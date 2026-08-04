Hamas Have The Last Laugh As Trump Surrenders To Netanyahu AGAIN!

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Donald Trump is out here insisting Israel is absolutely thrilled with his latest Gaza masterstroke.

The pitch, at least in theory, was a classic Trump-style swap: Hamas gives up its weapons under the watchful eyes of international clipboard-carriers, a group of technocrats is dropped in to run Gaza, and Israeli troops quietly withdraw, sector by sector, as long as everyone follows the rules and he gets a gold star.

That was the sales pitch, at least. Oh, but the Israeli hard right didn’t like it.

Ben-Gvir said throw it out.

Smotrich said victory means bringing Israeli settlers back into Gaza.

Meanwhile, as Trump is busy selling his withdrawal vision, Israel is pouring concrete and constructing a new military fort on the ruins of a Palestinian fishing village very much in Gaza. Nothing says ‘we’re leaving’ quite like a brand-new bunker in the place you’re supposed to be getting out of.

This was supposed to be the plan that forced Hamas to surrender though.

Instead, Netanyahu has Trump already softening his own terms, the settler ministers such as Ben Gvir and Smotrich are demanding the exact opposite of withdrawal, and Palestinians are still being killed and forced from their homes while the self-proclaimed dealmaker stands there insisting everyone is just delighted.

Trump got played, and Netanyahu, between Trump and his settler coalition handlers has boxed himself in with all the finesse of a man trying to assemble IKEA furniture blindfolded and missing half the screws.

And Hamas, for once, gets to watch Trump’s deal wave the white flag long before they ever would.

Best breakthrough anyone has ever achieved.

Never mind whether Netanyahu has endorsed the actual terms. Never mind whether the ministers keeping Netanyahu in power are openly threatening to reject them. Never mind the small matter of Israel continuing to attack the territory it is supposedly preparing to leave.

Those pesky, tedious little details that only matter if you are in contact with reality.

But the Donald, as always, had an announcement to make.

Very happy. Very helpful. Very good.

Everyone is happy because he says so. Everyone has agreed because someone handed him a briefing note labelled “progress.” Everything is finished, except for the negotiations, the implementation, the signatures, and the people who have not actually said yes.

It’s diplomacy built around the press release rather than the agreement, with wishful thinking doing the job of actual consent.

He announces consent before checking whether consent exists. Then, when someone involved says, “Wait, that isn’t what we agreed,” he looks as if reality has personally betrayed him.

But Israel being “very happy” was not just gobbing off this time either.

Israel had something concrete to do.

It was supposed to withdraw.

Trump publicly described the arrangement as a breakthrough that would happen in phases, with Israeli forces leaving as Palestinian weapons were decommissioned.

The keyword was reciprocation.

One side takes a verified step. The other side takes its corresponding step.

Palestinian weapons were not supposed to be handed over to Netanyahu while Israel stayed in place. The plan envisioned them passing into Palestinian custody through an independently monitored process.

Israeli forces would then pull back, sector by sector, as progress was confirmed.

One Palestinian step.

One Israeli step. Verified. Sequenced. Matched.

That is obviously how it must be, because no rational negotiating party gives up all leverage first and then relies on Benjamin Netanyahu’s lifelong dedication to Palestinian rights.

The arrangement was set up so that neither side finished its entire obligation while the other stood behind a barrier, deciding whether to participate.

The original roadmap described each party’s action triggering a corresponding action from the other, with Palestinian-led decommissioning matched by phased Israeli withdrawal.

That was the deal.

And it is exactly the part Israel’s far right cannot accept.

They want Palestinian performance in full.

Israeli performance later.

Maybe.

If Netanyahu wakes up feeling unusually generous and Smotrich has temporarily misplaced his map of Greater Israel.

Trump had barely finished telling everyone how happy Israel was when Israel’s own national security minister began saying he was not happy at all.

Well, that lasted about as long as a snowball in the Negev-blink, and you missed it.

Israel is very happy, says Trump.

Reject the deal, says an Israeli cabinet minister.

Smotrich wants settlers back in Gaza. Ben-Gvir wants the proposal scrapped. Netanyahu demands complete Palestinian disarmament before any real Israeli withdrawal.

Apparently ‘very happy’ now means frantically rewriting the central deal before the ink has even dried.

The Israeli version looks more like this:

Palestinians go first.

Palestinians give up their leverage.

Israel stays put.

Israel decides whether the weapons process is genuine.

Israel decides whether enough has been surrendered.

Israel then considers taking a step of its own.

Maybe.

When the political conditions are right.

Or when hell gets a light dusting of snow.

Israel’s far-right ministers urged Netanyahu to reject the proposal, while Israel’s public stance put full disarmament before withdrawal.

And Trump’s own Board of Peace has already started shifting toward that Israeli sequence.

The earlier roadmap talked about Israeli withdrawal sector by sector as decommissioning was verified.

