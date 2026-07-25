Desperate Trump Needed A Victory Story. Four Names Ruined It

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Right, so Donald Trump needed this war to look like a win, since nothing says “stable genius” quite like turning a bloodbath into a campaign ad.

He bombed Iran, declared a ceasefire, and right away began selling the entire fiasco as quick, tidy, and a real bargain in American lives. Iran was supposedly shattered. The missiles were apparently vaporised.

Victory secured. Mission accomplished, just without the aircraft carrier or the ridiculously large banner this time.

Then four more US soldiers came home in flag-draped cases, and suddenly Trump’s neat little victory story had a numbers problem.

Cheap. Controlled. Practically a Black Friday doorbuster in the bloodshed aisle-get yours while supplies last.

Then these four soldiers came home, stubbornly refusing to stay off the balance sheet like a bad debt Trump cannot write off.

Trump stood at Dover and saluted them as they came off the plane. The White House honoured them. The Pentagon named them. And the following day, Trump counted them himself. Eighteen Americans dead, he said.

Eighteen.

Then somebody looked at the Pentagon’s official total and found fourteen.

Four people vanished from the number. Not from the White House tribute, which explicitly honoured four fallen service members. Not from the Department of War’s own account, which named all four and said their deaths were related to Iranian aggression. Not from the flag-draped transfer cases Trump had just saluted at Dover. Just from the official Operation Epic Fury tally, which still stood at fourteen.

Trump then publicly used the higher figure in his 23 July remarks, recorded and published by the White House.

And while the Pentagon was still arguing over whether the dead belonged to one war, two wars, or just got lost in an Excel spreadsheet reshuffle, Trump was already waving his sabre and promising Iran a ‘heavier dose’-because nothing says closure like another round of explosions.

busy auditioning for Strongman of the Year.

He wants more war. He just cannot seem to remember how many Americans the last round killed. Minor detail, apparently, when you’re already ordering the next one.

Now, they would very much like you to think this is a website story.

A database hiccup. Bit of dodgy coding. Someone pressed the wrong button, four dead soldiers slipped behind the digital sofa cushions, terribly sorry, IT will get right on it-just as soon as they finish their latest round of Candy Crush.

Except that is not the only explanation they’ve given.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said the errors were caused by “a temporary data disruption” and that the “site anomalies are currently being resolved in coordination with the Military Services.” He then accused the New York Times of pushing a “completely fake story.” Yet three military sources reportedly told the paper something quite different: the four deaths had been left out because they occurred after Trump declared his April ceasefire. So one explanation says the computer lost them. The other says the administration put them in a different war.

So which is it?

Did the computer lose them, or did the administration decide they belonged to a different war?

Because those are not just two flavours of the same excuse. One is a technical cock-up. The other is a political decision about where to file the bodies. A choice made, seemingly to water down the perceived optics.

And both leave Trump with the same delightful outcome, don’t they? A smaller number he could point to and call restraint, as though knocking four names off the total made the war any less bloody.

Trump’s military “exit” is to carry on bombing and make it heavier.

That is not an exit. It is escalation wearing a badly fitted name badge.

And the other option is wonderfully convenient too. Iran supposedly wants a deal, it just isn’t ready to admit it yet. So whatever happens, Trump gets to call himself the winner. More bombing means he is “knocking out everything they have”. Talks mean Iran came crawling back.

Meanwhile, his administration still cannot publish one stable figure for the Americans the war has already killed. Trump is deciding how much heavier the next round should be before the Pentagon has settled whether four deaths from the last round even belong in the total.

Before we go any further, these are the four people everybody is trying to turn into an accounting argument.

Isabella Gonzales was nineteen.

Tyler James Feehan was twenty-five.

Angel Rampersad was twenty-eight.

Michael Emmanuel Swinton was thirty.

Three of the soldiers were caught in the Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on 17 July. Pvt Isabella Gonzales was killed in the strike. 1st Lt Tyler Feehan died the following day from his injuries, while Sgt Angel Rampersad was initially reported missing before the Pentagon said he was believed killed. Two days after the Jordan attack, Sgt Michael Swinton died at Erbil Air Base in Iraq during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian attack drone.

Four lives. Four families. Four sets of people who do not get to restart the clock because Donald Trump made a ceasefire announcement that failed to keep anybody safe.

That’s what makes the ‘temporary disruption’ excuse so nauseatingly convenient.

The system did not temporarily misplace a lunch order here. These were people, not a missing Amazon package you can just track and forget.

So Trump says eighteen. Watch what happens next.

Eighteen becomes fourteen.

Just like that. Presto-four dead Americans disappear with the click of a mouse.

The president has one number. The Pentagon website has another. A separate list reportedly manages to contain only thirteen names, because once you start losing count of the dead, why stop at just one version? Collect them all. Or don’t as the case may be.

Fourteen. Eighteen. Thirteen names.

One government. One war. Or two wars, depending on which excuse happened to wander into the briefing room that morning.

The official line is that this was temporary.

Temporary is doing some Olympic-level heavy lifting here though - gold medal in the creative accounting deadlift.

The deaths happened. The funeral happened. Trump’s speech happened. The bombing happened. The only temporary thing appears to be whether the deaths are politically useful enough to remain in the total.

Then comes the other explanation. They happened after the ceasefire, so they belong somewhere else.

Somewhere else where?

In the sequel? Iran War II: The Search for Another Appropriation Bill-coming soon to a Fox & Friends near you.

A ceasefire that does not actually stop the fighting is not a dividing line. It is just a press release with delusions of grandeur.

Yet Trump is already using it to talk about “two wars”, and four dead Americans have fallen into the crack between them.

Same bombs. Same enemy. Totally different tally.

