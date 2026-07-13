Burnham’s Gaza Apology Gets SHREDDED - Check This Out

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Right, so Andy Burnham has apologised for Labour’s position on Gaza.

Sort of.

He says Labour “didn’t get it right”, which is a remarkable way of describing a political party watching Gaza being starved, bombed and flattened while its leadership resisted calls for a ceasefire and treated anybody objecting too loudly as a problem to be managed.

Didn’t get it right.

Like they misread the instructions on a packet of microwave rice.

And now Burnham has arrived with the serious face, the careful voice and the promise that lessons have been learned. Except the moment you start asking what exactly he intends to reverse, the apology begins to go a bit soft around the edges.

The F-35 exception is still there.

The arms relationship is still there.

The Palestine Action ban is still there.

Thousands of arrests are still there.

And after all that caution, all that balance, all that effort not to frighten the horses, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council still came back with “significant concerns”. About what? I thought you guys were all about protecting British Jewry? How does Israel factor in? Oh yes, silly me.

But so much for sorry it seems.

And just to be clear before anybody begins performing outrage on demand, the problem is not that Burnham apologised.

He should apologise for Labour’s position on Gaza if he wants to present himself as change away from uber Zionist Starmer, a man who will seldomly ever be remembered and when he is, it will be anything but fondly.

Labour should have apologised long ago.

The problem is that an apology is not a policy. It is not an arms embargo. It is not sanctions. It is not an inquiry. It does not release anybody from prosecution and it does not make British complicity vanish in a puff of compassionate smoke.

Burnham’s words have moved.

The question is whether anything else has or will once he takes over.

So lets start tearing this apology of Burnham’s apart, because where he goes too far for some, it is fundamentally not enough for most of us and that is the case in so many ways.

Gaza is “a scar on our collective conscience”.

No, Andy. Not everybody’s conscience failed here.

Millions of people saw what was happening from the beginning. They saw hospitals struck, churches hit, aid cut off, entire neighbourhoods flattened, and every building Israel wanted to destroy suddenly rebranded as a Hamas command centre five minutes before the bombs landed.

People marched.

Doctors warned.

Aid workers warned.

Lawyers warned.

Palestinians screamed themselves hoarse.

MPs broke ranks.

The problem was not that the country lacked a conscience.

The problem was that the people with power ignored it.

Calling this a scar on “our collective conscience” takes a very specific political failure and spreads it around until everybody carries a little piece of the blame and nobody in government has to own the whole thing.

Very convenient.

Then Burnham says it is unacceptable that Palestinians, including children, continue to be killed.

Again, fine.

It is unacceptable.

So what are you refusing to accept then?

Because the killing is unacceptable, but the arms relationship is apparently still acceptable.

The intelligence relationship is apparently still acceptable.

The F-35 exception is apparently still acceptable.

The reconnaissance flights, the surveillance, the diplomatic cover, the refusal to impose serious costs, none of that gets a mention.

The deaths are unacceptable.

The policy surrounding them remains oddly untouched.

That is not accountability. That is standing beside a flooded kitchen, announcing that water on the floor is deeply concerning, and refusing to turn off the tap.

Then he tells us too little aid is getting in and Israel is expanding the territory under its military control.

No s**t Sherlock. They brag about it! Netanyahu was saying just the other week we’re going for 70% and we’ll see where we go from there – we know where he’s going from there!

And where is Britain in that sentence?

Where is Labour?

Because Israel has not carried this out in some sealed political vacuum while Britain watches helplessly from the sidelines.

Britain has leverage.

Britain has military links.

Britain has trade.

Britain has diplomatic power.

Britain has chosen how little of that leverage to use.

Burnham describes the blockade, the killing and the expansion as though the British government has only just arrived with a clipboard and a high-visibility jacket.

Terrible business.

Must look into it.

Perhaps form a working group.

Meanwhile the people doing it carry on.

Then Burnham says more pressure must be put on the Israeli government.

Well, now we are getting somewhere.

Pressure.

Excellent.

Except people have been trying to apply pressure to Israel for years, and Burnham’s own party responded by criminalising some of them as terrorists.

Palestine Action targeted weapons factories.

Campaigners protested the arms trade.

People held signs.

People demanded an embargo.

Labour proscribed the organisation and thousands, many of them little old ladies were arrested through the terrorism system.