The later public wording put complete Israeli withdrawal after complete weapons decommissioning.

About as subtle as an AC/DC concert in a monastery.

The matched process starts to disappear, and Palestinian surrender moves to the front.

Trump created an arrangement meant to force Hamas to yield.

Before Hamas had given up anything, Netanyahu had already started forcing Trump’s process to give up its own side of the deal.

That’s where Hamas gets the last laugh, popcorn in hand, watching this circus play out.

Not because Palestinians are winning. Clearly, they are not.

The punchline is in the reversal.

Trump came in demanding Palestinian submission, and the first thing to collapse was his own agreement.

For as much as Trump and Netanyahu hoist themselves by their own petards though, the real price is still being paid in Gaza.

While Washington and Jerusalem argue over which part of the agreement Israel might eventually follow, Palestinians do not get to pause the attacks and wait for the wording to be resolved.

Trump called his announcement a milestone.

Within days, at least eighteen Palestinians were killed in Sunday’s new attacks. A nineteenth Palestinian died from wounds sustained earlier.

Soumah Dawla, woke to find that Israel’s Yellow Line markers had moved closer to her home.

She had already been displaced several times. Now, she said, her family was “waiting for displacement at any moment.”

She had hoped Trump’s announcement might change something.

Instead, she said, the destruction increased, and so did the displacement.

That is what lies beneath Trump’s announcement.

People waiting to be uprooted again.

Families watching the military boundary creep closer.

Another big declaration from Washington, followed by another warning for Palestinians to get ready to move.

So Trump says withdrawal.

Israel’s controlled territory grows.

Trump says ceasefire.

Israel attacks.

Trump says transition.

Israel builds more military infrastructure inside. That’s not a diplomatic timetable running fashionably late; that’s the train leaving the station before anyone’s bought a ticket.

It is Palestinians being told to give up their leverage first while Israel keeps every military option and keeps changing the ground beneath their feet.

And the ground is where this argument about interpretations ends.

This was the Swedish Village in western Rafah. So called because it was set up by Scandinavian missionaries.

It had existed since 1965. Around 1,300 Palestinians lived there, with fishing at the heart of the local economy.

Israel has destroyed almost all of it.

Satellite images found only five houses still standing and an Israeli military position occupying the site.

Construction activity was visible from 2 June.

By 15 July, the position measured roughly 110 metres by 85 metres.

Demolition. Bulldozing. Rubble removed from within the position. A nearby earth barrier running for more than 2.6 kilometres, with parts of it extending outside the recognised Yellow Line.

This is not two bored soldiers crouching behind a few sandbags until the peacekeeping relief force turns up.

It is a fortified military position.

And it was being built before Trump announced his latest breakthrough.

Israel had already spent weeks building the physical infrastructure of continued control.

Literally. Shovels, concrete, earth barriers-the works.

Trump was preparing the announcement.

Israel was preparing the ground.

Literally.

One of those is much harder to reverse than the other.

That is why this plan should better be described as ‘fraud’, right alongside ‘delusion’ and ‘wishful thinking’.

Trump sold phased withdrawal while the physical evidence showed entrenchment.

He sold Israeli happiness while Israeli ministers prepared to reject the deal.

He sold movement toward peace while Israel strengthened the position from which it could refuse to move.

The announcement and the construction were pointing in opposite directions.

Only one of them was made of actual concrete, not just empty words.

This leaves Netanyahu in a particularly unpleasant situation of his own making.

Trump needs something he can point to and call progress.

A withdrawal phase.

A handover.

One visible Israeli concession.

Anything that lets him stand in front of cameras and declare another historic triumph, undisturbed by the inconvenience of reality.

Netanyahu’s coalition partners want the opposite.

They do not want withdrawal.

They want conquest.

They do not want Gaza passing into Palestinian civilian administration.

They want Israeli control to be permanent.

Smotrich is openly talking about resettlement. Ben-Gvir is demanding rejection. Ministers have pushed against the international stabilisation force. The settler wing sees leaving Gaza as a betrayal of the outcome it wants from the war.

Netanyahu can keep Trump happy.

Or he can keep the hardliners holding his political future together happy.

He cannot honestly do both.

So now Netanyahu must pick a side, spin the wheel, and hope it does not land on his political oblivion, though the odds are not looking good.

Honour the phased-withdrawal promise and the settler wing screams betrayal.

Honour the settler wing and Trump’s breakthrough becomes an international fraud with Netanyahu’s fingerprints all over it.

That’s the trap, and Netanyahu is the one who set it with his own political cheese.

Trump looks powerless because his promised Israeli cooperation is nowhere to be found.

Netanyahu looks trapped because the coalition he chose cannot accept the concession Trump has announced on Israel’s behalf.

Hamas can sit back and watch the two men realise how easy it is to demand someone else’s surrender.

