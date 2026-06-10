IDF Get Shown Up Hilariously - And It Took Just One Man!

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Right, so Israel built itself a buffer zone in Lebanon to tell the north that the danger had been pushed away, and then the Israeli army had to announce that one armed man crossed from Lebanon near Ramim Ridge and breached the border. That’s the event with the military varnish scraped off. One man. Israel called him a terrorist, public reporting says it was unclear whether he was even affiliated with Hezbollah, though there are reports he was dressed in a Hezbollah gear so caveats there and the same reporting says this was the first crossing of its kind from Lebanon in this round of fighting. The IDF border gets beaten by one man and that’s the real embarrassment here isn’t it? [CLIP]

Israel built a security line, sold it as protection, occupied ground in southern Lebanon to make it real, and the thing now sitting in front of it is one armed man getting through the very line that existed to keep exactly that image off Israeli screens. Regional reporting has also alleged that Israeli military media treated the incident as an operational failure, which is something of an understatement if one guy can breach your perimeter – imagine what two could do? And that nearby northern communities were told to stay indoors while the searches went on, lockdowns as that footage there made clear.

The Israel Defence Forces, or Israeli Occupation Forces if you prefer, many do, the name doesn’t matter to me, it’s the most amoral army in the world and in my view that’s all they deserve to be called, has spent months trying to turn southern Lebanon into a controlled space, the Gazafication of Lebanon and Israel’s government calls that control security, because they always call it that don’t they? Anything but occupation, especially when that occupation is being sold to their own population as protection rather than to the people living under it as force. Taken a knock now though hasn’t it? Israel’s deranged Defence Minister Israel Katz has spoken of retaining a security zone in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is removed as a threat, but given Israel were already there before, firing on Lebanon through a ceasefire and all whilst Hezbollah spent more than a year giving their government a chance to fix this, it’s a hard pill for any observer to swallow that that is remotely true. Hezbollah sits at the centre of a very simple sales pitch to northern Israeli communities: the army goes forward, the danger moves back, and you can breathe again. That’s the bargain Netanyahu’s government has been offering. Benjamin Netanyahu gets to present force inside Lebanon as a shield for the north, Katz gets to dress the occupation up as a security necessity, and the Israeli military gets to play line manager here. But the trouble with building your politics around a line, though, is that the line becomes a test. Every breach after that belongs to the people who swore the line was enough and when just one man showed he was capable of doing just that, it hits that much harder.

So lets look at the breach and where it took place, an area called Ramin Ridge. It’s a mountainous area along the Israel-Lebanon border, a place where Israeli forces are operating and very visibly so. Wouldn’t be much of a buffer zone otherwise would it? A buffer zone is physical distance, cleared ground, patrols, observation, early warning, blocked roads, command over every approach, all those grim bits and pieces of military management meant to make an unsanctioned crossing impossible. So when just one armed man is still able to cross, still opens fire, and has to be killed by Israeli forces after the fact, that image has a bigger impact than your average casualty count does these days. The Israeli army didn’t prevent the crossing of a single man, it dealt with the crossing once the crossing had already become the story, and that gap, between stopping an incident and mopping up after an incident, is where the hilarity in this story is, darkly so admittedly. Prevention was the promise. What the north got instead was reaction, which is just the word for what you do once the promise has already been punctured. Israel can say the gunman was killed, and that’s true according to the army’s own account, but shooting him afterwards doesn’t restore the claim that the line itself held, because it clearly didn’t.

Netanyahu’s government has been trying to sell southern Lebanon as an arena where Israeli force creates order, and it’s the old Israeli language around Lebanon recycled with a fresh coat of panic. Israel invades, occupies, bombs, declares a strip of somebody else’s country necessary for its own security, then acts astonished when that strip becomes a magnet for resistance, retaliation and humiliation. We’ve watched this logic before, haven’t we? Israel occupied a security zone in southern Lebanon for years before withdrawing in 2000, and the central problem never changed: once Israel took control of the line, Israel had to own every failure of that line. None of that means each incident is militarily decisive. It means each incident carries political weight though, because it walks straight into the guarantee Israel sold to its own people. Netanyahu doesn’t get to insist the army must stay in Lebanon because the border can’t be trusted, then wave away a border crossing as some isolated inconvenience out of his hands, especially one not committed by a squad of Hezbollah operatives, but by a single, lone gunman. The policy sets the standard the incident then gets judged by, and the more Israel insists it must control the ground, the more each breach blows up in their faces, because operational failure? That’s putting it mildly.

