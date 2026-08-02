Israel DRAINS US Missile Stocks as Iran Readies a Blow Trump’s Military Can’t Afford!

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Right, so General Alexus Grynkewich, who commands US European Command and is NATO’s top military commander in Europe, has reportedly told the Pentagon he does not have enough missile-defence ships to keep protecting Israel without squeezing the rest of his command, which, funnily enough, is actually defending the United States.

He wants another destroyer. If he doesn’t get one, he says defending the US homeland must take priority.

It’s hardly a revolutionary doctrine, is it? But apparently Trump’s America First administration now needs it written down in a force-allocation warning.

No more press releases insisting everything is fine. He is asking for a real, physical ship. He needs a ship. A US ship for US defence. Preferably one that floats, though at this stage he might even accept a pedalo with a slingshot.

And, if the usual group of unnamed officials are to be believed, if he does not get his ship, then-brace yourself-defending America might actually have to come before defending Israel.

Scandalous stuff. Someone better fetch the smelling salts.

So, America First then. Surely, that’s not a problem, is it?

Well, at least not until Netanyahu steps in and gets moved to the front of the line again.

Israel, as usual, gets the priority boarding pass and a seat in first class, while America waits near the toilets in economy.

And while Netanyahu has been presenting Israel as if it is single-handedly intercepting Iranian missiles, American destroyers and American THAAD batteries have been doing much of the costly work behind all of that.

More than a hundred naval interceptors. More than two hundred THAAD missiles. There’s a shortage of those now, as regular viewers will be aware, but that has meant Israel has been able to keep more of its own advanced defensive stock back, while Washington uses up its own on their behalf. And he’s only been too happy to keep on bleeding the US dry in that regard, it seems.

Which, to be fair, is exactly the case. America: the world’s most generous bill-payer. Aren’t they lucky the American taxpayer is so generous as to keep Israel going as they do?

Now Iran still has plenty of ammunition, it seems; the US missile stockpiles, though, are looking emptier than a supermarket shelf before a snowstorm, and one of Trump’s own commanders is left wondering if he is now supposed to conjure a destroyer up out of thin air.

General Alexus Grynkewich, reportedly sent the warning in a private written notice to senior Pentagon officials. He requested another missile-defence destroyer and said that, without it, defending the US homeland would come before protecting Israel. He’s not mucking about.

Listen to the choice being reported here, because that is what actually matters beneath all the Pentagon talking points.

Now, this is not Grynkewich staging a mutiny.

He has not burst into the Oval Office, thrown his cap at Trump, and shouted, “Your friend Netanyahu has taken all my ships.”

Commanders send warnings like this. They notify the Pentagon when risks are rising, when resources are stretched, and when another asset needs to be provided.

That part is standard.

What is not standard is the choice inside it.

Find another destroyer for Israel, or the American homeland takes priority.

That is a bit more uncomfortable than the Pentagon’s usual requests for ergonomic chairs and a new coffee machine. This time, they want something that actually explodes.

Before the internet’s amateur admirals start counting every American destroyer on Wikipedia, though, America has not run out of warships.

There are plenty of destroyers in the fleet.

The issue is, warships are not decoration. They aren’t like garden gnomes that you can place wherever you want, to upset your neighbours with. They actually have assignments, inconvenient as that may be.

Some are attached to carrier groups, some are stationed near Hormuz, some are enforcing blockades, some are in the Red Sea, and some are back in port for repairs, rearming, or crew changes because, surprisingly, sailors are not rechargeable batteries you can plug in overnight and expect to be ready for another twelve-hour shift the next day.

And Grynkewich needs a specific type of ship too.

It must be capable of ballistic missile defence. It must be available. It must be equipped with the right interceptors. It must be close enough to matter, and it cannot already be fulfilling another commander’s mission.

On paper, the US Navy has many of them.

On paper, every ship is spotless, fully armed, and ready to spring into action the moment Trump points at a map and shouts, ‘Go!’

Unfortunately for Trump, the ocean refuses to be made of paper, no matter how many times he redraws reality with a Sharpie.

The ships are already in use.

Grynkewich’s published command priorities place the protection of the US homeland first; any nation’s Navy would prioritise that, obviously, and the relevant ships are spread across several commands and ongoing missions.

So let’s take a look here and see what those American ships have actually been doing for Israel.

American ship.

American radar.

American sailors.

American interceptor.

Missile heading toward Israel destroyed.

Yet when the interception is edited into another heroic Israeli defence montage, the American part mysteriously disappears from the footage. Maybe it is a camera problem, or maybe the editor just ran out of stars-and-stripes stickers.

Netanyahu gets the hero image every time.

Washington does the unseen overtime, like the world’s most expensive stagehand, cleaning up after the show while someone else takes the applause and all of the credit.

And each time that launcher fires, there is one less missile inside it.

