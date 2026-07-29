Hegseth's Iran Claims CRUMBLE, Missile Sites SURVIVE as US Takes A Hit!

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Right, so Pete Hegseth went on television a couple of months ago now and announced that Iran’s military was destroyed.

Combat ineffective he said at the time. Devastated. Finished. Toast. Iran, apparently, exists now only as a cautionary tale for aspiring militaries everywhere.

And then, as usual when it comes to the bloviating orange one’s administration, reality gate-crashed the party and wrecked his scripted load of nonsense, aww, poor Petey.

That was after all an Iranian missile reaching Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, where American personnel were stationed. US soldiers were killed.

And Donald Trump is now threatening to bomb Pickaxe Mountain, a facility buried under more rock than a Led Zeppelin reunion, because this ‘destroyed’ and ‘combat ineffective’ Iran apparently still has enough equipment underground to keep the Pentagon’s demolition fetish alive.

Again.

So Hegseth’s victory speech has dissolved faster than a sugar cube in a hot cup of tea, American bases are taking fire again, because defending them is a lot harder when you’re running short of defensive capabilities at the same time your Iran arsenal bulls**t is getting rumbled, and Iran’s toughest military toys remain tucked away inside mountains, stubbornly refusing to get the memo that they were apparently ‘destroyed.’

That isn’t total victory.

That’s an air-war lesson: air power can smash what it sees, block what it reaches, and still fail to destroy what lies deepest underground or force the surrender it was meant to deliver.

But listen to how absolute this was.

Hegseth wasn’t claiming Iran had merely taken a battering. Nobody would dispute that. The bombing was enormous, the damage extensive, and Iran lost people, equipment and infrastructure on a vast scale.

But that wasn’t what he sold.

He sold an ending.

Destroyed. Combat ineffective. Devastated.

You can almost hear the Pentagon gift shop starting up the mug press: ‘I survived the destruction of Iran’s military and all I got was this lousy talking point.’

Iran could no longer operate as a meaningful military force. That was the claim. Not weakened. Not degraded. Not badly damaged and likely to recover.

Destroyed.

Which makes those missiles still coming out of Iran all the more inconvenient.

You have to wonder what Hegseth thinks ‘combat ineffective’ means. Being pi**ed as a mattress would count, I suppose.

But a few months on as we now are, Senator Jon Ossoff asked him to explain it.

Not anything classified obviously. Just the words he had already used in public.

And it’s amazing how quickly Kegsbreath’s big, brawny television bravado shrivels into something far less impressive as soon as someone asks him to defend it under oath.

Ossoff asks whether “destroyed” and “combat ineffective” were accurate. Hegseth answers a different question.

Iran suffered an historic military defeat.

Fine. That might well be true.

But that wasn’t what Ossoff asked.

“Destroyed” has quietly turned into “historic military defeat”. “Combat ineffective” has become “set back years, likely decades”, while Hegseth concedes that Iran still has capabilities and missiles stored underground. That is his own position retreating under questioning.

The assessments aren’t any kinder. US intelligence reportedly concluded that further bombing was unlikely to soften Tehran’s negotiating position. Satellite analysts examining Pickaxe Mountain found construction continuing and warned that simply striking the tunnel entrances would likely only temporarily deny access, never reaching what lies within.

So yes, the great victory is being reverse-engineered into something reality can actually tolerate.

This always happens with these people.

The claim goes out in ten-foot neon letters. The correction limps back three months later in a font size normally reserved for pharmaceutical disclaimers.

Hegseth wanted the glory of claiming Iran had been finished, without the inconvenience of being judged against what “finished” actually means.

And the reason he can’t defend the original wording is sitting under the ground.

Quite literally.

Pickaxe Mountain sits next to Natanz, buried so deep it’s practically in a different time zone, and still getting upgrades like a Bond villain’s wet dream.

Now, there is an important limit here. Independent analysts aren’t saying Pickaxe is currently operational. There is no solid public evidence that Iran is enriching uranium inside it right now.

So let’s not stick a Blofeld label on it and buy the Ayatollah a white cat, simply because it would make for novel optics.

What it represents is protected capacity the bombing failed to remove.

And that is why Trump is talking about it now.

Because you can destroy whatever sits on the surface. You can hit roads. You can collapse tunnel mouths. You can bury an entrance beneath half a mountainside.

But then what?

Iran clears the road. It digs the entrance out. It builds another one. Unless you can show that the chambers inside were actually destroyed, all you have done is obstruct the facility. You bought time. You did not necessarily remove the capability.

