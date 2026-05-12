Iran Just Handed Trump A Path To End The War - Look At What He Threw Out

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Right, so Iran sent a written response to Donald Trump through Pakistani mediators, putting on paper what it would take to end the war and stop the blockade and stand down the Hormuz crisis. Trump read it and called it TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. But he had picked up the phone to Benjamin Netanyahu before saying no. Trump then admitted to Axios that he had discussed Iran’s response with Benjamin Netanyahu. That is the part that matters. The American president was holding a war-ending response from Iran, and Netanyahu - the man publicly demanding uranium removal, enrichment-site dismantling, missile limits and the neutralising of Iran’s regional allies? Well it seems the President of the United States was handed that war-ending deal by the country he has spent months threatening, and the first thing he had to apparently do was check with the Israeli Prime Minister whether he was allowed to take it. That is not a negotiator. That is a courier. Trump has become a postman. If you consult Netanyahu on such things, there is only ever going to be one answer being sent back, because Netanyahu has spent every public minute of the last fortnight saying the war with Iran is not over until the enriched uranium is removed, the enrichment facilities are dismantled, missile production is halted and Iran’s regional allies are neutralised. Four conditions, none of them on offer, none of them achievable through the kind of negotiation Iran was actually holding. So Trump took the call, took the conditions, and threw the offer in the bin.

Have a look at what was actually in the offer though, because this is the bit the audience needs in front of them. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei spelled it out plainly. End the war across the region, including Lebanon. Lift the blockades. Stop what he called maritime piracy in the Gulf and the Arabian Sea. Release the Iranian assets that have been frozen for years. Guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Secure Lebanon and the region. He used the phrase legitimate rights, not concessions. That matters, because Iran was not presenting this as a plea for mercy. It was presenting it as the bill for ending a war Washington helped drive to this point. Crucially, the first phase was about ending the fighting and stabilising maritime security. The nuclear file was not in the first phase. Iran was keeping that conversation out of it right now, it is not on the table, yet Netanyahu incessantly pushes it forwards. There is no negotiating that point at this stage. That is the document Trump was holding when Netanyahu was brought into the decision-chain.

And here is what the United States was demanding in exchange, because this is the bit that makes Iran’s offer look like the mature adult document in the room. The US proposal, as reported, required Iran to halt enrichment for at least twelve years, hand over its stockpile of uranium enriched to sixty per cent, roughly four hundred and forty kilograms of it, and reduce future enrichment to zero per cent. Not low. Zero. A country that insists it has a treaty-recognised right to a peaceful nuclear programme was being told to abandon domestic enrichment for over a decade and surrender its highly enriched stockpile to the same forces that had spent the previous year threatening it. That was the price Trump was carrying into the room, and that price had Netanyahu’s fingerprints all over it, because Israeli reporting said Trump had assured Netanyahu he would not make concessions on Iran’s uranium issue, despite the bloviating orange idiot no doubt being told time and again it’s not up for discussion, certainly at least by Iran. He went into the negotiation already boxed in, and Netanyahu is the man standing at the edge of the box.

Now, while all this is going on, the US has another small problem at sea, which is that the Strait of Hormuz still works the way Iran says it works. On the fourth of May, Washington launched something it decided to call Project Freedom, which was meant to organise ship movement through the Strait under American supervision. One day. One day was all that lasted before Trump paused it, after Pakistan and other countries asked Washington to stop, because the negotiations were live and Iran was sitting opposite them at the table. Pakistan’s ambassador in Moscow, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has been on the record about what is actually going on here, and the picture he paints is not flattering. The whole maritime search-and-board approach the Americans wanted to run could physically only inspect ten or eleven ships a day in the Arabian Sea. Through a chokepoint that carries roughly twenty-two per cent of global oil. Tirmizi went further. He said Washington’s current focus is now limited to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. That is it. The entire reset of regional policy has been compressed down to one question Iran controls the answer to.

