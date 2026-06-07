Elbit Drones Get Damaged; Starmer Makes Obscene Target Switch

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Right, so Starmer’s courts are about to hang the terrorist label on four people no jury ever convicted of terrorism, and the jury that did convict them was reportedly never told it was coming. That is the move being made right now. No terrorism conviction. No jury finding that these people were terrorists. They were found guilty of criminal damage for an action at an Elbit Systems factory near Bristol, where Israeli quadcopter drones were damaged, and Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson is now expected to attach a terrorist connection at sentencing anyway. So when Starmer and his lot want to posture about law and order, they can start with the part where an Israeli arms firm becomes the protected object, while Palestine activists convicted of criminal damage are pushed towards terror-law treatment. That is not neutral justice wearing a wig. That is the British state looking at Elbit drone kit, looking at Palestine protesters, and somehow deciding the protesters are the terror problem.

The activists were not accused of damaging a random garden shed, or some poor bloke’s lawnmower, or a council grit bin in a fit of revolutionary zeal. The case concerns an arms manufacturer linked to Israel, with Israeli quadcopter drones damaged during an August 2024 action. The four convicted activists are Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani. Two others, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin, were acquitted of criminal damage. The whole Filton case sits in that dirty gap between what Britain says it is doing and what Britain actually protects, because the state is not treating an Israeli arms firm’s role in Israel’s war machine as the central political scandal here. It is treating the people who interfered with that machinery as the danger requiring terrorism language.

Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson is expected to add a terrorist connection under section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2020, and that legal phrase needs stripping down a bit doesn’t it? Else it stays the sort of jargon used to bore the public into surrender. Section 69 allows a court, in certain circumstances, to decide at sentencing that an offence has a terrorist connection. That does not magically change what the jury convicted them of, because the jury convicted four of them of criminal damage under ordinary criminal law. The sting is what comes next: the terror label can still be applied to the sentence, meaning the punishment and the consequences after prison can become far heavier than the conviction itself sounds to the public. Starmer’s lot can pretend that distinction is too technical for ordinary people, but it is not. The charge says one thing, the sentence may carry another, and the jury was not told the full political weight being loaded into the back of the process.

Juries are supposed to be the public’s check inside the criminal courts, not a decorative bit of furniture kept away from the real stakes until after the verdict has been delivered. The reporting says the terrorist connection was kept secret from the jury and the public while reporting restrictions were in place, and those restrictions were only lifted later. That means the public saw a criminal-damage case, the jury judged a criminal-damage case, and the court may still sentence through a terrorism-linked framework. So the state does not need to persuade a jury that the defendants are terrorists. The terror label can be introduced later, through sentencing. A legal system that asks the public to trust it while keeping the public out of the most politically loaded consequence carries its own indictment into court.

Justice Johnson’s earlier reasoning reportedly treated the activists’ attempt to interfere with weapons being made available to Israel as a route into the Terrorism Act, because damaging property in order to influence a government can fall within terrorism law. That is where the target switch becomes obscene. The defendants’ position has been that they acted against weapons and technology connected to Israel’s assault on Palestinians; the court’s logic can turn that purpose into an aggravating feature, because the state says it may amount to trying to influence the Israeli government. So the more directly the action is tied to preventing harm caused by weapons, the easier the court can try to pull it towards terrorism. That is a grim little legal escalator. Israel’s arms supply remains the protected object, and the attempt to disrupt it becomes the reason to intensify punishment.

The defence says the trial was narrowed in ways that stripped out the political and factual context the defendants wanted the jury to hear. Reporting on the case says restrictions barred defendants from speaking freely about their motivations for joining Palestine Action, from giving information on Gaza, and from laying out Elbit’s role as part of their case in the way they wanted. The jury also did not hear that the judge may later attach a terrorist connection to the sentencing. There is a familiar smell to this sort of process, and it is not fearless judicial balance drifting gently through the Royal Courts. It is the state wanting the action judged as property damage while saving the full political punishment for later. The defendants get treated as if the politics of their action is too dangerous for the jury to hear, then the state uses the politics of the action to argue for terrorism-linked sentencing.

