Houthis Strike ANOTHER Tanker And The Saudis Are FREAKING OUT!

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Right, so the Houthis sent Saudi Arabia what amounts to a polite RSVP for the Red Sea fireworks, as if missile launches were just another part of the evening’s schedule.

Tankers immediately began performing the maritime equivalent of a panicked three-point turn, much like learner drivers who suddenly spot the examiner.

Trump was asked about the situation and, in his usual style, declared he’d handle everything, since there is apparently no crisis so severe that Donald Trump cannot resolve it simply by announcing he already has.

Then the tanker the ENCELIA ended up with a front-row seat to the Red Sea’s updated guest policy: BYOM-Bring Your Own Missile.

Saudi Arabia confirmed the attack. Confirmed the fire at the bow. Confirmed the crew had been left fighting it at sea.

Yemen claims it hit another tanker, the LAYLA too, but that’s still awaiting confirmation at the time of writing.

Honestly, one Saudi-confirmed tanker fire is already enough to turn ‘safe alternative route’ into a rather unfunny joke.

They were warned, they just kept going.

And now Riyadh’s plan to avoid Hormuz comes with a complimentary missile barrage at the finish line-collect your shrapnel on the way out.

So much for the ‘safe’ part.

Now, the Houthis have not welded a giant gate across Bab al-Mandab and locked the Red Sea shut.

Ships are still making the passage.

Two Chinese-chartered supertankers got through afterwards, in fact, carrying millions of barrels of Saudi oil between them.

So this is not a complete blockade story. It is not “Saudi oil has nowhere to go.”

This is about something much more damaging to the way Saudi Arabia presents itself to customers, shipping companies, and anyone else expected to trust its assurances.

The route is open.

But nobody can guarantee whether the next ship will pass, turn around, wait, or end up with its crew battling a fire.

That is not certainty.

It’s basically a scratch card, except the jackpot is hundreds of thousands of tonnes of crude oil and the consolation prize is a burning tanker.

Now Donald Trump had been asked directly what would happen if the Houthis started blocking Saudi shipping through the Red Sea.

His answer was hardly reassuring for the Saudis.

“We take care of things.”

No escort plan. No guarantee for shipowners. No clarity on what ‘take care of it’ actually means. Just the Donald talking and assuming the Red Sea will salute the name Trump if he sticks it on the outside of something else in big gold letters.

It hasn’t happened.

It might happen.

We’ll take care of it.

And then it did happen.

A Saudi tanker sent a distress call. Its bow caught fire. Other vessels had already started reconsidering the journey.

Trump had declared control before anyone actually had it.

He’d declared safety before anyone could provide it.

It’s the same pattern we see every time: declare victory before the contest even begins, wait for reality to intervene, then threaten to punish reality for not following whatever passes for a plan in his melting brain at that precise moment in time.

And the reason this matters so much to Saudi Arabia is that their port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast was supposed to be its answer to the problems around Hormuz. Which of course Iran is in control of right now.

Saudi oil is mostly produced in the east.

Hormuz is in the east.

Hormuz had become severely restricted by a war Trump started, so Riyadh began sending more oil through its East-West pipeline, across the kingdom to Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Very clever on paper.

Move the oil overland.

Avoid Hormuz completely.

Load it onto tankers in the west and send it south towards Asia.

Job done.

Except the pipe stops at Yanbu.

The tanker does not.

Once the ship leaves port, it still has to travel down the Red Sea and past Yemen.

Saudi Arabia managed to avoid Iran and then conveniently parked its oil right next to the Houthis instead, who Saudi Arabia has managed to pi** right off, after the Saudi-aligned Yemeni government took potshots at some Houthi dignitaries returning from the late Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral.

Whoops a daisy!

The Houthi armed forces then named the vessels they claimed had been targeted.

ENCELIA and LAYLA.

ENCELIA we know was hit. That has been independently supported, and Saudi Arabia itself confirmed the fire.

LAYLA is the alleged second strike. The Houthis say it happened. Not yet independently verified.

Nevertheless, there is more than enough real evidence here to make the point stick.

One Saudi tanker was struck on the route Riyadh had spent months promoting as its escape.

That alone changes the calculation for every vessel behind it.

And Saudi Arabia admitted it.

Its Transport General Authority confirmed ENCELIA had been attacked in the Red Sea.

Fire at the bow.

Crew safe.

Vessel secured.

Good news for the crew, of course. They got the fire under control, and nobody was reported killed.

But that leaves Riyadh with the kind of awkward problem you cannot solve with a press release and a prayer: it is hard to call the route ‘safe’ when your own tanker just got set ablaze on it.

The oil crossed the kingdom safely enough overland, but that safety ended as soon as you reached the sea again.

And ships had already started voting with their rudders.

Five tankers changed course after the Houthi’s warning.

Some turned north. Some paused. Some started signalling different routes altogether.

They were not all fleeing ENCELIA’s fire in a tidy convoy. The course changes are part of the broader warning and escalation, not one cinematic moment where five captains simultaneously shouted “enough” and spun the wheel.

But they did turn.

Governments can issue statements, officials can insist everything is under control. Trump can tell everyone that he takes care of things.

But captains still have to put an actual ship into the water.

Shipowners have to risk the vessel.

Crews have to risk being on it.

Insurers have to decide what price makes that journey worth covering. And when all those people start hesitating, Riyadh’s reassurances are worth less than the paper their press releases are printed on.