Strategically, that is an entirely different outcome. It means the US must keep watching the site, keep deciding whether repairs have progressed too far, and keep threatening to bomb it again, all while increasingly being unable to defend itself from Iranian retaliation. Every fresh strike risks Iranian retaliation against another base, while Iran studies where the bombs landed, hardens whatever survived, and moves anything it can deeper underground.

So the supposed knockout punch becomes never-ending whack-a-mole. Bomb the entrance, watch Iran dig it out, bomb it again, declare another historic triumph, and continue until someone runs out of missiles, money, or television hosts prepared to swallow the story.

And because Washington cannot see clearly through a mountain, it may never know whether it destroyed the capability or just taught Iran to hide it better. America can continue inflicting damage, but it cannot confidently verify elimination, guarantee lasting denial or turn bombing into the political surrender it was intended to produce.

On a Pentagon slide, this all looks wonderfully straightforward.

Bomb goes down. Mountain shakes. Problem solved. Everyone home in time for medals.

Real rock is less cooperative, though.

The bomb must arrive in exactly the right place, penetrate enough material and transfer sufficient force to damage something potentially more than a hundred meters below. Even then, nobody outside the mountain can peer through it and confirm that every component, every stock and every chamber is gone.

The bombs reached several underground sites. They blocked access. They damaged entrances. They might have trapped material inside.

But trapped underground does not mean destroyed.

Hegseth took uncertainty, then sold it as annihilation.

And then repair crews arrived.

Nothing shreds a ‘crippled for decades’ storyline faster than seeing Iran pour fresh concrete before the burgers hit the grill.

Satellite imagery shows repair work at Taleghan 2. This is a facility inside Iran’s Parchin military complex, historically linked to the pre-2003 Amad nuclear-weapons programme.

The original building was destroyed in an Israeli strike in October 2024. It was later reconstructed or reinforced, and satellite analysts reported that the rebuilt facility was struck again in March of this year. Its present function is not independently confirmed, and there is no evidence that uranium enrichment survived underground.

Concrete, rebar, and vehicles are, however, moving around the site.

Elsewhere, missile-tunnel entrances have already been cleared. Roads and access points are being restored.

That doesn’t mean Iran snapped its fingers and returned everything to full operation. It hasn’t. The damage was extensive and real.

But “extensively damaged” is not the same claim. Turns out Iran owns shovels and diggers. Who could have guessed? Maybe next time the Pentagon should target the nearest hardware store, then the nearest JCB dealership, to cover every base.

This apparently stunned the Pentagon, though, geniuses at work clearly as they are. The US smashed surface buildings and entrances. Iran began clearing those entrances and rebuilding the surface buildings.

So how many times do you bomb the same mountain before admitting that the mountain is not surrendering?

And while all that work was going on, the missiles Hegseth had effectively written out of the war were still very much being fired.

Muwaffaq al-Salti is a Jordanian base used by American forces of course.

Iranian missiles reached it last week, as we know. Facilities were struck. American personnel were killed. The Pentagon doesn’t count those ones apparently, as I covered the other day.

But Iran’s military was declared destroyed so how could this be?

Yet, instead of admitting that the original Trump administration claims had collapsed, the administration simply began rewriting the claim.

Nobody says, “We misled you.”

They change the meaning of the words they used.

‘Destroyed’ now means ‘temporarily inconvenienced.’

“Every objective achieved” no longer means every objective.

‘The missile threat was obliterated’ doesn’t mean that no missiles remain. Obviously. How foolish of us to think words mean what they say.

Jon Ossoff came back to that as well.

Hegseth says that nobody claimed every Iranian missile had vanished.

Perhaps not using those precise words.

He merely said the missile threat had been destroyed, Iran’s missiles and drones had been obliterated, and every objective had been achieved.

Totally different. Like night and a slightly dimmer night.

Apparently “combat ineffective” now means Iran can still store missiles underground, launch them and strike American personnel, but not at American bases. American bases may still be struck-further funding required. Please consult the small print, ideally with a magnifying glass.

Even US intelligence was reportedly arriving at a much less exciting conclusion than the one Hegseth sold from the podium.

The intelligence assessment was reportedly blunt. More of the same bombing was unlikely to force Tehran to give way.

CENTCOM was also reportedly warning that the strongest preselected targets had largely been exhausted, and further attacks were delivering diminishing returns. America’s bomb supply is endless. Its supply of good ideas, not so much. Run out of bombs-just ideas.

The answers began drying up quicker than a politician’s promises after election day.

There is always something else to bomb. Iran is big enough that you can continue circling bridges, depots, tunnel mouths, and random buildings until the map resembles a toddler’s colouring book.

But what does the next strike achieve that the last twenty thousand didn’t, apart from keeping the crater industry in business?

Does Iran surrender?