So what sort of pressure does Burnham approve of?

Pressure that does not stop production?

Pressure that does not inconvenience an arms company?

Pressure that stays behind the barrier, asks permission, finishes before teatime and makes sure everybody involved in British complicity gets home without missing dinner?

You cannot tell the country that Israel needs to face more pressure while your party treats the people actually applying pressure as a national security threat.

That is not a side issue.

That is the test.

Will he reverse the proscription?

Will he review the prosecutions?

Will he stop treating Palestine solidarity as terrorism?

Because otherwise “more pressure” just means more speeches from people who have made sure the real pressure is illegal.

Then we get the condemnation of Hamas.

And yes, Hamas should be condemned.

The killings and hostage-taking on 7 October were horrific.

There is no problem saying that.

But one night of atrocities does not become a permanent licence for nearly three years of mass killing, starvation, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing and collective punishment.

The difference in scale is obscene.

Yet listen to the difference in Burnham’s language.

Hamas is condemned directly.

Hard word. Named actor. Clear blame.

Israel gets concern.

Israel gets balance.

Israel gets pressure.

Israel gets possible measures.

Hamas is named like a criminal.

Israel is treated like a toddler that won’t eat it’s dinner

That imbalance is crippling bad optics.

Condemn Hamas, absolutely.

Then condemn what Israel has done with the same clarity.

Do not turn 7 October into the compulsory footnote beneath every dead Palestinian child. Stop it! Just flaming stop it.

Then Burnham moves to antisemitism in Britain and brings up the Heaton Park synagogue attack.

Again, antisemitism is real.

Jewish people should not be attacked, threatened or held responsible for the actions of the Israeli government.

Nobody serious disputes that.

But because of what Burnham chose to cover before making this point, he ends up failing to distinguish between antisemitism, anti-Zionism and opposition to Israel.

He places them in the same rhetorical space and leaves the boundary blurred.

That is exactly how criticism of Israel gets policed in Britain.

Politicians say criticism is legitimate, of course.

Then the moment it becomes forceful, organised or politically inconvenient, it is pushed towards the antisemitism frame.

Where does anti-Zionism sit in Burnham’s version?

Where does opposition to a political ideology end and hatred of Jewish people begin?

He does not say.

And when politicians refuse to make that distinction clearly, conflation is not an accident.

It is built into the speech.

Then there is the wider question.

If Burnham is talking about attacks on communities in Britain, where are Muslims?

Where are the attacks on mosques?

Where is the rise in anti-Muslim hatred?

Where are the people threatened and assaulted while newspapers and politicians have spent years treating Muslims as collectively suspect?

Nobody should attack a synagogue.

Nobody should attack a mosque either. Yet it’s the nebulous ‘Jewish Community’ of which there are of course many, that gets the extra funding in the name of security.

Only one community’s fear is being used here as a political boundary around what may safely be said about Israel.

The other community’s fear doesn’t register.

That tells you whose pain Westminster has been trained to recognise as a limit on speech and whose pain is expected to sit quietly in the background.

And only after all of that does Burnham finally arrive at Labour.

“My party didn’t get it right at the start, and I am sorry about that.”

At the start?

We are nearly three years into this.

So when did Labour begin getting it right then?

Was it when Starmer defended Israel’s claimed right to cut off water and power?

Was it when Labour resisted calls for a ceasefire?

Was it when frontbenchers were forced out for voting for one?

Was it when the F-35 exception was preserved?

Was it when Palestine Action was proscribed?

Was it during the thousands of arrests?

Where is the line Andy?

Where is the moment Burnham thinks Labour’s policy stopped being wrong?

Because Palestinians are still being killed.

Aid is still being restricted.

Settlements are still expanding. He acknowledged all of that.

Military licences remain.

The F-35 relationship remains.

The proscription remains.

The prosecutions remain.

So what exactly was only wrong “at the start”?

And then there is that phrase.

“My party didn’t get it right.”

That is doing an awful lot of work now isn’t it?

No names.

No decisions.

No point where somebody sat in a room, looked at what was happening and chose the position Labour then defended.

Starmer disappears into “my party”.

The whipping operation disappears into “the response”.

The MPs punished for breaking ranks disappear completely.

Everybody is sorry and nobody appears to have done anything.

