Desperate Netanyahu Now Needs The People His Latest Deal Abandons!

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu has made himself a victory film, because, of course, he has.

Explosions. Soldiers. Trump is praising him. Congress clapping. Netanyahu in body armour, looking as though he personally carried the entire Israeli military up a hill before breakfast.

Lots of fire, lots of flags, and absolutely no sign of the people who have to keep making it all happen, because there is one scene missing from Netanyahu’s film.

The one where Israel’s military chief warns that severe manpower shortages, repeated reserve call-ups, and too few new recruits are pushing the IDF towards its limits, with a risk of it “collapsing in on itself.” That bit did not make the final cut.

Neither did the manpower shortage. Nor the exhausted reservists. Nor the coalition deal protecting tens of thousands from service while those already serving are told to stay longer.

Now the Israeli parliament has shut down, an election is coming, and Netanyahu needs votes from the same people his politics have been grinding into the floor.

Some victory.

And that’s it. The Knesset is closed.

Not the government, mind you. Netanyahu is still welded to the prime minister’s chair like it’s the last seat on the escape pod. His cabinet is lurking in the shadows as ever. He can still order airstrikes, summon meetings, and parade around as if the Middle East is his own personal game of Risk, where only he, the galaxy-brained mastermind, is able to grasp its cosmic complexity.

What’s over is the luxury of running the show with no closing time, because last orders have been called.

So every new casualty, every unsuccessful operation, every additional call-up, every row with the army, every grubby little coalition favour now comes with the same additional question looming over it.

What will voters make of this?

Netanyahu can carry on the wars; he just has to explain them now, and luckily for him, he has already prepared the answer.

It is, however, the same pitch he always sells.

Netanyahu is strong.

Netanyahu is security.

Netanyahu is friends with Trump.

Netanyahu stands near soldiers.

So, naturally, without Netanyahu, Israel would apparently collapse like a flat-pack wardrobe put together by a toddler with oven mitts on.

There you go, there’s the pitch,

Trump says something flattering. Soldiers look purposeful. Netanyahu walks about in military kit. Congress applauds. Buildings explode off-screen.

Very stirring.

It’s less an election advert and more the trailer for a vanity project where the star has fired the director, rewritten the script in crayon, and insisted his face be glued to every surface not already on fire.

But watch what the advert is actually doing.

It shows weapons, not shortages.

It shows soldiers, not how long they have been serving.

It shows Netanyahu standing beside the army. It does not show the army asking where the next 12,000 people are coming from.

That is the difference between a campaign film and a military reality.

One has dramatic music.

The other has a rota. That is the pivot: Netanyahu’s film cannot justify what then gets asked, and this is the bit that rather spoils the mood.

The warning is not coming from an opposition party. It is not a protest slogan. It is not some commentator in a studio stroking his chin and telling everyone things look “challenging.”

It is attributed directly to Israel’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir. The man running the IDF. And he is not saying, “We could perhaps do with a few more people if somebody has a moment.” The reported language is that the military is being driven towards its limits and risks collapsing in on itself. If the manpower shortage keeps worsening, then what the army faces is a slow hollowing-out: more frequent reserve call-ups, less recovery time, reduced training and maintenance, experienced personnel leaving, and commanders having fewer rested units available for simultaneous fronts or a sudden escalation. The economic damage grows with it because reservists are pulled repeatedly from families and workplaces, while the Bank of Israel has warned that the government’s draft approach would not recruit enough people to reduce that burden. Continuing exemptions while others serve longer will break trust between the military, reservists, and the government.

That is quite a distance from Netanyahu’s campaign film isn’t it?

The advert portrays the Israeli military as an endless machine behind him. Netanyahu points; they move. That is how it is supposed to work, as if they are just automatons of the state.

Except armies are made of people.

People who get tired. People whose families barely see them. People whose employers have to keep covering for them. People who have already been called back once, twice, however many times, and are now being told the country’s entire security strategy appears to depend on them never asking how long this is meant to carry on.

You cannot edit your way out of that.

You cannot fill an empty unit with applause from Congress.

And you cannot run a permanent war on the assumption that the same people will remain permanently available.

This shortage is the pressure beneath the whole pitch.

The IDF says it needs roughly 12,000 more personnel.

At the same time, around 70,000 eligible ultra-Orthodox men remain undrafted because Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners insist that full-time religious students should continue to be shielded from compulsory service.

So what did Netanyahu’s coalition do?

Did it finally confront the problem?

