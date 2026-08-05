Israel Lobby’s Favourite Excuse Just Took A DEVASTATING Hit - Now It Gets EVEN WORSE!

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Right, so Bristol University has spent the past few years insisting that firing David Miller over his anti-Zionism beliefs was entirely justified.

And it lost. Spectacularly. The original case collapsed faster than a university press release after a scandal.

So Bristol appealed, hoping that if it dragged the stink they were creating into a higher court, things would turn out differently.

Well, tough luck guys. Their legal stench did not come out smelling of roses. They got handed their a*ses again.

The protection Miller secured for his anti-Zionist belief remains and by trying to appeal, that position has now been solidified, strengthened in a way it never has been before. The findings that Bristol discriminated against him and dismissed him both unfairly and wrongfully still stand.

That alone ought to have been enough to make Bristol’s legal team wish they had signed up for a six-week macramé course instead of law school.

But what makes this even more difficult for Israel’s defenders specifically now, is that all this has happened just weeks ahead of the Green Party motion declaring Zionism is Racism returns to party Conference.

You might recall this came up at Green Party Spring Conference and if you do, you might also remember that is was never voted down, it ran out of time to be heard and as such, its back again. It returns for Autumn Conference in October, and the organisers behind it, Greens 4 Palestine, now say it has more than 700 co-proposers, more than double the number it achieved in the spring, a record then as that was.

So the situation Zionists now face is that their main excuse for blocking this motion has just suffered a defeat in court, while the motion itself has come back even stronger than ever before.

David Miller’s response to his latest victory over Bristol University, lays this out.

Miller is delighted. Of course he is. Who wouldn’t be, after watching Bristol stumble over this indefensible position for years, doubling down on it by taking it to appeal?

Bristol fired him, spent years defending the decision, then tried to overturn the judgment that went against it.

And after all that legal farce, the central victory is still there, on every single count.

Under section 10 of the Equality Act 2010, a philosophical belief can be protected if it is genuinely held, concerns a significant aspect of human life, is coherent and serious, and is worthy of respect in a democratic society. The tribunal found that Miller’s anti-Zionist beliefs met that standard. Anti-Zionism is a coherent philosophical belief, protected under Equality Law. You cannot be discriminated against for opposing a political doctrine, such as that of the Israeli state and everything that means with respect to Palestine and beyond.

That’s the part Bristol desperately wanted watered down until it was so weak even Gwyneth Paltrow would call it a scam.

Not because a court ruling forces anyone to agree with Miller, it doesn’t and nor should it, that is the beauty of having free speech and freedom of expression. I might not agree with what you say, but I defend your right to say it and all of that.

But also because so much of the campaign against anti-Zionism depends on never actually addressing the argument itself, because when you drill down into that, it becomes so indefensible its ridiculous.

You call Zionism racist.

They call you antisemitic.

You explain that Zionism is a political ideology.

They accuse you of attacking Jewish identity.

You point to occupation, dispossession, and apartheid.

They point to a complaints form.

And once the accusation is said loud enough, the institution is expected to panic, discipline someone, and announce that safeguarding has prevailed, be that Bristol University, or the Labour Party.

Evidence? Optional. Like a fire drill in a burning building. Trust me, the belief itself was the danger.

Except Bristol tried that before a tribunal, and the tribunal protected the belief. Bristol ridiculously then appealed, and failed to get that protection removed, because where frankly is the leg to stand on?

Bristol wanted Miller’s anti-Zionism to be treated as incoherent. Something too morally degraded to deserve protection in a democratic society.

That would have been extremely useful to Israel and their lobbyists. Like a get-out-of-jail-free card for academic witch hunts. Because once the belief itself is declared illegitimate, punishment becomes a lot easier.

You don’t have to prove that opposing Zionism caused some specific, identifiable harm.

You don’t have to distinguish between criticism of a political ideology and hostility toward Jewish people.

You just announce that the distinction is impossible and move straight to the disciplinary hearing.

