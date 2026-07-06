Detonator Blunder Smokes Netanyahu; Lebanon Withdrawal Con Hilariously Exposed

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Right, so this is what a “withdrawal framework” looks like now, apparently. Not a convoy leaving. Not a border post being handed back.

Smoke.

Lebanon gets told there is a deal. A framework. A peace step. A route back to sovereignty. You can almost smell the conference-room coffee.

And then the ground blows up, because Israel’s idea of withdrawal, by the look of it, comes with a detonator in the welcome pack.

Yet that’s a problem for Netanyahu here. He needed this to look like withdrawal with a tie on. Careful language, official backdrops, everyone lined up for the cameras. Then the smoke rolls in from southern Lebanon again, and the whole thing starts looking less like diplomacy and more like a demolition job with a press pass.

But then there’s this footage.

And once you’ve seen the smoke, the sales pitch starts looking a bit less like diplomacy and a bit more like somebody missed - well, something rather important out of it and it stems from this recent event, which you might recall.

That was of course in the aftermath of Lebanon’s sell out of a deal to Israel

Lovely room. Lots of flags. Important people looking very official, though you can’t escape the feeling somebody’s back might have a knife pressed to it can you?

The violence is going on elsewhere. All the death a destruction goes on somewhere else. You put all the conditions you feel like you can get away with imposing here into the appendices at the back. Then you stand back and admire your machinations.

A framework.

A step forward.

A path to peace.

Wonderful.

And then, once the cameras move from the podium back to southern Lebanon, the whole thing starts coughing up smoke like a clapped-out old van trying to pass its MOT.

Because the question here is not whether this framework, this deal, this sell out documentation officially exists. We know it does, we just saw them signing it. Governments can produce paperwork a damn sight faster than they can produce shame.

The question is: what does it actually do?

And this is where the whole thing starts getting slippery, because the agreement being sold as withdrawal does not really behave like a withdrawal. It behaves like a managed redeployment. Pilot zones. Verification. Conditions. All the little magic words that mean: “not yet, not fully, not unless Israel decides the homework has been marked properly.”

Lebanon gets the responsibilities.

Israel keeps its hands on the lever.

Very generous, that.

Very normal.

Nothing says sovereignty quite like having the occupying power stand there with a clipboard deciding when you’ve earned your own land back.

But here’s the absurd little detail at the heart of this: in the agreement being sold as the route to Israeli withdrawal, something is missing, something quite big and rather relevant - the word withdrawal is apparently not even it.

Not buried on page nine.

Not softened.

Missing completely.

The Lebanese government signed a withdrawal framework without withdrawal mentioned in it anywhere. Beautiful. Like ordering a lifeboat and being handed a damp brochure about best swimming techniques at sea.

And that turns everything we’ve been led to believe over this on it’s head doesn’t it? The meaning of the language that is used changes. Redeployment. Pilot zones. Verification. Conditions. Lebanon proves. Israel judges. Lebanon waits. Israel decides.

And the really insulting bit is that they expect people not to notice. As if “pilot zones” sounds so official that everyone will just glaze over and go, ah yes, pilot zones, very important, carry on detonating the neighbourhood.

The sales pitch says withdrawal.

The agreement literally doesn’t.

So it’s no surprise given all of that, that Israel is carrying on the same as ever then.

That is why this isn’t just background violence now. Ongoing skirmishes. It’s not just another miserable little ticker line on the news saying “fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon,” as if that explains anything beyond the newsroom needing a label before the next advert break.

Look at the timing. Look at the frame. Look at what is being sold.

A withdrawal process is being dressed up as progress while Israeli strikes are still landing, towns are still being hit, people are still being displaced, and the word “framework” is being asked to carry more moral weight than it can possibly hold without snapping in half.

So where is Netanyahu’s problem here then Damo? It seems like he’s getting everything his way?

Well, here it is.

He can argue about Hezbollah. He can talk security. He can say conditions have to be met. He can do the little aren’t I statesmanlike routine, where every sentence sounds like it’s been buffed to a mirror shine by a war-crimes solicitor with a migraine.

But the smoke keeps interrupting him.

It’s awkward, all that smoke still rising.

Doesn’t stay inside the press release.

Doesn’t respect the branding.

It just sits there in the sky saying: if this is what a withdrawal looks like, then I’m the Queen of Sheba.

Netanyahu cannot fix that with a speech, because the footage completely ruins agreement.

Israel needed this to look like an exit. Or at least the beginning of one. A security process. Controlled, phased, responsible.

But the images do something else entirely. They expose Israel’s lies yet again.

You get a deal in Washington.

Then more smoke over Lebanon, as if it ever stopped.

