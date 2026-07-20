Israel Blows Millions To Save Its Image And Makes Matters Hilariously Worse!

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Right, so Israel has torched millions on a US influence operation that includes telling Americans that the starving children, shattered buildings, and eyewitness footage coming out of Gaza might all be some elaborate ruse. Nothing to see here, really. Move along.

Don’t trust any of that, says the advert. It might all be a coordinated propaganda effort and it’s not like Israel would ever do such a thing is it?

Here’s a right wing mouthpiece. Here’s a hospital. Here are tunnels. Here’s Trump. Here’s Netanyahu. Here’s the word PEACE in letters large enough to be spotted from the Moon.

And then, right at the bottom, once the music has done its work and the messaging has been pushed into your head, comes the bit they hoped you wouldn’t read, but that by law they had to tack on.

Distributed by Clock Tower X LLC on behalf of the State of Israel.

Israel paid for an advert warning Americans about propaganda, then literally signed off on the propaganda at the bottom. Honestly, you could hardly script it any better.

Here’s a figure for you, and no, this one thirty-second advert did not cost fifteen million dollars. That is the reported scale of money the Clock Tower received through the wider operation, not the cost of this particular advert itself.

Fifteen million dollars to glue a fake moustache onto Israeli government propaganda and hope nobody notices the Tel Aviv accent peeking out from underneath.

A king’s ransom blown on a disguise, only to walk into the masquerade with a massive “Hello, My Name Is: Israel” sticker on your chest for good measure.

But this isn’t one dodgy advert made by an overexcited contractor who forgot to crop the legal text out.

It’s a system.

You don’t send Americans a message saying, “Hello, this is a foreign government. Would you care to hear why the foreign government is right?” That would be as subtle as a sledgehammer to the kneecaps, delicate as ever.

You call yourself something like Partners in Peace.

You use some familiar podcast footage. You borrow somebody else’s studio, somebody else’s audience, somebody else’s credibility.

Or you send a nice little text from John.

Hi, this is John with Friends for Peace.

John. From Friends for Peace.

Sounds delightful, doesn’t he? Probably knits his own cardigans, hand-grinds his chickpeas, and spends weekends mediating arguments between his houseplants and his compost bin.

Except Responsible Statecraft did more than type “Friends for Peace” into Google, find nothing, and call it suspicious. Reporters reviewed dozens of similar conversations sent from four different numbers to people across several American states. They followed the links in the messages and found they led to websites and videos created by Clock Tower X. They searched for identifiable organisations called Friends for Peace and Partners in Peace and found none matching what the texters claimed. They even contacted a genuine organisation that was receiving confused calls because it used a similar name, and it denied any connection at all.

And then the trail stopped being subtle. One text exchange acknowledged that the campaign was supported by Clock Tower X on behalf of the State of Israel, while the videos carried the same foreign-agent disclosure. Text message, link, Clock Tower content, Israeli government attribution. That is how reporters established the connection. They followed the little trail of breadcrumbs the campaign had scattered across the internet.

So the obvious questions arise.

Who is John?

Where are his friends?

And why does his deep personal commitment to peace keep ending at videos paid for on behalf of the State of Israel? That is not a small technical wrinkle at the bottom of the story is it? That is the story.

The campaign didn’t just want Americans to hear Israel’s argument. It wanted them to forget who was making it, and that matters because the same subterfuge keeps turning up in the next part of the story, and he matters here, because JD Vance made the accusation himself during a nearly three-hour appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, episode 2526, released last week. Vance pointed directly to a TIME investigation into Brad Parscale’s Clock Tower X operation, describing what he called a “very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign” to derail the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran. He then went further, alleging that people inside Israel’s political system were trying to manipulate American opinion so the war would continue indefinitely.

That is Vance’s allegation about what the pressure campaign was trying to achieve.

The adverts show that an Israeli government-funded persuasion operation existed, that it targeted Americans, and that it dressed itself up in the language of truth and peace.

Vance gives his account of the political pressure being applied to diplomacy.

Two parts of the same picture, but not the same piece of evidence, which is an important distinction.

We don’t need to inflate it, this story is rancid enough.

And that’s because while these adverts were selling Americans a story about Israel wanting peace, people inside the White House were apparently watching Israeli-linked interests push for the war not to end. The contrast is the point: peace on the screen, more war behind it.

Convenient, like a magician sawing someone in half while assuring the audience it’s all perfectly safe, just ignore the blood on the floor.

Look at how the material is presented.

This isn’t an Israeli minister speaking into a government camera.

It’s Joe Rogan’s studio. The singularly awful Zionist Douglas Murray is talking. The footage was taken from Episode 2303 from April of last year. So, it’s a familiar set, familiar voices, familiar format.

What a grotty little man he is, but its the government message being delivered by someone outside the system.

The viewer may have seen Rogan before. They might even trust him. They might like Murray too. Why, I couldn’t fathom, some people also collect belly button fluff.

So the clip comes preloaded with familiarity. The Israeli government doesn’t need to build trust from scratch. It rents it.

But then the video ends by demanding truth.

On behalf of the State of Israel.