Nice and easy. Like putting a microwave meal on a plate and calling yourself a Michelin chef of justice. A little institutional conveyor belt. Complaint in one end, anti-Zionist out the other as the microwave burns your tv dinner.

But Miller’s belief was quite specific.

He argued that Zionism was racist, colonial, and imperialistic, and that its political application led to displacement, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

And he wasn’t just throwing inflammatory words around, he’s a rather clever chap. More than 750,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes in 1948. The Nakba. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have both found that Israeli authorities maintain a system amounting to apartheid. And the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to prevent acts covered by the Genocide Convention while the Gaza case continues, though it has not yet ruled on the genocide allegation itself, nor has Israel taken the blindest bit of notice of them either.

The tribunal did not decide that entire historical argument for him. It decided that Miller’s belief, including his description of political Zionism as inherently racist, imperialistic, and colonial, was coherent, serious, and worthy of protection under equality law.

He also made sure to distinguish that belief from hostility toward Jewish people or Judaism.

The tribunal examined it and decided that, whether Bristol liked it or not, it met the legal threshold for that protection.

Now, obviously, the court has not passed the Green Party motion itself here.

It is an employment court, not a Green Party conference in wigs.

What it has done is protect the belief underlying that motion.

The belief that a political project establishing a state for one group, on land already inhabited by another, can reasonably be described as racist.

The belief that displacing an indigenous population with imperial backing can reasonably be described as colonial and imperialistic.

That’s the kind of problem you cannot just sweep under the university’s worn-out rug and hope nobody notices there’s a lump there.

The words do not become legal facts that everyone must repeat.

They become a legitimate political belief that cannot simply be dismissed as incoherent hatred before the conversation has even begun.

And that is not to say that the opponents this motion faces at Green Party Conference do not still have options here. They showed how far they were prepared to go in the Spring, filibustering, repeated calls of no confidence in the chair; in the immediate time before Conference, they can challenge the wording-again.

They can argue that Zionism has different definitions.

They can vote against it, that is their right.

What has become more difficult is declaring that the argument is inherently too antisemitic or disreputable to be heard at all.

Bristol University asked the court to help with that, but with their latest ruling, the court has, rather inconveniently for them, sealed up that particular excuse for good. A legal precedent stood before, now it’s just been reinforced.

And this is where Greens 4 Palestine come in, of which I’m a member just for the record, and where Lubna Speitan, our leading light in all of this, becomes central to the story.

Because the court case shows that belief can be protected.

When Lubna speaks and when she has spoken, be that on a media channel like Crispin Flintoff, at a rally, or at Conference itself, she always explains why Palestinians are fighting to have that belief recognised in the first place. It shouldn’t be that way; having an opposing view to the status quo, as rancid as that is, should still be respected, but it never is. It always seems to be a point that has to fight to prove itself. This legal ruling changed all of that and goes double now, in light of the appeal decision.

Back in the Spring, because of all that interference, she was given just two minutes at the Green Party conference to make the case for Zionism is Racism.

Two minutes. Because nothing says ‘democracy in action’ like timing someone’s generational trauma with a kitchen timer. Yet those were the rules.

I have seen political conferences spend ages deciding whether a procedural motion is technically procedural.

But Lubna had two minutes to explain dispossession, occupation, checkpoints, racial domination, and why Palestinians call Zionism racism, because time was running out, because time had been run out.

No pressure. Just sum up seventy-eight years of occupation in less time than it takes to make instant noodles.

So let me remind you of what she said. Listen to the distinction she makes before anyone tries to claim this motion is an attack on Judaism.

That is the argument motion opponents keep trying to swap for a more convenient one.

Lubna is not attacking Judaism.

She is talking about Zionism as a political ideology and explaining what it has meant for her family.

And Palestinians have spent decades being told they can discuss what happened to them, as long as they do not identify the political project responsible for it.

Talk about individual soldiers.

Talk about Netanyahu.

