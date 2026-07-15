Deranged Land Seizure Comments Backfire On Israel; Minister Quits - Is The End Near?

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Right, so there’s Israel Katz, standing in the ruins of northern Gaza, being asked how all that destruction makes him feel.

And he says he feels good.

Good.

Homes flattened. Whole neighbourhoods turned into rubble. Families were driven from whatever was left. And Katz stood there looking pleased with himself, as if somebody had finally just approved his second floor extension.

He goes on to call the destruction a deliberate policy.

Well, at least nobody has to spend six months waiting for a leaked memo I suppose.

But then comes the next bit.

Three proposed military-linked outposts in Gaza.

Thirty-four newly recognised settlements in the West Bank.

Settlement activists are walking into Lebanon and announcing they fancy staying there.

All of which requires rather a lot of soldiers.

Small snag.

Army Radio is reporting that reserve formations are now so badly depleted, all on top of what I covered the other day in regards to IDF numbers and supplies, that one company came back from Lebanon with just one officer remaining.

One officer.

So Netanyahu’s government responded to a manpower shortage by protecting ultra-Orthodox draft evaders from arrest instead of filling the gap, because, of course, it did.

The army can run short of officers, crews and working units. The coalition must never run short of votes. And yet it still splits the coalition because, in response to that, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has resigned, accusing her boss Gideon Sa’ar of lying to her and to the Israeli public.

Netanyahu’s government keeps reaching for more land while the reserve ranks disappear out from beneath it. Instead of fixing that shortage, he shields thousands of Haredi draft evaders because his coalition depends on their defenders being placated. Now a deputy minister has walked over that because it’s plain as day why Netanyahu is doing it.

That is the mess we’re looking at. It is all one blow to Bibi on top of another, all self-inflicted too. Aww bless! So let’s work our way through all of this.

Taken one at a time, each part can be filed away as a separate news item.

Katz says something dreadful in Gaza.

Smotrich spends another mountain of money in the West Bank.

Some settlers cross into Lebanon.

Reservists complain.

A minister resigns.

Just shove each story in its own box and hope nobody notices the boxes are all stacked in the same burning warehouse. But squint a little and you’ll see these aren’t random accidents. This is one big political circus, and the military is the clown car running out of clowns.

But they do belong together.

The government says it wants a permanent military presence in Gaza, and at the same time is pouring money into permanent settlement infrastructure elsewhere. The point is not just expansion. It is expansion carried out while the army is being asked to do more with less.

The political movement treating occupied land as an endless property catalogue is producing activists who cross into Lebanon and start talking as though they’ve found a neglected holiday cottage.

Meanwhile, the army meant to police all this is being described by its own military correspondent as hollow in places. It’s a novel way of saying you’re running out of soldiers, isn’t it?

Netanyahu wants more war and more expansion.

The army underneath that’s needed to deliver it is getting smaller.

Rather than fill the gaps, he protects a large bloc of draft evaders. I keep calling them that, but they believe they serve the country through Torah study; that was the deal to get Israel up and running back in 1948 with the ultra-Orthodox Jewry, because upsetting the ultra-Orthodox parties could threaten the only position he never seems willing to vacate.

His own.

But let’s start with Israel Katz here, Netanyahu’s deranged Defence Minister

There is no hidden intent to dig out here. Nobody needs a former intelligence officer on a studio sofa, stroking his chin and explaining what the minister possibly meant.

Katz says what he means very plainly.

A good feeling.

That is what he says while standing inside what remains of northern Gaza.

But then he goes further with talk of deliberate policy.

Israel used to enter Gaza and later withdraw, he says. Now the army stays inside, and that shift turns destruction into a basis for permanence.

That sentence tells you far more than another hour of government briefings ever could.

The destruction becomes the foundation for a permanent military presence.

Katz does not speak about the wreckage as something regrettable, something to repair, something Israel will one day answer for.

He treats it as evidence that the job has been done properly.

