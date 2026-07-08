Control Boast Backfires In Lebanon; Then The Camera Finds What’s Missing

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Right, so Israel said full operational control of Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon was only days away.

Days.

That was back in April.

Well now we’re in July aren’t we and an Israeli reservist has just been seriously wounded inside the town, nothing unusual perhaps there, but it came in the wake of some stellar level of incompetence. You see the building he was shot from had been already been hit with tank fire, it’s a wonder the building was frankly still standing therefore. The man inside? Well, the army thought the man inside was dead, must be dead surely? Except he wasn’t. Instead they then had to send troops back because apparently “we think we got him” isn’t quite the same thing as actually having done so.

He was still alive.

And while Israel was busy revisiting buildings it thought it had dealt with and completely undermining any semblance of actually having control of the place, a little flag appeared on a ridge above the town of Ali al-Taher, fluttering away on the hillside like it had personally conquered southern Lebanon before lunch. Except there were no IDF soldiers there at all, so how did it get there then?

Well stick around and find out. First, let’s deal with this.

One reservist seriously wounded. Two more reportedly lightly wounded.

And no, this is not about cheering anybody being shot. People are being shoved into a war of occupation by men who will never be the first through the doorway themselves. Netanyahu, Israel Katz, Itamar Ben Gvir, they are all safely bunkered away in Tel Aviv.

But it does matter what happened there, because Israel had already told everyone this town was under their control. Just about cleaned out, all but sorted.

Instead the truth of the matter has become “fighting continues,” “the situation remains difficult”.

Full operational control within days was the claim and it took just one building to show everyone what a bunch of liars they are once more.

Now this encounter started with troops going into this building in Bint Jbeil and coming under fire. Nothing surprising about that perhaps.

One soldier seriously wounded. Israeli fire goes back towards the building. Tank rounds are used. The army assesses that the man inside has been killed.

That should be the end of it, shouldn’t it?

Target neutralised. Building cleared. Threat removed. Put a tick in the box, issue a statement and move on to the next aerial photograph with several red circles drawn on it.

Except they hadn’t confirmed anything and shots started coming again.

So they had to go back.

They physically had to send troops back into the same damaged structure, how stable would it have been after tank rounds were fired into it God only knows and all because that first operation hadn’t eliminated the target. You’d think tank fire for one guy was overkill wouldn’t you? And yet they still apparently missed because he wasn’t dead.

He had survived the tank fire.

That’s the bit that pulls the rug out from under all this talk of control. It isn’t that Israel had no forces there. It clearly did. It obviously had more than ample resources there. It isn’t that Israel couldn’t hit the side of a building. They evidently could.

It’s that the army had struck it, made an assessment without actually checking properly – assumption or arrogance, you decide, and still had to return because the threat it thought it had removed was waiting for them inside and taking potshots at them again.

And all of this would be awkward and embarrassing enough of course without a timetable being tacked onto it.

So of course Israel gave itself one.

We’ll have full operational control of Bint Jbeil within days they said.

Within days. Been saying it for months though haven’t you?

The message in April was that only a small number of fighters remained, that Bint Jbeil was nearly overcome, that control was practically just around the corner.

One more push. One more sweep. One more announcement and everyone can applaud.

Nearly three months later, troops are going back into one building because their previous assessment was wrong.

So what does “within days” mean now?

Days measured by which calendar?

Because if you announce the finish line in April and your soldiers are still having close-range encounters in July, you haven’t missed the deadline by a little bit. You’ve turned the deadline into evidence against yourself.

Couldn’t lie straight in bed. Speaking of…

So that ridge overlooks Nabatieh, Kfar Tebnit, Ali al-Taher and important routes across southern Lebanon. It has obvious military value. Surveillance, movement, approach roads, the wider terrain.

It’s a ridge complex. Not one tiny point on a map, it’s a decent sized area.

Military experts quoted in regional reporting however, made this point very clearly, that reaching one part of Ali al-Taher, for example, does not mean you control the whole ridge.

It means you reached one part of it.

That’s all.

This is a spread of high ground, routes, approaches and positions, not a single front step you can stand on and declare the entire neighbourhood yours.

Control has to mean more than being able to get somewhere once. It means holding the approaches, knowing what is still there and not having to keep discovering the hard way that the environment hasn’t bought into your hasbara. Try convincing Israel of that though.

Because there it is.

I appreciate the film is on the grainy side, but you should be able to make out a small Israeli flag on a distant point of that ridge, at Ali al-Taher.