Talk about “cycles of violence,” a phrase that lets the occupier and the occupied blend into one vague, meaningless both-sides scenario.

But name Zionism itself, and suddenly the language police burst in.

The Palestinian is no longer describing racism.

The Palestinian is accused of racism. Racism against their own occupiers.

The occupation vanishes in that moment.

The checkpoints vanish.

The stolen land suddenly disappears from the story.

And the whole discussion becomes an investigation into whether the person who lost their home used a polite enough tone toward those defending the ideology behind it.

That is why the legal ruling matters so much politically.

It makes it harder to treat the underlying belief shared by Lubna and so many of us all besides, as the offence.

And before anyone claims that this argument is inventing racial domination to make a speech sound more dramatic, listen to what happens when one defender of that hierarchy says it outright.

One Jewish life worth ten million Palestinian lives.

Not ten.

Not a thousand.

Ten million.

The interviewer tells him that sounds racist.

And he agrees.

There is no panicked correction. No claim that his words were twisted.

Yes, he knows.

But it is the truth, he says, because the Jewish people are chosen.

Apparently, God is now running a cosmic insurance company, and this man has the actuarial tables tucked under his kippah.

Ten million Palestinians to one Jewish person.

Now that clip does not need to define every Zionist on Earth.

What it does is reveal, with almost grotesque clarity though, is the very hierarchy Lubna is describing.

One population’s lives are treated as infinitely valuable.

The other population can be bombed, displaced, imprisoned, and starved in huge numbers, and the political debate will still focus on whether Israel feels safe enough while doing it.

That is not just an unfortunate side effect.

It is how domination justifies itself.

Those at the top are always afraid.

Those beneath are always threatening.

And no matter how many of the people below are killed, the real victim somehow remains the power holding the army, the borders, the prisons, and the bombs.

So regardless of what her detractors will say, Lubna Speitan has not inventing that structure.

She is just calling it out.

That is why this cannot be reduced to a debate about whether the wording makes Israel’s supporters uncomfortable.

Lubna is talking about her own family. Every Palestinian can tell one not all that dissimilar.

She is talking about torture.

Her grandmother was dispossessed.

Her father with his teeth kicked in.

She is talking about Hind Rajab, the little girl whose name spawned a Foundation dedicated to fighting for justice for Palestinians and who’s name should not be known worldwide because she spent her last hours of a far too short life, terrified, trapped in a car with her relatives’ dead bodies, crying for help that would never come.

And after Palestinians describe that reality, they are still asked to put Zionist sensitivities at the centre of the conversation. Consider how supporters of the state feel.

Consider whether the ideology responsible for your dispossession might have a softer definition somewhere.

Consider whether naming the structure is divisive. Palestinians have been forced to consider Zionist feelings for generations.

They consider them at checkpoints.

They consider them while watching settlements grow.

They consider them while Western politicians insist Israel must be allowed to defend itself against the people it occupies.

Yet when Palestinians ask Zionists to consider what Zionism has meant to them, that apparently risks making them unsafe.

It is strange how ‘safety’ always only goes one way, with Palestinians stuck at the red light while everyone else speeds past.

Lubna’s testimony is not just an emotional addition to the motion.

It is the reason the motion exists.

That is the proposal.

Green members are not required to agree with it because Lubna spoke powerfully. Though she did and deserves commending for it. I challenge not to be touched by it.

They are required to hear it because that is what a democratic conference is supposed to do.

Hear the argument.

Challenge it.

Amend it.

Vote on it.

Except Spring Conference never reached that last step.

The official agenda listed 332 co-proposers.

The motion was not voted down.

There was no triumphant defeat, because the numbers were not thee to defeat it. No great winning speech from the opposition. Nobody rallied the room and sent it away.

Conference ran out of time.

And “we ran out of time” quickly became “the matter is settled.” Or tried to be.

A democratic result, minus the inconvenience of actual democracy happening.

Well, now the motion is back again for Autumn Conference.