However, the judge is now facing an application for recusal before sentencing, and a formal complaint has been made to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office. That complaint, backed by more than 3,000 signatories including legal experts, alleges biased and discriminatory conduct. Those are not minor grumbles from people annoyed that a courtroom did not go their way. The complaint is part of the consequence now sitting over the sentencing process itself. The court was supposed to be the place where the activists were judged. Instead, the judge’s own handling of the case has become part of the public case to answer. That does not undo a conviction, but it removes the easy comfort of treating the sentencing as a clean administrative next step.

And the row did not stop with the defendants. Rajiv Menon KC, the lead defence barrister, faced contempt proceedings connected to what he was allowed to say to the jury, and he later won his appeal. This is also now part of the arguments being made in the process pushing for Justice Johnson’s recusal. A trial where activists are prevented from making the argument they want to make is already troubling enough. A trial where the defence barrister himself is pulled into contempt proceedings over the limits on closing arguments adds another layer to the pressure. This is not a courtroom simply processing evidence with clean hands and a faint whiff of oak panelling. This is a political case where the line around what the jury can hear, what the defence can say, and what the public can know becomes part of the punishment environment. A defence constrained in that way leaves the jury verdict carrying a narrower record than the public controversy now demands.

And the wider Palestine Action crackdown makes this impossible to isolate as one strange sentencing dispute involving one judge and one factory. Palestine Action is the direct-action group that has targeted companies and sites linked to Israel’s military supply chain, and the British state has treated support for the group with extraordinary force. Reporting says more than 3,000 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding Palestine Action support placards since the ban came in. Those placards did not smash drones. Those people were not storming Elbit. They were simply holding signs and got arrested for terrorism. The state has still chosen terrorism powers as the frame, because once a government normalises treating Palestine solidarity as a security threat, the machinery does not politely stop at the edge of the courtroom.

And of course we have to come to Starmer in all of this. He is the prime minister sitting over the state that has made this crackdown part of British politics. He will be remembered as the PM who presided over treating grannies with placards as terrorists. The ban was imposed under a Labour government and defended through the apparatus of the state, even as courts, campaigners and thousands of ordinary people have contested what is being done. Starmer does not need to have personally leaned over a judge’s desk with a fountain pen and a villain’s grin for the politics to land on him. That is not how state power works, much as his defenders would love every responsibility to vanish unless there is a signed note saying “Keir did it, sorry about the fascism.” His government owns the political climate in which terror law is being stretched around Palestine solidarity, protest signs, and now potentially a criminal-damage sentence following action against Israeli weapons equipment.

And the Elbit connection is not a footnote. The entire moral balance of the case changes the moment the damaged property belongs to a company supplying Israel’s weapons ecosystem. The British state is not neutral between a weapons company and the people trying to stop those weapons being used. It has chosen where the legal heat lands. The activists damaged Israeli drone equipment, the jury convicted some of them of criminal damage, and the state now moves through a process that can make that sentence carry terrorism consequences. The arms firm becomes the object around which law hardens. The protesters become the people who carry the word terror. That is not an accident of grammar. It is the political order of priority being spoken through the sentencing.

And that phrase “serious property damage” sounds almost boring until you put the property back into its proper context here. Serious property damage to what? To Israeli drones. To weapons equipment. To technology connected to a state accused across the world of genocidal violence in Gaza. Britain can pretend that context is legally inconvenient, but political reality does not disappear just because a judge excludes it from a closing speech. If damaging weapons equipment can be treated as terrorism because it aims to influence the Israeli government, then the British legal system has handed Israel’s military supply chain a level of protection protest rights will never receive. The ordinary citizen gets told to trust the process, while the process quietly decides which violence is invisible and which resistance gets a big fat red terror stamp.

