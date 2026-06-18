Iran Deal Traps Netanyahu; Now He Has Mutiny On His Hands

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Right, so the Iran deal has landed as it is being broadcast, such as it is, a Memorandum of Understanding is just a diplomatic nod with nothing yet formally agreed to at all, but for all the pomp and ceremony going on ad nauseum, all gleefully and unquestioningly broadcast by the mainstream media, for once the story is not that Donald Trump has wandered up to a microphone, powdered himself in bronzer, declared himself the saviour of civilisation and is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Nobel committee on horseback. They’re sure to come this time aren’t they?

Trump is in the story, obviously. That is the obvious bit. It is his deal. His signature. His announcement. His great big diplomatic peacock routine.

So he is not the problem in this story.

The problem is Benjamin Netanyahu.

Because this deal does everything Netanyahu didn’t want and backs him into a corner he can’t get out of either. It takes Lebanon - the bit Israel wanted to treat like an open-ended military playground - and drags him out of it while at the same time he has the likes of Itamar ben Gvir screaming that Israel will not withdraw. Trump is desperate for this deal and it’s put him at loggerheads with Israel over it all while Netanyahu’s administration starts to eat itself over it. And the conflict here is clear to see. Lebanon is an Iranian red line, Trump has been forced to concede the point, such is his desperation and yet all of us can still point and say: hang on, if this war is winding down, why are Israeli troops still sitting in southern Lebanon?

Netanyahu is looking for an escape, he needs an excuse to restart formal warfare but needs to be able to justify that to the point Little Donnie rolls over, perhaps the Lobby donors will have sway in that too, but he also needs it to keep his shambles of a government together, as things turn increasingly mutinous there. And yet the splits are also showing between Israel and the US if Ttump’s latest episode of mouthing off is anything to go by

That is Daddy telling Bibi to essentially shut your hole you’re souring my deal. You are making it harder to sell

Trump is not standing up for Lebanese civilians because the heavens opened, empathy fell out and finally it struck him. He’s protecting his deal. His announcement. His markets. His shiny little “look what I did” moment.

And Netanyahu has just become inconvenient to that.

And it is also is humiliating to Netanyahu in a very specific way. He thought he was calling the shots with the US. It was working with Trump before, he finally found a President stupid enough to attack Iran, it worked with Genocide Joe Biden before that. This is the man who can drag American presidents around by the lapels. The man who can turn every crisis into another blank cheque paid for by the US taxpayer, another weapons shipment, another veto at the UN Security Council, another little pat on the head from whichever occupant of the White House is currently pretending not to know what Israel is really doing. And suddenly Trump is not only off script but he’s feeding you a diplomatic s**t sandwich live on stage.

Washington is no longer nodding along as usual, it is telling him to calm down over Lebanon in order to settle matters with Iran.

But this is just half of his problems.

As if Netanyahu needed it, the worst of his coalition partners there saying what they were always going to. That this deal is awful for Israel, that they won’t accept it and for as much as Netanyahu thought he had Trump in his pocket, the likes of Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich knew they had Netanyahu in theirs, both able to collapse his government at a moments notice the minute he displeases either one or both of them.

The deal creates pressure on Netanyahu to cease his warmongering in Lebanon. To stop everything. Ben-Gvir says Israel is not bound and must keep going.

So what does Netanyahu do?

If he moves with the deal, his own far right screams betrayal and could bring him down and trigger elections a few months earlier than they are already due, Israeli elections are due come October as things stand right now anyway. But if he moves with Ben-Gvir, he becomes the man trying to wreck the thing people around the world desperately want to see succeed. If he tries to split the difference, he looks exactly like what he is: a man trying to keep the scraps of a war posture that no longer fits the political moment. Trump is casting warning barbs in that direction, his coalition partners are even less subtle than that, and Trump has all the subtlety of Merkava tank, and so the mood within the Israeli government is becoming more and more mutinous by the day as Netanyahu tries to balance both sides of an equation that never will.

Political mutiny.

Coalition mutiny.

The people Netanyahu needs to stay in power telling him: no, we are not stopping, no, we are not bound, no, we are not giving up the demolitions, no, we are not letting your deal problem become our retreat.

Ben-Gvir is not actually the main antagonist of that clip. Netanyahu is. But Ben-Gvir is the thing that makes Netanyahu’s problem worse, because he turns that Lebanon clause from external pressure into internal crisis.

So what of Lebanon itself in this political tug of war then?

