Israel Play Their Antisemitism Card Again; This Time It's Backfired

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Right, so Italian news magazine L’Espresso has published it’s latest weekly edition and being a news magazine it put a real photograph on its cover as you might imagine it would, hardly unusual is it? And yet that simple act has been enough in and of itself to have Israel wailing antisemitism yet again. Israel’s ambassador to Italy Jonathan Peled has called that cover manipulative and hateful and I would argue it could well be construed that way, though not in the way Peled means. The photograph itself shows an armed Israeli settler grinning inanely while filming a distressed Palestinian woman near Hebron during the olive harvest. That’s it. That is the row. Not a cartoon, not an artist’s impression, not some feverish bit of anti-Israel fan fiction, but a real image taken by Pietro Masturzo, printed under the title L’Abuso – The Abuse – and then denounced as antisemitic once it landed in public on te L’Espresso front cover. Enrico Bellavia, L’Espresso’s deputy editor, has not folded over this either, by now a British mainstream outlet would have prostrated itself, but not in Italy, not at L’Espresso, Bellavia has not done the usual apologetic little dance, and has instead said the image is backed by context, backed by reporting, backed by other photographs from the same scene and best of all, backed by video.

So the first thing fixed on the record here is very simple. A real act of domination has been shown, the official complaint has gone after the showing rather than the act, which shows where Israel’s priorities lie, not with the abuse, but with the exposure and the magazine has answered with more proof. A handy little video clip.

Now Jonathan Peled of course is not some random bloke with a social media account and too much free time on his hands. And don’t look at me like that either. He is Israel’s ambassador to Italy, which is why his intervention lands heavier than it might otherwise do, because when an ambassador says a magazine cover is manipulative, stereotyped and hateful, that is not personal offence, that is a state representative trying to push a boundary around what may be shown and how it may be described. Peled did not say the man in the image was invented, because of course he is real. He did not say the woman was invented, she is very real as is her distress. He did not say the rifle being carried was invented. He did not say the mobile phone he was holding and filming with to apparent delight was invented. He attacked the framing, which is what people do when the truth itself is sitting there in front of everybody and no amount of bluster can make it vanish. Bellavia then replied that the image captured the sneer, the mockery and the abuse that settlers inflict in the West Bank, stories we have heard hundreds of examples of of course, which leaves the Israeli complaint from an ambassador no less hanging, and you wonder to yourself whether they get these gigs based on how much they can kick off more than any diplomatic nous, standing not against fantasy, but against a documented scene of abuse.

Pietro Masturzo, the photographer has then gone further and described exactly where the picture was taken, increasing the pushback on the ludicrous Israeli claims. He has said the image was taken in October last year in Idhna, near Hebron, on the first day of the olive harvest, and he described the armed settler in the frame as mocking Palestinians by mimicking the sounds a shepherd makes to gather animals. That is apparently the noise he was making, but there is some more additional content missing from Israeli framing right there. Not just an ugly face. Not just a nasty look. A man with a gun and a grin treating Palestinians as livestock while filming a woman at close range, which is precisely why the image bites so hard.

Italian digital news outlet Open Online and online fact checkers at Facta.news have both dealt a blow to the social-media rubbish claiming L’Espresso’s cover image was generated by artificial intelligence, as both have said the photograph is real. Open went further than that. It reported that the same armed Israeli settler had already appeared elsewhere in reportage from 2025, which makes the sudden outbreak of forensic concern about image manipulation and L’Espresso being accused of antisemitism over the settlers looks engaging in a trope, look exactly as cynical as it is, because sorry guys, that is his face. It can’t be racist if it is true. Facta also knocked down a second fake used to muddy the water, a supposed “behind the scenes” image circulated online to suggest the whole thing was staged, which it said was itself AI-generated, so keep on digging your hole deeper guys, all we need know is another six fingered Netanyahu report to complete the AI set.

But that is also why the mainstream version of this as a “controversial cover” is so weak and so dishonest. A controversial cover can be a bad drawing, a loaded headline, a visual exaggeration, a clever little shock tactic by an editor trying to boost sales for the week. This was not that. L’Espresso did not create the ugliness. L’Espresso interrupted the management of it. The image is politically dangerous because it condenses the whole thing into one frame without the usual soft furnishings around it – no “clashes”, no “complexity”, no “security context”, no giant cushion of waffle to soften what the eye is looking at. An armed settler enjoys the humiliation of a Palestinian woman and records it on a phone, grinning inanely and it was captured for the world to see. That is what we the viewer get in one glance, and pathetic Israeli excuses and defences run out of road, because there is blatantly no excusing it. So they reach for the race card again and get told where they can shove it, because that trick doesn’t work any more.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the OCHA has then supplied further evidence that stops anyone from claiming this is a one off incident too. The agency reported on 10 April that more than 580 settler attacks resulting in casualties, property damage, or both have already been documented across more than 190 communities so far this year, in just the last three and a half months, and it added that displacement linked to settler violence and access restrictions has sharply escalated this year as well. So this is far from freakish exception, it is increasingly becoming the norm and yet the denials no longer land because more and more we see this story coming after previous stories and video clips and pictures taken in Gaza and the West Bank and it is familiar to us now, we recognise it when we see it. So this image of the toothy settler with his phone and his gun and the distress of the Palestinian woman comes with that same recognition. People look at that face, that grin, that phone, that woman, and the image reads instantly as part of a pattern that has already been repeated across village after village, field after field, road after road and across social media platforms and independent media. The olive harvest is not peripheral in this picture either because Olive groves are livelihood, inheritance, continuity, land worked across generations, which is why attacks around them are not random nastiness but coercion tied to control of land that is illegally occupied.

