from above. Spain was then removed from the headquarters the previous month against the background of Pedro Sánchez’s criticism of Israel at that time, and that’s why I didn’t list them a moment ago with those other states, because it seems this was why, at least in part, why they were removed.

The CMCC was opened by US Central Command in Israel on 17 October last year, five days after world leaders signed a US-brokered plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas, and Washington described it as the main coordination hub for Gaza assistance, it has obviously therefore done nothing of the sort. As Israel would ever agree to it otherwise. US Central Command said the centre was designed to support stabilisation, help facilitate humanitarian, logistical and security assistance from international counterparts into Gaza, and monitor implementation of the ceasefire agreement through an operations floor assessing real-time developments in Gaza. Around 200 US service members with expertise in transport, planning, security, logistics and engineering established the centre under Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, with US personnel due to integrate representatives from partner nations, NGOs, international institutions and, of course, the private sector, because there has to be a profit motive somewhere it seems. That is the nice version. Everyone gets a badge, everyone gets a meeting space, everyone gets to say stabilisation in a serious voice, and somehow the room built for aid ends up being reported as the place where Israel discussed how to stop an aid flotilla, with all that operational support around them.

A centre created to coordinate aid is not supposed to become a handy backroom for turning civilian aid activists into a maritime security problem. A meeting space for partner nations is not supposed to give Israel a polite setting for asking who can help keep these boats away from Gaza. The phrase “some countries offered assistance” is now the live wire, because assistance can mean diplomatic pressure, maritime tracking, port denial, legal cover, intelligence-sharing, transfer arrangements, or simply political cover in a room where a very ugly and illegal action is being normalised before it even happens. Nobody needs to claim foreign officers boarded the vessels with Israeli forces for this to be serious. Facilitation is its own question, and the governments in that room now need to say what assistance was offered, who offered it, who refused, who objected, aside from Spain that is, and given they got kicked out, is it safe to assume nobody else squeaked a thing?

Greece sits in a different position here. Gideon Sa’ar said the disembarkation was being done in coordination with the Greek government, and the released activists were taken to Crete while Abu Keshek and Ávila were not released with them. The International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza held Greece directly responsible on the basis that the raid occurred within its maritime scope and called on Athens to act immediately to ensure the safety of the vessels and prevent further attacks. The public record does not yet establish however that Greece approved the raid in advance. The sharper question is whether Greek cooperation helped process the aftermath of Israel’s seizure while two civilians were still being moved into Israeli custody. The group got split. Did anyone try and stop Israel’s abduction – because that is exactly what they have done of Abu Keshek and Ávila? Seems a reasonable question to ask if I was Greek and minded to put that to my government.

Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila are the human centre of this story now and going forwards at this point, because most of the activists were moved out through Greece while those two were taken into Israel and detained there. Abu Keshek is a Spanish-Swedish national of Palestinian origin and a member of the flotilla’s steering committee. Ávila is Brazilian and also part of the flotilla leadership. Israel has claimed links involving the Palestinian National Conference Abroad and Hamas, and has put allegations around affiliation with a terrorist organisation, contact with foreign agents and illegal activity, which is how Israel tends to talk when it wants the listener to stop seeing civilians and start seeing what passes for their evidence of such things, assuming they present any, because of course there is none. It’s never stopped Israel before though and we know they would love to pin a connection between the Flotilla and Hamas and they are not above torture of course. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said the arrest was outside Israel’s jurisdiction, called it a kidnapping, and said Israel had not put evidence on the table about Abu Keshek’s alleged relationship with Hamas. So he’s confirming what we are all thinking I’m sure. Israel may enjoy the sound of its own accusations, but accusations without a public evidential base do not turn international waters into Israeli territory.

Adalah lawyers Hadeel Abu Salih and Lubna Tuma argued before the court that the proceedings against the two activists were flawed and illegal because there was no legal basis for applying Israeli offences extraterritorially to foreign nationals acting in international waters and obviously they are right. Miriam Azem, Adalah’s international advocacy coordinator, said Abu Keshek and Ávila appeared in Ashkelon court today and that the court extended their detention by two days for further interrogation. Adalah said the proceedings were a retaliatory measure against humanitarian activist leaders. The court process has therefore not cleaned the seizure up in any way, shape or form; it has put the seizure into a legal frame Israel still has to justify. Israel asked for more time and perversely got it, the activists remained held, and the allegations against them of course remain contested.

Adalah’s visit to the two activists at Shikma Prison put mistreatment allegations directly into the custody chain too. The legal centre said both men gave testimony of severe physical abuse amounting to torture after two days at sea, including physical violence and prolonged stress positions. Ávila reportedly said he had been dragged face-down across the floor, beaten so severely that he passed out twice, and later held in isolation and blindfolded after transfer to the Israel Prison Service. Abu Keshek reportedly said he was kept hand-tied and blindfolded and forced to lie face-down on the floor during detention. Both men have declared a hunger strike while continuing to drink water. Once civilians are moved from the sea into that kind of custody allegation, every assisting state now faces a harder question: did its conduct help move people into blindfolded custody, to mistreatment, beatings, torture and interrogation?