It is the political equivalent of finding a smashed vase in a room full of children and being informed that the vase has suffered an unfortunate loss of structural integrity.

Burnham knows better as well.

He called for a ceasefire before Starmer did.

He knew Labour’s position was wrong while Labour was still enforcing it.

So do not package this as some mysterious collective failure at the beginning.

Name who chose it.

Name who defended it.

Tell us when Labour supposedly started getting it right.

Then tell us what you are reversing now, or are going to when you get crowned the next Prime Minister.

Because “sorry” is not the answer.

Before I continue with that Burnham speech though, there is another reason this apology has arrived now rather than eighteen months ago and it is relevant I think at this point.

Labour has been watching what Gaza did to its own support.

Members walked.

Voters walked.

The Green party particularly has benefited – having a leader in Zack Polanski who can call Gaza a genocide and being Jewish himself, lends added weight as well as authority, Israel being that self proclaimed Jewish state.

Burnham is trying to become the man who can bring some of them back without frightening the people who liked Starmer’s position just as it was, I’m hardly the only one to spot it.

Exactly.

Political pressure works.

It is meant to.

People marched, resigned, organised, voted elsewhere and made Labour pay a price. Burnham has noticed. That does not automatically make every word he says cynical, but let’s not pretend this apology appeared because Westminster collectively woke up at three in the morning gripped by conscience.

The electorate had to drag it out of them.

Burnham is putting distance between himself and Starmer because Starmer’s Gaza record became politically toxic.

Fair enough.

But if he wants the benefit of being different, he has to tell us where the difference begins in practice. Mehdi Hasan said a lot of what he’d like to see, but there’s no indication Burnham is bringing it.

Not in tone.

Not in posture.

Not in how regretfully he says the same sentence.

In policy.

So coming back to Burnham again now, this is where Burnham tries to show that Labour has already changed.

Recognition of Palestine.

Sanctions on violent settlers and extremist Israeli ministers.

Restrictions on arms licences.

Look at all the progress.

Except when you actually examine it, most of this is Labour taking the smallest available step, taking it years too late, then holding it up like they have personally liberated the West Bank.

Recognition of Palestine sounds historic, and symbolically it is important, but recognition on its own does not end an occupation, because it is just symbolic.

It does not create sovereignty.

It does not remove a single checkpoint.

It does not stop a settlement being built.

It does not give Palestinians control of their borders, their airspace, their water or their own movement.

Britain recognised Palestine on paper while continuing to deal with the state preventing Palestine from existing in reality.

That is the problem.

Recognition became politically useful to Labour. It allowed ministers to point at a diplomatic announcement and say, “There, you see, we are on the right side now,” without confronting the military and economic machinery making an actual Palestinian state less possible by the day.

It is a certificate handed to somebody whose house is still being demolished.

Lovely frame.

Shame about the bulldozer.

Then Burnham praises sanctions on violent settlers and extremist ministers.

Again, sanctioning them is better than doing nothing.

But it was a handful of names and organisations picked out from a settlement system supported, protected and expanded by the Israeli state.

The violence is not an embarrassing fringe activity being carried out by a few unusually unpleasant hilltop enthusiasts.

The settlements are illegal.

The land seizures are systematic and government sanctioned thanks to Smotrich being in charge of such things.

The roads, military protection, planning permissions, finance and infrastructure do not materialise because three settlers have gone rogue with a wheelbarrow.

This is state policy.

Yet Labour sanctions selected individuals and then behaves as though it has tackled the mechanism.

It has not tackled the mechanism.

It has put a sticking plaster on three people standing beside the machine while the machine carries on chewing through Palestinian land.

And Burnham himself then admits settler violence is increasing.

Well, there is your assessment of Labour’s sanctions, straight from the man praising them.

They did sod all to stop it.

Israel sanctioned a few names, carried on expanding settlements, carried on protecting settlers and carried on forcing Palestinians from their land.

So Burnham’s answer is what?

More of the same sanctions it seems. Good enough for you?

Then we come to arms.

He says Labour restricted arms licences so that no British bombs or bullets can be used in Gaza.

That sounds reassuring, because it is designed to.

No British bombs.

No British bullets.

Clean hands all round.

Except Britain is not primarily supplying Israel with neat boxes marked “bombs and bullets”, is it?

It supplies components.

Technology.

Intelligence.

