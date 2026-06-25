Burnham’s Reset Cracks Before It Starts; Israel Comes First Again

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Right, so Andy Burnham’s great Labour reset has barely got its shoes under the table and it’s already imploding on him, but then how many Labour leaders – it looks like he’s going to get the gig unchallenged at this point, so we mighty as well get used to referring to him as such – are going to repeat the word change without meaning to actually deliver any?

New face, new tone, new start, new path, final chance to change Britain, all the lovely campaign-board vocabulary they roll out only for a Starmer clone with an up north accent and less brylcreem to come out from behind the curtain.

But this is the useful thing about a reset: you do not test it by the speech. You test it by the people brought into the room afterwards and of course a lot of the talk right now is the inane speculation as to who would be in his cabinet – does it really matter? They had to create a seat for Burnham to walk into because apparently there isn’t enough talent amongst the 411 Labour MPs to find another leader amongst, the consequences of Starmer’s candidacy stitch ups.

And neither do we need another Burnham biography either. Nobody needs “King of the North: the origin story” with soft lighting and a tram stop. All we need to know about Burnham is that he is being relentlessly sold as the alternative to Starmer. The grown-up reboot. The man who can make Labour sound human again after years of managerial cruelty with flags stuck up it a*se.

Fine. Then let’s test this reset.

Who does it trust?

Who does it hire?

Who gets near to Number 10 once Burnham walks in?

And what old politics comes walking back through that door?

Right. Change. Lovely.

And to be fair, it is not hard to sound something like it after Keir Starmer. A traffic cone stuck on top of a statue by a Scottish football fan could probably poll as more emotionally available than Starmer at this point.

But a change speech is not a change.

A new podium line is not a new politics.

A reset is not what you call yourself while the camera is rolling. A reset is what happens when the camera turns off and someone asks: who are you putting at the centre of the operation? Because that speaks volumes. Who you choose to go along with you is an indicator of your intentions as a politician, far more than what you say.

And that is where Burnham’s shiny new pitch immediately starts making a noise like an old boiler in a rogue landlord’s flat.

Because the name now being pushed into the centre of this supposed reset is James Purnell.

And James Purnell is not coming into Burnham’s operation from a food bank, a trade union branch, a tenants’ union, a sewage-hit village, a hospital corridor or anywhere else you might expect if the great reset was actually about the people Britain keeps grinding into dust.

He is former New Labour. Former cabinet minister. Former welfare-reform man and we all know what that means don’t we?

But here is where the appointment starts to smell less like a personnel choice and more like a warning flare. Purnell is now coming from an organisation called Flint Global.

And Flint Global is not some harmless little advice shop where retired politicians go to learn spreadsheets and drink coffee. It is a political, regulatory and corporate advisory outfit. Its whole business is the world between private power and public decision-making. They are lobbyists. The bit where companies, investors and regulated industries try to work out what government is going to do, how regulators are going to move, where the political risk sits – for those that pay them lots of money of course - how the door opens, who needs persuading, you get the picture

So the read from that is Burnham is not just promising a nicer Labour Party. He is pitching a direction of travel. Public control. Utilities brought back under public grip. Water companies stopped from treating rivers like open sewers. The old private-sector extraction model challenged, finally, after years of people paying more to get less while executives discover that accountability is apparently something that happens to other people.

And then his likely chief of staff turns out to have been running a firm that has advised major corporations and investors, including the likes of BP. Amazon. Apple. Uber. Google. Microsoft. Thames Water. Utility bondholders. The kind of client list that does not exactly scream “people-powered reset,” does it?

It screams: the meeting is at 3, the regulator is nervous, the minister needs warming up, and somebody make sure the public-interest language is in paragraph four.

That is the problem.

Not that Purnell once had a job outside politics. People work. People move sectors. That is not the issue, though his politics from way back when, his closeness to Burnham since both entered parliament at the same time does still give some pause for thought.

The issue is what kind of sector this is though, what kind of access it sells, what kind of interests it understands, and what kind of instincts it trains.

Flint’s own pitch is about helping companies and investors navigate policy, regulation and politics. In water, it says it advises regulated water companies and major institutional investors on strategy, investment decisions, price controls, regulatory appeals, political engagement and how to present the case to decision-makers.

In plain English: it helps the people with money talk to the people with power in the language power is trained to respect.

So when Burnham says he wants public control, and the man he wants at his side has just come from that world, the question is what politics is being brought back here?

Because this is literally the old New Labour machine starting back up by the look of it. It will call itself something else though. It might call it expertise. call itself seriousness. By calling itself experience. By calling itself delivery. By saying, don’t worry, we know how government works, we’ve been here before you know; we know who to talk to, we know how to make things happen.

And that is the worry, because we know what usually happens.

Trust. That is the whole story in one word isn’t it? Can we trust Andy Burnham, especially given appointments like this one?

Burnham is choosing someone he trusts near the controls. So the question becomes: trusted to do what?

Trusted to break with the old politics?

Or trusted to manage the old politics back into power with a nicer front door?

