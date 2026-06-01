Britain Did Israel’s Bidding Again - And Got Caught

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Right, so Keir Starmer’s government has just stopped two of the loudest critics of Israel in American media from getting into Britain, and the only reason it’s prepared to say out loud is a phrase with no content in it. Cenk Uygur, the founder of the US online network The Young Turks, and his nephew Hasan Piker, a Twitch streamer with an audience in the millions, were both on their way over to speak this week when they were stopped cold at the border. Well, here’s an excerpt of Piker from last year’s Oxford Union address. I wonder if you can spot the reason you think he might be getting banned then!

The two men say it’s because they criticise Israel, which they do and it almost certainly is isn’t it? Piker says, in his own words, that it was done “at the behest of Israel.” And the Home Office? It will only say their presence “may not be conducive to the public good,” which is Whitehall for “we’d rather not explain ourselves.” So a country that lectures everyone else about free speech has used its own border as an opinion filter, won’t tell you the standard it applied, and has decided two blokes with microphones are a danger to the realm. Not men with weapons. Not men charged with anything here. Not men coming over to organise violence. Men coming to talk. And the British state, in all its alleged confidence and maturity, looked at two people with opinions on Israel and decided the safe thing to do was pull up the drawbridge. And it gets more ridiculous the closer you look.

The pair were booked for SXSW London, the big film, music and tech festival, and Uygur was also down to speak at the Oxford Union, the posh student debating society that loves to cast itself as the last home of free argument in the country. Uygur found out he wasn’t coming while he was stood at the airport trying to board the flight. Piker found out mid-stream that his travel permission had been pulled too. Now, the thing that got pulled is an electronic travel authorisation, the ETA, the new online permit that lets visitors from places like the United States come over for up to six months without a full visa. It’s meant to be frictionless, wave you straight through, all very modern, all very efficient, all very much sold as a convenience. Except it comes with a trapdoor, because the Home Secretary can cancel it before you’ve even left home, and the legal test for doing so is whether you’re “conducive to the public good,” a phrase written so loosely it can swallow whoever the government of the day finds inconvenient. The minister who signed this one off is Shabana Mahmood, Starmer’s Home Secretary, potentially Andy Burnham’s future Chancellor apparently. So this isn’t a jobsworth at passport control having a bad morning. This is a cabinet minister in Starmer’s government deciding two foreign commentators are such a hazard that the cleanest fix is making sure they never reach the tarmac.

And that matters, because this is exactly how free speech gets narrowed in a country that still wants to call itself free. It rarely begins with a minister standing at a lectern saying: “we are banning this opinion.” That would be too honest, and honesty is terribly inconvenient when you’re doing something ugly. It begins with process. It begins with risk assessments. It begins with “community cohesion,” “public order,” “the public good,” and all the other padded phrases that let power act without ever having to say plainly what it is doing. The point of a phrase like “not conducive to the public good” is not to explain the decision. The point is to end the argument before it starts, because if the state never tells you the real test, then you never get to test the test. You are supposed to nod along because the Home Office said it, and the Home Office, as we all know, has never abused vague power, never overreached, never treated inconvenient people as a problem to be managed rather than citizens and visitors with rights. Perish the thought.

So what did they actually do? This is where the government goes quiet and the two men do not. Uygur says he was told he’s “a serious risk to the public order” over his criticism of Israel, and specifically over his argument that Israel leans on American politics through political donations to Congress. He says he was told that this claim, factual in his view, was antisemitic regardless. Piker went further, saying the West is selling out its own liberal values for a foreign government. And while the Home Office hides behind its little phrase, The Times has reported that the Uygur decision ran through worries that his rhetoric on Israel could fuel antisemitism and community tensions. Hold those two next to each other. The official reason is “the public good.” The reported reason, and the men’s own account, is what they’ve said about Israel. The state has handed itself a word that explains nothing and parked the actual subject just out of shot.

