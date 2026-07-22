Burnham’s Cabinet List Hid More Than It Revealed

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Right, so Andy Burnham says Britain has just gone through the biggest political shake-up in forty years. Apparently all it took was a few new faces that actually weren’t that new at all.

Forty years. Thatcher. Blair. Austerity. Brexit. The full Olympic relay of national self-sabotage. And now, it seems, all it takes to wipe away forty years of wreckage is Rachel Reeves and David Lammy hauling cardboard boxes out of Downing Street while the press corps counts them like it’s the royal family’s recycling day.

Well, that’s that, then. Mission accomplished. Somebody fetch the bunting, there’s a new king in town, the King of the North.

Except before the applause had even stopped echoing off the Downing Street cobbles, Burnham’s big electricity giveaway had already shrunk to the size of a supermarket loyalty card, Palantir was still nesting in the NHS like a stubborn parasite, Labour’s Israel links were still threaded through the Cabinet like athlete’s foot, and Donald Trump apparently still had the keys to British airbases for his next round of fireworks.

But hey, Reeves had left the building.

So naturally, the entire old order must have packed up and gone with her, right?

Some people have gone. That’s true. Reeves is out. Lammy is out. Several Starmer loyalists have been cleared away.

I’m not going to pretend that didn’t happen, because I don’t need to.

The trick is getting everyone to stare only at the people leaving.

Who got sacked? Who looked furious? Who lost the ministerial Jag? Which faction won? Westminster spent the day treating the Cabinet like football transfer deadline night, while the real question sat in the corner without even a cup of tea.

Who still has access? Which contracts remain? Which foreign-policy commitments survived?

And what exactly has Burnham changed here?

Andy Burnham didn’t sell this as a slightly improved Labour government.

He sold a moral reset.

You can almost smell the fresh PR ink, still warm from the printer, can’t you? The mission statement gets wheeled out for its first and last public appearance.

But once you set that standard yourself, people are entitled to check who you’ve brought back into the building, because the great national restoration began with Louise Haigh back near the top of government, despite having resigned as Transport Secretary after pleading guilty to falsely reporting a work phone stolen. She said it was a genuine mistake and that she gained nothing from it, but the result was still a conviction, a resignation, and now, under Burnham, a remarkably quick return.

Still, it’s quite the opening act for a government supposedly obsessed with standards. Nothing says “fresh start” like rerunning the same old faces through the revolving door.

Speaking of, then Angela Rayner returns to Housing after leaving government over underpaid stamp duty on a house.

HMRC later found no deliberate avoidance or carelessness. She paid what was owed. Again, fair enough.

But putting the minister who faceplanted into a property-tax scandal straight back in charge of Housing is so on the nose it’s basically a sketch from The Thick of It.

You couldn’t script it without being accused of writing bad satire, but here we are, living it.

And then Lucy Powell at Education.

When grooming gangs were raised, Powell’s first reaction involved a trumpet and a dog whistle. She later apologised and said she was attacking political point-scoring rather than dismissing child abuse.

We have to make that distinction.

But equally, so does the fact that, when organised child sexual exploitation came up, her first instinct was to reach for the dog whistle instead of anything that might actually help a child.

And now she runs Education.

Hope, renewal, safeguarding. All very reassuring, as long as you ignore the details and squint until reality blurs.

As for the mainstream media, well, the broadcasters barely paused to look at any of this because they already had their story.

Burnham had purged Starmer’s people.

That was change.

They showed Reeves going. They showed Lammy going. They drew up lists of winners and losers. They talked about revenge, factional dominance and the rise of the Manchester crowd.

And in doing so, they basically handed Burnham a free pass, a foot massage, and a commemorative mug.

They turned movement into meaning.

Change the nameplate, change the country. Apparently.

They saw the chairs shuffling around and assumed power was playing musical statues, as if the last person standing gets to run the country.

It wasn’t.

Amongst those calling this nonsense out, Green Party leader Zack Polanski was rather less impressed by the removal van.

The question is not whether Burnham can make Labour sound less miserable. He can.

Not whether some of his early measures will help. Some will.

Who powerful has actually lost anything? Which corporate contract has gone? Which lobbying route has been closed?