Demand truth, says the paid foreign-government advert disguising itself as ordinary online content.

You almost have to give a standing ovation for the Olympic-level lack of self-awareness on display here.

But the nastier advert is the one aimed directly at the evidence emerging from Gaza.

Now, of course, rubbish gets circulated during wars.

Old videos are reposted. Footage is wrongly labelled. Accounts invent things. Governments invent things. People on social media will confidently identify a missile, an aircraft, a city and probably the pilot’s star sign from six blurry pixels and a loud bang.

That happens.

But this advert is not simply correcting one false photograph.

It takes the whole feed, Palestinian accounts, witnesses, wounded children, fragments of bombs, and places suspicion around all of it.

Maybe the account is fake.

Maybe the witness is part of a network.

Maybe the suffering was staged.

Maybe the evidence is propaganda.

And once you have persuaded the viewer to doubt everything, they no longer have to face anything.

That is a useful outcome.

The Palestinians being bombed must not only survive the bombing. They must then prove, to people sitting safely thousands of miles away, that they have not invented the rubble they’re now sat in.

And who paid to teach Americans that reflex?

The government accused of flattening Gaza is now bankrolling content telling viewers not to believe their own eyes. Subtle as a brick through a stained-glass window. The irony practically does cartwheels.

But while Israel was spending millions polishing a turd here, Washington was having trouble working out what the Iran war had actually cost.

The Pentagon’s public estimate for America’s war in Iran had already reached about $29bn by the middle of May. Roughly $24bn of that was repairing or replacing munitions, drones, aircraft and other equipment, with the rest covering the cost of keeping American forces operating in the region. And even that figure left out the bill for rebuilding US bases damaged by Iranian strikes, because the Pentagon still could not say which facilities would be repaired, abandoned or paid for by somebody else.

Already an obscene pile of cash, obviously. Most countries could buy themselves schools, hospitals, public transport, and maybe even a bridge that doesn’t collapse before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

But Senator Patty Murray noticed that the number appeared to have been produced by counting some of the bill and leaving the rest on the floor.

So the twenty-nine billion did not include all the damage to American bases and military assets. The public figure was incomplete therefore.

That’s not a minor. That’s like calculating the cost of a car crash and forgetting to include the cars. Or the crash. Just the vague sense of impact.

Murray asks what the damage cost. In response, Pete Kegsbreath launches into another sermon about why the war was necessary, because apparently every question you throw at him gets answered with, “I’m very tough, I’m jacked up on extra testosterone, I can see sound, I can hear colours, you’re not the boss of me.”

But then the Pentagon official is asked for the actual estimate.

Nothing.

No figure available.

They could launch the war. They could defend the war. They could explain the war to television cameras.

They just couldn’t tell Congress how much repairing America’s own damaged property would cost.

Publicly, twenty-nine billion.

Reported internal estimates are much higher, around eighty billion and possibly pushing beyond one hundred billion, depending on what is counted and when.

Those figures aren’t directly interchangeable. Different dates, different assumptions. Nobody is saying seventy-one billion dollars fell out of Whisky Pete’s trouser pocket.

But the public number was plainly not the full bill.

And that bill was still climbing.

And then Congress moved on to its annual three-point-three-billion-dollar military payment to Israel.

A cheque so automatic that even raising an eyebrow about it in Washington is considered a sign of blatant antisemitism.

Thomas Massie put that money beside something American politicians enjoy praising in speeches but neglect once the microphones are off.

More money for Israel than the federal government spends on homeless veterans.

Ouch.

American veterans are still sleeping in shelters, cars and on pavements, and Massie’s comparison was very specific here. The entire Veterans Affairs budget for tackling veteran homelessness across the United States was about $3.2 billion. Prevention, emergency accommodation, permanent housing, treatment, employment support, the whole lot.

Congress was preparing to hand Israel $3.3bn in military financing. One foreign government was getting slightly more for weapons than America was spending on its entire national system for keeping former service personnel off the streets.

And this was not a problem Washington had already solved. More than 32,000 veterans were counted as homeless on a single night in 2025.

So yes, American veterans are sleeping rough while Congress finds another three point three billion dollars for a country already gorged on military, diplomatic and political protection. Frankly, after decades at the all-you-can-eat buffet of American weapons, cash and vetoes, missing one side dish doesn’t exactly qualify as famine.

The amendment naturally failed though.

Israel kept the money. No pretending Congress suddenly discovered courage and rode off into the sunset.

The vote was 314 to 104.

But 103 of those 104 votes came from Democrats.

More than half of the House Democrats voted to remove an aid package Washington has spent years treating as sacred.

America is truly is stuck in Uniparty hell, especially when it comes to Israel.

But then something rather revealing happened to fifteen of those Democrats.

They remained listed as supported candidates on AIPAC’s website.

Their donation links, however, disappeared.

Names are still there.

Endorsement still visible.

Money button gone.

A subtle reminder that “independent” lawmakers are free to use their own judgement, as long as it matches the donor’s. Otherwise, the money button gets stage fright.

Vote how you like.

Follow your conscience by all means.

Represent your constituents, it would be a novelty for them.

But do keep in mind that the large fundraising button may suddenly develop technical difficulties.

AIPAC did not have to issue a statement saying, “This is what happens when you vote against the money.” It simply removed the button.

But this is where the story stops being so funny, because while the public campaign sells Israel as the honest partner, the peaceful partner, the democratic partner, Congress is being asked to bind the United States more tightly to it through defence legislation.

The main provision is the United States-Israel Defence Technology Cooperation Initiative, Section 219 in the House bill and Section 1217 in the Senate version of the 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act. It would order the Pentagon to formalise joint research, development and procurement with Israel in the areas of counter-drone systems, missile defence, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, autonomous systems, cyberwarfare, electronic warfare, directed energy, biotechnology, data fusion and weapons-industry co-production, it’s a hefty list and that’s not nearly all of it. Israeli-origin and jointly developed technology could then be pulled directly into American military programmes though.

The House version also sets aside $750 million for joint Israeli programmes: $500 million for missile defence, $100 million for counter-drone systems, $100 million for subterranean warfare and $50 million for emerging technologies.

Then there is the Intelligence Authorisation Act. That would require the president to expand intelligence sharing with Israel across cyber threats, terrorism, sanctions evasion, missiles, drones and air-and-space surveillance. It would also make that sharing harder to reduce: any cut would require a specific, documented national-security reason, with Congress notified within fifteen days. It further calls for Israel to be integrated more deeply into regional missile-warning and intelligence networks alongside Abraham Accords states.

So this is not another fluffy congressional declaration that America and Israel are very good friends. It is an attempt to wire Israel more deeply into American weapons research, military procurement, intelligence flows and regional defence systems. One arm sells the partnership. The other starts bolting it permanently into the Pentagon.

Chris Van Hollen points to provisions that, in his words, were “crawling through quietly.”

There is a phrase worth holding onto.

Netanyahu promotes deeper defence cooperation, Congress places it in a Pentagon bill, and the public gets another advert about peace.

One arm markets the relationship.

The other embeds it.

Mandatory additional intelligence sharing with Israel.

Not cooperation when the United States decides it is useful.

A requirement.

Van Hollen also raises the example of jointly produced weapons, where Israel had previously prevented the United States from acting as it wanted.

So the arrangement being sold as a partnership can restrict American choices, while Congress is told to deepen it anyway.

The bill received fifty votes for and forty-six against.

And failed. My God, the good guys won for once!

It needed sixty.

Opposition included the unauthorised Iran war and the attempt to push deeper US-Israel military integration into the legislation.

A Pentagon bill got more yes votes than no votes and still went nowhere.

Washington’s usual defence conveyor belt had just jammed.

But let’s not pretend this is something more than it is, it’s not because the Senate suddenly found its inner Gandhi.

It all boils down to the optics of the war, the spending and that Israeli entanglement has become politically a lot harder to bear.

But coming back to these Clock Tower campaigns, they don’t need every American to believe every word.

That would be ambitious, even with fifteen million dollars.

They need something simpler.

They need doubt.

A Palestinian films a destroyed building. Maybe it’s staged.

A doctor describes what happened in a hospital. Maybe the hospital was really a command centre.

A family shows a starving child. Maybe the image is part of a network.

An Israeli claim appears in an ordinary-looking video. Well, that seems independent enough.

That’s the exchange.

Suspicion for one side.

Borrowed credibility for the other.

And the seller is kept out of sight until the final second, when the law requires a small disclosure that they hope almost nobody will read.

It’s the kind of honesty where you shout the lie through a megaphone, then whisper the truth into your sleeve and hope everyone’s gone to lunch.

John asks for your opinion.

John sends you the link.

The link leads to the channel.

The channel leads to the Clock Tower.

Clock Tower leads to the Israeli government.

John, it turns out, has excellent connections.

Peace.

Freedom of religion.

Freedom of the press.

Israel accepted immediately.

Israel is fulfilling its obligations.

Israel is. It’s so polished you half expect the family to burst into a jingle about their new low-interest mortgage and free set of steak knives.

But then comes that little line at the bottom.

Distributed by Clock Tower X LLC on behalf of the State of Israel.

There’s the whole operation in one frame.

The beautiful message.

The friendly branding.

The immaculate promise.

And the name of the government footing the bill, tucked away at the bottom like the small print on a dodgy payday loan flyer.

Israel spent millions trying to make its government’s message feel independent.

It borrowed familiar voices. It created friendly campaign names. It told Americans to doubt Palestinians and trust Israeli claims. It sold peace while Israeli-linked figures were, according to the vice-president, pushing against diplomacy. It did all this while America was being asked for billions more, deeper military cooperation and mandatory intelligence sharing.

The money was supposed to make everything look squeaky clean. Instead, it left greasy fingerprints all over the crime scene.

Israel did not spend fifteen million dollars buying credibility.

It spent fifteen million dollars showing everyone exactly how credibility was being manufactured.

For more on the ongoing events in the Middle East and the shenanigans being used to promote a certain version of it, stick with the channel for more; they won’t be getting away with it here.

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