Parts that disappear into larger weapons systems.

British companies make parts for the F-35, and the global F-35 programme was specifically kept outside the wider suspension because the government said excluding Israel completely might disrupt the entire supply chain. Well oh dear, how sad, never mind. It’s being used to enable genocide, stop the global supply until that stops then. Nope, can’t be done.

Burnham’s sentence depends on you not asking what happens after the British component leaves Britain.

Apparently moral responsibility expires at the border.

Once the part has gone into the international system, had its passport stamped and lost its little Union Flag label, nothing to do with us, guv.

The government’s latest figures still showed hundreds of non-suspended licences involving Israel, more than two hundred of them military, while the F-35 exception remained.

So this was not an arms embargo.

It was not Britain ending military exports to Israel.

It was a small, limited, partial suspension of selected licences, with major exceptions kept open, followed by Labour repeatedly talking about it as though it was war ending stuff.

Britain is not Israel’s largest arms supplier.

But “we only supply a small share” is not a moral defence.

If ten people are carrying ammunition into a burning building, the person carrying the smallest box does not become a firefighter.

And licensing continued under Labour.

New licences were still being approved.

The official figures show the number issued actually increased in the later reporting period.

So when Burnham says Labour has made sure British bombs and bullets cannot be used, what he is really describing is a carefully fenced-off policy in which certain direct exports were suspended while much of the wider relationship carried on.

Minimum action.

Maximum announcement.

Then he starts listing what Israel is doing.

The ceasefire is being violated.

Palestinians are still being killed.

Too little aid is getting through.

Settler violence is increasing.

Settlements are expanding.

Yes, Andy.

That is all true.

But every item on that list is also evidence that the steps he has just praised have not worked.

Recognition did not stop it.

The sanctions did not stop it.

The partial arms suspension did not stop it.

The diplomatic pressure did not stop it.

He presents Labour’s actions as achievements and then, without seeming to notice, reads out the proof of their failure.

It is like boasting about the brilliant new brakes on your car while rolling backwards through somebody’s conservatory.

Then he says Netanyahu’s government is trying to make a two-state solution impossible.

Trying?

The two-state solution has been kept alive in British political language long after it was being buried on the ground.

Settlement after settlement.

Road after road.

Land seizure after land seizure.

Palestinian territory carved into disconnected pieces while British governments continue talking about two viable states as though somebody merely needs to draw a tidy line on a map and get both sides around a nice table.

Israel has spent decades creating facts on the ground precisely to prevent a sovereign, contiguous Palestinian state.

Netanyahu is not trying to make the two-state solution impossible.

Under the present reality, it is functionally dead, and Israeli policy has helped kill it.

But British politicians keep wheeling it out to this day.

It allows them to sound committed to peace without confronting the state destroying the supposed solution.

Support the two-state solution.

Express concern about settlement expansion.

Recognise Palestine symbolically.

Continue dealing normally with the government making the whole thing impossible.

Round and round it goes.

A diplomatic hamster wheel with a Palestinian flag pinned to the side.

And after describing all of this, Burnham finally tells us what he would actually do.

Or rather, what he would look at doing.

More sanctions.

Possibly targeted at settlers again, because the last carefully selected handful worked so magnificently.

And ending trade with illegal settlements.

Now that would be good.

Ireland has moved legislation forward to prohibit imports of goods from Israeli settlements as I covered the other day. Britain should do the same, and it should not stop at a few boxes of produce while services, investment and companies profiting from occupation carry on untouched.

But Burnham has not said he will do it.

He will look at it.

The settlements are expanding now.

The violence is increasing now.

Palestinians are being driven from their land now.

Andy Burnham would like to examine the policy options.

How long does the looking take?

Does he need a telescope?

An appointment at Specsavers?

The occupation is right there.

Ending settlement trade is not some mysterious constitutional puzzle nobody has previously considered. There is legislation to examine. There are models available. There are international-law findings. There is a settlement economy with identifiable goods, services, companies and financial links.

The question is not whether Burnham can look at it.

The question is whether he will do it.

Because this whole section is Burnham presenting Labour’s bare minimum as evidence of transformation, admitting that none of it stopped Israel, and then offering to consider slightly more of the bare minimum later.

Recognition without sovereignty.

Sanctions that did not stop the violence.