Think about what that actually means.

A crew at sea, on a huge tanker, fighting a fire caused by a projectile nobody had seen coming. It’s all too easy to reduce this to dots on a shipping map: tanker here, route there, oil price flashing red, and some analyst somewhere pretending it’s all just numbers.

There were people on that ship.

People expected to keep the cargo moving because Saudi exports, global markets, and Donald Trump’s regional adventure all apparently matter more than whether the next projectile lands ten metres further along the deck.

They survived.

That is a relief.

It’s not proof the route is safe. It’s proof the crew managed to stop the attack from becoming a floating funeral procession.

In one measured comparison, tanker crossings through Bab al-Mandab, the bottleneck at the south of the Red Sea, dropped from sixteen to seven.

That number is a snapshot. It does not mean nine tankers vanished into the mist. But look at the behaviour.

The warning is issued.

Traffic falls.

Ships turn.

Then a Saudi tanker gets hit.

That’s how a supposedly ‘safe’ route turns into a round of Russian roulette, except the bullets are tankers.

Not necessarily with one grand closure announcement. Not with every ship disappearing on the same afternoon.

It happens when every company starts making its own nervous calculation.

Can we get cover?

How much will it cost?

Will the crew agree?

Do we wait?

Do we turn north?

Do we risk it because another ship made it through yesterday?

Saudi Arabia wanted an alternative route.

What it has now is a queue of individual decisions.

And while the ships were reconsidering the journey, the oil market was very much reconsidering the price.

Now, ENCELIA did not single-handedly send oil above $100.

The wider war was already pushing things in that direction.

Hormuz remained restricted. The United States was still attacking Iran. Iran was retaliating. Traders were already watching one threatened waterway and reaching for the antacids.

ENCELIA added the possibility that Saudi Arabia’s alternative route could be squeezed at the same time.

Hormuz was already a mess. Yanbu was supposed to be the workaround. Now a Saudi tanker has been hit there too, and Riyadh is finding itself up a certain creek without a paddle.

And what did Trump do once the danger he had promised to handle became much more obvious?

He threatened more war, because of course he did.

This is the Trump doctrine in its purest form.

Say the situation is under control.

Watch it get worse.

Then insist the worsening situation proves you need to hit more people.

The war disrupts shipping.

The disruption raises prices.

The retaliation spreads.

And every consequence becomes an argument for repeating the thing that caused it.

Trump sets the region on fire, points at the smoke, and demands applause for having the biggest box of matches.

Meanwhile Riyadh gets the burning tanker.

The crews get the risk.

Everyone buying fuel gets the bill.

And notice how quickly Saudi Arabia’s failure disappears from the official narrative.

Yanbu was supposed to solve the Hormuz problem.

That was the pitch.

The oil would move west. The exports would continue. Saudi Arabia had options.

Then ships turned around, and a Saudi tanker was hit.

Yet instead of anyone asking whether this entire regional escalation has made Saudi exports less secure, Trump blames Iran and reaches for another threat.

The consequence becomes the excuse.

And it’s a trick that is becoming permanent.

Every act of retaliation is discussed as if it came out of nowhere.

Every disrupted tanker is treated as new evidence that those responding to the war must be punished more harshly.

The original bombing vanishes.

The blockade disappears.

The escalation fades into the background.

Only the response is allowed to count.

It’s a perfectly convenient setup for those who start wars, and a disaster for anyone who has to live, sail, or buy fuel through them.

But two tankers later made it through, and that correction matters.

Both vessels were Chinese-chartered.

Both were carrying Saudi crude.

Both passed through Bab al-Mandab.

So the route, evidently, is not closed. So what is going on then?

There is no confirmed Chinese exemption. No proven secret deal. We cannot say their link to China is why they were left alone.

What we can say is that some ships passed while others turned.

That is the real Saudi nightmare.

A gate that might open for one ship and not the next.

A route that technically works, but no longer works predictably.

A route where the cargo, owner, flag, crew, timing, and political calculation may all matter.

Saudi Arabia built an export system with a Plan B and Plan B has flopped now too.

The Houthis have turned that into a reality show audition, except the grand prize is now not getting blown up on live TV.

So let’s return to Trump.

“We take care of things.”

What got taken care of?

ENCELIA was hit.

Its crew fought a fire.

Tankers changed course.

Insurance rose.

Freight remained grotesquely expensive.

Oil crossed $100 a barrel amid danger at both ends of Saudi Arabia’s export system.

Then Trump threatened another military front, because nothing demonstrates control quite like announcing the next escalation before the smoke from the last one has cleared.

And yes, some tankers still passed.

That does not restore Riyadh’s certainty, though, does it?

It shows the journey now works ship by ship, decision by decision, risk by risk.

Are you feeling lucky today, captain? Or just rolling the dice and hoping your ship is not tonight’s main event?

Saudi Arabia did not build the East-West pipeline so captains could roll the dice once they left Yanbu.

It built the route to escape uncertainty. It was Plan B.

The Houthis have put that uncertainty back at the other end, and this time it comes with tanker U-turns, a Saudi-confirmed fire, and the chance that the next ship will be the one they pick.

For more on the ongoing Middle East crises, for there are several right now, of course- frankly, which state right now isn’t in some kind of crisis- stick with the channel for more of what you’ll never get from the mainstream, such as this story right here.

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