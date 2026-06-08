Iran Hammers Israel; Netanyahu Gets Trapped At Gaza’s Aid Gate

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Right, so Iran fired missiles at Israel after Israel struck Beirut, and COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry body that controls civilian coordination and access for Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory, said crossings into Gaza would be closed until further notice as a result, including Kerem Shalom and Rafah. So Netanyahu’s government took a hit from Iran, and then, right on cue, took it out on Gaza, as Gaza’s humanitarian lifeline gets squeezed at the crossing. For all the language around security measures, escalation management, ceasefire pressure and humanitarian reassurance aid still has to pass, in the end, through one very simple object, that being a closed gate. Netanyahu now carries the question of whether his response contained the crisis or dragged another live wire into it, and he comes out of it looking less like a man controlling escalation and more like a man reaching, again, for the one lever he can still pull whenever the bigger war starts getting away from him.

COGAT sits under Israel’s Defence Ministry and helps control how Gaza is managed from the outside, the crossings, the permits, the coordination, the practical routes through which people, goods and aid can move or be blocked. So when COGAT says crossings are closed, that is not background noise, it is Israel’s control system saying out loud which part of Gaza’s life support is being tightened. Kerem Shalom is one of the main cargo crossings used for aid and goods into Gaza. Rafah is the crossing tied to the Egypt-Gaza border, and in political terms it has become one of the words that means whether Gaza has any exit at all, any relief, any route that is not run through Israeli permission. Once those names turn up in the same sentence as “closed until further notice”, the story has already moved well past the missile exchange and into who can Israel punch down on after getting their backsides handed to them and of course the answer is always those who can fight back the least.

COGAT’s line however, also said the closure would not affect the humanitarian situation in Gaza, because, according to its claim, substantial quantities of food had entered since the beginning of the ceasefire, and those quantities exceeded the population’s nutritional needs under UN methodologies. Yeah and Ben Gvir is a flying pig going past my front window. Honestly, if you are closing crossings into a territory that has been starved, bombed, displaced, trapped, rationed and administratively strangled for years, has been subject to genocide for the last three years almost and your immediate reassurance is that the closed gate is not really a problem because enough food has supposedly gone in already, you have already told on yourself, haven’t you? That is not humanitarian confidence, it is bureaucratic contempt holding a measuring cup. It asks the world to swallow that Gaza’s need can be calculated from an Israeli desk while Gaza’s access is physically shut at the barrier and we’re supposed to believe that’s OK, despite having been blatantly done in retaliation for Iranian strikes stopping you bombing somewhere else to turn into the next version of Gaza. It asks people to believe an aid gate can be closed while aid access stays fine, which is a very Israeli sort of miracle isn’t it?

Gaza was not sitting inside some functioning peace when this happened, of course. Israeli strikes in Gaza were killing people while Egypt was hosting new talks to salvage the ceasefire arrangement, and one of the reported strikes hit a police post beside a large tent encampment for displaced families in Khan Younis. That’s the real Gaza ceasefire for you, just another one Israel ignores. It has meant a territory where military strikes, aid restrictions, displacement zones, policing disputes, reconstruction promises and Israeli control lines all keep grinding through daily life while everyone involved keeps saying “ceasefire” as if the word itself could carry food, medicine and shelter. Israeli troops still controlled more than half of Gaza’s territory in that reporting, now pushing towards controlling 70% of Gaza, while almost the entire population are now crammed into a tiny coastal strip, mostly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings. So when the crossings close after an Iranian missile strike, the closure lands on top of a territory already smashed to pieces.

Netanyahu’s problem though is that the sequence of events is too blunt to polish. You’ll never make this turd shiny. Israel struck Beirut. Iran fired missiles at Israel over that, Lebanon part of their war ending deal, their red lines. Trump urged Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran, because he did not want the wider escalation blowing up talks. Then Israel’s own coordination body said crossings into Gaza were closed until further notice after the Iranian missile fire. Palestinians in Gaza did not hit Israel from Iran. Gaza did not launch those missiles. Gaza did not decide to strike Beirut. Gaza did not sit at the table with Trump and Netanyahu working out how much escalation could be tolerated before Washington’s deal-making routine had to be wheeled back out with fresh coat of paint. The aid gates just shut on Gaza again. He looks smaller because the response does not match the threat. Iran hit Israel, and instead of a clean answer to the state that hit him, Netanyahu’s government reached back for the people it can still trap, meter and punish: Palestinians in Gaza, whose crossings, food supply and movement remain under Israeli control.