More rubble.

Then Israeli military footage from occupied ground.

At some point even the most patient viewer will have to start thinking: well hang on, this withdrawal story seems to be doing a lot of not-withdrawing.

And that’s why this is a problem for Israel, not just for Lebanon’s government.

Because if your “withdrawal” deal needs detonations, threats, occupied positions and conditional loopholes to keep it standing, maybe the deal isn’t being exposed by critics.

Maybe it’s being exposed by your own footage.

Now where the rolling-news version will probably compress this into something like: Israel launches fresh strikes in Lebanon.

Fine. True enough. Totally missing the point though, because without the deal, all this smoke is just more evidence of yet another ugly Israeli escalation. With the deal, the smoke becomes evidence that the whole thing is being sold on false pretences. Honestly, did they go to all this faff and pomp with this signing and expect nobody to notice?

The Trump administration and Israel sold Lebanon a route out and the Vichy government of Joseph Aoun took it, selling out their own south in documentation, apparently not even containing the word withdrawal.

Israel kept the conditions, kept the war posture, kept the front

And then the clips started making a mockery of it all, because of course we’re going to notice!

And while all of this is being discussed in terms of frameworks and zones and security language, the places being hit have names.

Beit Yahoun. Ainata. Haddatha. Kounin. Nabatieh. Bint Jbeil district.

Not “areas.” Not “sectors.” Not little blobs on a policy map. Places. Homes. Streets. People who do not live their lives as a footnote in someone else’s bloody buffer zone.

That is what this language does. It sands the edges off.

“Redeployment” sounds clean.

“Pilot zone” sounds administrative.

“Verification” sounds sensible.

Then you put those words next to smoke rising over a town and suddenly the whole vocabulary starts to look obscene.

It’s like calling a burglary “uninvited asset relocation.” Very technical. Very neat. Still someone in your house nicking your telly.

And when the Arab League condemns the demolition of an entire neighbourhood in the Bint Jbeil District, that is the outside world putting a name to what the footage is already telling you.

Now this of course might also look familiar to followers of Lebanon news right now, Beaufort Castle of course, recently taken by Israel, not quite the positional advantage it was back in Medieval times – thanks to all those Hezbollah drones.

But what we have here is Israeli soldiers on occupied Lebanese high ground. Stone walls. Command posture. Terrain. The whole thing looks like the military wing of a bad historical re-enactment society.

Well, where is the withdrawal happening here?

Israel is still playing king of the castle when they’re supposed to be withdrawing.

Nothing quite says “we’re leaving” like standing on someone else’s fortress and amid news of IDF Commander Eyal Zamir’s visit to the site and warning about the next offensive, which is why he was reportedly there.

If the story is “Israel is on a path to leave,” then footage of Israeli military command standing on occupied Lebanese heights is not exactly helping is it?

It’s like announcing you’re moving out of someone’s house while sitting in their kitchen, drilling a lock onto the fridge.

Subtle? No.

Useful? Very. To us. To the viewer.

It tells the viewer what the document said the opposite of. Israel is not acting like a power preparing to surrender control. It is acting like a power keeping leverage, keeping terrain, keeping options, and keeping the right to decide what happens next.

That is why Netanyahu is getting smoked out here over this deal. Not because of one awkward line, or because someone used the wrong phrase in a document, or as is the case here, leaves one very important bit out entirely.

He gets smoked out because the footage and the framework are pulling in opposite directions.

One says withdrawal.

The other says bring more detonators.

One says process.

The other says look at all the rubble we’ve just left.

One says sovereignty.

The other shows Israeli soldiers on occupied Lebanese ground looking very much like men who have not come to hand back the keys, but to take more of it.

Lebanon was sold a withdrawal framework. Signed a withdrawal framework. You would hope they read it, but the deal left out the part that matters most: the actual withdrawal, or any semblance of such a thing. It leaves out who actually holds the power after the paper is signed.

And the footage fills that gap beautifully, brutally, stupidly.

Netanyahu needed this to give himself space. Arguably so did Joseph Aoun. Neither of these men come out smelling of roses though. One is carrying on in Lebanon same as ever in the name of Israeli security, the other either didn’t read what was signed, or did and signed it anyway, a Vichy government as he runs and I certainly favour the latter there.

The withdrawal agreement is functionally useless because it doesn’t do what was promised and if this was meant to placate Iran as far as Trump’s deal with them goes, well they don’t appreciate being taken for fools.

In fact another report relating to Iran has recently just been leaked in Israel, a damage report as that is and despite claims of Iran having not done much damage to Israel in recent strikes, a piece of core national infrastructure might be out for the count until 2028. Get more on that story right here.

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