Israel Thought It Could Survive This Sick Stunt; One Image Said Otherwise

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Right, so Lebanon and the Israeli atrocities being committed there have been somewhat encapsulated this week by images of an Israeli soldier, who has been photographed smashing up a statue of Jesus on the cross in the southern Lebanese village of Debel and this runs somewhat counter to what Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly said of Israel’s relations with members of the Christian faith, he claims to be a protector of Christians even. Well go on then Bibi, sell us your snake oil.

Not oppressed in Lebanon though apparently, nor even closer to home either.

His words might account for the fact that somewhat unusally, the IDF

have readily confessed to it too. They’ve put out a tweet saying:

‘Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops. The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings. Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.’

Falling over themselves to hold their hands up to something for a change how not very Israeli you might be thinking. The Israeli military has admitted the incident is real, Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned it, but then Netanyahu has spent years courting Christian audiences abroad by presenting Israel as a guardian of Christians in a dangerous region in order to build alliances with them. So when one of his own soldiers is caught desecrating Christ in a Christian village, damage control sweeps in. It’s dishonest as sin though.

Debel is a Maronite Christian village in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border, the Maronites are a Christian group named after St Maron who apparently fled to Lebanon from Syria in the 4th Century and have remained in the Levant ever since, no quarter spared to them for their Christianity by the IDF, as Israeli forces invade Lebanese territory ever further. But Israel has not simply raided and left, they have seized territory and held onto it as they’ve gone. Israeli officials have drawn up a new border, insofar as Israel ever defines its borders, but at any rathe they’ve called it the yellow line and it currently stretching roughly ten kilometres inside southern Lebanon, with residents barred from returning to dozens of towns and villages in that zone, if indeed they still have homes to return to, given the Gazification of Southern Lebanon, the destruction of houses and infrastructure just as we’ve witnessed in the Gaza Strip. So when an Israeli soldier smashes a statue of Christ in a Christian village under those conditions, they are not taking particular care, it is just one more thing getting smashed. It is occupation with a cultural sneer attached to it.

The Israeli military statement matters for one reason only though: it kills off denial. They did not get to call the picture fake, miscaptioned, manipulated, taken somewhere else, or stripped of context. They admitted the soldier was theirs, admitted the act was real, admitted it was grave enough to investigate, believe that and I’ve a bridge to sell you and said they would help restore the statue. Netanyahu then came out with the expected line about discipline and regret because what else was he going to do, tell the evangelical donors and cable-news Zionists that this was perfectly consistent with the values of the only democracy in the Middle East? He knows what image politics is. He has lived on it for years. Which is why the speed of the reaction tells you more than the wording does, because the wording is boilerplate and the speed is panic.

And he’s right to panic, because he also knows the truth of Israel’s relationship with Christians and it is one not of protection but abuse.

The harder point is that this does not read as one random soldier going off on one in a Lebanese village. It reads as one image making an older record harder to ignore too. The Rossing Center’s annual reporting on attacks and harassment against Christians in Israel and East Jerusalem logged 155 documented incidents in 2025 alone, including 61 physical attacks, 52 attacks on church property, 28 harassment cases and 14 incidents involving the defacement of public signs with Christian content.

Charming isn’t it. Not. Christians fearing for their safety in Jerusalem, not feeling protected at all. People getting spat at openly, even by children, vandalising graveyards, destroying a monument of St George, the Patron Saint of England, who also happens to be the Patron saint of Palestine.

That same reporting from the Rossing Center also says the majority of physical attacks targeted the clergy because monks, nuns, friars and priests are visible and easy to pick out. That is not the profile of one freak event. That is a climate in which Christians are repeatedly treated as available targets, with clergy, church grounds, statues, signs and processions all sitting there as fair game.

Jerusalem has been particularly targeted for years. Christian pilgrims have been spat at in the Old City. Clergy have spoken openly about regular abuse. Itamar Ben-Gvir has defended the spitting on of Christians as an old Jewish tradition, which is just normalising a contempt that should shame anybody attached to a government office. The Rossing Center’s earlier reporting already had clergy describing spitting as a regular occurrence rather than a freak event. Palestinian Christian sites in the West Bank have come under settler attack as well, including the 2025 fires near Taybeh’s cemetery and the fifth-century Church of Saint George. Go back further and you hit Latrun Monastery in 2012, where vandals burned a door and sprayed “Jesus is a monkey” on the wall. But speaking of monkey’s, although it would be more accurate to say ape, and if you’re still not convinced this is par for the course and accepted in Israel, then let me introduce you to a show called Toffee and the Gorilla:

I mean what do you say to that? The show is supposed to be satire, but good satire is supposed to be based somewhat on the truth and she’s laughing while nailing Gorilla Jesus to the cross? Protectors of Christianity. It’s like leaving a fox in charge of the hen house.

