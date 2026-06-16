Desperate Hegseth Has A TV Car Crash; Pentagon Starts Panic Shopping

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Right, so every launch, every flash, every flaming rocket put out in news clips or by the Pentagon or US Central Command is very deliberately put out there into the public sphere. It looks impressive, it promotes a sense of power, it lets you know who’s in charge when the good ol’ US of A is the one doing the shooting, all very flashy. Very presidential. Very “don’t mess with America.”

For as much as such imagery makes for handy propaganda though, these missiles are not exactly infinite and the tangerine toddler has been spending them like water. They don’t just automatically replenish themselves because Trump snaps his fingers and bellows into a microphone for the hard of thinking MAGA crowd or if Pete Hegseth fixes his stares at a camera like he’s trying to intimidate a parking meter.

Every one of these things gets counted somewhere afterwards where there is no TV and no cameras and no adulation.

Inventory. Replacement. Production. Cost.

And that is where Trump’s stupid, unnecessary Iran war starts turning into something rather awkward for the people who sold it to the American people as an act of US self defence, because America’s defences are now significantly weaker than they were before.

Where the clips are theatrics, the inventory has to be replaced and that isn’t immediate, but it is very expensive. $2.5Billion expensive, but to listen to the bungler in chief who has blown the arsenal, you’d think the end of this story was a foregone conclusion.

So there it is. “The deal’s all signed.” The Strait is opening. Everything is moving. The great man has solved it. Everyone may now clap like trained seals for the greatest dealmaker that there ever was. Except it isn’t a deal and there’s nothing great about the orange bungler orchestrating this farce. A Moratorium of Understanding is just an acceptance of what the other side wants, not a deal that actually gets it.

This is the version Trump wants on camera.

The version he does not want on camera is the one being counted inside the Pentagon right now coming to the tune of some $2.5billion.

Because while Trump was doing the victory-lap routine - deal signed, Strait opening, peace incoming, aren’t I wonderful - America’s war machine was looking at what had just been fired to get him there.

And once the arithmetic of that started getting awkward, Pete Hegseth was sent out to do the other thing this lot always do: deny everything

Whiskey Pete there, going for the full toddler-with-a-crayon defence: it’s fake. It’s a manufactured story, because of course it is Pete.

Because apparently Tomahawk missiles now grow back on little patriotic trees behind the Pentagon. Patriots reproduce like Gremlins if you feed them after midnight and put Fox News on. THAAD interceptors reproduce by mitosis if Hegseth says “fake news” enough times.

That is the beauty of the Trump era. Reality is not allowed to be real unless it flatters them. If the missiles fly, that is American might. If the stockpiles take a hit, that is manufactured. If the Pentagon starts ringing contractors and hunting around for cheaper weapons, which is exactly what they are doing, that is probably just a fun little shopping trip.

Functionally it means the US desperately does need this war ended and Trump is flogging a deal because going back for another round with Iran is going to put them in a bigger hole than they are already in.

It is not the case that the US has run out of missiles yet, but Trump and Co have been too free with the expensive ones and there replenishment pressure the US is now under is significant

It will take years to replenish those stocks. The Tomahawks, the Patriots, the THAAD’s, the inventory is not looking good.

So if you are amongst the people who sold this war as essential to US interests when we all know it was only in Israel’s interests, you’ve got a big problem now, because the bean counters at the Pentagon have finished counting and it didn’t take them nearly as long as it should have done.

Trump and Hegseth have massively bungled US defences for another state. It is the only conclusion you can reach after the Pentagon has finished collecting all the receipts. It took Trump very little time to fire his biggest and most expensive stuff, and now it’ll take years to replace, the multibillion dollar bill attached to it has got the Pentagon acting like its seen a ghost and that’s why they are so interested now in quicker, easier, and much cheaper options. Oh, did I say $2.5Bn earlier? Yeah sorry, that was just the cost of replacing the Tomahawks.

More than a thousand fired this year in the Iran war, with the cost put at more than $2.5bn. That is just one line of the invoice. That is before you start looking at the Patriots. Before you start looking at THAAD interceptors. Before you start looking at SM-3s, SM-6s, AMRAAMs and all the other premium hardware America keeps throwing into the sky because Trump wanted his stupid Iran war because he was the President finally stupid enough to do what Israel had wanted the US to do for decades.

The Tomahawk bill is the bit that shouts loudest, that’s the one number that’s made it out into the public realm. The real replacement problem is far more expensive, more wide ranging, slower to produce and nastier for those to blame for it, because high-end munitions are not cans of beans. You do not just pop down to the Pentagon cash-and-carry, throw a few Patriots in the trolley and pick up a multipack of THAAD interceptors by the checkout.

They take time. They take factories. They take components. They take supply chains. They take contractors. They take money. Lots and lots of money.

As such, its also been reported that the White House is in talks with major defence contractors to accelerate production because US strikes on Iran and other operations have drawn down supplies so drastically. So much for being the no more wars President eh?

So the story Hegseth wants to call manufactured appears to have manufactured quite a lot, doesn’t it?

Meetings. Production pressure. Contractor pressure. Replacement pressure. Stockpile pressure. A scramble to build more.

Funny sort of fake story, that. Usually when something is fake, the Pentagon does not start changing its shopping habits around it.

And so all of this has turned Trump’s victory lap into more of a comedy. Because after the Tomahawks, after the Patriots, after the air-defence interceptors, after all the premium kit gets burned through so the orange oaf can play wartime president for the cameras, what does the world’s richest war machine do?

It goes shopping.

Not calm shopping. Not planned shopping. Not “everything is fine, Pete Hegseth was right all along” shopping.

Panic shopping.

And so there it is. Ten thousand cheaper containerised missiles. The Pentagon paving the way to buy cheap but at scale after changing it’s missile supermarket of choice from the equivalent of Waitrose, to something more like Lidl.

Trump’s Iran war was sold as something necessary to protect America. To protect American interests. It was not. It was a stupid, avoidable, expensive performance in the interests of a foreign state by a man who has treated military force like a self inflicted Apprentice special where he shows you how it’s done and the next thing he absolutely needs to fire as a result is himself. But now the consequence is landing where these consequences always land: not on these idiots who are doing the boasting, and denying the painfully obvious, but on the public purse, the stockpile, the increased difficulty they may have when faced with their next crisis, their next war plan because there always is one, and the next set of defence contractors waiting to be paid.

SOURCES:

WALL STREET JOURNAL: How the Pentagon Plans to Fix Its Pricey Missile Problem

DW NEWS: Why it could take years for US to replace weapons stockpiles

NTD NEWS: Pentagon Paves the Way to Buy 10,000 Containerized Missiles

FIRSTPOST: US Missile Stocks Hit as Iran Claims Rebuilding Weapons After Ceasefire

CBS: Pete Hegseth stockpile exchange