This is where Iran’s public position becomes the lock you cannot pick. While Trump was carrying Netanyahu’s surrender terms, Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami was making the point I’ve already made here in front of the Iranian parliament, telling lawmakers that nuclear technology and uranium enrichment are not on the agenda of talks with the United States. Full stop. The parliamentary spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei walked out of the briefing and said it again, in plain English: enrichment is not negotiable. And in case anyone thought that was bluster, Iran has said preparations have been made to protect its nuclear sites and assets. So the architecture Trump and Netanyahu were trying to dismantle is hardened, the public line is locked, the man who runs Iran’s nuclear programme has briefed the legislature on it, and the parliament’s own spokesperson has repeated the line. There is now no plausible Iranian decision-maker who can give Trump what he asked for without being seen by their own people as the man who folded. That door has been welded shut from the inside.

And now Rezaei has gone further. He has warned that if Iran is attacked again, one option could be enrichment to ninety per cent, with parliament reviewing the move. That is not Iran announcing it is doing it today. It is worse for Trump than that. It is Iran saying the pressure campaign that was meant to make enrichment disappear could push the debate towards the one number Washington and Tel Aviv claim to fear most. Drop the subject you know isn’t on the table, or we will enrich it further. Trump and Netanyahu demanded nuclear submission and ended up with Iranian officials openly discussing the conditions under which the enrichment question could move in the other direction. That is not a clean coercive strategy. That is a pressure campaign producing exactly the danger it was meant to remove.

Now, one disputed line did surface, suggesting Iran might agree to discuss the nuclear file within thirty days. That story has been doing the rounds. Treat it as contested for the moment, because Iran’s public line this week is a lot harder. Eslami told lawmakers nuclear technology and enrichment are not on the agenda. Rezaei said enrichment is not negotiable. Baghaei said Iran’s focus at this stage is ending the war, and that decisions on Iran’s enriched materials, enrichment-related discussions and whatever options Tehran might consider will be dealt with later, when the time is right. That is not a nuclear concession. They are signatories to the NPT, they have a right to a peaceful nuclear program; energy, medicine that kind of thing that they already have a track record in researching. That is Iran saying the ceasefire track is not a trapdoor into surrender. Washington can float a later conversation if it wants. Tehran’s public position is that Trump does not get to force the nuclear file open just because the war has not delivered the leverage he wanted.

So America cannot force the nuclear file open, cannot make Hormuz operate on its terms, and cannot get the war-ending deal Iran already wrote down because the deal Iran wrote down does not include the surrender Netanyahu has demanded as the cost of letting Trump say yes. What does Washington do at that point? It tries to change the venue. Tasnim is reporting that the United States is now promoting a UN Security Council draft on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and the text of that draft demands Iran halt what Washington has decided to call attacks in Hormuz, threatens fresh sanctions, and floats the possibility of authorising the use of force. Iran’s deputy foreign minister for international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has named what this is. He says the United States is trying to shift the terms by turning the consequences of its own aggression and siege into an indictment against Iran. The country running the blockade is now asking the Security Council to punish the country being blockaded for the blockade not producing obedience. You can decide for yourself whether that is going to fly with Russia and China sitting on the Council with vetoes.

Pull back for a second and look at the shape of what Trump has done here. He escalated a confrontation Netanyahu wanted, threatened Iran with the closure of its domestic enrichment programme, and was then handed a written offer through a third country that gave him a war-ending path in one document. The war stops. The blockade lifts. Frozen assets come back onto the table. The Strait can reopen under an agreed arrangement. Lebanon is pulled into the security settlement. The regional security file moves to a track where people are talking instead of firing. And the nuclear conversation is, at minimum, kept out of the first phase rather than allowed to swallow the entire settlement before the shooting has even stopped. That is the off-ramp. That is the path Iran wrote in plain language and sent through Islamabad. Trump discussed that response with Netanyahu, absorbed Netanyahu’s red lines, and called the off-ramp totally unacceptable because Netanyahu does not want a war that ends with Iran still standing on its own leverage. Netanyahu wants a war that ends with Iran stripped of uranium, enrichment infrastructure, missile production and regional allies. There is daylight between those two outcomes the size of the Strait of Hormuz itself. But of course Donald Trump put it a little differently.