That is where Netanyahu’s pitch becomes impossible to take seriously without insulting your own intelligence. Here’s another example. On Christmas Eve in 2025 he put out a message saying Israel was the only country in the Middle East where Christians practise their faith with full rights and total freedom, where pilgrims are embraced, where Israel stands up for Christians across the region, and where Christians will always have Israel standing with them. A week later in Florida he was still telling evangelical leaders that Israel was part of an emerging effort to protect Christians worldwide. Those are his own words in his own political campaign for Christian support. So when the same state has to admit that one of its soldiers has smashed a statue of Christ in occupied southern Lebanon, when scantily clad TV presenters nail puppets to a cross, when kids desecrate graveyards and spit on the clergy, this is not just a bad look. It is a direct collision between a carefully maintained sales pitch and too much documented evidence too blunt to dress up.

And Christian Zionism makes the contradiction even nastier, because so much of the support Israel receives from Christian circles has always depended on a story in which Israel is not judged like a state with a record but treated like a theological asset. That is why the local churches in Jerusalem have become sharper themselves. In January this year the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem issued a statement rejecting Christian Zionism as a damaging ideology that misleads the public, wounds Christian unity and harms the Christian presence in the Holy Land. That was not a bunch of outsiders freelancing. That was the leadership of the historic churches in the place itself saying that political Christianity wrapped around Israeli power is not safeguarding the churches there. It is making their position worse. Then along comes an Israeli soldier with a hammer and a statue of Jesus, and the theory gets a photograph.

The Catholic response after Debel stripped a lot of varnish off as well. The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land called the desecration a grave affront to the Christian faith, tied it to other reported incidents involving the desecration of Christian symbols by Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, and demanded immediate and decisive disciplinary action plus a credible process of accountability. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa signed onto that condemnation as president of the assembly. It moves the argument out of the usual social-media trench warfare and into the formal voice of the church leadership in the region. It also matters because they did not treat the act as an unfortunate misunderstanding. They treated it as part of a recognisable record and demanded accountability, a public statement by the leading Catholic body in the Holy Land.

The mainstream presentation has tried to keep this in the safe category of an awkward incident but nothing more serious than that, and that is where the wider disgrace sits. Abuse of Christians by Israeli soldiers, settlers and extremists has not been absent from the record. It has been present, just under-promoted. The threshold problem is not knowledge. The threshold problem is what editors and broadcasters choose to treat as major enough to matter. Christian clergy get spat at, church property gets vandalised, monasteries get defaced, Christian villages in the West Bank come under settler pressure, local churches warn that Christian Zionism is harming them, and still most of it is filed under background irritation rather than political scandal. Then one image lands that is too symbolically obvious to downgrade, and suddenly people behave as if the issue has just arrived from nowhere and yet as you’ve seen, there is so much more which goes wilfully ignored.

So the image from Debel does not sit there as an isolated outrage. It sits inside a wider project in which land is being redrawn by force, symbols are being humiliated in public, and the old Christian-friendly cover story getting ripped apart because both can’t be true. That cover story has taken a hit not because critics suddenly became cleverer, but because the evidence became too obvious. A state that tells Christians it protects them, a prime minister who tells them Israel stands with them, and a soldier from that same state smashing Christ in a Christian village under occupation do not sit together nicely. Put those three things together and and it all starts looking stupid and then dishonest, and then disturbing. Any notion of Israel being a friend to Christians is a nonsense, a well documented nonsense and its time this cover up story got better exposed too. A statue of Christ in Lebanon might just be the start of that.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Outrage after photo shows Israeli soldier smashing Jesus statue in Lebanon; Does Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’ violate the Lebanon ceasefire?

ROSSING CENTER: ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS IN ISRAEL AND EAST JERUSALEM 2025; ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS IN ISRAEL AND EAST JERUSALEM ANNUAL REPORT 2024

TIMES OF ISRAEL: PM tells Evangelical leaders Israel is part of effort to protect Christians worldwide; In Xmas greeting, Netanyahu says Israel is only Mideast country where Christians are ‘thriving’

ANADOLU AGENCY: Catholic leaders body condemns desecration of Jesus statue by Israeli soldier in Lebanon

EWTN NEWS: Israel investigates soldier who destroyed crucifix statue in Lebanon amid Catholic outcry

WAFA: Spitting on Christians by Jewish fanatics continues

JERUSALEM PATRIACHATE: A Statement from the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem on Unity and Representation of the Christian Communities in the Holy Land

VATICAN NEWS: West Bank: Jewish settlers attack Taibeh residents

NABD ELHAYA: Settlers’ Fires Threaten Taybeh’s Heritage: Priests Urge Immediate International Intervention

CARITAS: Church figures visit Latrun Monastery after vandal attack