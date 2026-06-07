Iran Burns Through US Reapers; Losses Force Trump Into Drone Hunt

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Right, so Iran has just done something no enemy of the United States was supposed to manage. It has run the most expensive air force on earth out of drones. The US has reportedly lost nearly 30 MQ-9 Reapers in its war with Iran, and now the Air Force is going cap in hand to General Atomics, the company that builds them, only to be told there are fewer than 10 “new” MQ-9As left for any customer anywhere in the world. So the superpower that outspends the entire planet on its military is not topping up losses like it is changing batteries in a remote control. It is rummaging for spare drones from a model that is no longer in proper production, while Donald Trump keeps selling American power as if the machine were limitless. It isn’t. Iran has shoved the US into the stockroom, and the stockroom is nearly bare. And that same fallout is already turning into a possible $2bn counter-drone sale to Kuwait, because the moment Gulf bases start carrying the risk, Washington’s answer isn’t restraint. It is another invoice.

The MQ-9 Reaper is not some side gadget in this story. It is a large remotely piloted aircraft used by the US Air Force for surveillance, intelligence-gathering and strikes, carrying sensors, cameras, data links and weapons while pilots operate it from somewhere else. No wonder Washington loves it. It can sit over a target area for hours, watch, track, hit, guide other aircraft and do it all without a pilot sitting inside the thing being shot at. General Kenneth Wilsbach, a senior US Air Force commander, has described the MQ-9 as perhaps the most valuable player of the Iran war, which is not exactly a throwaway line when the same platform is taking serious losses. The US military has used Reapers heavily in Operation Epic Fury, the American campaign against Iran, including in missions involving mobile targets and higher-risk areas. That makes the loss rate politically very awkward, because the aircraft Washington relies on for reach without pilot risk is also the aircraft being consumed at a rate the Air Force now has to explain.

And the numbers are ugly because they turn this from a battlefield story into an inventory story. The Air Force’s MQ-9 fleet has reportedly fallen to roughly 135 aircraft after combat losses, while official budget figures put the inventory at 165 at the start of fiscal year 2026, down from 231 at the start of fiscal year 2025. That is not a rounding error. That is a fleet shrinking while the demands on it stay global, because Reapers are not used in one place for one operation and then parked neatly back in a box. They are part of a worldwide US military system built around watching everything, reaching everywhere and being ready to strike in places where Washington wants power without admitting too loudly how much of it it is using. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Tabor, the deputy chief of staff for plans and programmes, has told senators that the service is looking at options to buy back as many MQ-9As as possible and that phrase alone does half the work, because “buy back” is not the language of abundance, it is very much the opposite. It is the language of a system trying to claw back capacity after too much willy-nilly attrition has stripped away its options.

General Atomics is the company behind the MQ-9 family, and its answer is the part that turns the whole story into a joke at Washington’s expense. Fewer than 10 “new” MQ-9As are available anywhere, the MQ-9A is out of production, and the company has moved on to the MQ-9B, a newer version that is not simply a like-for-like replacement sitting on the same shelf waiting for Donald Trump to shout “America First” at it and run away with the inventory. The Air Force can look at company-owned aircraft, parts, possible decommissioned aircraft and cannibalised old Predator components, but that is hardly military dominance. That is rummaging around in the broom cupboard. There is also reportedly no hidden pile of MQ-9s waiting in storage at the US aircraft boneyard either, which rather spoils the image of the Pentagon opening a dusty warehouse door and finding an empire’s worth of drones under an old tarp. The next-generation replacement programme is in its early stages and will take years if it arrives at all. Trump’s problem is immediate, while the future drone is still a committee document with wings drawn on it. A paper aeroplane in all practical sense.

And Iran’s role in this story is not simply that its military says it has hurt the United States. The stronger point is that the reported American response confirms a material pressure point. If the US Air Force is trying to buy more Reapers after heavy losses, and the manufacturer says there are barely any of the old model left, then Iran has forced a question Washington cannot answer with a press line. How many drones can the US lose before the cheap-looking unmanned war starts becoming even more expensive, slow and awkward to sustain? How many missions can be flown before the whole advantage of going unmanned gets eaten up by the fact those aircraft are still finite objects, built by companies, maintained with parts, bought with money and pulled from service the moment they get hit?

The Reaper’s appeal is also its vulnerability. It can loiter for more than 24 hours, watch a battlefield, support strikes and carry weapons, but it is not magic. It is a slow-flying aircraft operating in a world where Iran has air defences, missiles, drones and a long history of building systems designed to make American freedom of movement more expensive. Some MQ-9s have been lost to air defences, while others based in the region were struck on the ground. And that second part is the one that bites most of all, because a drone destroyed on the ground isn’t only a lost airframe. It drags the whole base network into the argument. The US does not project power from nowhere. It uses bases, airstrips, hangars, logistics routes, communications sites and host states, and every one of those becomes part of the risk map the moment Washington widens a war. Trump’s Gulf machine depends on countries hosting American hardware, and Iran is making the host network carry the consequences.

Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait for example has learned that recently hasn’t it? It is a US-used air base, and it has been associated with MQ-9 operations in the region. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said it targeted two US air bases in Kuwait, identifying one as Ali Al Salem, along with remaining US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain, after alleged American drone strikes on telecommunications masts on Qeshm Island and in Sirik. There is also a separate claim circulating about satellite imagery showing damage to a drone or aircraft hangar at Ali Al Salem. US Reaper losses are heavy enough, with enough reporting going around to add weight to that, that the Air Force is trying to buy replacements, and those replacements are scarce to non existent.