This time more than 700 members have co-proposed it. More than twice the number as in the Spring. Double the resolve you might say. Not simply “backed” it. Not vaguely approved it after seeing a social media post. They co-proposed it. They were prepared to put their names to bringing it before the conference.

Spring was a delay, not a win and now its back with more support than ever.

Party Zionists tried to make association with this motion reputationally dangerous. It’s all they’ve got.

Well hundreds more members have added their names.

Then Bristol went to court to overturn the legal protection for an anti-Zionist belief that closely matched the motion’s main argument.

And Bristol lost.

So ahead of Autumn Conference, there is just one line ringing in Green 4 Palestine ears. One line we have not forgotten. One line we need everyone attending with a vote to remember.

“You have two minutes, Lubna.”

The whole story is in that one line.

Her grandmother was dispossessed.

You have two minutes.

Your family has lived with occupation, checkpoints, and military rule.

One minute thirty.

You want to explain why Palestinians call the ideology behind it racist.

Please wrap up.

The conference has other business.

Political parties are very skilled at this.

A deeply uncomfortable argument is not censored. It just gets made impractical. Gets buried beneath the rules and procedure.

There is not enough time.

The wording needs more discussion.

Another meeting is needed.

The process must be respected.

And by some strange coincidence, ‘respecting the process’ always means Palestinians wait in the hallway while the status quo crowd gets a few more months to prepare for the next betrayal.

Spring Conference did not reject what became motion A3.

Spring never voted.

The Autumn motion is not trying to reverse a defeat.

It is trying to get the decision this time, that members were denied a vote on.

And so David Miller’s conclusion goes beyond his own personal win, though obviously I congratulate him on it.

He also describes the pressure system he believes Bristol let itself be drawn into.

The point of making anti-Zionism professionally risky is not just to punish one professor.

It is to send a message to everyone else.

Stay away from the word.

Criticise the latest bombing if you must, but do not link it to the political ideology.

Condemn Netanyahu, but keep Zionism out of the discussion.

Talk about peace, process, and unfortunate excesses.

Do not talk about settler colonialism.

Do not talk about a state created for one group by removing and dominating another.

Because once people start naming that, the problem is no longer just one bad Israeli government.

It is the structure.

Bristol’s disciplinary action carried that warning.

Speak this way and your career could be next.

The tribunal broke the warning.

The appeal failed to restore it.

And now the Green motion is returning with far more co-proposers than ever before.

Suppression has not made the argument go away.

It has made the way it was suppressed a helluva lot clearer.

Bristol tried to remove anti-Zionism from academic life.

It failed.

It tried to overturn the judgment protecting Miller’s beliefs.

It failed.

The Green conference in Spring failed to reach a conclusion, and so the motion is back with more than twice as many co-proposers.

And Lubna Speitan is still waiting for the party to do the one thing that all the procedures, complaints, and accusations have so far avoided.

Let members decide.

The court case has done something far more frustrating for those desperate to kill this motion again before a vote though: it tried to turn anti-Zionism into poison. Well now the court has got more people reading the label first.

It has protected the belief they keep trying to declare unspeakable.

Well, we’re going to speak it.

So hear the motion.

Challenge the wording if you can.

Make the opposing case if you can.

Then let’s have that vote.

Because firing Miller did not remove anti-Zionism.

Appealing his victory did not remove its legal protection.

Running out the conference clock as you did in Spring has not stopped the motion.

Israel’s defenders wanted anti-Zionism to be fearful, isolated, and professionally lethal.

Instead, they have given anti-Zionists a court judgment gift-wrapped with a bow on top, they’ve supercharged the motion weeks before it returns to Green party Conference, and set up another vote they are so terrified of losing, that they spent spring running from it as if it were Chernobyl.

Well cry harder. The world’s smallest violin is tuning up backstage, you can trust me on that.

Cry harder.

For more on the goings on in the Middle East right now in the name of Zionism, called out as an Anti-Zionist like myself always will but few others in the media still seem prepared to, do stick with this channel for more of what you need to know.

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