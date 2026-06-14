Germany Wanted Palestine Action Trial 2.0; Then Their Lawyer Did This

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Right, so Britain has just jailed Palestine Action activists after Judge Jeremy Johnson slapped on terror sentencing to essentially double the jail time, all seen as the British state doing Israel favours since the target of these young people was a weapons factory because said weapons are genociding people across Gaza, invading Southern Lebanon and Syria and more besides. God forbid somebody stop that, God forbid an example doesn’t get made by tacking on a sentence that was never proven or charged in court. This was not just a punishment. This was a label. A warning. A great big legal cattle prod aimed at everyone else watching.

But the trouble with getting away with something like that, assuming they do that is, I don’t imagine this is the end of the Filton story yet, is that it inspires others and Germany has taken a look at what the Starmer regime has presided over here in the apparent name of justice and thought, wow, we’d quite like a slice of that in the name of the Israeli state too. Germany has looked across the Channel, apparently learned absolutely nothing decent, and decided its contribution to European justice should be to put its own anti-Elbit defendants in the dock, behind glass, parade them in handcuffs, stick them in a high-security courtroom, really lay on the aren’t these protesters dangerous imagery on thick.

A few activists behind glass like the court is hosting a particularly dangerous zoo exhibit, when all it really is, is defendants being deliberately being separated from their lawyers.

So what we have now is two countries. Two cases. One pattern of repression.

Britain has already given us the sentence. Now Germany wants to have a go too. We’ve gone from the Filton 4 as was this case, to the Ulm 5 in Germany.

And so again we have the courtroom before the arguments get made. The verdict before the verdict, with the special court, not enough to be behind glass, they have to be behind barbed wire apparently too, a special place of justice apparently reserved just for terrorists and again it’s an Elbit systems factory that was the target, who knew they has such pan European protected status? God forbid their products don’t get back home for more atrocity to be committed.

The Ulm 5 are, as you might have surmised already, are five pro-Palestine activists accused over an action at an Israeli arms company site in Ulm. In the early hours of September 8, last year, the five activists entered the compound of Elbit Systems Deutschland. Once inside, they spray-painted slogans, damaged technical equipment and computers, and filmed their actions. Prosecutors claim they caused around a million euros worth of damage. And actually the British connection here isn’t just in terms of comparing this directly to the Filton trial we’ve just witnessed, because these aren’t all German activists.

Daniel Tatlow-Devally is 32, from Dublin, Zo Hailu and Crow Tricks, both 25 are British, Vi Kovarbasic, 29, is the only German involved and Leandra Rollo, 40, is a Spanish citizen from Argentina.

In response to this Germany has rolled out section 129, the criminal-organisation charge, as though this is not a political action against an arms company, but the rebirth of the Baader-Meinhof by paint roller.

This is the law Germany uses for forming or participating in a criminal organisation. In the German Criminal Code, section 129 covers an organisation whose objectives or activities are directed at committing offences punishable by a maximum prison term of at least two years. Forming or participating in one can mean up to five years in prison or a fine; supporting or recruiting for one can mean up to three years. The law defines an organisation as a structured association of more than two people, existing for a longer period, pursuing an overriding common interest - even if it does not have neat formal roles, membership cards, a treasurer, a monthly newsletter and a little laminated constitution.

So what we have here is a situation where the state says: trespass, damage, criminal organisation.

The defendants and their supporters say: anti-Elbit action against the wart machine supplying Israel while Gaza, and everywhere else right now is being pulverised.

That is the argument and it’s also why the whole parade behind the glass nonsense matters too.

Because if you start the story at damaged property, which again is all this amounts too as we saw in Woolwich this week, you get a version of events where a bit of broken equipment, a few activists, a stern judge, and everyone goes home pretending that the only actual victim was a defence contractor’s insurance premium.

But if you start the story at Gaza, Elbit, weapons supply, and European complicity, suddenly the whole thing looks rather different, doesn’t it?

Suddenly the question is not just: did they damage property?

It is: what kind of property gets this level of state protection?

What kind of company gets shielded this aggressively?

What kind of political action gets dragged into a high-security courtroom, with the accused behind glass, before the court has even dealt with the reason the action even happened?