Trump’s deal says Lebanon is included, all the smoke says Israel is still testing the water on that, after all, if they carry on will anyone actually make them stop or will the Iran deal simply collapse because the US won’t force what Iran expects and which the US have agreed to in this Memorandum of Understanding? There’s no hiding the fact it will be Israel and nobody else this time though will there? Not unless they can convince/pressure Trump into providing that diplomatic cover somehow, but it’s not in his language right now certainly.

And yet if the deal says Lebanon, why is Israel still trying to keep a piece?

If the war is supposed to be winding down, why is Netanyahu still clinging to the strip?

If this is about security and not control, why does every Israeli explanation sound like a man caught with his hand in someone else’s biscuit tin insisting he was merely protecting the biscuits?

That is the humiliation we’re seeing play out right now. The humiliation is that Netanyahu has to explain himself inside the logic of a deal people want to succeed that he continues to act contrary to.

People want the war to stop. They want the deal to go somewhere else. They want something else to be on the nightly news. They want fewer fronts, fewer missiles, fewer funerals, fewer excuses from these evil people who have kept all these fronts going for so long.

And yet despite the two contradictory positions with Trump and his coalition that Netanyahu is trying to balance, it could all be for nothing anyway thanks to a third, completely self-inflicted front.

His own promises, his own pledges, his own words now coming back to bite him as Israelis nationally, especially the far right, are seeing this for a capitulation and a break in what was promised. Iran still stands, they still have missiles, their government hasn’t collapsed, there is no regime change and now you want us to agree to Trump’s capitulation to Iran because he’s calling it a deal?

The tables have pretty much turned on Netanyahu from whichever way you look at this now, from his own coalition pulling one way, Trump and his deal another and his own promises getting broken into the bargain. Netanyahu is getting pulled in three directions here like a cheap suitcase with broken wheels.

The tables have turned because Netanyahu is no longer the one applying pressure. Pressure is being applied to him.

He wanted the war to keep him out of court. He wanted Iran weakened, Hezbollah cut off, Lebanon kept under a permanent state of Israeli control. He wanted to walk out of this saying: look, I got deterrence, I got territory, I got security, I got America, I got the far right, I got the lot.

Instead he gets a deal that takes all of those promises he made away from him.

And when you zoom out from this specific situation and into Israel’s wider politics right now, especially with those elections looming, the damage to Netanyahu gets worse for him again

Netanyahu has turned survival into an ideology. Every war, every escalation, every new front, every ruined neighbourhood, every dead civilian, every furious ally, every extremist in his cabinet - somehow, in Netanyahu’s version, it all becomes proof that he alone must remain in charge.

The country is on fire? He must stay.

The region is exploding? He must stay.

The allies are irritated? He must stay.

The extremists are threatening him? He must stay.

The deal creates a problem in Lebanon? Obviously, he must stay to manage the problem he has spent years helping to create.

It is the political equivalent of an arsonist demanding the fire brigade hand him the hose because he has experience with flames.

But this time Netanyahu cannot easily sell Lebanon as something to give him a free pass over anymore. He has to sell it as a leftover. A demand. A negotiation. A plea.

Before the deal, Netanyahu’s posture was simple: Israel stays because Israel says it stays. The troops remain because the Israeli state has wrapped the word “security” around the whole thing like cling film.

But this deal forces a shift.

Now Israel is talking with Washington about continuing the deployment.

That is not command. That is bargaining.

That is Netanyahu trying to preserve pieces of a position the deal has made problematic.

And this is where the humiliation really lands, because a week ago, the story Netanyahu wanted was: Israel dominates the battlefield, Israel controls the terms, Israel decides what happens in Lebanon.

Now the story is: the deal includes Lebanon, no ifs or buts, Trump wants this thing to hold, he knows how toxic this balls up of a war with Iran has become for him with midterms looming. Ben-Gvir is screaming about all of it because he’s a maniac like that and nothing less than total conquest will ever be enough for him, and Israeli officials are talking to America about what they might still be allowed to keep.

That is scraping around the edge of a deal for leftovers.

That is the mighty regional superpower, after all the threats, all the bombs, all the speeches, all the smug little declarations about security zones, being reduced to the tiny little state it actually is, asking what scraps of Lebanon it still gets to keep.

Israel left begging for scraps.

Not because Trump is wonderful. Not because Iran is suddenly benevolent. Not because this deal solves everything, because it doesn’t and for many people for as long as Israel is still allowed to act as it does, that can never be the case in the Middle East, that there can be no peace for long.

But regardless of such thinking, this MoU, if it becomes something more, more of an actual deal and even before that actually, it changes the pressure. And all of it is currently pinning Netanyahu in place.

Of course it isn’t just with Netanyahu that Ben Gvir has got beef with, he’s been on the receiving end himself for a change from elsewhere and this time he was powerless to do anything about it, so get more on that story here.

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