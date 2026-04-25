Israel Lobby Hits Greens; Members Refuse to Fold

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so another Green Party suspension has now put the party’s pro Palestine politics under even more pressure now, as it starts to look like a deliberate targeting of anti-Zionists is being borne out. Tony Greenstein, a Jewish anti-Zionist and long-standing Palestine campaigner, has been suspended and now so has Mark Adderley, a filmmaker, anti-genocide campaigner and Green Party candidate for Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood in Croydon. Adderley has not shuffled off into the corner and apologised for existing over this either. He has said he is disgusted, he has accused Labour minister Steve Reed and others of defamatory smears, he has blasted the Green Party administration for folding to weaponised antisemitism claims, and he has said he will seek legal advice.

Labour figures and pro-Israel media have been pushing the familiar line that a party attracting Palestine supporters must have an antisemitism problem, because apparently British politics is now just one long complaints form with Steve Reed holding the pen apparently. The damage is not yet landing on the people driving that pressure. It is landing on the Greens, and the question now is whether members force the party to resist it or watch them get trapped in the same position Jeremy Corbyn did with everything that then followed.

The smear was meant to isolate anti-Zionists inside the Greens, but for as much as two suspensions on this front are alarming, it has also put the whole complaints machine under public scrutiny before the trap has settled into party habit.

Zack Polanski of course ends up sitting in the middle of this because he leads the Green Party of England and Wales, not because he personally has to have pressed the suspension button. The official Green Party complaints structure has specific routes through complaints, referral and disciplinary machinery. There is a Disputes and Complaints Referral Group. There is a Disciplinary Committee. There are standing orders. There are steps, forms, thresholds, and all the dear little procedural furniture that institutions have in place that they wheel out when the room starts smelling a bit iffy. But where Polanski might not have his hands directly on the suspension sin bin lever, he as the face of the party carries the political fallout when that system produces suspensions of anti-Zionists while the party is selling itself as the one place standing up for Palestinians and standing up for Jewish people amidst the weaponisation of antisemitism in their name and indeed for many of Labour’s abandoned Palestine voters as well, still being slandered as racists by an appallingly Zionist Labour Party. Leadership here is not storming in with a sword and a vegan sausage roll. Leadership is drawing a political line in the sand here and saying enough is enough, you aren’t doing this again, this ends here. And on that note, my dear friend Natalie Strecker, has some words for Zack on that score [CLIP]

Never could I put it better.

Mark Adderley particularly strikes to the heart of that messaging I think, because he has refused the role these things normally assign to people. The usual script is simple enough: hostile coverage lands, a Labour figure gets terribly concerned for five minutes, the internal process wakes up with suspicious punctuality, the candidate disappears into suspension, and everybody else learns the lesson without anybody having to say the lesson out loud. Adderley has torn that little stage direction up by saying the complaint against him conflates anti-Zionism with hatred of Jewish people, by naming Benjamin Netanyahu as a wanted war criminal leading a far-right Zionist government overseeing genocide, and by saying he will carry on campaigning for Palestine inside or outside the Green Party if necessary. I agree with every word of that. It’s fact. Netanyahu has an arrest warrant out for him, he is waging war on multiple fronts, there is no denying how right wing his coalition government is. That is a candidate turning his suspension into evidence against the people meting it out and refusing to be quiet about it and good on him for it.

Tony Greenstein’s suspension has landed differently, but again it’s a warning in the same chain of events. Greenstein is blunt, combative, Jewish, anti-Zionist, and already heavily demonised by the same political ecosystem that treated Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour as a laboratory for this nonsense. Opponents can point to his record and say he is an easy case, which is exactly why a party with any memory of the last decade should have been more careful, not less. A published account of his suspension says the Green Party relied on a broad claim about a documented history of antisemitism, court decisions and recent terrorism charges, with Greenstein denying the accusations and objecting to the lack of a clear complaint and evidence put to him. If a Jewish anti-Zionist can be parked in that category without the party making the precise allegation publicly legible, every other anti-Zionist member is left guessing where politics ends and disciplinary risk begins for them too.