Agreeing which one of them has to give something up is proving much harder.

The fortified position at Swedish Village proves Israel is entrenching itself militarily.

It does not, by itself, prove that this specific position has already been assigned for settlers.

We do not need to pretend it does either.

Because when you want to know what Netanyahu’s settler wing hopes military control will eventually become, Bezalel Smotrich is perfectly willing to say it himself.

No withdrawal.

No Palestinian civilian administration.

No rebuilding the community Israel erased.

Resettlement.

Smotrich has removed the need for euphemism, it’s not really his style anyway.

The army builds positions inside Gaza.

The settler wing demands civilian return.

Netanyahu relies on that wing to stay politically viable.

Trump insists Israel has agreed to withdraw in phases.

And the side with the concrete, bulldozers, earth barriers, and soldiers looks a lot more substantial than the fantasy Trump described at his latest press conference, which had all the substance of a soap bubble.

But the clip goes further.

Smotrich does not just state where he wants this to end. He explains the punishment he believes Palestinians should face.

The political logic is exposed.

He starts by dehumanising Palestinians. They supposedly do not value life.

Then he explains the price: territory.

Take their land, create the feeling of Israeli victory, put the army there, and call the result security.

That is not a reluctant defensive response forced on an unwilling government by bad circumstances.

It is territorial punishment.

Palestinians suffer.

Israel takes land.

The army holds it.

The seizure itself becomes the victory.

Then the settler minister tells you what he wants the land used for.

The base shows Israel preparing to stay.

And then the interviewer asks him the obvious question.

Where, exactly, does he believe Israel’s borders end?

That is the broader warning.

Trump’s plan talks about withdrawal from Gaza.

A minister essential to Netanyahu’s political project is talking about an expansive Israel and defining victory through territorial loss imposed on Palestinians.

Trump is not negotiating with an Israeli government that only has concerns about implementation.

He is negotiating with a coalition containing people whose desired destination directly contradicts the one he has just announced.

It turns the destruction of a Palestinian community, the shifting of military boundaries, and the building of new fortifications into a cheap soap opera.

Trump is humiliated because his agreement has no real enforcement behind it.

Netanyahu is trapped because he cannot honestly deliver what Trump promised.

But Palestinians are not background extras in a bromance gone wrong here.

They are the people losing land while television discusses the Trump-Netanyahu relationship – who is the boss of who anymore?

And from here, several outcomes are possible.

Netanyahu could keep stalling, insisting on complete Palestinian disarmament while Israel finishes new positions and makes withdrawal harder with every week.

He could offer Trump a small, tightly managed gesture and call it “implementation,” just enough to keep the announcement alive without giving up the control his coalition demands.

Trump could rewrite the terms again, rename Israeli refusal “sequencing,” and announce yet another historic breakthrough that nobody has delivered.

The international force could be allowed to administer only the Palestinian areas Israel chooses to release while Israeli troops stay behind a hardened boundary.

And the darkest possibility is that military footholds built today eventually become the infrastructure around which civilian settlement is demanded tomorrow, creating a new excuse for the army to stay permanently to protect the Israelis placed there.

Those are possible outcomes, not facts.

But each becomes more likely the longer Israel is allowed to build while withdrawal remains stuck in a press release.

Trump says Israel is happy.

An Israeli cabinet minister says to reject the deal.

Trump says withdrawal happens in phases.

Israel demands complete Palestinian performance first.

Trump announces a milestone.

Israel keeps attacking.

Trump advertises transition.

Then the Yellow Line moves again and Israel’s controlled territory expands.

Trump sells a breakthrough.

Satellite imagery shows that Israel had already been building a fortified military position on the ruins of a Palestinian village.

And Smotrich tells us victory means resettling Gaza.

So no, this is not a glorious peace agreement with a few minor implementation problems.

It’s a boast wandering around looking for an actual agreement, like a lost tourist clutching a map from 1993 and asking for directions in Esperanto.

A withdrawal promise desperately searching for an Israeli government that’s even remotely interested in withdrawal-good luck with that.

A supposedly reciprocal process being rewritten into Palestinian surrender first.

And a so-called diplomatic breakthrough getting flattened by concrete, bulldozers, and ministers who see Gaza less as a humanitarian crisis and more as their next construction project.

This may not end with the arrangement collapsing in one dramatic moment.

It might actually be worse than that.

It might limp along just long enough to provide diplomatic cover while Israel turns ‘temporary control’ into something as permanent as the concrete they keep pouring, one slab at a time.

Trump announced Israeli happiness because, for him, the announcement is always more important than the agreement. Netanyahu soaked up the applause while letting his coalition demand the exact opposite, trapping himself between Washington’s empty promises and his own settler hardliners.

For more on the latest goings on in the Middle East right now as you will never be told by the mainstream media, do stick with this channel, another one here as your recommended next watch.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content, as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time, which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working-class people, and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.