The UN human rights office has also now waded into this argument for whatever that is worth. Thameen Al-Kheetan, speaking for the UN human rights office, said international law provides freedom of navigation on the high seas and does not allow interception of foreign civilian vessels except in very limited circumstances. He said Israel must ensure any use of force, treatment and detention conditions for those in custody fully conform with international law and due process, including the right to challenge detention. He also referred to Israel’s obligations as occupying power to ensure food, medical supplies and other supplies essential to civilian survival, and to facilitate impartial humanitarian relief rapidly and without hindrance.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan, Spain, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Colombia, the Maldives, Mauritania, South Africa and Libya condemned the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. Those 12 states described the flotilla as a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative and demanded the release of the activists and that matters because some of the same regional and partner-state environment around Gaza are also now being questioned through that CMCC story. If a government condemned the seizure in public, it should have no difficulty proving it objected in private should it? If its officers were present in the room where the flotilla was discussed, it should have no difficulty showing whether they opposed the misuse of an aid coordination hub. Statements are cheap; meeting records, instructions and objections are much harder to fake after the fact.

The international rules on state responsibility around assistance say a state which aids or assists another state in committing an internationally wrongful act can itself be responsible where it knows the circumstances and where the act would be wrongful if done by that assisting state itself. They can’t possibly have not known in this instance, we know what the Flotilla was all about. The commentary to that rule gives examples including facilitating the abduction of persons on foreign soil, which is not a comfortable phrase to have sitting on the table when civilians have been seized in international waters and moved through a custody chain. The Convention Against Torture also says no state may expel, return or extradite a person to another state where there are substantial grounds for believing they would be in danger of torture, and it requires states to criminalise complicity or participation in torture. Any government that offered assistance now has to show whether its help was abstract, operational, diplomatic, or tied to the movement of people into Israeli custody and therefore knowing what that would mean for them as has been confirmed by Adalah. The records should include attendance lists, meeting notes, messages, port communications, maritime tracking logs, legal advice and orders.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s place in this story is the bit that for me sprang instantly to mind though. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant on 21 November 2024 in the Situation in the State of Palestine, yet Western and partner governments manage to discover endless layers of caution, process and polite complexity to avoid detaining or arresting him or hindering his international travel plans. Pro-Palestine activists, by contrast, can be seized at sea, moved to Crete, split from the rest of the group, taken into Israel, accused, interrogated and allegedly abused with remarkable administrative speed. Very impressive efficiency, when aimed downward isn’t it? Wanted war criminal gets a pass, pro Palestine activists get detention and torture. These governments appear able to help Israel manage activists faster than they can explain how a man with an ICC arrest warrant remains free.

Israel wanted the flotilla stopped, but the story now points back to how it was stopped and with whose help. The CMCC was sold as a humanitarian coordination hub, not a room where Israel could gather partner states and turn a civilian aid mission into a problem to be solved before it reached Gaza. Greece has to explain its role in the handover. The United States has to explain the use of its headquarters. Every participating state has to say whether its personnel were present, whether they objected, whether they offered support, whether they warned their ministers and whether records have been preserved. Abu Keshek and Ávila must be released, examined by independent doctors, given full lawyer and consular access, and protected from any further mistreatment. The partner governments need to open the CMCC records, name the assistance that was offered, suspend participation until the misuse allegation is investigated, and stop pretending humanitarian coordination can survive being used as the polite face of siege enforcement. Israel thought its flotilla grab was safe and its up to us to make sure our governments tell them in no uncertain terms that this won’t wash and that while the boats are the very visible part of this scandal, it goes so much deeper and involves more states than just Israel and we have to get to the bottom of this.

SOURCES:

CENTCOM: CENTCOM Opens Civil-Military Coordination Center to Support Gaza Stabilization

KAN: The IDF acted against the arrival of the flotilla to Gaza - from the American headquarters in Kiryat Gat

THE CRADLE: Israel’s western, Arab partners helped coordinate abduction of Gaza flotilla activists

ANADOLU AGENCY: Gaza-bound aid flotilla activists to be disembarked on Greek coast, says Israeli foreign minister; Gaza-bound flotilla demands Israel to release remaining 2 activists; UN urges Israel to allow life-saving aid into Gaza ‘through all means’ after interception of Sumud flotilla; 12 nations condemn Israeli attack on Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla as ‘flagrant violations of international law’

AL JAZEERA: Spain demands Israel release ‘kidnapped’ Gaza flotilla crew member; Gaza aid flotilla activists appear in Israeli court after abduction

GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA: Embassy Confirms Torture of Brazilian Citizen and First-Hand Accounts Confirm Torture of Spanish Citizen as Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Forcibly Transferred to Askalan in Occupied Palestine

ARAB CENTER WASHINGTON DC: The CMCC and the US-Israel Alliance: Collusion or Enforcement Mechanism?

UN: Article 16. Aid or assistance in the commission of an internationally wrongful act

OHCHR: Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

ICC: Situation in the State of Palestine: ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I rejects the State of Israel’s challenges to jurisdiction and issues warrants of arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant