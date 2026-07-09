Ireland Hits Israeli Settlers With A New Trade Ban; Then The Bigger Threat Emerges

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Right, so Ireland has pushed a total ban on goods from Israel’s illegal settlements through the Dáil and on into the Seanad.

And the amount of trade involved is about €200,000 a year.

Two hundred grand.

Now, to most normal people, that is still a lot of money. You’d notice if somebody removed €200,000 from your bank account. I certainly would if I had it to begin with. But in terms of international trade, this is loose change. It’s a couple of crates, some produce, a few bits and pieces from settlements in the occupied West Bank.

And yet getting even this tiny measure through has taken eight years, multiple governments, legal warnings, American pressure and enough political shuffling to wear a groove in the floor of Leinster House.

Which rather gives the game away.

Because Israel’s problem here is not the €200,000.

It is the fact that Ireland has built a barrier at all.

Now, before anybody runs off with the wrong version of this, Ireland has not banned every Israeli product.

This is not Irish customs charging through Tesco with a clipboard, hurling Israeli hummus into evidence bags and demanding to know where the avocados were on the night in question.

There is therefore still work to do for those of us of a BDS persuasion, but bear in mind it has taken 8 years to get this far, at least they are moving in the right direction.

This is a ban aimed at goods made in designated Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

It is not operating at customs yet. The bill still has to finish its legislative journey through that upper house now and be formally brought into force, so a bit of awareness being raised about this still seems appropriate and yet it’s worth bearing in mind that this bill passed in the Dáil without ever needing a vote. Think about that.

So once that happens, hopefully it will happen, covered settlement goods become prohibited imports under Irish customs law.

And of course this matters, because Israel would very much like the world to treat its settlements as Israel. Same economy. Same label. Same commercial access. Same nice little “Made in Israel” sticker on the box, and please don’t look too closely at where the box actually came from.

Well Ireland has now started saying no.

Not loudly enough you can argue. Not broadly enough for many of us still. But they are still saying no.

Now the government’s pitch here is that nobody expects €200,000 worth of lost trade to bring Israel to its knees. It’s clearly not going to do that is it?

The real value, they say, is that Ireland goes first and takes a lead and gives the rest of Europe something concrete to follow. Other nations that do do a great deal more business than €200,000.

And that is the real danger for Israel.

Not Irish vegetables. Not a few boxes being turned around at a port.

The danger is precedent.

One country does it, another country now has a model. Another government can look at the wording, look at the customs system, look at the settlement lists and ask why it is still pretending nothing can be done. And of course that is useful to all of us outside of Ireland because we can point to this and turn to our elected representatives and say , OK, what about you?

Because that has been their excuse for years, hasn’t it?

Terribly difficult. Very complicated. Must be done at European level. Can’t move without Brussels. Need another legal opinion. Need another consultation. Need to check whether Jupiter is in the correct alignment before somebody can stop importing fruit from an illegal settlement.

Ireland has just made that excuse harder to use.

Not impossible. Governments are endlessly inventive when they need an excuse to do nothing. But harder.

And the actual mechanism is fairly simple.

Irish authorities identify goods coming from listed Israeli settlements and treat them differently from goods made inside Israel’s recognised borders.

Palestinian products are not automatically caught simply because they come from the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

The target is settlement production.

Which sounds like a technical distinction until you remember that the entire Israeli settlement project relies on that distinction being blurred.

Settlement roads become Israeli roads.

Settlement farms become Israeli farms.

Settlement wine becomes Israeli wine.

Occupied land becomes a slightly awkward geographical disagreement best discussed discreetly at diplomatic receptions.

Then the products arrive in Europe scrubbed clean of the political abomination that produced them.

Ireland’s bill interrupts that little laundering operation.

It says where something comes from is not just a line on the packaging anymore.

A settlement is not an ordinary town in Israel, however often Netanyahu’s government says it is, treats it as one, funds it as one and tries to bully everyone else into accepting it as one.

And this is why we shouldn’t let the story collapse into one of just spreadsheets and customs codes.

Settlements are built on occupied land. They come with roads, infrastructure, agricultural operations, commercial businesses and a whole legal system designed to make one population’s presence permanent while another population lives under military occupation around them, at least until the next settler from Brooklyn or wherever claims their home as theirs because it was promised to them 3,000 years ago.

The products don’t arrive innocent.

A bottle of wine from a settlement doesn’t suddenly forget the land it came from because somebody put it in a nice box.

A tray of dates doesn’t acquire diplomatic immunity at the supermarket shelf.

Trade helps make the whole system look ordinary. Stable. Permanent.

Ireland is beginning, finally, to say that it isn’t – and doing so in law. There is still work to do though.

Richard Boyd Barrett there arguably puncturing the balloon slightly, but importantly, because after eight years of campaigning, rows, promises, delays and legal footwork, what has Ireland actually put behind this new barrier?

It is still just two hundred thousand euros.

Vegetables. A few physical goods. A handful of settlement imports.

Not a siege.

Not economic warfare.

Not something that is going to leave Netanyahu pacing the corridors at three in the morning wondering how the Israeli economy can possibly survive without access to the mighty Irish courgette market.

It is small.

Very small.

But this is where people can also make the wrong leap.

Small does not mean pointless.

Boyd Barrett is right about the scale. The bill has been narrowed down until it barely disturbs the surface of Ireland’s wider trade relationship.

But the legal distinction still matters.

That is why this tiny amount of trade is still managing to cause such a ridiculous amount of political trouble.

If it truly meant nothing, Israel would not care.

American politicians would not care.

Business lobbyists would not care.

The Irish government would not have spent years approaching it like a bomb disposal team trying to work out which wire might annoy Washington.

The money might be small, but the principle isn’t and surely it has to start somewhere with somebody taking a lead?

Once settlement goods are formally separated from ordinary Israeli goods, the next question is obvious.

Why stop here?

And that is exactly where the Irish government starts getting a little uncomfortable.

Because goods are covered.

Services are not.

A physical box can be identified.

A crate can be stopped.

A shipment can be seized.

But the moment the same settlement activity moves onto a website, a booking platform or a financial service, suddenly everybody becomes terribly philosophical about the meaning of commerce.

Apparently international law can recognise a tomato, but not a login page.

The government says services are more complicated. Cross-border. Intangible. Harder to police. The Attorney General’s advice has been cited. Ireland’s dependence on large American multinationals hangs over the whole thing like a very expensive chandelier nobody wants to knock.

And yes, regulating services is harder.

That still doesn’t make it impossible, it just makes it politically dangerous and it has taken Ireland eight years to get to this point.

There is a difference.

A box of settlement produce does not have lobbyists, tax arrangements, executives and access to Washington.

A multinational does.

So Ireland has gone after the bit of the settlement economy least likely to punch back.

A few physical goods get marched before the full majesty of international law.

Services are shown the side door and told not to make too much noise on the way out.

There is a compromise here and it is not an accidental one. It’s certainly not good enough therefore.

This is how governments take a morally clear demand and process it into something respectable enough not to frighten the people they actually listen to.

Keep the principle.

Reduce the reach.

Celebrate the principle.

Talk about leadership.

Talk about enforceability.

Talk about complexity.

Then hope nobody spends too long comparing the size of the announcement with the size of what has actually been covered.

And to be fair, Ireland has done more than many European governments have.

That should still be pointed out.

There are plenty of states still hiding behind the EU, behind procedure, behind trade law, behind whatever filing cabinet they can climb into when somebody mentions sanctions.

Ireland has moved.

But it has moved cautiously. Painfully cautiously.

This is bravery with the stabilisers still attached you could say.

The government has marched towards the settlement economy, planted a very small flag several fields away and declared the operation a historic success.

It’s not nothing, but the job is not finished.

The wider danger for Israel is that another country may now decide to go further.

Ireland has begun answering the practical questions here.

How do you identify settlement goods?

How do you separate them from goods made inside Israel?

How do you write the prohibition?

How do customs officers enforce it?

How do you defend national action when the European Union as a whole is still tied in knots?

Those answers can be copied.

Improved.

Expanded.

Another country may widen the list of goods. They may do so simply because they do more business with them currently.

Another may impose stronger penalties.

Another may decide that services are not actually made of moonlight and can be regulated after all.

Another may look at Ireland’s €200,000 and say that is a useful beginning, but it is nowhere near enough.

That is the bigger threat.

Ireland is not going to bankrupt the settlements.

It has made excluding them look administratively possible though.

And once governments know something can be done, the old helpless ‘what can we possibly do’ routine becomes harder to get away with.

Some will still try it, of course. Some of them have had years of practice.

But it’ll be more difficult now and we can point to this and say we don’t accept that.

So come back to the number.

€200,000.

Small trade.

Big problem, because the bill says settlement goods can be named and separated and stopped.

That is exactly what Israel’s annexation project does not want.

It wants the settlements folded into Israel so completely that governments stop seeing a difference.

Ireland has just written the difference into a bill.

Then, because this is politics and nothing good is ever allowed to arrive without somebody trimming the edges off it, Ireland drew the line at services.

A real legal step.

A narrow commercial effect.

A glaring loophole.

But a huge precedent that could become much more dangerous than the €200,000 on its own suggests.

Ireland deserves credit for getting this far.

The Dáil has passed the bill. It is moving through the Seanad. Once enacted and brought into force, covered settlement goods will face an actual customs prohibition, not another sternly worded statement destined to spend eternity in a government PDF.

But let’s not pretend the Irish government has gone charging into battle.

It has closed one small door.

The larger entrance around the back is still open, lit up and accepting bookings.

Israel’s immediate loss is limited.

Its longer-term problem though, is that Ireland has proved the barrier can exist and be legislated over.

Settlement commerce does not have to be treated as normal commerce.

Governments can identify it.

They can separate it.

They can ban it.

And if another European country looks at Ireland’s little €200,000 measure and decides to build something larger from it, then this really was only the start. And now you’ve watched this and know about it, you can take it to your own representatives now and make them squirm too.

I can imagine many UK parliamentarians will have a horrible time if lots of us flag this up to them because you can bet the mainstream media isn’t covering this, especially since they’d rather treat 84 year old priests as terrorists for standing against Israel and standing up for Palestine and it’s particularly relevant given what Israeli arms firms were getting at the same time Sue Parfitt and Co were getting bundled into police vans, so check out more on that story here.

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