And that is why Germany wanted the framing of this case kept small.

Keep it as damage. Keep it as order. Keep it as criminality. Keep it as five dangerous people who need containing.

Because the moment you let the bigger picture in, the case stops being about factory equipment getting smashed up and starts being about the genocide they are committing their actions to raise awareness of.

Pre-trial detention.

A very innocuous phrase if you don’t dwell on it too much isn’t it? Like a calendar entry. Like something with a stamp and a reference number.

But for the person inside it, that is months of their life. That is family kept at a distance. That is court appearances in handcuffs. That is being treated as a risk before a single thing has been proven. Punishment first and justice if that comes at all, second.

And they still have not been convicted yet we should remember.

So why has the public image already been built like this?

Why glass before verdict?

Why danger before argument?

Why all this over the top security for a group of direct action protesters?

Same reason we’ve seen here in the UK with the Filton 25. Because the process is part of the message.

It’s very easy to look at both of these cases and say they are the same, that they are legally identical, they actually aren’t not quite, but politically the direction of travel very much is.

In Britain the Filton trial saw terror connected sentencing imposed by the Judge. In Germany it is criminal-organisation charges, pre-trial detention, handcuffs, glass, high-security court.

But all of that sits around the same core of having taken action against Israel because of the atrocities they are committing, that the UK and Germany are complicit in. Action against Israel’s genocidal assaults on neighbouring territories gets treated less as protest, less as political resistance and more like an organised security threat when they are no threat to us in our lives at all, just a threat to stopping Israel one computer, one factory, one drone on a production line at a time.

Once the state gets away with that, making the activist the threat, then the arms company becomes the victim.

It’s almost breathtaking, albeit in a similar way to a sewage leak. Hardly something to admire, and yet see how quickly this political protection racket for Israel has been able to spread.

Britain jailed Palestine Action, and Germany put them behind glass. Not the same charge. Not the same court. Not the same legal route. Fine. Nobody is saying the paperwork is identical. Nobody is saying Berlin photocopied Woolwich Crown Court and stuck a German stamp on the bottom. But look at the direction of travel, because that is the point.

Britain slapped on a terror sentence despite not proving terrorism. Germany is using the criminal-organisation angle that it’s laws allow it to do. But both roads lead to the same place: anti-Elbit action being dragged out of direct action protest and shoved into the security-state under threat. Or rather Israel’s.

And once the state has done that, everything else gets easier.

Gaza gets pushed aside. Elbit no longer gets mentioned. Arms exports fall down the agenda. The question of complicity no longer gets asked. All the public is supposed to see is the glass.

Just look at the glass. Look at the handcuffs. Look at the high-security setting. Look at the defendants presented exceptionally as they are. Don’t ask what they were acting against. Don’t ask what Elbit supplies. Don’t ask what Germany has enabled. Don’t ask what Britain has protected. Don’t ask why Palestine solidarity is suddenly being treated like a matter for the security state. Just stare at the aquarium and let the state do your thinking for you.

But if this case were truly as ordinary as the state would have you believe, this state or the German one, on this score it doesn’t matter, it would not need to go to such lengths. Such effort. It would not need to make the defendants look like an emergency before the court has even finished hearing why the action happened in the first place.

Because the state is not just trying to punish what it says was done.

It is trying to warn everyone watching not to try it too.

This is what happens if you act against the arms pipeline. This is what happens when you insist on making Gaza the story. This is what happens if you point at Elbit and say: there, that is part of it. This is what happens if you refuse to let the weapons trade hide behind polite its corporate logos.

Europe is not just prosecuting Palestine Action. It is building the image of what resistance to the machinery of genocide is supposed to look like: isolated, handcuffed, criminalised, and kept behind glass or behind bars.

But the image cuts both ways, doesn’t it?

Because Germany wanted that glass to make the defendants look dangerous. Instead, it shows exactly what the state is afraid of.

Not broken equipment. Not a paint-splashed office. Not five defendants.

It is afraid of the politics cutting through and they are still failing, because people will always resist and the more you try to crush that, the more people will end up slipping through your fingers.

For more on the Palestine Action sentencing story and the aftermath of that, from a Juror speaking out against it to human roadblocks and lots more besides, check out more on that story here.

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