And no, the government has not stood up and said “we banned them for criticising Israel,” and I’m not going to pretend it has. It’s done something quieter and frankly worse. It’s reached for a power that carries almost no duty to explain itself, dropped it on two of the best-known pro-Palestine voices in American media, and then pulled the shutters down, because explaining yourself is for governments that think they’ve done something defensible. You don’t need a signed confession when the silence is this loud and the targets are this consistent. If the issue is incitement, say so and show the public the basis. If the issue is a specific legal threshold, name it and let it be scrutinised. If the issue is public safety, explain what danger two speaking events in London and Oxford were actually supposed to create. But if the issue is that these two men are loud, popular, anti-Israel, and difficult to control, then of course you reach for the fog machine instead.

Because this is not a one-off. Line the others up and it stops looking like a careful judgement and starts looking like a habit. Back in April, the same Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, revoked the travel permission of an American Muslim preacher, Dr Shadee Elmasry, days before he was due to give talks in Birmingham, Bolton and Ilford, over a social media post criticising Western support for Israel.

And the police have arrested Greta Thunberg over her support for jailed Palestine Action activists. This isn’t a minister losing her rag over two podcasters. It’s a machine that’s been built, switched on, and is now out looking for work.

And the problem with machines like that is that they never stay pointed where polite liberals first told themselves they would be pointed. They are always sold as a way to stop the obviously unacceptable person, the crude person, the person whose politics you hate, the person whose presence lets everyone feel sensible for drawing a line. Then the same power moves one inch to the left, one inch to the right, one inch closer to the people you do not hate, and suddenly the principle has already gone. That is why “I don’t like them anyway” is the most useless answer imaginable. Nobody needs a free speech principle for people everybody likes. Nobody needs civil liberties for people whose opinions never bother the Home Office. The whole point is what happens when the state decides an argument is inconvenient, and instead of answering it in public, it removes the speaker at the border and calls that the public good.

The British commentator Aaron Bastani put his finger on why this should worry even people who can’t stand Uygur or Piker. He said he’d opposed using these powers on right-wing figures too, short of actual incitement to violence, precisely because the state will cheerfully turn the same machinery on anyone once it’s off the leash. That’s the whole game. A power that keeps out a streamer you dislike today keeps out a journalist you depend on tomorrow, and the government never has to tell you why on either occasion. Even Piers Morgan, hardly a fixture at Palestine marches, looked at this and called it ridiculous. When Piers Morgan is to your left on free speech, something’s gone badly wrong in the building. That is not a political spectrum any government should be proud of occupying. That is the point on the map marked “you have overreached so hard even your natural cover has wandered off.”

This is where the clever plan walks into the wall, though. The Oxford Union has refused to fold. Its president, Arwa Elrayess, who is herself Palestinian and has spoken about watching pro-Palestinian arguments get squeezed out of public life, has said flatly that they will not let the event be shut down. She’s pointed out the talks were announced months ago, which makes a last-minute border block look less like sober national security and more like a flap. And she’s said the union is looking at every option to make it happen anyway, including putting the whole thing online, where no Home Secretary alive can cancel an internet connection. So the speech the government didn’t want delivered to a few hundred students in an Oxford hall may now go out to the entire planet instead. That is the special genius of censorship in the internet age. You take an event that might have been watched by a small room of people in jackets, and by panicking over it, you turn it into a global advert for the very argument you wanted to contain.

Then there’s the audience, which is the part nobody in the Home Office seems to have thought about. SXSW called Piker someone redefining political commentary in the digital age and said his streams reach more than thirty thousand people a day. He has over three million followers on Twitch and more than one and a half million on X. Uygur built one of the biggest independent political networks in America. These are not obscure men whose ideas live or die on whether they clear customs at Heathrow. Stopping them at the border doesn’t cut their audience by a single viewer. It just hands them a grievance and a headline with the word banned in it, which for two men whose whole output runs on exactly this fight is about the best gift the British state could have wrapped up for them. The ban hasn’t shrunk the message. It’s bolted a flashing light to it and pointed.