Now, aside from the discrepancy in the figures, Democratic congressman Jason Crow heard Trump using that figure eighteen as well, as though it proved how restrained and successful this had all been. Crow is a Democratic congressman, yes, but he is also a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, unlike old bone spurs. This is what he made of it.

See, that is the bit Trump’s sales pitch can’t answer.

He says one death is too many, then immediately adds “but it’s eighteen.”

But.

As if eighteen is the discount rate. As if the families should be grateful the war only took their son, daughter, husband or parent and not a few thousand more-bargain bereavement, act now while stocks last.

It’s grief shrink-wrapped and sold as value for money.

And that is why he starts comparing his total with Vietnam, Afghanistan and Korea.

He is not remembering the dead. He is pricing the product.

Look at those wars, he says. Thousands killed-tens of thousands. Mine is only eighteen.

Efficient bombing. Low American losses. Tremendous value. Five stars on TripAdvisor-unless you’re one of the bereaved families, in which case, sorry, no refunds or exchanges.

Then the Pentagon count drops to fourteen, and the deal gets even better for him, doesn’t it?

Same war, even fewer dead.

This is why the missing four matter politically. The lower number lets Trump pretend the whole thing has been quick, controlled, and almost painless-a regional war he can brag about between rounds of golf.

Fourteen sounds better than eighteen.

Fourteen still sounds appalling if one of them is your child, of course, but that has never been the customer Trump is pitching to. He wouldn’t have a clue himself, of course

But if the Pentagon cannot settle the number of dead, perhaps it can at least tell us what all this is costing.

Oh, it can.

Funny how the calculators never freeze up when it’s time to count the cash isn’t it?

“The right bombs at the right time.”

That’s Pete Kegsbreath’s big contribution-because nothing screams military genius quite like that, does it?

No exit strategy. No stable casualty count. No explanation for why the supposedly destroyed missiles are still reaching American bases. Just the right bombs, delivered punctually.

He calls it a generational investment.

Of course he does. ‘Endless war’ sounds a bit grim and on the nose. ‘Generational investment’ makes it sound like your grandchildren might get a dividend, instead of just the invoice and another list of dead soldiers.

The Pentagon said it had already spent $37.5 billion on the war, as I covered just yesterday. Then it came asking for another $67.1 billion in emergency funding.

Suddenly the figures are immaculate-every penny accounted for, every billion buffed up like it’s about to walk the red carpet.

Fuel. Munitions. Aircraft. Drones. Readiness. Classified programs. Every billion marching into the hearing, wearing a shiny little name badge and a big grin.

Ask about the money, and they can find the decimal point.

Ask how many Americans have died and the answer turns into fourteen, eighteen, thirteen names, a website glitch, a ceasefire fudge, two wars, one war and Pete Hegseth looking like someone just asked him to recite pi to twenty digits.

The money never goes missing, but the money never needs a press release to explain where it wandered off to either.

The four deaths also blow a hole through another part of the sales pitch, because Iran’s missile programme was supposed to have been destroyed and decimated and rendered almost completely ineffective.

Hegseth and Trump have used every word available except “still capable of killing our soldiers.”

Gillibrand asked the obvious question.

Underground facilities.

There we go. The missiles were destroyed, except for the ones hiding underground. The stockpiles were decimated, except for the ones still sitting there. The Iranian military was almost completely ineffective, except for the part where it killed American personnel.

Every victory claim comes with a small-print loophole big enough to park a ballistic missile and a Humvee in.

And Gillibrand’s final line is the entire problem: which version of this war are people supposed to believe?

The victorious one?

The finished one?

The second one?

The one costing another sixty-seven billion?

Or the one where four dead soldiers are honoured on camera and then disappear, seemingly for political convenience?

Even Republican Thomas Massie has called the two-war argument absurd. His accusation is that the Pentagon is pretending a brief ceasefire created a completely separate war, allowing the administration to dodge the consequences attached to the first. Massie’s accusation is that the Pentagon is splitting one continuing Iran conflict into two wars to escape the political and legal consequences attached to the first. Now, where that motive might not be proven, what is proven is that Trump himself used the phrase “18 in two wars”, while military sources reportedly cited the April ceasefire when explaining why the four later deaths were not included in the earlier total. The intention remains uncertain, but the effect doesn’t: four casualties got shifted out of the headline figures, seemingly for no other reason than it was convenient to.

A president bombs a country. Announces a ceasefire. Bombs it again. Calls the new round a different war. Resets the clock. Moves the casualties to a new column like he’s rearranging furniture. We know it’s convenient as far as running a war without congressional approval, that 60-day limit that applies to that, of course, but these are human beings who paid the ultimate price for heaven’s sake; how sick can you be?. Same enemy. Same campaign. Same Pentagon. A new war as soon as the previous one becomes too inconvenient, though.

Look at them again.

Isabella Gonzales. Tyler Feehan. Angel Rampersad. Michael Swinton.

Trump saluted them.

Trump counted them.

Then his Pentagon stopped including them in the numbers it was publishing for the war. At the same time, officials argued about computer errors, ceasefires and whether one continuing conflict had somehow become two.

Websites can fail. Databases can break. That is not the worst part of this.

The worst part is how quickly four dead Americans got demoted to an awkward footnote in the story Trump wanted to flog to the public.

Trump needed a victory story. These four people had the audacity to ruin it by dying at the wrong time. What a piece of s**t.

For more on the ongoing events in the Middle East right now instigated by the US and told to you as you’ll never get from the mainstream media, do stick with the channel for more of the latest right here, including this piece where Israel are cheering not having to fight this war with Iran, because Trump is doing it all for them. Remember that as you consider the billions more that Whisky Pete is after, won’t you?

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