It does not magically reappear when the smoke clears.

US Aegis destroyers have been used to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at Israel, and the Pentagon assessments in the documents put American naval spending above 100 SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors. Those are the scarce ship-launched missiles that give these destroyers their ballistic-defence role. Fire enough of them, and the ship may still float perfectly well, but it is no longer carrying the weapons Grynkewich needs it for.

According to those Pentagon assessments, the United States fired more than two hundred THAAD interceptors during the war.

Roughly half of the Pentagon’s inventory, based on the figures provided.

It also fired more than one hundred ship-launched interceptors.

Israel fired fewer than one hundred Arrow missiles and about ninety David’s Sling interceptors in comparison.

Now, these are different systems with different roles. You cannot just line them up and pretend every missile is the same and does the same job.

They argued that focusing only on THAAD and naval interceptors gave a misleading impression, because both countries also used aircraft, anti-drone weapons, and several layers of missile defence in their operations.

So fine. We’ll devil’s advocate it a bit; we’ll include their perspective.

But it does not make the high-end American spending vanish in a cloud of public-relations talk.

Officials described a setup in which American THAAD batteries and ships handled much of the ballistic-missile workload, allowing Israel to conserve more of its own advanced interceptor stock.

Netanyahu therefore did not have to empty Israel’s cupboards first.

Trump had given him access to America’s.

The reported arrangement put much of the high-end ballistic burden on American THAAD and naval systems, while Israel kept more of its advanced inventory shuttered away.

And eventually, even American television had to stop admiring the fireworks and finally notice the missile stockpile shrinking in the background faster than Trump’s approval ratings.

That is the part every dramatic launch video leaves out.

The missile is gone.

Someone has to build a new one now.

Not just announce one. Not just approve one. Build it.

Specialised parts, long contracts, testing, delivery, loading. Months and years of effort are used up in just weeks after a war.

Netanyahu gets another night being shielded at US expense.

The Pentagon gets another committee meeting.

And the factory is asked if it can somehow produce missiles faster, because Trump and Netanyahu have been using them up as if Amazon Prime delivers SM-3s with your morning coffee and a side order of anxiety instead of bacon.

This is the political move at the heart of it all.

Israel gets to appear completely self-reliant because most people only see the last few seconds.

The siren.

The missile trail.

The interception.

Netanyahu giving another speech about Israeli military superiority.

What they do not usually see is the American destroyer hundreds of miles away, the American radar, the American crew, the American THAAD battery, and the American stockpile getting smaller.

One US official reportedly put it quite simply. Israel could not fight and win these wars alone, but the American support was mostly invisible to the public despite that.

Of course it was. No one wants to spoil the blockbuster with a cameo from the accountant, clipboard in hand, adding up the costs.

Nobody wants the regional power’s highlight reel interrupted by that US taxpayer quietly paying the bill in the background, complaining about the expense.

Israel did use its own systems.

But the arrangement allowed it to save more of its best interceptors while America spent more of its scarce high-end weapons.

Israel keeps more of its ability to fight tomorrow.

Washington uses up more of its defensive resources elsewhere.

And Netanyahu, having secured that generous setup, keeps urging Trump for more attacks.

The mostly unseen American support included ships, radar, crews, and THAAD systems, while officials acknowledged Israel could not sustain such wars alone.

So where does Grynkewich find his extra ship then?

The immediate force at Rota in Spain reportedly included five destroyers.

Two were operating in the Mediterranean. Three were back at the Spanish base.

Which sounds simple.

There are three ships in port.

Pick one. Start it up. Off you go.

Except just because you see a ship does not mean you can actually use it. This is not a car dealership, and you do not get to kick the tyres a few times and then drive it away.

It might need repairs. It might need its missile cells refilled. Its crew may have just returned from months at sea. It may be training, preparing for another mission, or carrying the wrong weapons for the job Grynkewich needs done.

Those details matter because knowing which ships are unavailable, under repair, low on interceptors, or unable to deploy quickly could reveal exploitable gaps to an adversary. It also means the public cannot independently verify exactly which part of Grynkewich’s force was unavailable or why.

Which, for once, is actually reasonable. Mark your calendars: the Pentagon has a valid point.

So nobody outside the relevant command can honestly look at a photo of Rota and say which ship is ready to sail.

Then there are the eleven destroyers reportedly operating in the Arabian Sea.

Plenty of ships there, it would seem.

Except they are already protecting carrier groups, supporting the blockade, covering operations near Hormuz, and handling everything else Washington has assigned them.

Grynkewich is not asking whether another destroyer exists.

He is asking who else will lose one.

The five Rota ships and the larger group near Iran were already divided between active assignments, port rotations, and other command duties.

And let us not pretend the fleet was in perfect shape before Netanyahu’s war started wearing it down like a dog with a new slipper.