Trump’s role makes the whole thing more absurd, because there he is in the background telling Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran, presenting himself as the man keeping a lid on the bigger regional fire, and all the while Gaza’s aid gate is shut as part of the same security response. Trump always likes to sell control as personality. He does not negotiate so much as announce that reality has been reorganised around whatever mood he happens to be in. Even giving Trump the most generous reading, where he is trying to stop Netanyahu hitting Iran again, Gaza still gets left outside of the deal. Trump’s concern is the state-level crisis, the bit that might wreck talks, markets, oil routes, military calculations and whatever grand bargain Washington is trying to keep alive this week. Palestinians in Gaza are not protected by that urgency. Their aid access can still be folded into an Israeli security order, their crossings can still be shut, and their survival can still be treated as a manageable side effect. Netanyahu gets warned not to widen the war with Iran, while Gaza gets squeezed again through the same machinery of Israeli control. Call that diplomacy if you like; it looks a lot more like crisis management for the powerful, with Palestinians left to absorb the pressure at the crossing.

A ceasefire is meant to mean the shooting stops, the aid expands, the displaced get relief, and the political track starts taking the pressure off civilians. In Gaza, the word has been made to sit beside strikes, deaths, tent encampments, arguments over police forces, unresolved withdrawal, reconstruction held back, and aid that still has to move through permission structures. No need to make it more complicated than it is, is there? If the ceasefire still leaves Israel able to shut the crossings after Iran fires missiles, then Gaza’s survival stays conditional on events Gaza never controlled. If a missile fired by Iran can become the reason Gaza’s crossings close, then Gaza is not living under a ceasefire in any ordinary sense. It is living under a managed pause where Israel keeps hold of the levers that matter. Netanyahu’s government can call that security all it likes, but the people waiting on aid experience it as dependency enforced by a military state.

Netanyahu’s defenders will reach for the obvious, because they always do. They will say Israel had to take security measures after Iranian missile attacks. They will say crossings are sensitive. They will say the state has to protect personnel, routes and border points. They will say the closure is temporary, operational, unavoidable, technical, whatever adjective happens to be lying around in the drawer marked “make this sound less cruel than it really is.” And every one of those explanations runs straight into the same wall. The people losing access were not the Iranian commanders who ordered or claimed the missile fire. The crossing closure did not land on Tehran. It did not land on the missile units. It landed on Gaza. There is the political cost for Netanyahu, because the supposed security measure drags his response away from Iran and back toward the oppression of Palestinians. A man who sells himself as the guardian of Israeli strength ends up with his response measured by who he kicks when he’s down instead.

Netanyahu has built so much of his political identity around the idea that only he understands force, only he sees danger clearly, only he can handle enemies, only he can keep Israel secure while everyone else is naive, weak, sentimental or stupid. The trouble with that pose is that every crisis now has to feed it. Every missile has to be met with an image of control. Every setback has to be spun into proof that the strongman is still standing. So when the visible state response includes the closure of Gaza’s aid crossings, the image starts quietly eating itself. Iran fires, and Netanyahu’s government closes Gaza’s gate. There is no clean choreography of power in that, just a government showing the world where its immediate leverage actually sits. Not with making Iran stop. Not with forcing a stable political settlement. Not with producing an honest ceasefire. With managing Palestinian access at the point where food and relief enter. Strongman politics becomes gatekeeper politics, and the gate is not flattering.

The line from Beirut to Gaza shows you how regional escalation gets paid for by people who were never at the table. Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs, an area associated with Hezbollah, and Iran’s missile attack followed. That alone takes the conflict past one front and drags Lebanon, Iran and Israel into the same chain. Then Gaza gets pulled into the consequence through crossings and aid access. There is the danger of Netanyahu’s war-making habit laid bare. Every front becomes connected by the Israeli state’s own behaviour, and yet the civilians under Israeli control keep absorbing the pressure from each new front. Lebanon is hit. Iran replies. Gaza’s gate closes. Trump talks restraint. Netanyahu still holds the machinery that decides whether aid movement gets harder. Very convenient arrangement for the people with war rooms and phones, isn’t it, given the people under the gate never got a vote on the chain that closed it.