Homes destroyed.

People removed.

Army stays.

Then come the outposts.

He may as well have turned up with a measuring tape and asked where they want the fitted kitchen.

The same report says Katz wants three military-linked outposts in northern Gaza. They are not complete civilian settlements.

Now look at the West Bank.

Thirty-four newly recognised settlements.

One point three billion shekels.

Further money for roads.

Then, under a separate agreement, billions more for roughly twelve thousand homes and the permanent infrastructure that comes with them.

Schools. Sewage. Commercial sites. Junctions.

Temporary military arrangements seem to develop expensive domestic tastes, and that is how a checkpoint becomes an access road.

Then the access road acquires caravans.

Then the caravans acquire power and water.

A minister arrives, waves a flag, and everyone is expected to behave as though a town has appeared there through sheer belief.

Katz’s Gaza proposal is just the latest episode of the same old Israeli genocide: smash it up, plant a flag on top of a ruin, slap some prefab houses on the rubble, and call it a settlement. It’s not just about breaking things or grabbing land and stomping all over the remnants of what were once other people’s lives. It’s about making ever bigger claims while the army meant to hold it all together is quietly falling to bits. The government is racing to take over while the scaffolding is already wobbling on the sheer lack of foundations, and nobody seems bothered that the whole thing could collapse before the first coat of paint dries.

Destroy the place, hold the ground, build on it, and wait for the temporary occupation to grow old enough to collect a pension.

And then there’s Lebanon.

While Israeli officials discuss withdrawal arrangements in southern Lebanon, members of Uri Tzafon crossed the border and filmed themselves doing this.

“We’re here in Lebanon.”

“Let’s settle here.”

Marvellous.

A group of Israeli settlers cross an international border and starts discussing somebody else’s country like they’ve spotted a bargain on Rightmove.

The Israeli army sent them back. There is no evidence that Netanyahu or anyone else ordered that crossing.

But that does not make the footage meaningless.

Uri Tzafon openly campaigns for Jewish settlement in southern Lebanon. They have produced maps, held border events and spoken about Lebanese land as something Israel should have.

But every additional mile of this Israeli lunacy requires soldiers, and that is where the sums begin falling apart.

Doron Kadosh of Army Radio reported that parts of Israel’s reserve system are already in what commanders called “de facto collapse”.

And the detail beneath that phrase is even worse.

Units are turning up with fewer soldiers than their official labels suggest.

Armoured companies have fewer tanks and crews.

Enlisted personnel are filling officer posts.

A battalion in the West Bank reportedly received only two of its companies.

And one company returning from a deployment in Lebanon was reportedly left with just one officer.

That last line needs some context though.

Kadosh did not report that every other officer had been killed. He described a company stripped so badly that, by the end of the deployment, only one officer remained in post.

Bad enough, isn’t it?

The IDF can still type “battalion” on the paperwork.

It can still type “company”.

It can still type “brigade”.

The people underneath those labels are another matter.

A battalion keeps its name when half the expected personnel fail to show up, because for whatever reason, they’re no longer there.

A company keeps its name when the vehicles and crews are missing.

The brass plaque stays screwed to the door while half the furniture is carried out through the back.

This is the army Katz expects to remain inside Gaza, and the same army is needed to protect thirty-four more settlements.

The army is also expected to keep forces in Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank, while another politician points at another patch of land and decides Israel ought to own that bit as well.

Netanyahu is shopping for an empire with a military credit card already well over its credit limit and that is his problem in one sentence: more territory, fewer soldiers, and a government that keeps choosing political survival over the force needed to hold onto its illegal seizures.

Faced with a manpower crisis described in those terms, therefore, Netanyahu’s coalition had a choice, and it chose the option that kept the coalition partners sweet. Some of them anyway – the ones he needs to right now

It could demand service from a wider section of Israeli society.

Or it could protect people from having to avoid it.

Guess which option kept the coalition partners sweet.