Arms restrictions that preserved the wider military relationship and the F-35 exception.

A two-state solution that exists mainly in ministerial speeches.

And future action that has not yet advanced beyond Andy Burnham having a good hard think about it.

There’s a useful Green Party intervention here from Green Party Deputy Mothin Ali during the Green Party Greater Manchester Mayoral Campaign that he is involved in right now and his response is useful here because he does not just call Burnham weak and leave it at that.

He names what the apology leaves out.

That is the missing part of Burnham’s speech I under 30 seconds.

He talks about Labour’s response as though the entire problem was that ministers did not sound upset soon enough.

But Britain’s role was not only rhetorical.

There were arms licences.

There were military relationships.

There were surveillance flights.

There was intelligence cooperation.

The government’s position is that those flights were connected to hostage rescue and that information passed on was restricted to that purpose.

Fine.

Then investigate it properly.

Publish what can be published.

Explain what was shared, when it was shared and who received it.

Because “trust us, it was all very limited” is not accountability, especially for those os us who remember Starmer going out to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and told the troops there that we cannot talk about everything you do. Well why not? What are you doing?

Burnham does not promise an inquiry.

He does not promise disclosure.

He does not even seem particularly interested in the question.

He apologises for the atmosphere while stepping neatly around it

Burnham says he feels passionately about Gaza.

Passionately.

You could have fooled me.

There is no anger here. No urgency. No sense that nearly three years of killing, starvation, displacement and destruction might require anything more forceful than a slightly firmer tone at the next round of meetings.

He is appalled by what he has seen and read.

Fine.

What does that appalment actually make him do?

Because being appalled is not a policy. Feeling passionate is not a sanction. Looking terribly concerned into a camera does not stop a single weapon component, open a single aid crossing or put one demolished Palestinian home back where it stood.

Burnham’s passion seems to begin and end with telling us how strongly he feels.

Which is very nice for Andy.

Palestinians probably require something a little more practical.

He says Britain must work with international partners to ensure Israel respects international law.

Well which partners?

The United States, which has armed Israel, protected it diplomatically and attacked the International Criminal Court when it moved against Israeli leaders?

European governments that continue trading with Israel, supplying military equipment or watering down sanctions?

The same international partners who have spent years issuing statements about restraint while Israel ignores them and carries on?

Israel does not have a shortage of reminders about international law.

It has a shortage of consequences for breaking it.

Netanyahu is not sitting in Tel Aviv waiting for Andy Burnham and a committee of concerned partners to finally explain the Geneva Conventions clearly enough.

Israel knows what international law says.

It calculates that the countries capable of enforcing it will not.

That is the problem.

“Working with partners” is what British politicians say when they want action to sound collective while ensuring responsibility remains safely dispersed.

Everybody is involved.

Everybody is consulting.

Everybody is deeply concerned.

Nobody is stopping anything.

And several of those partners are at least as reluctant as Britain to impose serious costs on Israel, if not worse.

So what exactly is Burnham proposing?

Another joint statement?

Another demand for restraint?

Another meeting where everybody agrees international law is important, then goes home while the settlements expand and Gaza continues to be carved up yellow, orange, green, blue, indigo and violet line at a time?

You do not ensure respect for international law by politely asking the country violating it to have another think.

You impose a cost.

You suspend cooperation.

You end military supply.

You sanction the people directing the policy, not just a handful of settlers acting out the policy on the ground.

You stop treating Israel as an exceptional state to which all the usual rules apply only after years of negotiation and several hundred thousand caveats.

Then Burnham says all of this is necessary to keep the two-state solution alive because it is the only way forward for Israelis and Palestinians.

Keep it alive?

Andy, it has been on political life support for years, and every Israeli settlement has been another hand pressing down on the plug.

There is no viable Palestinian state being patiently preserved here.

The West Bank has been divided, occupied, settled, raided and carved into disconnected fragments.

East Jerusalem has been systematically absorbed.

Gaza has been devastated.

Palestinians do not control their borders, their airspace, their water, their movement or the territory supposedly meant to become their state.

And Israeli governments have repeatedly made clear through policy, construction and military force that they will not permit a genuinely sovereign Palestinian state.

Netanyahu is not merely trying to make two states impossible.

He has spent years governing on the basis that there will not be one.

The fantasy survives mainly in Western speeches because it is useful.