Steve Reed has given this story the Labour-shaped outline everybody should by now recognise. With that Starmer-shaped Zionist without qualification shadow cast across it. Reed is not some neutral public servant polishing the nation’s moral silverware before dinner. He is a Labour politician attacking a rival party that is taking space Labour has abandoned, especially on Palestine, and Adderley’s Croydon candidacy sits in a borough where Labour already has its own stench of internal scandal and control politics hanging around it, with recent vote rigging allegations now resulting in charges. I covered that story the other day. Reed and his party want voters to look at Greens and hear “antisemitism problem” before they hear Gaza, arms sales, genocide, apartheid, public services or Labour complicity. Reed has become the de facto minister for attacking the Greens on social media of late, so he’s hardly a neutral here. I really don’t think Labour has a leg to stand on all things considered here, and yet the Green Party machinery, the suspensions of Greenstein and Adderley, with more mooted to be coming, which is why something must be done to stop this now.

The Green Party’s formal position on Palestine is far stronger than Labour’s though, which is why stopping it should be far easier. Green members backed language recognising Israeli government conduct as apartheid and genocide back in 2024. Green representatives have called for ending arms sales and military cooperation with Israel. Green public messaging has gone places Labour would need a satnav, a permission slip from Tel Aviv and a call from Washington before even finding the door. That is why people have joined in the numbers they have. That is why Muslim voters, anti-war voters, Jewish anti-Zionists, young voters, ex-Labour members, socialists, people who have never been politicised in their lives, and people who know perfectly well that parties are compromises have still looked at the Greens as the least useless vehicle inside this system. The party is not the enemy here. The party is the terrain, and terrain is won or lost through the mechanisms certain people control and therein lies the issue before us here. The party has grown vastly, but in such a short time, old guard not necessarily representative, are still in their posts and are perhaps not so keen to give way to a new direction.

Green members should not be asked to pretend formal policy is the same thing as political culture though. Brighton gave a local warning years ago when Green councillors backed the IHRA definition alongside other parties while promising they would resist its misuse against Palestinian rights. That promise sounds lovely in a statement, but its weak in a council chamber if no pro-Palestinian initiative follows with teeth. Germany offers a much uglier warning, where Green politicians in state power have spoken the language of human rights while Germany defended its support for Israel at the World Court against Nicaragua’s case over alleged complicity in genocide. Now obviously, despite the similar names, the Green Party of England and Wales and the German Greens are not the same beasts at all. The useful warning however is this: parties can love Palestine in opposition, manage Palestine in office, and still discipline Palestine supporters when pressure starts costing them comfort. If we truly are going to be a different beast, we need to demonstrate that too.

A lot of the changes in the Green Party have of course come about from that growing membership a left wing surge as a lot of that can be put down to, though certainly not exclusively, and I bring that up because the left gets called purist, get called uncompromising. In practice, the left compromises constantly. People who do not believe Parliament will save the world still knocked doors for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn because the opening was real, limited, it was messy yes, but it was still worth the effort. People who knew Labour had a right wing, a hostile parliamentary party, a wrecking internal culture and an establishment press waiting to pounce still backed it because millions of people needed the best available breach in the establishment wall. The Greens are now occupying that kind of space for many people, not as a miracle, not as a church, and certainly not as a party above criticism. They are a compromise made under pressure, and the party has no right to insult that compromise by treating anti-Zionists as reputational loose wiring the way the parliamentary Labour Party did to Jeremy Corbyn and are doing so against the Greens now, via the gob of the likes of Steve Reed, but others too.

Labour under Corbyn was not destroyed because left members were too rude about apartheid. It was suffocated through a mixture of parliamentary hostility, staff resistance, media warfare, factional sabotage, donor pressure, procedural discipline and a political class that decided Palestine solidarity had to be made too expensive to carry. The Greens are not in that position yet. They have grown quickly, they are still contested, and there has not been time for Zionist pressure politics to poison the majority of Green thinking. That difference is not an excuse for not taking action now though. We know how relentless these people are, now more so than ever. It is the reason members can still act before a suspension-first culture becomes the price of being treated as respectable by people who will never respect the Greens anyway.

Anti-Zionist candidates and members do not become above criticism because they oppose genocide. Bad wording should be corrected. Sloppy claims should be challenged. False claims should be withdrawn. People speaking in fury at mass slaughter can still say something wrong, and pretending otherwise only hands their enemies a clearer attack line. But the moral categories here are not the same. Someone who misspeaks while opposing genocide is not in the same moral position as someone who speaks fluently while defending, arming, excusing or politically protecting the state project carrying that genocide out. The anti-racist hall monitor act wears very thin when it comes from politicians and media voices that have treated Palestinian death as a public relations inconvenience and Zionist ideology as a protected civic virtue.