Gulf states host American military infrastructure because the sales pitch is protection, status and security under the US umbrella. Then a war expands, Iran fires back, bases become part of the target list, and the same umbrella starts looking like a lightning rod. Washington can call Kuwait a major non-NATO ally and talk about security objectives, but the practical sequence is brutal. US power parks itself in the Gulf, US wars bring retaliation into the Gulf, and then Gulf states are told they need more American-compatible systems to protect themselves from the danger that comes with the American system. That is not a security architecture. That is a subscription model with missiles. The host state does not get to opt out of the consequences once the base network is part of the fight.

And then there is where the next part of the bill lands. The United States has authorised a possible counter-drone package for Kuwait worth about $2bn, with Anduril named as the principal contractor. Anduril is a US defence technology firm founded by Palmer Luckey, which builds military systems including counter-drone platforms and command-and-control technology. So in plain English, Iran-war fallout exposes Gulf vulnerability, and Washington’s answer is to sell the Gulf another shield. As Washington runs out of drones, it sells Kuwait a system to protect them from Iran, who evidently are not running out of drones! That is the defence industry at its most shamelessly neat. The war machine loses drones, the host network looks vulnerable in part because of that, and the cure is another expensive package sold straight into the region where the damage and the fear are now sitting. The fire sale isn’t a bargain. It is a bill handed over while the smoke is still rising.

And Trump has to wear that politically because he is the one selling power as certainty. He wants the posture, the threats, the swagger, the idea that American force can be thrown around and the rest of the world will absorb the cost. Yet this story is full of physical limits. There are only so many Reapers. There are only so many old MQ-9As left. There are only so many parts that can be scrounged up or cannibalised. There are only so many host states willing to take hits or alarms before “protection” starts sounding like a punchline.

Washington’s official language always tries to keep these strands separate though and the media does a good job of pigeon holing these things separately for convenience too. Drone losses go in the military column, fleet numbers go in the procurement column, Gulf base risk goes in the regional security column, and the Kuwait sale goes in the arms-export column. Split them apart and each one sounds manageable. Put them back in the order they happened and the shape changes. A war against Iran burns through Reapers. The Air Force tries to backfill the losses. General Atomics says the old model is nearly gone. Gulf bases become part of Iran’s retaliation claims. Kuwait gets lined up for a giant counter-drone package. That chain of events leaves Trump selling strength from a position where the hardware, the hosts and the bill all carry visible damage.

The absurdity is that the Reaper itself is supposed to represent the clean, distant, low-risk version of American war. No pilot in the cockpit, long endurance, sensors in the sky, missiles when needed, command from afar, danger outsourced to the target zone. It is the perfect machine for a government that wants war without coffins on the evening news. But an unmanned aircraft is still an aircraft, and a lost drone still has to be replaced by a real supply chain, not by a slogan. Once the losses pile up, the politics of “no pilots at risk” turns into the economics of “how many can you afford to lose?” Trump’s style of politics cannot answer that, because it is built on pretending cost is something weaker people pay. Well Iran has forced the cost back into the American column.

The harder part for Washington is that this is not only about one drone model. The US is trying to manage simultaneous commitments, arms flows, Gulf routes, Israeli needs, regional bases, naval pressure and air operations, all while selling the idea that no one can impose a meaningful price on it. The Reaper shortage cuts through all of that because it is a visible object. A drone is there or it is not. A hangar has aircraft in it or it does not. A fleet count rises or falls. A manufacturer has spare aircraft or it has fewer than 10. Trump can shout through all of it, but shouting does not build MQ-9As.

And then the Kuwait sale is the final layer, because it turns vulnerability into profit without fixing the original political wound. Counter-drone systems may well help Kuwait defend itself, and any state facing drone or missile threats will want tools to stop them. But the political sequence is still rotten. The US brings the war risk, the Gulf hosts the infrastructure, Iran makes clear that the infrastructure is reachable, and then a US defence contractor gets positioned to sell the answer. Trump’s war machine gets to present the invoice as protection. But the drone losses are the military wound. The sale is the financial consequence. And the base network in the Gulf is what carried the war into the region in the first place.

The problem for Trump is that the story puts limits on the exact image he sells. American force still kills. American bases still dominate huge parts of the region. American contractors still get paid. But the machine is now visibly bleeding expensive parts, and the answer is not victory. It is shopping. It is buying back old drones, chasing scarce airframes, admitting attrition, leaning on host states, and selling protection into a mess US policy helped create. That is not the posture of an untouchable superpower is it?

Iran has forced Trump into the least flattering version of American power. Not the parade, not the threat, not the press conference, but the inventory problem afterwards. Drones gone. Shelves bare. Gulf allies shaken. Contractors waiting. The richest war machine on earth can still do terrible damage, but it cannot bomb its way out of arithmetic, and it cannot replace a fleet with a speech. Trump wanted the image of dominance, and he has ended up in an empty stockroom with no more inventory in sight.

SOURCES:

PRESS TV: US approves $2bn sale of counter-drone systems to Kuwait

THE WAR ZONE: USAF Scrambling To Buy What Few MQ-9 Reapers It Can Find After Epic Fury Losses

AIR & SPACE FORCES MAGAZINE: Wilsbach: MQ-9 ‘Most Valuable Player’ of Iran War Despite Losses

AIR FORCE TIMES: Air Force MQ-9 fleet drops to 135 aircraft after Iran combat losses