The Congressional Budget Office now expects Arleigh Burke destroyers to spend about twenty-seven per cent of their service lives in maintenance.

More than twice the Navy’s original estimate.

Repair periods run late these days. Ships stay in the yard longer. Crews and deployments are stretched because another ship did not return on time.

Then there are the launch cells.

Once a destroyer has fired its interceptors, it cannot just stop at a floating gas station and ask for a refill. Life, unfortunately, is not that easy.

At-sea reloading was still experimental rather than routine when this war began.

The ship usually has to leave its position, reach a suitable location, and be rearmed.

So even a ship that is otherwise fine can become less useful for this job because it has fired the missiles it needs.

The vessel might be in fine fettle, but it doesn’t matter if its magazines are as empty as a politician’s promise after election night.

Destroyer maintenance overruns and the lack of a routine underway reloading capability sharply lower the number of ships truly available for sustained missile-defence duty.

And once the stockpile warning light comes on, Washington does what it does best: change the topic, wave its hands, and hope nobody notices the cupboard is getting more and more empty.

We started with a political decision to use American weapons to support Netanyahu’s war.

Suddenly we are having a respectable conversation about industrial capacity.

Why were so many missiles used?

Never mind. Do not ask awkward questions. Just nod along and act as if this is all perfectly normal.

Were Netanyahu’s war aims worth the depletion?

Do not ask how many more billions the defence industry needs. Ah, now we are getting to the heart of it. That is the real national emergency.

Now we are getting somewhere.

The decision disappears, and the procurement program takes its place.

Use up the stockpile, call the shortage a manufacturing issue, then give the companies making the missiles another huge order.

Everyone important gets what they want.

Netanyahu gets protection. Trump gets to make a show. The contractors get paid.

America is told to buy back what it just used.

And then there is the slogan, isn’t there. You know the one.

Always.

America always comes first.

Except when Netanyahu wants American destroyers kept in the Mediterranean.

Except when Israel needs American THAAD batteries firing hundreds of interceptors.

Except when Israel is saving more of its own advanced missiles while America empties more of its stockpile.

Except when the general responsible for defending North America reportedly has to remind the Pentagon that the homeland is supposed to come first.

It looked great on a hat. Not so impressive when you actually have to provide a warship.

Turns out, slogans do not launch ships. Who could have guessed?

Now, to be clear, Trump has not publicly stated that he has chosen Israel over the American homeland.

The Pentagon’s response to Grynkewich is not public.

But Netanyahu’s war has forced this issue into the open.

That is quite something for the America First president isn’t it?

The public evidence shows the reported conflict between missions, not that Trump or the Pentagon has already picked Israel over homeland defence.

And the next destroyer has to come from somewhere.

Perhaps another European mission becomes riskier.

Perhaps a carrier group gets less protection.

Perhaps a deployment is extended and another maintenance period is delayed.

Perhaps Grynkewich does not get the ship and Israel’s protection becomes less certain.

We do not know which gap the Pentagon would choose to leave, but the gap does not disappear just because someone in Washington refuses to say it out loud.

The same ships support NATO, monitor Russian activity, protect American forces, defend shipping, and prepare for whatever crisis comes next.

The same interceptor stockpiles are also watched by allies in Asia who might need them against North Korea or China.

Washington has spent decades making military promises as if each one comes with its own fleet and its own warehouse.

Israel takes from one box.

NATO takes from the same box.

The Gulf takes from the same box.

The homeland takes from the same box.

Eventually, someone reaches into the box and finds another hand already searching for the last missile, like a Black Friday sale at the world’s bleakest supermarket.

The exact mission that would lose capacity has not been revealed, but EUCOM ships and American interceptor inventories support multiple global commitments.

So look at the launch again.

American radar detects the threat.

American sailors fire the missile.

An American interceptor is removed from the stockpile.

Israel records another successful defence.

Netanyahu saves more of his own advanced capacity, pushes for the war to continue, and presents the result as Israeli strength.

Trump calls it America First.

Then one of his generals reportedly tells the Pentagon that without another ship, protecting America must come before protecting Israel, very much implying that that is not the case.

Israel has not emptied every American missile magazine, and the US Navy has not run out of ships. But Netanyahu’s war has revealed something much less flattering than the simplified version: Israel’s defence is consuming weapons, warships, and military readiness that America may need for itself someday, and the people paying for all of this, ordinary Americans, you would think deserve to know about that.

Israel’s supposed military independence depends on Washington using ships, missiles, crews, and readiness that America also needs for itself.

Israel keeps the image.

America is left to bear the burden, like the world’s most overworked pack mule.

Israel’s defence, very much at America’s expense.

For more on the ongoing events across the Middle East right now as you’ll never hear from the mainstream media and sure as hell never told like this one was, well guess what? There’s loads more still to watch ere, so why not fill your boots with another like this story right here.

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