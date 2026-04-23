Criminal Charges Erupt For Starmer; Media Still Fixated On Mandelson

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Right, so Keir Starmer’s having a bad one, but if you’re sick to back teeth of Mandelson dominating every single news cycle ad nauseum, then you’ll be pleased to know that so am I, but not only that, there is frankly a much more damaging story going incredibly poorly reported right now, because frankly the Mandelson stuff is just easier and our5 mainstream journalists might pull a muscle if they actually attempted the real thing.

You see four Labour figures have now been charged after a Metropolitan Police cybercrime investigation into allegations that a Labour Party database was manipulated to increase one particular candidate’s chances of selection in Croydon. Joel Bodmer, Shila Bodmer, Carole Bonner and Gabriel Leroy are all due in court now on 19 May in connection with that, and Bodmer faces an extra charge of perverting the course of justice over alleged phone-record alteration. That is a live criminal case now, over how the local Labour Party attempted to choose a likely future MP and amid all the stories and allegations surrounding Starmerroid attempts to rig selections and ensure only the most Starmery of people could ever get selected to stand for his party, this one stands out for all the wrong reasons and if Keir Starmer’s whole sales pitch was that he cleaned Labour up, restored discipline, restored standards and put adults back in charge, then this is not a scratch on the paintwork. This is the bonnet up, smoke coming out, and the cowboy mechanic currently scratching his arse and tutting is still trying to convince you the engine sounds fine.

Croydon East is where all of this has taken place. It was a new constituency for the 2024 general election and Labour was strongly placed there, as you would imagine they would be, south London, which means the internal selection was never just a bit of party admin, it was the gate through which a likely MP was going to pass. Natasha Irons was later selected after the process was rerun and she has been the MP for Croydon East since that election, Labour of course very much as predicated won it. Now she is not charged. No current MP is in the dock here. The meaningful point to all of this is even worse for Starmer than if it was just a rotten MP. A party that claims to be serious about democratic standards now has a criminal case hanging over the mechanism by which one of its current MPs emerged, and that is not a side issue, that is the route to Parliament. Who the MP is irrelevant at this point, its how they got there and what happened that paved the way.

Labour paused that selection back in 2023 after complaints had been recieved that members’ contact details had been altered. Phone numbers had allegedly been changed. Fake email addresses had allegedly been inserted. Candidates were then put in the position of not being able to contact members properly during the contest. LabourList had reported that the original selection was abandoned in November 2023 and rerun four months later. At that point, Joel Bodmer, the allegedly favoured candidate, withdrew when that rerun resumed. So a party selection in a winnable seat had gone bad enough to be stopped, rerun and then followed up with a police investigation, which leaves a document trail, a timetable and a constituency already under suspicion before anybody reached Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Metropolitan Police then confirmed in March 2024 that its cybercrime team was investigating allegations of computer misuse in relation to a political party’s internal selection process in Croydon during October and November the year before. Labour’s line was that it had conducted an internal investigation and referred the matter to police once potential criminal wrongdoing had been identified. That is another part people should not glide past too quickly as well though. Labour is not saying this was all fantasy from hostile outsiders. Labour is saying complaints came in, it investigated, and it then sent the matter to police. Two years later the Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges, the Met says the allegations concern manipulation of a Labour Party database to improve a candidate’s chances, and all four defendants have been suspended from the party while proceedings are ongoing. It’s a massive scandal, it strikes to the heart of everything Starmer said he stood for, and instead the worst excesses of internal data manipulation have now been alleged. It strikes deeper at Starmer’s inner circle yet though, but I’ll come back to that in a moment.

Peter Mandelson, meanwhile, has still been getting Westminster’s full chew-toy treatment, because of course he has. Peter Mandelson gives political journalists their favourite sort of scandal. Famous villain, the Prince of darkness, elite rows, bruised officials, pressure from No 10, old New Labour ghosts staggering around the corridors again like a scene straight out of Hogwarts. And then there’s that whole Epstein thing on top. You can do that story in a headline, in a panel show, in a gossip item, in a lobby briefing, in a smug little dinner with people who think government is basically a seating plan. Croydon is different. Croydon is not about whether a grandee was too grubby for an appointment. Croydon is about whether the internal machinery of Labour’s route to power was being fiddled with in a way serious enough to produce a criminal case. One story flatters Westminster because it is about Westminster. The other story threatens Westminster because it points straight at the party machine. And that is why the mainstream media, the Westminster coat-tail hangers on who wouldn’t know journalism if a For Dummies textbook was beaten around their heads have dodged it, because it threatens their meal ticket. Stenographers as they are, not journalists.

Keir Starmer’s Labour has spent years trying to present itself as the cure for all that Westminster sleaze though That was always his the act. No noise, no factionalism, no chaos, no amateurism, no messy left-wing nonsense, just discipline, seriousness and a clean pair of managerial hands on the wheel. That performance has been politically useful because it allowed Labour to behave quite ruthlessly while still claiming moral altitude over everybody else. It could purge, shortlist, exclude, impose and lecture at the same time, because the public story was that all of this was in service of standards. Croydon puts a live criminal case right across that sales pitch now though. Not because it proves every wider suspicion anybody has ever had. Not because it drags the whole top floor into the charge sheet either. But because once you are dealing with alleged manipulation of your own internal selection machinery, the clean-hands claims start looking like a turd polishing routine instead which has ended in the only way it was ever likely to, with charges brought.