Did you know they were so close way back when, that they used to play in an football team consisting of staffers working for Blair and Brown called Demon Eyes? Literally named after the famous Sacchi attack ad on Blair by the Tories, this infamous image you might recall.

A bit of campaign menace. A sinister little horror poster from the era when British politics was discovering that if you put enough gloss on something, people might not notice what you’re really up to.

Burnham dates from that era. Purnell dates from that era. The whole mood of the appointment drags that era into the present like a bad smell. Not as nostalgia, not as a history lesson, but as the direction of travel for the country once more and this is the last thing the Burnham camp want attention drawn to.

Burnham’s pitch only works if he looks like a break. A break with Starmer’s dead managerialism. A break with the Labour right’s instinct to treat the public like numbers on a spreadsheet. A break with the whole Blairite habit of saying “modernisation” when what they mean is handing another bit of public life to lobbyists who then call their subsequent extraction “reform.”

So when Purnell appears at the centre of this reset, the question is not “has Burnham hired someone experienced?”

Of course he has.

The question is: experienced in what?

Experienced in changing the country for the people who need it changed?

Or experienced in making the old system look presentable enough to survive another round of being flogged to us all over again?

And if you want the vintage of this politics, here he is, in full New Labour welfare-reform webcam glory.

Sounds awfully familiar that talk doesn’t it? Nobody written off, rewarding responsibility, as if the sick and disabled become that way on purpose. Get people back into work, and improve the economy because sick and disabled people for some reason never seem to contribute, despite spending a higher proportion of their money in the economy. Anyone would think he might be misleading you over that, can you imagine?

That clip is nigh on 18 years old now and that language is the same today as it was then, if anything it’s simply got tougher. That is not the sound of change, that is not the future walking in, that’s New Labour logging back on, as if it ever really logged off.

And the more you dig into Purnell, the worse it looks. He is also a former Labour Friends of Israel chair, LFI having already landed as a problem for Burnham, because he already had an Israel question mark hanging over his head before this hire landed, himself former and possibly still Labour Friends of Israel himself and taken altogether these points we’ve covered, all surrounding just one appointment right now, with more obviously to come, the soft-reset post Starmer is not coming together quite as planned.

Burnham was to be judged as being warmer than Starmer. Less stiff than Starmer. More human than Starmer. As if the entire country is supposed to clap because the next man can do empathy without looking like he has been asked to download it.

But the test is not whether Burnham can sound nicer.

The test is what happens when the same old policies come near the same old questions.

Gaza. Arms to Israel. F-35 components. Intelligence sharing. British complicity. That word genocide that leaves the mainstream media gasping in horror and pro-Israel politicians reaching for antisemitism accusations. The public demand for scrutiny over pro-Israel influence. The fact is that none of this has gone away just because Labour wants a fresh face to stand in front of it.

And Burnham cannot pretend the Israel question has been invented, because he can’t get away from this old clip

That was then of course, but has anything changed now? We don’t know, because Burnham is dodging the question.

Leadership comes into view, and Israel somehow gets first booking on the calendar.

Not housing. Not poverty. Not the NHS. Not the wreckage left across Britain by decades of privatisation even up until then. Austerity, war, outsourcing and asset-stripping all dressed up as reform.

Israel.

And now, years later, Burnham is being sold as Labour’s reset, and an ex-LFI chair is being placed at the centre of his operation, while his own Israel views are under the microscope.

That is not an unfortunate coincidence. That is a noticeable and all too recognisable pattern knocking on the door with a staff pass.

Burnham has already been asked the Gaza question, and his answer was not leadership. It was distance.

He declined to call Israel’s actions genocide. He said, in effect, that from where he was as mayor he could not judge something of that enormity. Which is very convenient, isn’t it?

Apparently leadership is big enough to declare your first foreign visit would be Israel, but too geographically delicate to say what is happening when Gaza is being destroyed in front of the world.

And that is why Corbyn and Your Party pushing the question as they have been doing has so much value. This is the test paper landing on Burnham’s desk.

Will you back an inquiry into British complicity?

Will you end arms sales?

Will you stop F-35 components being part of this?

Will you end intelligence sharing?

Will you say what this is?

That is the test.

Not whether Burnham can look less like a malfunctioning kitchen appliance than Starmer.

The test is whether the supposed reset will actually break from the status quo that has kept Britain tied to Israel’s war machine while politicians perform concern into microphones and then carry on as before.

Burnham blew it already because the reset was never going to be judged by the words on the podium.

It was always going to be judged by the first serious signals of power.

A Labour reset that starts by reaching back into the Blairite cupboard, dragging Purnell out of it and into the centre of the operation, carrying LFI baggage with it all the way, colliding with Burnham’s own Israel-first proclivities and brushing up against the same private-market world Burnham claims he wants to challenge - that is not a clean break is it? It sounds like a con and if it is, Labour gets no third chance surely?

For more on Starmer’s resignation, most notably my giving his resignation speech the treatment it very much deserved, check out more on that story here.

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