But where is everybody then? You’ve taken the ridge haven’t you? You stuck a flag on it after all.

Yet there is no large force visible around it is there? No armoured column. No great show of soldiers firmly holding the ridge. Just a flag, some hillside and a considerable amount of empty space. So what is their game here? Well, local reporting does the work establishment journalists are too lazy too, because local reporting says the flag was placed there by drone.

That is their claim. There is no footage showing a drone physically carrying and fixing it, but even on that basis, the image is extraordinary.

Israel’s symbol of control allegedly had to be flown in remotely because the soldiers are not there at all.

The flag arrived. The soldiers didn’t or couldn’t.

It does not tell us who securely holds those approaches, though we can clearly see who Israel would like us to think it is. It does not establish control of the wider ridge, just one part of it. And it certainly doesn’t explain why Israeli troops elsewhere in the same general area were being sent back into a building they thought they’d already cleared out, reinforcing that notion that perhaps Israel doesn’t control as much as they would like us to think they do.

Still, lovely flag.

Very authoritative.

Perhaps they can send it into the next building first.

And the second trip to that building hit by the tank fire created another problem, for the state narrative too.

When Israeli troops went back in, they sent a military working dog from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit into the building first. The dog, Mars, was shot and killed inside.

The first public account said Mars’s handler then returned fire and killed the armed man.

Very neat. Very simple. Dog goes in, handler fires back, threat ended. Statement wrapped up and sent out.

Except the reservists involved later spoke to KAN and gave a different account.

They said troops from Battalion 8112 had surrounded the building. They said surrender demands were made. They described a standoff. And they said the armed man was killed by their soldiers after moving towards a weapon.

So now the fatal shots are being credited to a different unit, after a longer confrontation, with surrender demands and a whole sequence the first version had somehow managed to well, misplace you might say.

The IDF put out one version. The soldiers involved then gave KAN another completely different version.

Different unit. Different sequence. Different account completely of who fired the fatal shots.

First the army had to go back to the building because the tank strike had not settled what was inside.

Then it had to go back to the story because the first statement had not settled what actually happened.

There is an awful lot of correction, revision and second attempts for something Israel had already sold as full operational control isn’t it? It’s one building, one incident, why the need for two completely contradictory stories, especially when you don’t come out of either smelling of roses? One version sees you get you’re a*ses kicked not once but twice before a dog handler eliminates the threat, the next you’ve got a battalion surrounding abuilding containing one man, who did you think was in there? John bloody Wick?

This is why words like “operational control” deserve a closer look.

They sound wonderfully solid.

Control.

Cleared.

Security zone.

Threat removed.

Very neat. Very professional. Everything filed in the correct folder.

But on the ground, “control” apparently means troops having to enter the same places again and again because they’re not sure what remains inside them.

“Security zone” means foreign troops occupying Lebanese territory and residents unable to return.

“Cleared” can mean a building was hit, somebody was believed dead and then found alive when soldiers went back.

The language arrives pressed and polished, but it’s doing too much heavy lifting over the facts on the ground. Strip out all the bo**ocks and Israel’s model of control becomes brutally simple.

Hold what you can.

Shell what you can’t.

Destroy what you don’t want people returning to.

Then stick a flag somewhere visible even if you can’t actually get there yourself and call the whole thing strong and stable.

Israel has enormous destructive power in southern Lebanon.

Nobody needs convincing of that. The ruins make the argument themselves.

It can occupy ground. It can raid towns. It can shell buildings and erase whole neighbourhoods.

But destruction and control are not interchangeable.

One is the ability to ruin a place.

The other is the ability to hold it securely, understand what remains there and stop the same threats reappearing after you have announced they are gone.

This incident in Bint Jbeil has exposed the gap in Israel’s narrative and all it took was once building. How many more similar incidents are there? How entrenched or in trouble is Israel in reality when so little of stories like this one ever gets reported on?

One building was enough.

Not to defeat the Israeli army. Not to liberate southern Lebanon.

Just enough to force the troops back, prove the first assessment wrong, shove the Israeli narrative back in their faces and make “full operational control within days” sound like exactly what it is.

A boast made too early. 3 months too early as it turns out.

Bad timing.

Other Israeli excuse making has also blown up for Israel, particularly for Benjamin Netanyahu in this case as the Hamas led Gaza authority has now dissolved itself, in which case he has no more excuses to not let Trump’s Board of Peace take over the administration - except he’s trying his damndest to stop it still. Get more on that story here.

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