The law freezes arrests and prosecutions of ultra-Orthodox men who have avoided military service.

At the same time, people already serving are being kept longer, called back repeatedly, and sent into units that are missing personnel because the shortage is being shifted onto them.

One group gets another deployment.

Another group gets political protection from military service. You can see why a lot of Israelis are getting very upset can’t you?

Netanyahu enters the chamber with opposition MPs shouting “shame”, because even the Knesset has moments when the stench gets through the air conditioning.

The army is short of people.

Reservists are exhausted.

Officers are disappearing from units.

But Netanyahu can’t risk ruffling the ultra-Orthodox parties, because they’re the ones propping up his chair, so the army gets to eat whatever scraps are left after coalition dinner is served.

The military needs bends.

Coalition arithmetic does not.

Perhaps Katz could place his three Gaza outposts inside the Knesset. There seem to be plenty of men there, very enthusiastic about other people serving in them.

But then came Sharren Haskel.

Deputy foreign minister. Member of the government. She voted against the law and sent Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar a handwritten resignation letter, saying he had lied to her and the public.

A very short one.

No warm recollections. No lengthy thanks. No paragraph praising his leadership during difficult times. She could not even be bothered with the usual bowl of tepid resignation soup.

She wrote this.

“You lied to me.”

“You lied to the people of Israel.”

“I am resigning as your deputy.”

That was it.

The word’s might have been aimed at Sa’ar, but Netanyahu’s government still loses a minister because the coalition made the decision and protected draft evasion during a manpower crisis.

His coalition did it while Army Radio was reporting units missing officers, soldiers, tanks and crews.

Then one of its own walked out.

That’s why these stories sit in the same video: they are wearing a uniform.

Katz wants troops tied down across more territory.

Smotrich wants more settlements guarded.

Netanyahu protects thousands from joining the force expected to do any of it.

Haskel looked at that choice and left in disgust. Well, it’s all disgusting of course, but this is Israeli politics for you.

So Katz stands in the ruins and says he feels good.

He wants the army to stay.

He wants three outposts.

The government approves thirty-four more settlements in the West Bank.

Activists cross into Lebanon and talk about settling there.

Army Radio reports that reserve formations are depleted and that one company is left with one officer.

Netanyahu protects draft evaders.

Haskel resigns.

The appetite is now several belt sizes ahead of maximum capacity, and the men giving the orders are behaving as though soldiers reproduce overnight like Gremlins.

Use some in Gaza.

Send more to the West Bank.

Leave others in Lebanon.

Keep forces in Syria.

Call the reservists again.

Extend their service.

Move enlisted personnel into officer jobs.

When the numbers stop adding up, hold a press conference and say everything is going brilliantly.

This is the military equivalent of ordering a ten-course banquet and then discovering the kitchen has one chef, half an onion, and a microwave that’s already on fire.

Netanyahu’s government keeps ordering, but the food ain’t coming.

Netanyahu wants more Gaza.

His government is pouring money into more West Bank settlements.

The settlement movement is eyeing southern Lebanon.

The reserve system, expected to hold it all, is running short.

So Netanyahu protects the draft-evading ultra-Orthodoxy because preserving his coalition matters more than softening the burden on those already serving.

A deputy minister has now resigned over it.

Her accusation was aimed at her boss, but the stain spread across the government.

They cannot keep expanding the territory they want to control while reducing the number of people available to control it.

They cannot demand sacrifice from the same reservists over and over while handing coalition allies an exemption.

They cannot keep describing every seizure as temporary while paying for roads, homes and outposts intended to remain.

Katz looked across northern Gaza at the level of destruction and said it gave him a good feeling, because that is how utterly bats**t he is.

Well, the view from inside Netanyahu’s coalition right now may prove rather less pleasant.

For more on the latest goings-on in the Middle East that the mainstream media will never tell you about, do stick with this channel; more acerbic musings on the subject can be found right here.

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