Did it tell its partners that the army cannot keep demanding more from the same pool of people while tens of thousands remain outside it? Of course not. Instead, protection was extended to ultra-Orthodox draft evaders who would face no consequences, while those already serving were to be kept in uniform for 32 months rather than dropping back to 30.

There’s Netanyahu’s great wartime leadership.

The army says it needs more people.

The coalition protects people who are not serving and then it turns around and tells the people who are serving that they will simply have to do more.

Then he calls it national unity.

Netanyahu has not solved the shortage. He has shifted the burden. That is the pivot.

He has shifted the burden.

That is what he does.

He keeps the coalition partner happy now and kicks the cost down the road and hopes to get away with it until after the election.

To a reservist.

To a family.

To an employer.

To somebody already serving.

The political benefit stays with Netanyahu, but it is exhaustion for everyone else.

It is ultimately all about who pays.

A soldier pays for another two months.

A reservist pays with another call-up.

A partner pays by becoming a single parent again for however long the next deployment lasts.

A workplace pays because somebody has been called up again

The economy pays because war does not simply swallow missiles and tanks. It swallows time. It swallows labour. It swallows families’ plans. It swallows businesses.

And Netanyahu stands in the campaign advert, parading all of that as ironclad proof of his own Herculean strength.

His strength, but everybody else’s time.

His victory, but everybody else’s bill.

He wants to tell voters that only he can protect them.

Funny way of showing it with all the wars he’s started, but then he can explain why the army underneath that protection is warning about its limits.

He can explain why the people already serving are being stretched further.

He can explain why the people his coalition protects are not being asked to fill the gap.

That is the problem with making yourself the indispensable man.

Eventually, everything becomes your responsibility.

Television coverage, naturally, has a tidier way of talking about all this.

Seats.

Blocs.

Coalition arithmetic.

Who might sit with whom?

How many seats has this new party taken from that old party?

Now, one poll is not a result. But it does sharpen the pivot: a recent projection put the opposition bloc at 61 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc at 50, and Likud itself at 21.

Netanyahu has been declared politically dead more times than Dracula, and yet he keeps clawing his way out of the crypt for another encore.

And yet the numbers matter because they show defeat is no longer some ridiculous fantasy being spoken about by his enemies.

An alternative majority is plausible. Whether that changes Israeli conduct, particularly on defence, is another matter.

But once that does become plausible, the military warning stops being merely an internal argument between ministers and generals.

It becomes campaign material.

The shortage becomes campaign material.

The draft deal becomes campaign material.

The extra service becomes campaign material.

Every boast in Netanyahu’s advert can be placed beside the warning from his own army.

That is what has changed now.

Electorate mood is also shifting. Now there is no polling around that is directly asking voters to choose between Zamir’s manpower warning and Netanyahu’s campaign film. The nearest evidence, though, is still bad news for Netanyahu. An Israel Democracy Institute survey found that 68% of Israelis and 60% of Likud voters opposed a Haredi exemption law, even if rejecting it would cause elections. Another IDI survey found that 85% of non-Haredi Jewish respondents supported sanctions against Haredi draft evaders, including 73% of Likud voters and 77% of Religious Zionist voters, that being the party of Bezalel Smotrich.

Recent electoral polling also suggests that military credibility is working for former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot: one Kan poll put his Yashar Party on 24 seats against Likud’s 23. At the same time, Eisenkot led Netanyahu by 41% to 37% on suitability for prime minister. That does not prove that Zamir’s warning undermines Netanyahu’s messaging. Still, it strongly suggests that a campaign based purely on Netanyahu-as-strongman is colliding with an electorate receptive to military figures offering a different account of competence and sacrifice.

That is not to say that Netanyahu has suddenly lost all power, but he has lost the ability to use it without electoral consequences closing in behind him.

What the election is really judging

And even the more respectable coverage is beginning to say this is not just another election about personalities and coalition deals.

It is a judgment on Netanyahu’s record.

Including the wars.

And of course that is precisely what Netanyahu has spent years trying to avoid.

His argument has always been that war makes changing leaders too dangerous.

The country is under threat.

Now is not the time.

Only Netanyahu can manage this.

Only Netanyahu knows Trump.

Only Netanyahu can keep Israel safe.

But if war is the reason Netanyahu must stay, then the condition of the army conducting that war becomes part of the case against him.

The security leader has to answer for the security failures.

The security leader has to answer for the shortage.