But when we talk of settlers and their conduct in this regard, we have to talk about who these vile people elect to represent them which brings us to the likes of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir and no amount of denials and fury from the Italian Ambassador can deny the reality of them either. Smotrich is Israel’s finance minister and one of the loudest advocates of settlement expansion, having heralded some of the largest theft of West Bank territory going forwards since the Nakba and permanent Jewish control over the occupied territories. Ben-Gvir is the national security minister and has spent years making open anti-Palestinian extremism sound like plain common sense to a section of the Israeli public that no longer feels any need to dress it up, to the point he’s driven through a death penalty policy specific to Palestinians, a literally apartheid death penalty and celebrated his win with champagne. Those men were not imposed on Israel by Martians. Benjamin Netanyahu did not just drift back into office by accident. In Israel’s 2022 election, the bloc backing him won 64 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. His own party, Likud, won 32 of them, the rest by his coalition partners including the parties of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. So this politics is not some fringe growth out on the edge of Israeli life. It got votes, it got seats, and it got power.

And the same appetite shows up in the polling now. A Hebrew University poll reported by Reuters found that 61% of Israelis opposed extending the ceasefire to the Lebanon front, even with Lebanon already under Israeli attack. Another poll, by the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, found that 69% supported continuing military operations in Lebanon regardless of what happened with Iran. So when people try to tell you a scene like this is just one bad man in one ugly moment and says nothing more as to how that bad man got to where he is, you’re missing some of the pieces. These are not politicians imposed on a horrified public from somewhere outside society. These are politicians backed into office by enough people across Israel who wanted this kind of brutality, and enough people still back more of it now.

Then look at the machinery around these people and this government. Settlers move under military protection. Ministers like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, themselves settlers, sit inside government and make laws. So this grinning settler does not look like some strange exception dropped in from nowhere. He looks like the kind of man this political order produces, protects and sends back out again, to then come back later and vote them back into power.

But then L’Espresso posted their video footage of the same scene from which that cover photo came, as you saw a moment ago. And that widened the argument beyond one scene and into all of the annexation, military complicity, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran. That is the move that really upset Israel’s side, because at that point the cover was no longer just one ugly man embarrassing one government. It became a visual entry point into a much broader accusation about what the Zionist state is building and how it behaves when challenged. That is also why the antisemitism charge gets thrown so fast and so hard. Not because the term is being used carefully to identify hatred of Jews, but because it still functions for some people as a reputational panic button that can shut mouths, freeze editors and turn evidence into the supposed offence in and of itself. It doesn’t work anymore and we can never let it be weaponised again. Real hatred against all Jews depends on that aside from anything else we’ve been talking about here.

And that is the real break in this story. If a real photograph of a real armed settler humiliating a real Palestinian woman can be denounced as antisemitic, then the accusation is no longer operating as a warning against anti-Jewish hatred. It is operating as a shield against criminality. And every time it is used that way, the shield gets dirtier. People are not stupid. They can see the difference between hatred aimed at Jews as Jews and fury at a state, a movement, a government and a settler project caught doing something absolutely rancid, on a daily basis across all areas of Occupied Palestine in broad daylight. When officials pretend those are the same thing, they are not protecting the moral force of the word. They are spending it. They are draining it. They are turning a serious accusation into a reflex tool of crisis management and deserve everything they get by way of response.

But that point is also true because of how genuinely pathetic all of this ends up being. A man with a gun and a smirk films a Palestinian woman near Hebron. The picture is published. The ambassador to Italy huffs and puffs. The magazine answers with more receipts. Fact-checkers start batting away silly little AI fantasies. The photographer explains the day, the place and the man’s behaviour. The scene gets much harder therefore, rightly so, not easier, to wriggle out of. So yes, cue the fake outrage. Cue the offended lectures about responsibility from people defending a state that has spent years treating Palestinian suffering as either invisible or deserved. Cue the pearl-clutching over stereotypes from people who have no objection to the stereotype Palestinians live under every day, which is armed threat attached to land seizure and backed by the state.

So where does that leave this row now then? It leaves L’Espresso having done something much more dangerous than merely offend an ambassador. It has put a single image into circulation that collapses a whole political order into one second of comprehension, and Israel’s official answer has helped lock that interpretation in place. The complaint says the image is hateful. Well the camera doesn’t lie and the image is true. The corroboration says the image is real. OCHA says the surrounding pattern is far from a one-off. The 2022 election results say the government behind this did not arrive without the backing of people like this settler and even now, as polling regarding Lebanon shows, a majority hasn’t changed its thinking. Put all of that together and this story gets more wretched and feeble by the minute. The panic here is not over prejudice. The panic is over clarity when prejudice gets weaponised. A system used to hiding behind language has been caught in a photograph that says too much too quickly, and the people trying to put the cover back in the box have ended up advertising the contents to a much larger audience. Well that is the bill landing now and its hefty. And is Israel paying for this.

SOURCES:

L’ESPRESSO: Abuse Faced - An Interview with Pietro Masturzo

OCHA: Occupied Palestinian Territory, “Humanitarian Situation Report | 10 April 2026

WANTED IN ROME: L’Espresso Cover on West Bank Abuses Draws Furious Response from Israel

OPEN.ONLINE: L’Espresso and the Israeli settler’s cover: the photo is real, but social media is becoming increasingly hypochondriac.

LA JORNADA: Israel accuses L’Espresso of manipulation over cover documenting abuses against Palestinians

FACTA: This Espresso cover featuring an Israeli settler does not contain a fake photo.