It allows politicians to claim there is still a peace process without confronting the fact that one side has spent decades destroying the physical basis for the solution they keep endorsing.

Recognise Palestine.

Talk about two states.

Express concern about settlements.

Then allow the settlements to carry on until the map no longer contains anything resembling a viable state.

It is not a peace plan.

It is political taxidermy.

The thing is dead, but British politicians stuff it and keep propping it upright and insisting it still has a future as they attach the glass eyeballs.

Burnham says it is the only way forward for Israelis and Palestinians.

But based on what?

Not the reality on the ground.

Not the direction of Israeli policy.

Not the continued annexation.

Not the balance of power.

It is the only way forward because Westminster has spent thirty years refusing to imagine anything else while helping ensure this version never arrives either.

And then comes perhaps the most extraordinary part because Burnham says he is appalled by what he has seen and read about Gaza.

He has seen the dead children.

He has read about the destroyed hospitals.

He knows about the aid obstruction.

He knows about the mass displacement.

He knows about the settlements, the military occupation, the killing and the attacks on civilian infrastructure.

He is appalled.

And after all of that, the strongest formulation he can manage is that war crimes “appear” to have been committed.

Appear?

How much more does he need?

How many hospitals?

How many aid workers?

How many journalists?

How many children?

How many bodies dug from rubble?

How many people shot near aid distribution points?

How many legal warnings?

How many human rights reports?

How many images does Andy Burnham need to read before the appearance becomes sufficiently solid for him to do something?

He has just spent several minutes telling us what he has seen.

Then, at the precise moment responsibility might need naming, everything becomes misty again.

War crimes appear to have occurred.

Evidence is increasing.

Courts will determine.

It is caution used as a hiding place.

And yes, international courts make final legal judgments.

That is their role.

But Burnham is not applying for the job of judge.

He is asking to lead a government.

Governments do not get to wait for the final judgment before deciding whether to supply military components, share intelligence, impose sanctions or maintain diplomatic cooperation.

They assess risk.

They make political decisions.

They take preventative action.

Or they choose not to.

You cannot say you are appalled by the evidence, admit that war crimes appear to have been committed, then insist that every meaningful response must sit in a waiting room until the courts finish. The law is quite clear Andy – you don’t need to wait until a genocide finding is determined, if it is plausible, as was found 2 years ago now, then you are expected as an ICJ member state to act, so what’s keeping you from saying you’ll finally do what Starmer the human rights lawyer never would?

Especially when those courts are themselves being attacked and undermined.

Israel rejects the authority of the ICC when it moves against Israeli leaders and the ICJ when it moves against Israel itself.

The United States has targeted the ICC and its officials for pursuing cases involving Israel.

So Burnham’s answer is to leave the matter to institutions that Israel refuses to recognise and its most powerful ally is actively trying to intimidate into submission.

That is not faith in international justice.

That is outsourcing responsibility to a court while powerful governments work to break the court’s legs.

And while we are waiting for that process, what happens?

Do the arms licences wait?

Does intelligence sharing wait?

Does settlement construction wait?

Do Palestinians stop dying until the paperwork is complete?

Of course not.

Everything carries on.

Only accountability is asked to pause.

Then Burnham finishes by saying there is no contradiction between zero tolerance for antisemitism and criticising Netanyahu’s government.

Correct.

There is no contradiction.

But Burnham has spent part of this very speech blurring the distinction himself.

He moved from criticism of Israel into antisemitism, into Heaton Park, into the danger faced by British Jews, without clearly separating antisemitism from anti-Zionism or from opposition to Israeli state policy.

Now, at the end, he assures us that criticism of Netanyahu is allowed.

How generous.

The issue is not whether politicians are technically permitted to criticise one Israeli prime minister.

The issue is what happens when the criticism goes beyond Netanyahu.

Can people criticise Zionism as a political ideology?

Can they say the Israeli state is built on dispossession?

Can they call Gaza genocide?

Can they demand sanctions against the state rather than a few selected extremists?

Can they oppose the two-state fiction?

Can they campaign against companies supplying Israel?

Can they do any of that without their motives being dragged towards antisemitism?

Burnham says there is no contradiction between opposing antisemitism and criticising Netanyahu.

But that is the easiest distinction available.

Netanyahu is unpopular even among many people who strongly support Israel.