That is why this matters more than the Mandelson soap opera. Mandelson is a personality scandal. Croydon is a Labour Party scandal. Mandelson is about judgement at the top in one appointment. Croydon is about whether the internal route by which power is allocated inside the governing party can still be treated as clean by default. One is embarrassing. The other is structurally corrosive. A leader can survive a grubby mate, a pressured appointment and a week of ugly questions. What becomes harder is surviving the steady erosion of the idea that your whole project represented a moral clean-up operation. Because once that starts to rot, every future lecture about standards lands differently, every future smear against opponents lands differently, every future claim that Labour had to become this hard to save itself lands differently, and the listener is no longer being asked to choose between saints and sinners. They are being asked to choose between different levels of disgust and disgrace.

People who raised concerns about selections in the Starmer years – and there have been a lot of them - have spent a long time being told to shut up, grow up or stop whining because they lost. That old reflex now has a big fat legal problem. Croydon does not prove every complaint was right. It does not prove every seat was stitched up. It does not prove every imposed decision was criminal. Keep the discipline here because the case is very much live and the facts do matter. But what Croydon does do is strip away the comfortable sneer that all of this was just bitterness from the defeated. Once one of these rows has moved from internal complaint to police investigation to CPS-authorised charges, that changes things. You do not get to bat everything else away so lightly anymore. You now have a real case, a real process, a real timetable and four real defendants. That leaves every old dismissal sounding a bit too eager and a bit too convenient. Speaking of inconvenient though, this hits Starmer a bit closer to home too, as I mentioned a moment ago.

Lets bring Anonyvoter into this, Labour’s internal voting mechanism, which was devised by the former General Secretary of the Labour Party under Keir Starmer no less, David Evans, a chap who is very much based, guess where? Yup, Croydon. Now, the current charges do not publicly name Anonyvoter as the mechanism in question here, but it has been brought up in previous reporting since 2023. David Evans is not charged either. Moreover, no public case has established that Starmer directed anything himself. Keep it clean. Keep it tight. Live case. Nevertheless, the current criminal case is against named defendants and it concerns alleged manipulation of a Labour Party database in connection with a candidate selection and the facts surrounding the usual one used and its connections to this very area still sit there in the mind and as such, you do wonder what could come out as this case progresses. That is enough for now to throw some more shade over all of this. Functionally there is no need to invent a giant conspiracy theory when the existing facts already do a great deal of damage on their own.

That is also why Labour’s moralising takes the hit even if this case never climbs one inch higher than the current defendants. The political damage does not depend on proving that Starmer ordered anything from his office chair or that some great spider’s web leads from Croydon to every complaint the party has faced in recent years with regards to candidate selections. Labour still loses something important here without any of that. It loses easy innocence. It loses easy superiority. It loses the right to assume that when it says trust us, manage your disappointment, accept the process and stop making a fuss, people will simply nod along because the grown-ups are speaking. Once that trust has gone, the machine can still function, still command, still exclude and still campaign, but it has to do so without the cheap luxury of pretending it stands above the rot it once accused others of bringing in.

Watch what that does to the wider political mood. A party can survive bad headlines. A party can survive one scandal if the public treats it as a contained mess. A party starts having a different problem when one scandal changes the meaning of older arguments though. Croydon now sits there as a reference point. The next time Labour attacks opponents over standards, Croydon sits there. The next time Labour expects everyone to treat internal complaints as sour grapes, Croydon sits there. The next time some minister or party spokesperson starts talking as though their side alone represents competence, order and clean process, Croydon sits there. Not as a final verdict in law, because the case is active and the court has not ruled, but as a political fact that has already happened in public and cannot now be stuffed back into the drawer.

Four defendants, a police cybercrime investigation, a party database allegedly manipulated to improve a candidate’s chances, a rerun selection, a current MP who came out of that process, a court date in May and a Westminster class still happier chasing the shinier scandal of Mad, Bad Mandy because the uglier one points at the party itself, the party structure under Starmer directly that delivers them their politics in the first place. It is rancid from the very beginning. That is the thing I hope you leave this with in mind. Not that Labour has had a bad week. Not that Peter Mandelson is still toxic. Not even that Croydon is embarrassing. The deeper damage is that a party which built its authority on the promise that it had cleaned itself up now has far less room to ask the public to take that claim on trust. The old story about Starmer’s Labour being harsh but clean has taken a hit it cannot shrug off with another line about seriousness, because once the route to choosing a likely MP has ended up in criminal court, the act does not look disciplined any more. It looks dirty. And depending on where that case goes, could have wider implications for other selections too. And how wide might that then go?

SOURCES:

THE CANARY: Four Labour figures in Croydon East face vote-rigging charges

EVENING STANDARD: Four London Labour figures charged after criminal investigation into alleged vote rigging

LABOURLIST: Now Met Police cyber-crime unit investigate Croydon Labour selection race; London Labour activists charged over Croydon candidate selection irregularities

INSIDE CROYDON: Labour admits serious breach of private data in Croydon East; Irons picked by Labour amid Croydon East police investigation; Four face cybercrime charges over Croydon selection scandal