So what of Hezbollah here, given we aren’t sure about this gunman’s affiliation with certainty just yet. If Hezbollah ordered it, Israel has a serious operational problem. If Hezbollah didn’t, Israel still has a serious control problem. The buffer-zone security argument falls apart either way, because the question was never just who sent the man, it’s how one man crossed at all when Israel has been insisting that forward control is the answer and they’ve got it. So the constant effort to make every conversation about southern Lebanon a conversation about Hezbollah alone actually does Israel a favour it hasn’t earned. Hezbollah is the enemy Israel names. The buffer zone is the system Israel built. And the system is now the thing forced to answer for what it let through. A single man who may or may not be affiliated.

Northern Israeli communities sit at the political centre of all this, because they’re the people Netanyahu’s government keeps invoking whenever it justifies escalation in Lebanon. The north gets presented as the civilian reason for the military project, the place that must be made safe, the electorate that must be reassured, the human shield for permanent border control. So those regional reports alleging that communities near the border were told to stay inside during the searches cut straight through doesn’t it? For a resident, the security zone is whether you can leave the house, whether the army actually knows what’s moving beyond the fence, whether danger is being kept away or merely chased once it turns up. And this story is entirely aside from the matter of Hezbollah drones that have been plaguing northern Israel, while Netanyahu celebrates playing king of the castle complete with photographer when the IDF took Beaufort the other week. If the answer after all that forward movement is still stay indoors while the army searches for the source of a breach, then the buffer zone hasn’t worked for the people that matter at all. It’s just shifted the responsibility for that anxiety into Netanyahu’s hands, where it belongs.

Israel’s wider conduct in Lebanon makes that responsibility heavier too, not lighter. In recent days Israeli strikes have hit Tyre, one of Lebanon’s major southern cities, with reports of deaths and injuries, and Israel has issued evacuation warnings over areas it says are linked to Hezbollah activity, because of course they do, targeting hospitals again amongst other things. Places like Tyre show you the scale of force Israel is using while it sells that force as control. Israel is bombing Lebanese territory, issuing warnings to civilians, running operations across the south and claiming its presence is a security necessity. A state that can do all of that doesn’t get to look helpless when the result turns out to be anything but security though can it? A state claiming the right to strike, occupy, warn, patrol and control has chosen its own burden of proof. It has told everyone, loudly, that Israeli force is the thing that can manage southern Lebanon. One breach doesn’t end a war, but it strips the confidence out of the sales pitch Israel is trying so hard to keep up appearances over.

And the ceasefire argument sharpens it further, because the fight over southern Lebanon is also a fight over who gets to define security in the first place. A US-mediated framework has been discussed around Lebanon and Israel, built on the idea that the Lebanese army would assume control in designated areas and non-state armed groups would be pushed out. Hezbollah’s leadership has rejected arrangements that let Israel keep operating or occupying while demanding everyone else retreats. And the Lebanese state, led by President Joseph Aoun, is being shoved into a position where sovereignty is spoken about by everybody and respected by almost nobody. Israel says it needs the zone because Hezbollah can’t be allowed to threaten the north. Hezbollah says Israeli occupation justifies continued resistance. The United States backs frameworks that try to rearrange armed control without first removing Israel’s leverage from Lebanese ground. So the breach at Ramim Ridge lands right in the middle of that argument and leaves Israel holding a contradiction it can’t get away with: it wants to be treated as the authority over the zone while dodging responsibility for the zone’s failures.

Israel’s threats toward Beirut belong in the same pile. When Israeli officials threaten or carry out strikes around Beirut, they’re not speaking the language of doubt. They’re projecting reach, force, punishment, certainty. And that’s precisely what makes the border incident cut so deep, because big states hate small humiliations, and small humiliations don’t care how much machinery has been built around them. A government can threaten a capital city, brief endlessly about security zones, lecture the world on Hezbollah’s infrastructure, move forces through southern Lebanon, and still end up explaining how one armed man crossed where he was never supposed to be able to. That’s the bit people will laugh at, and they’re right to laugh, because the mockery is aimed squarely at the arrogance of the claim. Israel wants the image of total control without paying the visible cost of proving it.

The Israeli military’s answer will be that the gunman was killed and the incident contained. Fine. That’s the military answer, and it covers the question of what happened to the man once he’d crossed. It doesn’t cover why he crossed, why he got far enough to open fire, why the buffer-zone didn’t stop the incident, or why anybody should keep accepting occupation as the route to safety. Containing a breach is not preventing one, and any security doctrine that blurs those two is asking to be very heavily audited rather than being the lived reality at the border. Israel has spent years demanding permission to do almost anything in the name of security, and every time the promised security fails to show up, the answer is more permission, more force, more territory, more bombing, more warnings to civilians, more control over somebody else’s territory. The demand keeps growing even as the claim underneath it carries less and less weight.