COGAT’s claim that the closure would not harm the humanitarian situation is the kind of sentence that only works if you have managed to forget Gaza is full of human beings rather than categories on an aid spreadsheet. Humanitarian need is not just whether some calculated volume of food crossed before. It is timing, access, distribution, affordability, fuel, security, medicines, shelter, movement, local collapse, and whether aid workers and civilians can operate at all without being bombed, shot at, blocked or displaced again. If the gate can be shut because of an Iranian missile strike, then every family relying on that system is being told their lifeline now depends on a regional war they do not control. Israel never has to announce collective punishment in plain words for the structure to work that way. It just needs the power to close the gate and the language to call the closure a security measure. That is how the war gets made administrative, isn’t it?

The immediate political trap for Netanyahu is not that he will suddenly apologise, because, come on, look who we are talking about. The trap is that the object is too simple. A closed crossing gate is easier to grasp than a diplomatic briefing. An aid truck stopped at a barrier is easier to grasp than a statement about methodologies. Kerem Shalom and Rafah are not abstractions, they are the names of routes into a territory that has been starved of normal life. Once those crossings are tied to Iranian missile fire, Netanyahu has to carry the image of a government that answers pressure from a state by tightening pressure on Gaza. The weakness line works for that reason, and not because Israel failed to throw enough metal around. It is weakness because the choice of target makes the response look cowardly.

Trump of course was not talking about humanitarian restraint for Gaza, he was talking about avoiding the wider Israel-Iran escalation that might blow up his own diplomatic project. Which leaves a nasty little hierarchy sitting out in the open. Iranian missiles are serious enough to trigger presidential phone calls and warnings about the next move. Gaza’s aid gate closing gets filed under the security machinery. Netanyahu takes pressure from above not to widen the war with Iran, while Palestinians below take the crossing closure. There is your hierarchy of whose danger counts as geopolitical and whose danger counts as administration. Trump can posture as the man trying to stop the shooting all he wants, his restraint line did not keep Gaza’s humanitarian access clear of Netanyahu’s response.

Netanyahu’s next-round problem does not need dressing up as prophecy. Iran has just shown that Israeli action outside Gaza can bring direct retaliation, and Netanyahu’s government has now bolted Gaza’s humanitarian access onto the same post-missile security chain. None of that means Iran automatically fires again because a crossing closes. It means Netanyahu has set another object on the table for every regional actor watching the war to point at, not a vague grievance, not a slogan, a shut aid gate after an Iranian missile strike. A government trying to narrow the crisis would keep humanitarian crossings open while dealing with Iran through channels that do not punish civilians in Gaza. Netanyahu’s government picked the route that leaves the next argument starting with Gaza’s gate already sitting inside the blast radius of regional politics.

Israel could have kept Gaza’s humanitarian crossings open and said, plainly, that civilians in Gaza would not be made to absorb the consequences of an Iran-Israel missile exchange. It could have separated military response from humanitarian access. It could have refused to let a state-to-state escalation become one more squeeze on people already living under siege and displacement. That option existed, sitting right there. Netanyahu’s government did not take it. Instead the crossing closure sits attached to the Iranian missile attack by Israel’s own security explanation, waiting for everyone to pretend the connection says nothing about the way Israel governs Gaza. The pretence removes nothing from the gate.

Netanyahu’s political problem is not that critics are being unfair by noticing the sequence. The sequence is the problem. He wants the image of a leader managing a dangerous regional war, and what people can actually understand is Gaza’s aid gate being shut after Iran hit Israel. He wants to look like the man who stares down Iran, and the visible pressure falls on Palestinians trapped under Israeli control. He wants Trump’s restraint talk to read as great-power crisis management, and Gaza still gets the administrative boot. He wants COGAT’s language to make closure sound harmless, and the whole point of a crossing is that what happens there either lets life move or stops it dead. Netanyahu took the hit from Iran, and the closed gate shows you who his government decided would pay for it.

SOURCES:

XINHUA: Urgent: Israel’s COGAT says closes crossings into Gaza, including Rafah, following Iran’s missile attacks

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Israel says Gaza crossings closed until further notice after Iran missile attacks

PRESS TV: Israeli attacks kill nine in Gaza as Palestinians resume ceasefire talks in Cairo