Because when nobody with money, access or influence has even stubbed a toe here, ordinary people should probably resist being told the revolution has arrived.

It may have just switched to a different font and slapped a “New and Improved!” sticker on the same old box.

For example, Pat McFadden didn’t leave with Starmer.

Burnham kept him at Work and Pensions.

Which is useful, because the Mandelson files showed us how McFadden talked about welfare when he thought the conversation was private.

Every meeting, apparently, was someone describing benefits like a bad smell that just wouldn’t leave the room, no matter how many windows you opened.

McFadden says his approach is about getting people into work and stopping them being written off. Fine. That’s his defence.

But Burnham has kept him in exactly the department where those instincts become policy.

The biggest economic shake-up in forty years, and we get the same welfare minister, the same penny-pinching rules, and the same allergic reaction to the idea that anyone might have to chip in for the poor.

And McFadden isn’t some lone Mandelson correspondent who wandered in by accident.

James Purnell is now Burnham’s chief of staff.

Former Blair minister. Former Work and Pensions Secretary himself. Former Labour Friends of Israel chair. Most recently, chief executive of Flint Global, whose personnel recorded at least 38 contacts across 9 government departments.

Not Purnell personally attending all thirty-eight of course. Flint personnel. Accuracy matters.

But so does the fact that the firm’s British client list remains largely hidden.

Douglas Alexander, another Starmer minister remaining in his place, told Mandelson after the election that he probably didn’t realise how influential he had been in the whole improbable journey.

Wes Streeting, who is back, had months of political and personal messages with Mandelson. Mandelson doesn’t need a Cabinet job when his address book is already running the show and probably ordering the canapés.

And Palantir is where this stops being Westminster gossip and turns into something much more concrete.

Yvette Cooper is now Health Secretary, having been shifted from the Foreign Office.

Waiting on her desk is the NHS Federated Data Platform contract with Palantir.

The contracted value is just over £182 million. It could rise to around £330 million. That is a live contract, and the claims used to sell it have started looking distinctly shaky, like a jelly on a bumpy train.

The NHS chief executive has questioned whether assessments of Palantir’s effectiveness were genuinely objective and whether they would survive proper scrutiny.

He supports an independent review.

MPs have urged the government to use the break clause to get out of it.

Burnham’s allies floated the idea that he might axe the contract.

Lovely headline. Shame the reality is still stuck in the small print.

And then the briefing softened.

Burnham never publicly promised to cancel it.

Palantir stays it seems, like a houseguest who’s hidden your car keys.

That’s starting to look less like coincidence and more like a party trick: the announcement moves, the obligation doesn’t.

And Palantir’s reach isn’t limited to Health is it?

Mandelson helped open doors between the British government, Peter Thiel and Palantir’s other senior people.

He called the wider technology partnership his personal pride and joy.

John Healey then led Defence while its Palantir arrangement expanded from about £75 million to £750 million over five years. He’s now Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Cooper inherits Palantir, the company gets a minister at both ends of the corridor, and the public gets another speech about change, served with a generous helping of déjà vu.

And unfortunately I have to come back to Wes Streeting at this point.

Burnham has now put him at Defence having previously been at health, which is an interesting pivot for anybody, having been once upon a time pretending to care about health and immediately jumping ship now to care more about death and destruction. And Streeting’s first appearance in the role wasn’t to announce a rethink of Britain’s military direction.

It was to suggest that more money was on the way.

Well, that didn’t take long.

Streeting at Defence. Healey at the Treasury.

One controls the military department. The other controls the money having left the military department under Starmer because Starmer wouldn’t spend as much on bombs as Healey allegedly wanted.

Streeting also arrives with one of the clearest pro-Israel political records in Labour’s senior ranks.

An LFI-funded visit to Israel.

Funded staff travel.

Nearly £30,000 in declared support, hospitality and travel linked to pro-Israel donors and organisations.

And it’s not just Streeting.

Cooper, Rayner, Jonathan Reynolds who stays at business, McFadden, Lisa Nandy who stays at culture and others have their own documented links through donations, funded travel, Labour Friends of Israel, public advocacy or policy.

Not all the same link.

Not all the same weight.

A donation isn’t a trip. A trip isn’t a ministerial decision. A ministerial decision isn’t proof that someone has been bought.