You can see the pattern in Netanyahu’s own words from the last week. He has stated, on the record, that the war with Iran is not over because the enriched uranium has not been removed. He has stated that the enrichment facilities must be dismantled. He has stated that highly enriched uranium must be taken out. He has listed the objectives over and over again, and those objectives are not negotiating positions. They are demands for surrender by a state that has not surrendered. He is using Trump as the delivery mechanism, and Trump’s job in this configuration is to carry the demand list to the table and refuse anything that does not match it. He is not there to find an agreement. He is there to ensure no agreement is found unless Iran accepts the terms Netanyahu has already announced in public. Baghaei was blunt about who Iran thinks it is dealing with on the American side. He said the US demands were shaped by the Israeli regime. He said it on the record. Iran is treating Trump as Netanyahu’s courier in public, and Trump’s own admission that he discussed Iran’s response with Netanyahu makes the insult land without Tehran needing to invent a thing.

The 14-point response Iran sent back through Pakistan was not a simple ceasefire request, in case anyone tries to spin it that way. Regional reporting says the response focused on ending the war, not merely extending the existing pause. Iranian state media accounts put compensation for war damages, sanctions removal, the return of frozen assets and Iran’s role in the Strait of Hormuz inside the package. Al Mayadeen reported the same basic architecture: end the sanctions, lift the siege, allow unrestricted oil exports, and include guarantees tied to Lebanon. Multiple regional and non-Western outlets are reporting the same shape. This is Iran walking the offer to the table in public, in writing, through a state mediator, and Trump is the man who said no.

Now, the road not taken is right there. Trump could have done what an actual negotiator would have done. Take Iran’s war-ending track first. Lift the blockade. Secure Hormuz. Release the frozen assets. Stand down the regional escalation. Park the nuclear file for a later phase, or at least stop pretending it had to be solved before the war could stop. He would have got a de-escalation track on paper, in the document Iran sent him. He would have got a route towards reopening the Strait without needing Pakistan to mediate or the Security Council to rescue the optics. He would have got the chance to claim the war had been stopped by American pressure, which is exactly the sort of thing he loves saying even when the facts are already suing for defamation. And he would have done it without handing Netanyahu the endless war track he still desperately wants. That option was on his desk. He brought Netanyahu into the decision making process and Netanyahu apparently has a veto.

Which is why we are now where we are. Washington has the offer it asked for, written down, sourced through a third country, with the items any sane administration would at least test seriously. It refused the offer because the offer did not include Netanyahu’s surrender terms. The maritime push was paused after Pakistan intervened. The nuclear file has not been forced into this phase because Iran’s nuclear chief has told lawmakers it is not on the agenda and the parliamentary spokesperson has repeated that enrichment is not negotiable. And the forum-shift to the UN is the move of a power that has run out of clean moves at the table and is trying to convert its loss into a procedural win. Trump did not negotiate. He carried Netanyahu’s demand list towards a country that had just given him an off-ramp, refused the off-ramp because it did not look like surrender, and is now leaning on the UN for what he could not take at the table. That is the bill Iran handed him, and that is the bill he has spent the week refusing to pay, while every day of refusal proves the same humiliating point: Washington wants Hormuz reopened as if Iran has no sovereign stake in it, and Iran does, that won’t change, no matter how much Netanyahu might command it and so Iran is refusing to play along.

SOURCES:

PRESS TV: Baghaei: Iran demanded no concessions, only legitimate rights; Iran parliament: nuclear issue not on agenda with Trump’s US

TASNIM NEWS: Washington’s focus now limited to reopening the Strait of Hormuz; US’s UNSC move on Hormuz Strait aims to protect real culprits: Iran; Details emerge of Iran’s 14-point response to US proposal

ANADOLU AGENCY: Iran war ‘not over’ until enriched uranium removed: Netanyahu

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: War with Iran ‘not over’, says Israeli prime minister

CHINA DAILY ASIA: Iranian demands including war damages, sanctions removal, frozen assets, sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz

AL MAYADEEN: Exclusive: Iran demands end to siege in response to US proposal

AL JAZEERA: Unacceptable: What’s Iran’s peace proposal that Trump has rejected?

THE NEW ARAB: Exclusive: Iran agrees to hold nuclear talks within 30 days