The wartime prime minister has to answer for why his coalition shielded tens of thousands while asking more from those already serving, when his opponents are offering the reverse: Gadi Eisenkot has made mandatory ultra-Orthodox service a central pledge, while Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party argues for equal service obligations rather than a permanent religious exception.

The opposition’s alternatives are not just campaign slogans. Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar proposes “service for all,” meaning military or national service established by law. Eisenkot has called for a realistic plan to recruit ultra-Orthodox men and has said equal service should be pursued even if the dispute triggers another election, because he will, of course, run into all the problems Netanyahu has on this score.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Together alliance has pledged to end blanket Haredi exemptions and introduce mandatory service for all, but again, that same problem exists. Bennett and Lapid have also said they would not trade away the draft issue merely to bring Haredi parties into a post-election coalition, but we’d have to see wouldn’t we?

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu Party is taking the hardest line: universal conscription with no exemptions, backed by a demand that opposition leaders commit to it before the election.

The weakness across all of these is that these remain broader political commitments rather than complete manpower plans. The unresolved details are how quickly tens of thousands could realistically be processed, what military or civilian alternatives would count, what religious accommodations would be made, and which sanctions would actually be enforced. So the opposition has a much cleaner principle than Netanyahu, but not yet a fully costed magic tap from which 12,000 trained soldiers immediately pour out.

You can’t spend years stapling your face to the state and then act surprised when every disaster shows up wearing a Netanyahu badge.

And whichever way Netanyahu moves now, somebody is waiting to punish him.

Escalate the wars, and he needs more soldiers.

More reservists.

More money.

More disruption.

More funerals.

All before polling day.

But if he so much as taps the brakes, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, and the rest of the cabinet’s medieval cosplay society start howling betrayal like they’ve just been excommunicated.

Declare victory, and voters can ask where it is.

Admit the wars remain unfinished, and the campaign film starts to look less like triumph and more like very expensive denial.

Say the army is strong, and the manpower warning still sits there.

Say everyone must sacrifice, and the exemptions still sit there.

Say only Netanyahu can fix it, and voters are entitled to ask why he hasn’t fixed it already.

That is a genuine trap. If Netanyahu moves towards genuine Haredi conscription, Shas and United Torah Judaism, the main Haredi parties, are likely to threaten to withhold support, refuse to join another Netanyahu coalition, or demand fresh concessions elsewhere. They have already withdrawn from or destabilised his government over this issue, threatened budgets, and even threatened to topple the government when exemption legislation was delayed. Before the latest laws were passed, Haredi parties would not even guarantee support for another Netanyahu-led coalition.

But moving further towards exemptions carries the opposite danger: anger from the IDF, reservists, courts, opposition parties, and a large share of Netanyahu’s own voters. Tighten the draft, and he runs the risk of losing the Haredi parties he needs to build a government. Protect the exemptions, and he runs the risk of alienating the soldiers, families, and secular or national-religious voters he needs to win the election.

Not that he cannot act.

He can.

The problem is that every action now lands somewhere on the political spectrum.

Every missile has a family behind it.

Every call-up has a voter attached.

Every coalition deal has somebody else being asked to bear the burden.

Netanyahu spent years making war a defence against elections.

Now the election has made war part of the case against him.

So watch the victory film again.

There is Netanyahu with the soldiers.

Netanyahu with Trump.

Netanyahu in Congress.

Netanyahu at another ceremony, another podium, another carefully chosen moment designed to make one man look larger than the country he governs.

And nowhere in it is the shortage.

Nowhere is the warning.

Nowhere are the people serving longer.

Nowhere are the tens of thousands protected from service.

Nowhere are the families being told to manage one more absence.

And nowhere is 27 October, which is polling day.

That is the ending that the film cannot show.

Not because the campaign ran out of footage. Because reality, inconveniently, refused to roll credits just because Netanyahu declared victory.

Netanyahu can still wage war.

He can still order strikes, call up reservists, and tell Israelis that only he can protect them.

What he can no longer do is send the cost elsewhere and assume the people paying it will stay quiet. Reservist groups have fought the exemption move; the IDF chief warned it would tear open trust with those serving, and even Likud-aligned mayors have called it a severe blow to national resilience.

His campaign film ends with Netanyahu triumphant.

The election begins with his own military warning that the force beneath him is reaching its limits.

For more on the latest goings on in the Middle East right now, as you will never hear from the mainstream media, do stick with the channel here, many more acerbic breakdowns for you on the latest news.

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