The harder question is whether Burnham will defend people criticising Israel itself, its political foundations, its system of occupation and the ideology used to justify it.

He does not answer that.

He offers the safest possible version.

And after all of this, what has Burnham actually promised?

He feels passionate.

He is appalled.

He will work with partners.

He wants Israel to respect international law.

He wants to keep a dead two-state solution alive.

He thinks war crimes appear to have happened.

He will let the courts determine matters.

He believes criticism of Netanyahu can coexist with opposing antisemitism.

That is not a programme.

It is a collection of carefully balanced sentiments arranged to sound like action.

No full arms embargo.

No end to the F-35 exception.

No inquiry into British intelligence sharing.

No reversal of the Palestine Action proscription.

No commitment to sanction the Israeli state.

No timetable for settlement trade restrictions.

No recognition that the two-state solution he wants to preserve has already been destroyed on the ground.

No acknowledgement that the international courts he wants to rely upon are being undermined by the very governments Britain calls partners.

Burnham keeps telling us how strongly he feels while making sure those feelings commit him to almost nothing.

Passion without policy.

Appalment without action.

International law without enforcement.

A two-state solution without two viable states.

And criticism of Israel permitted only after it has been wrapped in enough reassurance to survive contact with Labour headquarters.

That is not leadership.

That is a man standing in front of a catastrophe, listing everything he has noticed, then promising to continue noticing it very seriously.

But after all of that he had however still gone too far for some.

Because after all of that, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council contacted Burnham’s team with “significant concerns”.

Significant concerns.

Over that speech.

The one we have just torn limb from limb.

Not a speech calling for Israel to be abolished.

Not a speech supporting violence.

Not even a speech calling Gaza genocide.

That speech.

Their statement says criticism of an Israeli government is compatible with opposing antisemitism.

Good.

Then it warns about distorted or one-sided portrayals, hostility to Israel and rhetoric contributing to antisemitic extremism.

So where, exactly, was Burnham’s distortion?

Was it saying Palestinians are still being killed?

Was it saying aid is inadequate?

Was it saying settlements are expanding?

Was it saying Netanyahu is making a Palestinian state impossible?

Which part was one-sided?

Because the statement never quite gets there.

It does not accuse Burnham directly of antisemitism, but what it does is more slippery.

It puts his cautious criticism in the same frame as dangerous rhetoric and violence against Jews, then tells political leaders to exercise greater care.

Greater care than Andy Burnham?

He practically read the statement with oven gloves on.

The distinction between criticism of Israel and antisemitism is acknowledged in the first breath and fogged up again in the second.

Here is their statement, I’m not reading it out but feel free to pause and do so for yourself.

Criticism is legitimate.

Just not too forceful.

Not too direct.

Not too focused on what Israel is doing.

Not without a sufficient number of counterbalancing references to Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah and everything else that might take some of the weight off Netanyahu’s government.

Burnham’s apology has been hammered from one side because it changes too little, and warned against from the other because even its tiny amount of criticism apparently risks going too far.

I thought you were about British Jews, where was your reference to them? Oh yes, British Jews are under threat from the far left, far right and Islamists, so Islamophobia and political drivel all wrapped up in there as well? Stellar.

So where does that leave Burnham then?

Better language than Starmer? Certainly, but it’s a low bar.

A clearer acknowledgement of Palestinian suffering.

A recognition that Labour was wrong.

Fine.

But the F-35 exception is still there.

The military relationship is still there.

The unanswered intelligence questions are still there.

The Palestine Action ban is still there.

The prosecutions are still there.

And the moment Burnham edges even slightly beyond Starmer’s position, organisations defending Israel’s political interests are already warning him about his rhetoric.

The apology is not the test.

This is the test.

Does he end the exception?

Does he impose sanctions?

Does he investigate Britain’s role?

Does he reverse the proscription?

Does he stop treating Palestine solidarity as a terrorism problem?

Does he allow people in his own party to speak plainly about what Israel has done?

Until then, this is not a new policy.

It is the old policy with a better bedside manner.

Starmer’s politics, Burnham’s apology.

And apparently even saying sorry over that is now considered a bit too noisy.

For more on Ireland’s historic policy shift regarding illegal settlement exports, get more on that story right here, much more on the Middle East as the mainstream media never cover can be found here as well.

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