And there’s a political reason Netanyahu can’t simply shrug this off, too. The man has built an entire career on the promise that only force keeps Israelis safe, a promise that has survived scandals, protests, wars, corruption proceedings, intelligence failures and international condemnation because it speaks to fear in very direct terms. Control, punishment, the idea that every problem has a security answer if enough violence gets applied in the right direction, that’s his whole pitch and always has been. And Lebanon keeps making the offer look stupid, because Lebanon is where Israeli force repeatedly manufactures the conditions for the next round of resistance. Occupation creates targets. Buffer zones create front lines. Front lines create breaches, attacks, traps, ambushes, searches, warnings and fresh excuses for staying longer. Netanyahu then holds up the mess his own policy created as proof the policy must continue, and that loop only spins while the public still believes more control equals more safety. You can see why they invest so much in propaganda can’t you?

Look, the IDF being shown up here isn’t about pretending the Israeli army can’t kill one man after he crosses. That would be a childish argument, it’s an easy one for Israel’s defenders to knock over, so don’t give them the pleasure. The point is that Israel’s army is being used to underwrite a political guarantee the facts can’t comfortably carry. The army can dominate villages, strike roads, issue evacuation orders, destroy infrastructure, kill suspected fighters and claim operational success, and none of it automatically hands northern residents the one simple thing they were told all of this was for. A buffer zone that still produces border alerts that sends them scattering for shelter isn’t a solved problem. It’s an armed management system that has to keep proving itself under ever worsening conditions, and every time it fails to prevent the very image it was built to erase, the public cost lands back on the politicians who sold it. Netanyahu’s face belongs on that cost, because the strategy is his government’s strategy, and Katz’s security-zone language is the official rubber stamp on it.

And you can’t strip the Lebanese side out of this story either, because Israel’s security is being built on Lebanese exposure. Southern Lebanon isn’t empty terrain on which Israel gets to perform its anxieties. It’s populated land, destroyed land, displaced land, bombed land, land where civilians have already paid for decisions taken in Tel Aviv, in Washington, and by armed groups around them. When Israel says it needs a security zone, what it’s actually saying is that Lebanese territory must absorb the cost of Israeli fear. And when it then fails to deliver the promised safety anyway, the logic turns uglier still. Lebanese civilians lose homes, movement, safety and ordinary lives, while Israeli leaders keep telling their own citizens that more force will fix it. This breach doesn’t make Lebanese suffering vanish behind an Israeli embarrassment. It shows the bargain failing at both ends, with Lebanon still being punished and the north still being told the danger hasn’t gone away.

So no, the mockery here is not misplaced, the mockery isn’t a distraction from the politics either. The mockery is the politics, because these people run on awe. They run on the image of competence, inevitability, technological dominance, military superiority, the idea that the IDF sees everything, knows everything, controls everything, and merely needs to be left alone to act. Then one armed man crossing a border line is enough to make the whole thing look daft. He didn’t defeat the Israeli army, this single incident didn’t shift the balance of the war, but the image of the buffer zone depends on the public believing the line cannot be crossed, that to do so is harder than this. Once the line has to be explained, defended, caveated and spun, then there isn’t much of a line left. A state that demands reverence for its security machinery has earned derision when that machinery can’t carry the claims being made for it.

Israel will respond in the only ways it knows how. Bomb more. Widen the zone. Blame Hezbollah whether affiliation gets proven or not. Demand more time, more ground, more international tolerance, more Lebanese concessions, more silence from everyone watching. It can even insist the breach proves the need for the very system the breach has just embarrassed, because that is the standard move with this government, always has been. Failure never discredits the policy. Failure becomes the reason the policy must expand. But expansion leaves Israel with a bigger perimeter, more hostile ground, more displaced people, more incentives for resistance and more points where a single incident like this, can happen again - can turn into a political wound that won’t heal. A buffer zone sold as protection becomes a liability the moment every gap in it belongs to the state that drew it.

Netanyahu wanted Lebanon to demonstrate Israeli control. What Ramim Ridge has handed him instead is a lesson in humility: control that has to be constantly reasserted isn’t control at all, it’s maintenance under fire. The Israeli army can kill the man who crossed. It can brief the incident as contained. It can wrap the whole thing in counter-terror wording and hope the headlines move on. But the public image stays brutally simple, and that’s exactly why it cuts through and why this story has generated some attention. Israel built this line, and it took just one armed man to get through it, and the government that sold that line as security is now getting laughed at for it, because laughing in the faces of these people genuinely hurts them and the deserve no respect anyway. The buffer zone was meant to make Israel look safe. It’s left Israel looking for bigger and bigger excuses as their faces turn red, not with shame, for they don’t feel that, but with embarrassment.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Israel destroys southern Lebanon towns, hits ‘safe’ areas around Beirut; Trump says Lebanon not included in US-Iran ceasefire amid Israeli assault

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israel sends more troops to southern Lebanon to expand ground offensive

NAHARNET: Hezbollah says clashing with Israeli troops in Bint Jbeil