And this is where Starmer’s Britain looks not only authoritarian, but stupid. Because if the fear was that these men would say things about Israel that the government did not like, the government has now ensured far more people will ask what those things were. If the fear was that they would claim Israel has too much influence over Western politics, the government has now created a case study that lets them make that argument without needing to do much work at all. If the fear was public order, then explain the public disorder that would have followed a festival panel and an Oxford Union appearance. If the fear was antisemitism, then say precisely what crossed the line, because serious allegations deserve serious evidence, not a ministerial shrug wrapped in national-security cosplay. But if the fear was political embarrassment, then congratulations, job done. Britain looks ridiculous, thin-skinned, and desperate to show that when Israel criticism gets too loud, the border can suddenly become very interested indeed.

And that is the trap Starmer’s Britain has walked into wide awake. This is a country that sells itself, endlessly, as the home of free expression, the place where the answer to a bad argument is meant to be a better argument and not a cancelled travel pass. That’s the brand the Foreign Office uses to tick off other governments. It is the sermon Britain gives from every international platform it can find, wagging its finger at the rest of the world about openness, pluralism, democracy and the right to argue. And here it is using a tourist permit as a filter for political opinion, refusing to name the standard, while the one thread running through who keeps getting stopped, Elmasry, now Uygur and Piker, is criticism of Israel. Uygur clocked the irony himself: kept out for warning that Israel might sway other governments, by a government behaving in a way that rather makes his case for him. You don’t have to like a word he’s ever said to see that banning a man for warning about foreign influence, in a manner that looks like deference to a foreign state, is an own goal that writes his next ten videos for him.

And what makes this even more poisonous is the laundering of the whole thing through community safety. Antisemitism is real. Jewish people in Britain should not be made unsafe, abused, threatened or targeted because of Israel’s actions. That should not be complicated, and anyone who makes it complicated is playing a filthy game. But that basic duty of protection cannot be turned into a shield for a foreign state, and it cannot become a magic word that lets ministers block political critics without properly explaining why. If Uygur or Piker have said something that crosses a lawful line, make the case. If they have not, then what we are looking at is not protection of Jewish communities. We are looking at the political management of Israel criticism, dressed up in the language of safety because safety language gets power through doors that censorship language cannot.

That distinction is the whole story. Protecting people from hatred is one thing. Protecting Israel from embarrassment is another. A government that cannot tell the difference, or does not want the public to see the difference, is a government asking for powers it has not earned. And Starmer’s lot have not earned the benefit of the doubt here. Not after the way Palestine marches have been smeared and policed. Not after the way Palestine Action was treated. Not after months of ministers trying to present solidarity with Palestinians as a suspicious activity unless it is quiet, toothless and safely decorative. This is the same atmosphere. Same direction of travel. Same trick. Treat the criticism as the risk, treat the critic as the problem, then act shocked when people notice the state always seems to know exactly whose sensitivities matter most.

So, in the end, Starmer’s government didn’t keep two dangerous men out of Britain. It just told everyone watching that the quickest way to find out which foreign government you’re not allowed to upset in this country is to clock who gets turned round at the border for upsetting it. The Home Office can call that “not conducive to the public good” if it likes. The rest of us can call it what it looks like: pro-Israel panic with a passport stamp on it. And the more they try to hide behind vague phrases, the clearer the message becomes. Britain did not make itself safer here. It made itself look frightened. It made itself look obedient. And for a government that never stops boasting about British values, it has just given two American streamers the easiest closing argument of their careers.

SOURCES:

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Britain blocks entry for podcasters Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker over ‘criticising Israel’; UK bans US Muslim preacher Shadee Elmasry for praising resistance against Israel

AL JAZEERA: Political commentators Cenk, Piker say UK bars them over Israel remarks

THE NEWS (PAKISTAN): Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur blocked from entering UK for criticizing Israel

DEADLINE: UK Home Office Confirms SXSW London Speakers Cenk Uygur & Hasan Piker Blocked From Entering Country

VARIETY: Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur Barred From Attending SXSW London by U.K. Home Office