Or does America burn through another pile of cash? Good business for the arms industry, but so what when economies don’t do very well out of military spending? At the same time, Iran repairs another entrance, and everyone reruns the same debate, now with more casualties and a slightly larger crater for the highlights reel? More dead people and a slightly bigger hole in the ground?

Contrary to popular belief, other options do exist; Washington could stop pretending every problem comes with coordinates for a bomber. It could pursue a verifiable agreement limiting enrichment, restoring inspections and placing underground sites back under scrutiny. It could offer sanctions relief for measurable concessions, rather than demanding surrender while bombing the people expected to sign.

It could also ease the pressure on American bases through regional de-escalation, direct military communication and an end to the rather deranged idea that the US can keep attacking Iran while Iran politely declines to retaliate. Oh, but that covers quite a bit of the deal the US had with Iran before, didn’t it? Except that deal had Obama’s name attached to it and not Trump’s, and that would never do.

None of this comes with slow-motion footage of a bomb leaving an aircraft. Nobody gets to stand behind a Pentagon lectern and declare diplomacy ineffective in combat. But inspections can establish what is inside a facility. Negotiations can place limits on what occurs there. Bombing an entrance only establishes that, for now, there is a large pile of rubble in front of it.

Hegseth said Iran was destroyed. Iran continued firing. Trump said the important sites had been obliterated. He is now threatening another site buried beneath a mountain. American forces were told the enemy was combat ineffective, and then American soldiers were killed at a base Iran could still reach.

The US can bomb one more entrance. It can flatten one more road. It can drop another weapon worth more than most people earn across several lifetimes.

But until Washington explains how the next explosion destroys what remains underground, stops Iran from rebuilding and protects bases already taking fire, this is not total victory.

It is a policy flop stapled to a calendar packed with explosions.

The sensible course isn’t particularly mysterious. Stop the strikes. Secure a ceasefire. Open a direct military channel so that one misread launch doesn’t become another night of retaliation. Put inspections, enrichment limits and access to buried sites back on the table, tying sanctions relief to things that can actually be checked instead of another Trumpian demand for unconditional surrender by Tuesday lunchtime.

Then reduce the exposure of US forces throughout the region rather than using them as convenient targets in somebody else’s escalation. Harden the remaining bases, move non-essential personnel beyond immediate range, and stop launching attacks from countries whose governments and populations are left to carry the blowback.

None of this gives Hegseth another heroic press conference. There is no dramatic footage of inspectors opening notebooks. A hotline produces no bigly explosions. But inspections can establish what survived. Negotiations can restrict what gets rebuilt. Reciprocal guarantees can lessen the incentive to bury the next facility deeper.

Washington therefore faces a choice. It can seek a monitored settlement that places real limits on Iran’s capability and reduces the danger to its personnel, or it can continue bombing entrances, announcing victory and learning weeks later that Iran owns another excavator. All of this is now that much harder, of course, given how often the Trump administration has betrayed Iran’s trust, going into negotiations with no intentions of reaching a settlement.

Trump is unlikely to take that course, because it would require admitting that bombing failed to deliver the ending he promised, and an addled narcissist such as him could never accept that.

A ceasefire would require accepting limits. Inspections would require trusting a process he cannot personally control. Sanctions relief would mean giving Iran something in exchange. Direct talks would require sitting opposite a government he spent months describing as beaten, cornered and supposedly unable to dictate terms.

That is a massive problem. Trump doesn’t simply want an agreement. He wants submission, with his name stamped across the front.

He can market another air strike as leadership and Presidential. He can stand behind a lectern, point toward footage of a mountain exploding and declare that sheer force of personality solved the problem. What he cannot sell so easily to what remains of his base, the Israeli government or the war hawks surrounding him is a compromise where Iran retains parts of its program, receives sanctions relief and walks away claiming it forced Washington back to the table.

There is the humiliation factor too. Every inspection regime, negotiated limit and reciprocal concession would reveal that the military campaign failed to secure the unconditional surrender he assured everyone of. Trump would need to explain why a supposedly destroyed enemy retained enough leverage to be in a position not only to demand terms but also to refuse them; again, it comes down to an inability to trust Trump.

So he chooses the option that protects the image, even as it worsens reality.

Another threat delays the admission. Another strike produces fresh television pictures. Another “final warning” sustains the fantasy that victory remains one bombing run away.

Diplomacy could reduce the danger. But diplomacy would also force Trump to admit that Iran could not simply be bombed into obedience, precisely the conclusion his entire strongman performance exists to avoid.

It is an air war trapped between what America cannot prove it destroyed and what Iran is still able to reach.

For more on the latest goings on in the Middle East, as not told to you by the mainstream media, nor in quite so acerbic a fashion, do stick with the channel for more such as this recommendation for you as your very next watch.

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