But even if you map them with your eyes closed, the picture is still impossible to miss.

Burnham’s supposedly new Cabinet remains thick with the same Israel-facing relationships that ran through Starmer’s.

Then there’s Healey and the F-35 contract.

While he was Defence Secretary, Healey warned that suspending British components feeding the global F-35 programme could damage US confidence in Britain and NATO.

The exception stayed.

British parts could still enter the global supply pool serving Israel.

Healey has now left Defence and taken the Treasury.

The minister moved. The policy very much stayed.

And while all that remains untouched, Burnham has launched his policy blitz hasn’t he? Surely this must be where all the change is then!

The electricity VAT cut is real.

People will pay less than they would have, which is nice, especially when you’re being mugged by your own utility bills every month.

But it lasts six months. It applies to electricity, not gas. It arrives alongside an expected rise in the price cap.

Martin Lewis reckons the headline forty-five-pound benefit may feel closer to twenty once the October rise is counted.

Then January may eat the rest. So gone by January.

So yes, breathing space for a desperately hoped-for honeymoon period.

Maybe enough time for a single gasp before the bill comes back and wraps its hands around your throat once more.

And Burnham says the money comes from cancelling the £1.8 billion Digital ID scheme.

Except those savings were still meant to be found by departments.

It wasn’t a neat pile of cash stashed under the Treasury mattress, no matter how many times they fluffed the pillows or checked behind the headboard.

More importantly, the wider identity machinery hasn’t disappeared either.

Burnham scrapped the branded Digital ID programme, while age assurance and online identity checks remain very much part of the plan to restrict social media access.

He killed the badge.

He kept the bouncer.

The state may not require a single official card, but your phone can still be asked to decide whether your face is old enough to speak online.

A stunning victory for privacy, as long as you don’t mind your phone scanning your face every time you want to open your mouth online.

And arguably most egregious of all, Shabana Mahmood remains as Home Secretary, an endorsement of all that she has sought to introduce, such as her “earned settlement” proposals that could leave some care workers waiting fifteen years for permanent residence.

Fifteen years for key workers that there is a chronic shortage of.

These are people keeping hospitals and care homes running while politicians issue weekly statements about staffing shortages and national resilience.

Labour applauds them through a crisis, hires them to keep the NHS from collapsing, and then tells them to spend fifteen years jumping through hoops to prove they’re worthy of staying.

And then there is the matter of our military bases.

This is truly where all the relaunch talk finally collides with reality.

Not a speech.

Not a reshuffle.

Not a temporary VAT cut.

War.

Starmer had already allowed US use of British bases for attacks on Iran that Britain described as defensive.

Burnham could have paused it.

He could have reviewed the legal basis.

He could have demanded Parliament debate it.

He could have done almost anything to show that something genuinely new was happening.

Instead, it’s been reported that Burnham approved the continuation of the policy.

Burnham hasn’t stood outside Downing Street and publicly announced it himself.

But the report says RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia remain available for qualifying US strikes.

And his official call with Trump stressed defence, security, and keeping shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Already jumping through hoops for the orange man-baby.

So there’s Burnham’s first serious foreign-policy test.

Washington asks whether Britain will continue to play its part.

Burnham reportedly says yes.

New Prime Minister. Same runway. Same old flight plan.

Burnham ended his speech by asking Britain to believe again.

Hope isn’t the problem.

People want hope.

They’re desperate for it.

But hope isn’t a six-month discount that disappears when the calendar flips to January.

It isn’t an uncancelled Palantir contract.

It isn’t Mandelson’s old circle taking new jobs.

It isn’t the same Israel-linked political relationships running through Defence and Cabinet.

And it isn’t British airbases remaining open for Donald Trump’s war.

Andy Burnham changed the people standing in the photograph.

He hasn’t yet changed who gets into the room, which contracts survive, whose military priorities Britain serves, or who ends up paying the bill.

Forty years of supposed change didn’t even survive forty minutes of reading the small print before the illusion wore off. It’s all more of the same.

Burnham’s Israel stance is hardly a surprise in my view though, his apology over Gaza went down like cold sick in just as much the same way, so check out more on that story in this recommendation right here.

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