The phrase “due process” has to stop being treated like a holy object the moment it starts producing politically useful suspensions. Due process is not due process if the accused member is not given a precise allegation, the evidence relied on, the rule allegedly breached, the reason suspension was needed before investigation, a timetable, and a real right of reply. A complaints system can investigate actual antisemitism firmly while also rejecting bad-faith complaints designed to turn anti-Zionism into a disciplinary category by stealth. That is not a contradiction. That is what a serious anti-racist process would do. If the practical pattern becomes hostile headline, Labour attack, internal complaint, anti-Zionist suspension, and months of limbo, the process is not protecting the party from racism. It is protecting nervous administrators from making a political judgement on Palestine.

Polanski therefore has a concrete job, and it is not to hide behind the phrase “live process” like it is a panic room with a biodegradable door. He should call for an immediate review of all suspensions and complaints linked to Palestine, Israel, Zionism, antisemitism allegations and anti-genocide campaigning. He should insist that opposition to Zionism, criticism of Netanyahu, criticism of Israeli apartheid, criticism of lobby pressure, and support for Palestinian liberation are not disciplinary offences in themselves. He should demand a clear threshold for suspension before investigation, because suspension is not a neutral act when an election candidate is removed from public political activity. He should call for a firewall against external pressure from Labour figures, pro-Israel media and lobby groups, because the Green Party cannot outsource candidate suitability to people trying to do whatever it takes to damage its Palestine position. If the party cannot state those standards now, every future complaint arrives with a pre-packed threat.

Green members have to be just as careful as they are angry though, we all have a role to play too and not just in watching what we say ourselves. Labour, pro-Israel media and Zionist pressure groups would love nothing more than Palestine supporters tearing Zack Polanski apart in public and turning this into a Green civil war. That is not discipline. That is doing the antagonist’s work for them. The target has to be the machinery, the standards, the threshold, the people who treat anti-Zionists as liabilities, and the cowardice that hides behind process while producing political consequences. Members should demand transparency, contest internal roles, support better candidates, reform disciplinary rules, protect Jewish anti-Zionists and Palestinian solidarity activists, and make it impossible for internal party procedure to define the party’s Palestine future through suspensions.

The Israel lobby angle can’t be ignored in all of this either, it has to be stated, but carefully. Nobody needs to claim a cartoon basement where sinister people pull every lever while stroking a white cat. And saying Ah Mr Polanski, we have been expecting you. Pressure does not work like that. It works because nervous institutions anticipate it, hostile media amplify it, Labour politicians fall over themselves to push it, administrators then get frightened, and suddenly the safest route out becomes disciplining the person under attack rather than challenging the people doing the attacking and their basis for doing so. The lobby’s power sits in the incentive it creates: make Palestine costly, make anti-Zionism look dangerous, make parties fear the accusation more than they fear betraying members, and make every ambitious politician calculate whether the route to office still runs through leaving Palestine at the door. If we in the Green Party are truly going to be real, meaningful change, we can’t be doing that.

Green Party suspensions have now forced the party into a choice it cannot dodge. The Greens can decide that anti-Zionism is a protected political position inside a party that claims to oppose apartheid and genocide, or they can let anti-Zionists discover that the party welcomes Palestine in policy, but will discipline it in practice. They can learn from the collapse of Corbyn’s Labour, build a firewall against weaponised antisemitism claims, and treat bad-faith pressure as a threat to the party’s democracy. Or they can copy the worst Labour habit of all, the habit of sacrificing the people who were right because the people who were wrong had louder microphones and better access to process and protocol and the press. The Greens are not lost, far from it. The warning has simply stopped being theoretical now, they are being tested and members aren’t happy with the results seen thusfar. The verdict though ultimately is now sitting in the hands of members who know exactly what Labour became when too many people looked away. Well for many of us, we’re not going to do that again.

SOURCES:

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Adderley says will sue Steve Reed, as Greens capitulate again; Green Party suspends Jewish member for ‘antisemitism’

THE CANARY: Zionism is Racism Green motion filibustered out of conference

THE NEW ARAB: UK Green Party suspends Jewish activist after Israel criticism

GREEN PARTY: The Complaints Process: Step-by-step; Standing Orders for Party Discipline as of Autumn Conference 2021; Greens become first political party in England and Wales to recognise Israeli government conduct as ‘Apartheid’ and ‘Genocide’; Green Party calls for suspension of Israel’s UK ambassador; Britain must ‘suspend diplomatic ties and stop all arms sales’ with Israel after bombing of Lebanon

BRIGHTON & HOVE GREEN PARTY: Brighton and Hove Green Group of Councillors statement on adoption of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and examples

FEDERAL FOREIGN OFFICE: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the International Court of Justice’s interim ruling in the case against Israel