The comparison drawn by those complaint signatories to previous terror-linked sentencing is also meant to shock, and it should. The Filton defendants were not convicted of planting a bomb. They were not convicted of intending violence. They were convicted of criminal damage after an action against an Israeli arms company site. Trying to put that into the same sentencing atmosphere as terrorism is not a small procedural adjustment. It tells future juries one thing and future protesters another: even if the charge in front of the jury is not terrorism, the punishment after the verdict may still drag you into that world. And hat threat doesn’t just sit in one courtroom; it sits above every campaign that takes direct action against the state’s preferred interests.

The complaint against Justice Johnson also alleges cruelty around custody decisions, including the remanding of some defendants after having already spent long periods in prison before trial, far longer than they should have spent behind bars awaiting their court date. The complaint says three young women were denied the opportunity to prepare themselves and their families for another period in prison. Sentencing lands on bodies, families, jobs, housing, relationships, and the entire life of a person trying to survive the state’s timetable. The defendants are not being processed by state apparatus that exists outside politics. They are being placed inside an apparatus that can turn property damage into terror-related punishment while ordinary life gets held hostage to the next hearing date.

The state’s defenders will say this is all just the law taking its course, because that is what they always say when the course has already been dug in the direction they wanted. They will say the judge applies the law, the prosecutors make submissions, the jury has done its job, and everything else is activist noise. Fine. Then let the public look at the whole chain of events then. The damaged Elbit drones. The criminal-damage convictions. The absence of any terrorism conviction. The reporting restrictions. The jury kept away from the terror-sentencing consequence. The more than 3,000 people signing a complaint alleging bias and discriminatory conduct on the part of the judge. The defence barrister contempt row. A process this clean should not need quite so many curtains should it?

Jeremy Corbyn’s intervention cuts through this as a for instance as well, and it does it by saying the obvious thing the legal machine tries to make sound complicated: do not sentence people as terrorists when they were not convicted as terrorists. Hardly a radical proposition is it? That is the sort of thing a functioning democracy should be able to say without needing a protest camp outside a court. Yet Britain has reached a point where saying that aloud counts as an intervention, because the state’s Palestine policy has become so warped that basic distinctions need rescuing from people who claim to be guardians of the rule of law. Criminal damage is criminal damage. Terrorism is terrorism. If the government and the courts want those categories blurred around Palestine protest, they should have to defend the blur in full public view.

The biggest danger here is precedent, because a one-off injustice is bad enough, but a working template is worse. If this sentencing approach sticks, the state will learn that it can charge and convict through ordinary criminal law, then attach terrorism at the back end where fewer people are looking. Juries will not be asked the question in the way the public imagines. Defendants will still carry the consequences. Campaigns will know that the line between protest prosecution and terrorism punishment is thinner than they were told. Starmer’s Britain then gets exactly what every cautious authoritarian government wants: the ability to sound moderate at the front door while the punishment is intensified round the back.

The court will have its dates, its forms, its language and its robes, its horsehair wigs but the politics is not hiding. Elbit drones were damaged. Palestine activists were convicted of criminal damage. The jury reportedly did not know the terror-linked sentencing risk waiting behind the verdict. The judge now faces a recusal bid and a complaint backed by thousands. Starmer’s government sits over a wider crackdown where Palestine Action support has been treated through terror powers on a scale that should shame anyone still pretending this is ordinary public order. Britain looked at an Israeli arms firm, looked at protest rights, and chose where to put the terror label. This is not law and order. Not neutral justice. This is a state protecting the war machine and calling any opposition to it not just dangerous, but terrorism.

SOURCES:

NOVARA MEDIA: Palestine Action Activists to Be Sentenced As Terrorists in Move Kept Secret From Jury and Public; Palestine Action Defendants Apply to Remove ‘Biased’ Judge

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Thousands sign complaint ahead of hearing to remove ‘biased’ Filton judge

LEGISLATION,GOV.UK: Sentencing Act 2020, Section 69